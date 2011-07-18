Kritik atas Demokrasi a la Jusuf Kalla

IslamLib – “Demokrasi bukan tujuan bangsa kita tapi hanya alat untuk mencapai tujuan yaitu kesejahteraan,” demikian Jusuf Kalla. Penyataan itu ia kemukakan pada orasi bertajuk Reviving Democratic Government and Leadership in Global Governance di Universitas Muhammadiyah, Yogyakarta, 14 Juli 2011. Pernyataan ini menuai kontroversi
Bagi Kalla, demokrasi bukan tujuan, ia hanya alat. Pernyataan ini memiliki implikasi yang jauh. Kalau demokrasi hanya alat, maka jika tujuan tidak tercapai dengan alat ini, maka ia bisa diganti. Tujuan yang dimaksud adalah kesejahteraan.
Pendapat semacam ini sebetulnya tidak benar-benar baru dari Jusuf Kalla. Banyak aktivis, pengamat, jurnalis, politisi, dan akademisi yang memiliki pandangan senada. Biasanya, pendapat semacam ini muncul sebagai reaksi tidak sabar terhadap kondisi negeri yang dipersepsi tak kunjung makmur.
Padahal sekarang kita sudah berada pada masa sistem demokratis. Mereka berharap demokrasi akan membawa kesejahteraan. Mereka risau pada nasib sebagian rakyat yang masih miskin. Mereka galau melihat praktik demokrasi yang memakan biaya sangat besar.
Tentu saja cita-cita masyarakat sejahtera dan makmur itu mulia adanya. Tapi bukan berarti cita-cita untuk mencapai kemakmuran bisa digunakan untuk memberangus kebebasan. Kemakmuran adalah satu hal, kebebasan politik adalah hal lain.
Sebuah percakapan dalam kitab Brihadaranyaka Upanishad cukup relavan untuk direnungkan. Percakapan ini terjadi antara seorang perempuan bernama Maitreyee dan suaminya, Yajnavalkya. Maitreyee bertanya bahwa jika semua kekayaan dunia ini ia miliki, apakah ia bisa mencapai keabadian?
Yajnavalkya menjawab, “Tidak.” “Mungkin kamu akan hidup sebagai seorang yang kaya, tapi jangan berharap kamu akan abadi dengan itu,” tegas Yajnavalkya. “Lantas,” kata Maitreyee, “apa yang mesti aku lakukan dengan itu semua kalau ternyata tidak bisa membuatku abadi?”
Cerita ini dikutip oleh Amartya Sen dalam bukunya, Development as Freedom. Menurut Sen, percakapan itu sesungguhnya sedang membicarakan tentang sejauhmana kekayaan bisa menolong untuk memenuhi segala keinginan.
Sen menegaskan bahwa apalah gunanya kekayaan kalau semua itu tidak bisa dinikmati? Apa gunannya kemakmuran kalau kebebasan politik dibatasi? Apa gunanya kesejahteraan kalau hak berekspresi dirampas?
Kekayaan, kemakmuran, dan kesejahteraan tentu sangat penting. Tapi kebebasan, terutama kebebasan politik, adalah sesuatu yang tak kalah pentingnya. Memang kebebasan politik atau demokrasi dibangun bukan untuk tujuan yang lain di luar dirinya. Tapi bila kita jeli, dengan mudah kita saksikan begitu banyak bukti masyarakat demokratis yang sekaligus juga adalah masyarakat yang sejahtera.
Tapi, sekali lagi, pretensi awal demokrasi bukanlah kesejahteraan, melainkan kebebasan politik itu sendiri. Sebenarnya kemakmuran dan kesejahteraan bisa diraih di luar demokrasi. Cina dan Singapura adalah dua contoh negeri yang relatif makmur dan sejahtera tetapi tidak memiliki sistem kebebasan politik.
Arab Saudi adalah contoh lain. Negara ini kaya akan minyak, tapi rakyatnya miskin kebebasan politik dan kebebasan berekspresi. Kalaupun ada implikasi kesejahteraan dari demokrasi, dan itu kerap terjadi, itu hanya berkah kebebasan politik saja.
Apa yang diusulkan oleh Jusuf Kalla sangat berbahaya. Alternatif di luar demokrasi untuk mencapai kesejahteraan bukan tidak ada, melainkan melimpah. Di luar demokrasi ada sistem monarkhi, diktator, teokrasi, dst. Semuanya otoriter, kalau bukan totaliter.
Namun yang lebih membingungkan, tentu saja, adalah bahwa wacana mengenai alternatif bagi demokrasi ini justru datang dari Jusuf Kalla, belum lama setelah ia kalah dalam pemilihan umum presiden demokratis.
Dengan pandangan bahwa demokrasi adalah alat, apa jadinya kalau beliau terpilih menjadi presiden dan dengan enteng memberangus demokrasi karena kesejahteraan tak kunjung tiba? Yang akan tercipta barangkali bukanlah demokrasi melainkan Kallakrasi (demokrasi a la Jusuf Kalla).
