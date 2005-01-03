Komaruddin Hidayat: “Mampu di Demokrasi, Gagal di Korupsi”

Selalu ada ketegangan kreatif antara harapan dan kecemasan setiap tahun baru menjelang. Persoalan-persoalan sosial-politik-keagamaan yang sudah berlalu, telah memberi pelajaran berharga dan sejumput harapan untuk menapaki tahun yang berganti.
Lantas apa persoalan sosial-politik-keagamaan yang menonjol pada tahun 2004, dan bagaimana melakukan islah pada tahun 2005? Berikut kilas balik Prof. Dr. Komaruddin Hidayat, Direktur Pascasarjana UIN Jakarta, tentang persoalan sosial-politik-keagamaan Indonesia 2004, sebagaimana dituturkannya pada Novriantoni dari Jaringan Islam Liberal (JIL), Kamis (30/12) kemarin.
Mas Komar, bisa Anda petakan persoalan sosial-politik-keagamaan kita di tahun 2004 kemarin?
Ada beberapa dimensi yang bisa kita amati. Pertama, umat Islam Indonesia sudah ikut terlibat aktif dalam menyukseskan pemilu. Ini peristiwa yang penting sekali. Selama ini, umat Islam merasa di pinggiran atau dipinggirkan, tapi sekarang sudah aktif menentukan corak pemerintahan.
Dalam konteks global, Indonesia yang selama ini dianggap marginal, tidak dihitung dalam percaturan global, ternyata menjadi inspirasi dan model bagi hubungan antara agama dan demokrasi. Sekali lagi, ini sangat penting.
Ke dua, pada ormas-ormas Islam juga terjadi proses pematangan regenerasi. Tampilnya tokoh-tokoh muda alternatif, hemat saya ikut mempengaruhi kehidupan sosial keagamaan kita di masa mendatang. Sementara partai-partai Islam yang sudah ada, hemat saya perlu merumuskan kembali visi ke depan mereka.
Ke tiga, yang menarik juga, dari segi human investment, sekarang banyak tokoh-tokoh intelektual muda yang kelihatan sudah tampil untuk meneruskan estafet perjuangan generasi tua dengan warna yang baru.
Yang perlu diperhatikan pada poin ini adalah persoalan human resources, menyangkut peran-peran yang lebih besar. Di sini kita menilai, baik di NU maupun di Muhammadiyah, memang sudah mulai muncul tokoh-tokoh muda, dan kemunculan ini pasti akan berpengaruh.
Ke empat, menyangkut pola-pola dakwah Islam. Kita sekarang melihat gencarnya dakwah Islam dengan menggunakan budaya telekomunikasi. Ini sesungguhnya budaya pop, tetapi diisi dakwah.
Fenomena ini juga cukup menonjol, sehingga siapapun kini, baik elit penguasa ataupun artis, harus siap dikritik dan diawasi oleh masyarakat. Ini gejala baru kalau diletakkan dalam konteks kebudayaan.
Empat poin yang Anda kemukakan membangkitkan optimisme. Lantas, apa gejala-gejala yang membuat kita pesimis. Tahun baru kanmestinya membuat kita berada dalam posisi bainar rajâ’ wal khauf, antara kecemasan dan harapan?!
Bukan pesimistis mungkin, tapi realistis. Memang dalam konteks politik, kita melihat Islam di Indonesia secara sosiologis mampu menyelenggarakan pemilu secara baik.
Kenyataan ini menjadi sumber inspirasi dan model bagi dunia muslim, bahkan menarik perhatian dan kekaguman dunia Barat yang selama ini berpandangan bahwa Islam dan demokrasi tidak akan pernah cocok. Hanya yang menjadi pertanyaan, apakah ini disebabkan Islam, kultur, atau pemerintahannya. Ini semua menjadi objek kajian yang menarik.
Nah, sekarang saya berpikir, kalau Islam sudah mampu mendorong demokratisasi, apakah dia juga mampu mendorong pemberantasan korupsi? Ini yang membuat saya agak ragu. Kalau boleh pesimis, mungkin di sinilah letaknya yang paling tepat.
Kalau bicara soal Islam Indonesia, kita tentu bicara soal ormas-ormas Islam. Menurut Anda, apa yang bisa diharapkan dari mereka dalam membendung korupsi?
Ke depan, rasanya pendekatan politik masih sangat berpengaruh dalam konteks itu. Kalau UU Kepartaian segera disahkan, ormas-ormas Islam dan masyarakat akan punya waktu tiga tahun untuk melakukan konsolidasi pemilu.
Dari situ, diharapkan partai-partai Islam bisa menampilkan tokoh-tokoh yang baik, punya program yang jelas, sehingga masyarakat betul-betul bisa memilih secara rasional dan kualitatif. Dengan demikian akan terjadi semacam proses edukasi dan seleksi tokoh-tokoh yang akan tampil dalam panggung politik nasional.
Tapi problem kita mungkin pada soal pengkhianatan amanat publik. Misalnya, elit-elit politik terlalu keukeh dengan legalisme hukum dan politik, tidak mengedepankan etika politik. Umpamanya soal rangkap jabatan. Undang-undangnya memang tidak ada, tapi secara etika mestinya mereka sadar bahwa publik punya harapan teramat besar agar mereka konsen yang fokus di eksekutif atau legislatif.
Kesadaran dan gerakan masyarakat untuk ikut mengawasi itulah yang perlu digerakkan oleh elemen-elemen civil society. Sehingga nantinya, tokoh-tokoh yang mengkhianati amanat publik dan tidak perform, tidak akan dipilih lagi oleh rakyat.
Sekarang, secara perlahan-lahan perlu kita dorong agar yang betul-betul berdaulat adalah rakyat. Dulu, tokoh yang tampil adalah yang disenangi atasan. Sekarang kita kondisikan agar tokoh yang bisa tampil adalah yang diterima dan didukung rakyat.
Kita akan fokus diri pada soal sosial-keagamaan. Bisakah Anda gambarkan beberapa tipologi keberagamaan umat Islam Indonesia dalam satu tahun belakangan ini?
Saya melihat masyarakat kita kini memerlukan dakwah yang sifatnya lebih populer. Ini terkait juga dengan kondisi ekonomi, politik, dan pendidikan yang belum begitu bagus. Saya tidak ingin mengatakan dakwah seperti itu mediocre.
Tapi karena tradisi baca kita belum begitu kuat, sementara orang lelah menghadapi persoalan ekonomi dan politik, maka dakwah yang bersifat menghibur dan massif justru jadi menarik. Contohnya apa yang dilakukan Aa’ Gym, Arifin Ilham, dan Ustad Hariyono.
Ketiga sosok ini begitu fenomenal. Aa’ Gym tampil dengan bahasa kalbu dan mengangkat tema-tema harian yang formulanya akrab dengan rakyat. Kemudian Arifin Ilham tampil dengan zikir dan doanya. Di situ mungkin ada unsur katarsis-psikologis. Ustad Haryono mengusung unsur kesehatan. Ini semua bagus sekali, tetapi tidak menyajikan kedalaman. Tapi memang yang begitulah sekarang ini yang lagi diperlukan.
