Mengaitkan Islam dan Demokrasi Bukan Perkara Gampang

Sering dilupakan bahwa tak sekedar mendakwahkan prinsip-prinsip tersebut, tetapi juga yang lain—dan tidak semuanya mudah diakurkan dengan elemen-elemen dasar kehidupan yang demokratis. Bahkan, tergantung bagaiamana orang menafsirkan, prinsip- prinsip umum di atas –yang secara taken for granted dianggap memiliki “kemiripan kekeluargaan” (family resemblances) dengan demokrasi. Di sana-sini misalnya, ada Muslim yang berpandangan bahwa syura itu beda dengan demokrasi.
Dalam perspektif ini, yang menjadi acuan adalah bahwa Muslim tidak dibolehkan untuk menciptakan kesepakatan- kesepakatan yang dinegosiasikan terhadap segala sesuatu yang dipercaya bertentangan dengan hukum Allah.
Karena itulah, Mohammad Natsir tidak bisa sepenuhnya menerima pandangan Barat tentang demokrasi. Sebagai pembanding, ia mencetuskan apa yang disebutnya teo-demokrasi—demokrasi yang berketuhanan.
Merujuk pada apa yang telah dikemukakan, diperlukan kehatian-hatian yang secukupnya untuk membangun pandangan yang bersahabat antara Islam dan demokrasi. Ini antara lain juga disebabkan oleh kenyataan sejarah yang tak terbantahkan bahwa apa yang dikenal dewasa ini sebagai demokrasi lahir bukan di dunia Timur, di mana Islam dilahirkan dan dibesarkan.
Menurut George Kennan “ demokrasi adalah suatu bentuk pemerintahan yang berkembang pada abad kedelapan belas dan kesembilan belas di Eropa Barat (Laut).” Yang demikian itu, menurut ilmuwan politik konservatif lainnya, Samuel P. Huntington, hanya bisa tumbuh karena dukungan “sikap, nilai, kepercayaan, dan pola-pola tingkah laku yang berkaitan yang kondusif bagi perkembangan demokrasi.”
Kalau pemikiran seperti ini diikuti, maka memang ada persyaratan-persyaratan budaya tertentu yang diperlukan guna mendukung tumbuhnya demokrasi. Beberapa karya besar mengenai hal ini, yang dikemas dalam civic culture hanya meneguhkan pandangan tertentu.
Dapatkah Islam, sebagaimana agama mayoritas di Republik ini memberikan topangan budaya bagi berkembangnya demokrasi? Sebagaimana telah dikemukakan, jawabannya bisa afirmarif atau negatif artinya memang tidak ada jawaban yang bersifat kata putus (clear cut) dalam hal ini. Bergantung kepada Muslim dalam memahami ajaran agamanya –apakah doktrin-doktrin teologis yang ada akan dicarikan kesejajaran atau dengan demokrasi atau tidak.
Tapi, yang lebih penting dari itu adalah bagaimana demokrasi dipahami oleh komunitas Islam, dan seperti apa pula para pendukung demokrasi pada tingkat global melihat praktik-praktik demokrasi di dunia Islam. Posisi seperti ini diperlukan, karena tak jarang apa yang dipraktekkan sebagai demokrasi oleh satu komunitas dipandang lain oleh komunitas yang lain.
Misalnya demikian gigihnya Robert N. Bellah mendeskripsikan dinamika politik masa Muhammad sebagai suatu fenomena demokratis, tapi justru dipandangan sebaliknya oleh banayak pihak—hatta di lingkungan Muslim sendiri.
Ketika gelombang demokratisasi mulai pasang pada akhir dasawarsa 1970-an dan sepanjang 1980-an tak ada satu karya yang bersedia melihat potensi dunia Islam di dalam mempraktekkan demokrasi. Alasan utamanya adalah bahwa dunia Islam tidak memiliki pengalaman yang memadai dalam mengembangakan demokrasi dan menurut kacamata waktu itu tidak ada isyarat sedikit pun bahwa kawasan ini mampu menerima gagasan-gagasan demokratik.
Apa yang pernah di praktekkan oleh Libanon dengan demokrasi bagi-bagi kekuasaanya berdasarkan kelompok etnis-religius yang ada (consociational democracy) tidak dianggap sebagai demokrasi yang sebenarnya (genuine) demikian pula yang terjadi dengan Indonesia. Apa yang pernah berlangsung di negeri ini pada 1950 sampai 1957/1959 bukan merupakan pengalaman demokratik yang cukup. Mungkin karena semuanya berakhir dengan kegagalan, maka pengalaman-pengalaman demokratik yang memang sulit itu tidak masuk dalam hitungan!
Jika pola pandangan seperti ini yang dipakai, maka memang tidak ada di dunia Islam yang berhasil bersentuhan dengan kehidupan demokratis secar cukup memadai. Kenyataan seperti ini setidaknya mempunyai implikasi besar.
Pertama, apa manfaatnya mencari dukungan teologis dari Islam bagi demokrasi? Islam sudah ada sejak empat belas abad lebih dan tidak menghasilkan tatanan sosial-kemasyarakatan demokratis. Kedua, realitas seperti ini hanya membenarkan posisi argumen kulturalis, bahwa dunia Islam memang tidak memiliki struktur budaya yang kondusif bagi demokrasi.
TJ. Pimple memberi harapan ketika menggulirkan gagasan mengenai gagasan demokrasi yang tidak lazim (uncommon democracy). Praktik demokrasi di negara-negara Skandinavia, Israel, dan Jepang berbeda secara cukup berarti dengan Eropa Barat dan Amerika Utara.
Menjadi demikian, karena demokrasi mengalami proses “ pribumisasi” atau kontekstualisasi yang secukupnya. Dengan cara itu, demokrasi disesuaikan dengan struktur budaya masyarakat setempat, sehingga memungkinkan proses akomodasi atau adaptasi timbal balik.
Bukankah berbicara mengenai sesuatu yang “lain”, termasuk Islam, kita sering menekankan perlunya pribumisasi dan kontekstualisasi? Abdurrahman Wahid, Munawir Syadzali, Djohan Effendi, Ahmad Wahid, atau Nurcholish Madjid fasih berbicara mengenai hal ini.
Untuk itu, bukankah sudah waktunya kita berbicara mengenai demokrasi dalam konteks (budaya) Indonesia? Tanpa itu, tak mungkin demokrasi yang kita dakwahkan memperoleh dukungan budaya yang berarti.
Tanpa itu, tak mungkin demokrasi akan mendapat dukungan Islam sebagian besar umatnya masih menganut faham feodalistis dan paternalistik, bersikap mau menang sendiri dan tidak berjiwa kesatria.
