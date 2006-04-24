Lakhdar Brahimi: “Demokrasi Penting, Supremasi Hukum Lebih Penting”

IslamLib – Lakhdar Brahimi (72) adalah diplomat kelas dunia asal Aljazair. Jabatan terakhirnya adalah penasehat Sekretaris Jenderal PBB, Kofi Annan. Ia mengabdikan diri di PBB sejak 1994 hingga 2005. Sebelum mengabdi di PBB, Brahimi sudah malang melintang bersama jabatan diplomatiknya di Aljazair. Ia pernah menjadi penasehat presiden, menteri luar negeri, duta besar Aljazair di Inggris, Mesir dan Sudan, hingga duta besar di Liga Arab.
Selama bertugas di PBB, ia pernah diserahi tugas menjadi perwakilan khusus PBB di daerah-daerah konflik seperti Haiti, Afrika Selatan, Kongo, Yaman, Liberia, Nigeria, dan Sudan. Prestasi diplomatik pernah ditorehkannya di Afrika Selatan (1993-1994) ketika berhasil mengakhiri rezim Apherteid dan mewujudkan demokrasi di sana. Brahimi juga pernah menjadi perwakilan khusus PBB di Afganistan (20001-2004). Karena berhasil di Afganistan, ia ditugaskan ke Irak, namun segera hengkang karena banyak berseberangan dengan kebijakan Amerika Serikat di sana.
Berikut petikan wawancara Novriantoni Kahar dan M Guntur Romli dari Jaringan Islam Liberal (JIL), Jum’at lalu (7/4), dengan bapak tiga anak yang pernah bertugas di Jakarta (1956-1961) sebagai duta besar National Liberation Front, organisasi politik yang berhasil mewujudkan kemerdekaan Aljazair itu.
Pak Brahimi, apa pendapat Anda tentang kenyataan dunia muslim yang saat ini terpuruk dalam krisis di berbagai bidang?
Saya kira, itu adalah pertanyaan mendasar yang harus terus-menerus dirapal oleh umat Islam: mengapa kita yang hidup di dunia muslim masih saja terbelakang, sementara belahan dunia lain telah mengalami kemajuan pesat? Umat Islam mau tidak mau harus menjawab pertanyaan itu.
Kita tahu, ada banyak negara yang mengalami sejarah bisa bangkit dari keterpurukan mereka. Orang Mesir sering mengatakan bahwa mereka sudah memulai proyek modernisasi lebih awal dari Jepang, tepatnya sejak periode Muhammad Ali. Namun, Mesir sampai kini tetap terpuruk di berbagai bidang, sementara Jepang cepat bangkit dari keterpurukannya. Bahkan, mereka bisa bangkit di berbagai bidang setelah luluh lantak dalam Perang Dunia Kedua.
Kita mungkin menyebut salah satu sebab keterpurukan kita dengan teori ketergantungan (interdependensi). Misalnya, ini semua tak lain dampak dari penjajahan dan peperangan fisik yang dialami oleh hampir semua negeri-negeri muslim modern.
Namun kita juga tahu, ada beberapa negara lain yang mengalami nasib serupa, seperti India, Filipina, Singapura, dan lain-lain, tapi mereka dengan dapat bangkit dengan cepat dan berlari kencang mengejar ketertinggalan. Sangat aneh, mengapa dunia muslim sangat sulit untuk bangkit? Ini pertanyaan yang harus diulang-ulang dan dijawab secara cermat oleh umat Islam sendiri.
Anda punya jawaban-jawaban hipotetis atas pertanyaan itu?
Tidak. Saya tidak memiliki jawaban, dan tidak memiliki obsesi untuk memberikannya. Bagi saya, pertanyaan itu harus dijawab oleh semua umat Islam secara bersama-sama, bukan oleh saya pribadi. Bagi saya juga, pertanyaan yang baik adalah bagian dan jawaban. Ketika kita salah menyodorkan pertanyaan, maka kita akan salah memberi jawaban.
Misalnya, pertanyaan-pertanyaan yang hanya menyentuh masalah-masalah permukaan, kulit persoalan, seperti soal model pakaian apa yang kita perlukan, soal jenggot, dan lain-lain. Pertanyaan-pertanyaan itu tidak ada hubungannya dengan soal kemajuan dan kemunduran umat Islam. Teruslah umat Islam bertanya. Dan dengan pertanyaan yang baik, niscaya kita akan mendapat jawab dan solusinya.
Apa Anda sedang merujuk Afganistan era Taliban ketika bicara soal pertanyaan dan jawaban yang salah itu?
Sebagian memang soal Afganistan, tapi banyak juga terkait dengan negeri lain. Kita tahu, negeri yang miskin, tandus, terbelakangan, dan penuh konflik dalam beberapa dekade terakhir itu membutuhkan pertanyaan dan jawaban yang tepat untuk bisa keluar dari keterpurukannya. Tapi belum lagi mereka berhasil mengakhiri perang, baik melawan penjajah ataupun sesama mereka, mereka sudah memberi jawaban yang salah atas persoalan.
Seketika Taliban berkuasa, mereka langsung menentang apa yang mereka sebut kultur penjajah dengan menutup pintu sekolah bagi anak-anak perempuan, memaksa mereka tinggal di rumah sekalipun mereka perlu keluar untuk mencari nafkah, mewajibkan hal-hal yang artifisial seperti burqa dan jenggot, dan jawaban-jawaban naif lainnya. Semua itu bukan jawaban yang tepat untuk tantangan yang mereka hadapi.
Sekarang, Afganistan jauh lebih baik daripada Irak yang sedang di ambang perang saudara. Sudah ada sedikit kebebasan di sana sekalipun kekakangan-kekangan lama dari tradisi kesusukan dan doktrin Wahabisme masih sangat kuat bercokol. Tapi para pemimpin mereka tampaknya sudah mengerti akan pelbagai persoalan dunia yang dihadapi Afganistan saat ini.
Itu saja bagi saya sudah cukup sebagai langkah awal untuk mengurangi segudang persoalan yang mereka hadapi. Saya tidak ingin tragedi Afganistan era Taliban terulang di tempat-tempat lain. Dunia memang harus dikelola oleh orang-orang yang mengerti tentang dunia dan persoalannya. Saya tidak sedang berfatwa dalam soal agama. Sedari dulu, saya memang lebih tertarik mengurusi persoalan dunia. Dan bagi saya, politik adalah persoalan dunia.
Saat ini, di banyak belahan dunia muslim ada geliat reformasi, baik dalam persoalan sosial, politik, agama, maupun budaya. Namun geliat tersebut seolah-olah berjalan di tempat. Tanggapan Anda?
Saya kira, ada kesalahan persepsi yang terjadi di dalam pikiran banyak umat Islam ketika menghadapi isu reformasi. Ada asumsi kuat di banyak tempat bahwa keharusan reformasi itu berasal dari tuntutan pihak luar; dari tekanan-tekanan politik internasional, dan bukan kebutuhan dalam diri umat Islam sendiri.
Sekarang ada anggapan kuat bahwa tuntutan reformasi di dunia muslim merupakan proyek Amerika, sehingga banyak umat Islam yang enggan beradaptasi dengan proyek tersebut. Saya tidak menafikan adanya kepentingan asing dalam agenda reformasi di dunia muslim. Namun, poin yang ingin saya tekankan adalah, bagaimana reformasi itu juga muncul dan dipahami sebagai kebutuhan dari dalam, dari pihak umat Islam sendiri, bukan dari luar.
Dengan begitu, reformasi akan benar-benar mencerminkan dan sesuai dengan kebutukan umat Islam sendiri. Bagi saya, sebuah gerakan reformasi tidak akan bisa datang dan dipaksakan dari luar. Karena itu, ia seharusnya lahir dan tumbuh dari dalam. Hemat saya, kenyataan di dalam diri umat Islam memang membutuhkan banyak reformasi.
Selain itu, konteks situasi global juga kurang mendukung gerakan reformasi. Paska Perang Dingin, ambruknya komunisme, dan runtuhnya tembok Berlin, situasi dunia sudah menandakan menangnya ideologi-ideologi blok Barat, khususnya Amerika. Akibatnya, umat Islam menganggap apa yang datang dari Barat semuanya buruk.
Sementara yang mendukung proyek-proyek Barat menganggapnya benar dan baik belaka, sehingga banyak ide-ide dari Barat yang dimpor ke dunia muslim. Saya tidak sependapat dengan kedua kecenderungan itu. Ada banyak hal baik yang perlu kita ambil dari Barat sebanyak hal-hal yang perlu dikritik. Tapi yang juga penting adalah bagaimana ide-ide Barat yang baik itu diterapkan di dunia Islam dengan melihat konteksnya yang berbeda.
