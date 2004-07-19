Pelajaran Demokrasi Yang Paling Sulit

Pemilu yang baru lalu memberi pelajaran penting bagi kita, bahwa ternyata di bilik suara, ketika hingar bingar dan mobilisasi massa sudah berlalu, orang dapat mengungkapkan isi hatinya dengan cara yang paling jujur. Tidak ada yang memaksa apalagi mengintimidasi. Jadi kalau selama ini Amien sering bicara memilih pemimpin bangsa dengan hati nurani, rakyat telah melakukannya 5 Juli yang lalu!
Meski penghitungan suara pemilihan capres/cawapres oleh KPU belum selesai, hampir dapat dipastikan ada pasangan capres/cawapres yang tidak bisa ikut ke putaran kedua. Di antara capres/cawapres tersebut adalah pasangan Amien Rais dan Siswono Yudhohusodo.
Sejak memutuskan untuk berpasangan dalam pemilihan capres/cawapres, Amien-Siswono termasuk pasangan yang paling banyak menyita perhatian. Betapa tidak, didukung oleh tim sukses yang handal, strategi kampanye yang boleh dibilang agresif, dan massa pendukung yang relatif fanatik, dari hari ke hari, ketika pasangan lain mengalami grafik menurun, Amien-Siswono justru menaik.
Namun sayang grafik ini harus terhenti ketika hari H tiba. Rakyat menentukan pilihan, dan pasangan Amien-Siswono hanya memperoleh suara sekitar 15 persen. Sebuah jumlah yang tidak bisa dibilang rendah.
Sungguh sayang memang, mengapa hari tersebut begitu cepat datang. Andai saja pemilu diselenggarakan bulan Agustus atau September, mungkin perolehan mereka lebih dari dua puluh persen, dan, mungkin, mereka bisa melaju ke putaran kedua.
Berandai-andai seperti itu, dalam bahasa Arab, disebut tamanni, mengharap sesuatu yang tidak mungkin terjadi,alias mengkhayal. Dan dalam budaya mana pun mengkhayal dianggap sesuatu yang tidak bermanfaat.
Sejumlah orang yang kebetulan menjadi aktivis Muhammadiyah, atau ormas yang berafiliasi dengan Muhammadiyah, atau menjadi pendukung setia Amien, kecewa dengan hasil pemilu yang baru lalu. Mereka sulit menerima kenyataan bahwa Amien kalah.
Bukankah Amien, dalam setiap acara debat capres, selalu tampil meyakinkan. Dengan argumennya yang tajam, diselingi dengan ilustrasi yang kaya, ia membuat orang berdecak kagum. Namun mengapa Amien harus terpuruk di urutan keempat.
Inilah pemilu. Permainan politik. Ketika permainan usai, ada yang menang dan ada yang kalah. Hampir semuan orang siap menang, namun nyaris tidak ada orang yang siap kalah. Karena itu di mana-mana seringkali pemilu berbuntut kerusuhan.
Namun tidak di Indonesia. Hal ini karena sejak awal para capres/cawapres memprakarsai gerakan siap kalah dan siap menang. Amien termasuk orang yang sejak awal menyatakan siap kalah. Tidak hanya itu, ia juga menyatakan bahwa baginya ikut pemilu merupakan wujud tanggung jawabnya sebagai anak bangsa terhadap proses demokrasi di Indonesia. Ibadah katanya. Menang dan kalah bukan akhir segalaya, namun semata mengharap pahala dari Allah.
Pemilu yang baru lalu memberi pelajaran penting bagi kita, bahwa ternyata di bilik suara, ketika hingar bingar dan mobilisasi massa sudah berlalu, orang dapat mengungkapkan isi hatinya dengan cara yang paling jujur. Tidak ada yang memaksa apalagi mengintimidasi. Jadi kalau selama ini Amien sering bicara memilih pemimpin bangsa dengan hati nurani, rakyat telah melakukannya 5 Juli yang lalu!
Amien tentu dapat memahami apa makna 5 Juli bagi dirinya. Ternyata ia tidak seperti yang ia bayangkan selama ini. Namun jelas ia bukan orang yang suka berandai-andai. Meski getir, kenyataan bahwa suaranya tidak beranjak dari 15 persen harus diterima. Para pendukungnya tentu tidak mudah menerima kenyataan ini.
Sampai sekarang pendukung Amien yang berada di tingkat akar rumput, tim sukses dan para penyandang dana, yang telah berupaya memenangi pemilu dari TPS ke TPS, berkorban tenaga dan biaya yang tidak sedikit, tentu berada dalam suasana psikologis yang berkecamuk.
Mereka sangat masygul. Capeknya saja belum hilang, sekarang harus menerima kenyataan bahwa Amien tidak lolos ke putaran kedua! Menurut desas-desus, para pendukung Amien tidak hanya kecewa, mereka bahkan berencana untuk golput pada September mendatang.
Bicara golput, saya jadi teringat Gus Dur. Jauh sebelum pemilu, Gus Dur bertekad untuk tidak memberi dukungan pada siapa pun, tidak kepada Salahuddin Wahid, tidak juga kepada Hasyim Muzadi. Namun belakangan ia memberi dukungan kepada Solahuddin yang notabene adalah adiknya sendiri.
Gus Dur memang tidak pernah jelas, golput tapi menyuruh kaum nahdliyyin mendukung Wiranto-Wahid. Pendukung Amien sangat jelas, sejelas Amien Rais. Manuver-manuver politik Amien selalu jelas, sehingga mudah dibaca orang.
Kalaupun jadi golput, pendukung Amien jelas tidak bermaksud meniru Gus Dur, yang secara ideologis selalu berseberangan bahkan bertentangan dengan Amien. Ibarat Euro 2004, ketika tim kesayangan gagal melaju ke babak berikutnya, tidak perlu lagi repot-repot begadang sampai pagi.
Namun menyamakan pemilu dengan tontonan sepak bola jelas bukan keputusan yang bijak. Keduanya sangat berbeda. Euro 2004 hanyalah tontonan. Sementara pemilu adalah saat di mana bangsa menentukan pimpinan mereka untuk lima tahun mendatang. Jadi pemilu merupakan langkah strategis, terlalu penting untuk dilewatkan begitu saja.
Dalam perspektif civic culture, orang memiliki sikap yang berbeda terhadap proses jalannya pemerintahan, termasuk di dalamnya pemilu. Golput adalah sikap abstain terhadap proses pemilu yang dianggap tidak menguntungkan dirinya atau kelompoknya.
Karena itu mereka tidak memberikan suaranya. Namun bila dikaji, sikap abstain ini merupakan proses di mana seseorang memasuki tahap untuk memisahkan diri dari proses politik yang terjadi di luar sana. Jadi pada dasarnya orang yang golput adalah orang yang teralienasi dari proses politik yang ada.
Di sisi lain, orang yang teralienasi adalah orang yang tidak rasional. Orang yang tidak rasional adalah orang yang tidak mempertimbangkan untung-rugi, orang yang rasional selalu mempertimbangkan untung-rugi.
Demokrasi menuntut pendukungnya untuk senantiasa menerima setiap keputusan politik yang dilakukan secara adil, sungguhpun keputusan tersebut tidak menguntungkan dirinya atau kelompoknya. Dalam demokrasi, orang yang berada di luar sistem identik dengan mereka yang apatis dan teralienasi.
Pertanyaannya adalah, apakah massa pendukung Amien seperti itu? Pertanyaan ini penting untuk dijawab mengingat jumlah mereka yang cukup banyak. Berdasarkan temuan survei PPIM UIN Syarif Hidayatullah Jakarta, massa pendukung Amien yang banyak didominasi oleh kalangan Islam menengah perkotaan, cenderung bersikap negatif terhadap alienasi.
Hal ini karena mereka pada masa lalu, karena tingkat pendidikan yang cukup baik, memiliki akses yang baik terhadap pusat-pusat kekuasaan. Massa pendukung Amien adalah massa yang rasional. Dalam arti pilihan politik yang mereka lakukan senantiasa berdasarkan pertimbangan untung rugi.
Permasalahannya sekarang, bila Amien benar-benar kalah, ke mana mereka harus memberikan suaranya. Pasangan capres/cawapres yang diperkirakan menang pada putaran awal tentu sudah melirik massa pendukung Amien yang sedikit kebingungan menentukan pilihannya nanti.
Sekarang pertanyaannya, kesepakatan politik apa yang bisa ditawarkan pada mereka. Amien pasti sudah memikirkan hal tersebut, karena, kalaupun ia terpuruk, ia tidak ingin melihat massa pendukungnya terpuruk juga dalam lima tahun mendatang.
Thank you for sharing superb informations. Your web-site is very cool. I’m impressed by the details that you have on this blog. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for extra articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found just the information I already searched all over the place and just could not come across. What a perfect web site.
It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d without a doubt donate to this outstanding blog! I suppose for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to fresh updates and will talk about this blog with my Facebook group. Talk soon!
Hi! Do you know if they make any plugins to assist with Search Engine Optimization? I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good gains. If you know of any please share. Kudos!
Thanks for this tremendous post, I am glad I found this website on yahoo.
SEO HERO WIX CONTEST
Some truly excellent blog posts on this website, regards for contribution. “For today and its blessings, I owe the world an attitude of gratitude.” by Clarence E. Hodges.
I cling on to listening to the news lecture about receiving free online grant applications so I have been looking around for the best site to get one. Could you tell me please, where could i find some?
Loving the information on this internet site, you have done outstanding job on the blog posts.
I found your blog site on google and check just a few of your early posts. Continue to maintain up the very good operate. I just additional up your RSS feed to my MSN Information Reader. Searching for ahead to studying extra from you in a while!…
Nice post. I was checking constantly this blog and I’m impressed! Very useful info specially the closing section 🙂 I care for such information a lot. I used to be seeking this particular information for a very long time. Thank you and good luck.
Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across this board and I find It truly useful & it helped me out a lot. I hope to give something back and aid others like you helped me.
Woah! I’m really enjoying the template/theme
of this blog. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s difficult to get
that “perfect balance” between usability and appearance.
I must say that you’ve done a awesome job with this. Also, the blog loads extremely fast for me
on Chrome. Exceptional Blog!
I got what you intend,saved to bookmarks, very nice site.
obviously like your web-site but you need to check the spelling on several of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling problems and I find it very troublesome to tell the truth nevertheless I’ll certainly come back again.
Security and the benefit of testosterone have not been created in men who’ve loww testosterone levels
for no reason other than age, even if symptoms seem related to
loww testosterone.
You really make it appear really easy with your presentation however I find this topic to be really something which I think I would by no means understand. It sort of feels too complex and extremely large for me. I’m taking a look ahead in your subsequent post, I will attempt to get the hold of it!
I¦ve been exploring for a bit for any high-quality articles or blog posts on this sort of space . Exploring in Yahoo I finally stumbled upon this website. Studying this info So i am glad to express that I’ve an incredibly excellent uncanny feeling I discovered just what I needed. I most indubitably will make certain to don¦t omit this web site and give it a look on a relentless basis.
I am continuously searching online for articles that can aid me. Thanks!
I am always thought about this, thanks for putting up.
I like the valuable info you provide in your articles.
I will bookmark your weblog and check again here regularly.
I am quite sure I’ll learn lots of new stuff right
here! Best of luck for the next!
I have recently started a website, the info you provide on this website has helped me greatly. Thanks for all of your time & work.
My spouse and i felt fulfilled when Chris could complete his analysis via the ideas he grabbed through the web page. It’s not at all simplistic just to happen to be giving for free helpful tips which usually some people could have been making money from. And we all discover we’ve got the website owner to thank for that. The entire illustrations you’ve made, the simple site menu, the relationships you can make it easier to instill – it’s got most fantastic, and it’s leading our son in addition to our family consider that the concept is interesting, and that’s very mandatory. Many thanks for all the pieces!
As a Newbie, I am constantly browsing online for articles that can help me. Thank you
Hi colleagues, how is all, and what you want to say on the topic
of this post, in my view its in fact remarkable designed for me.
Aw, this was a really nice post. In concept I would like to put in writing like this moreover – taking time and actual effort to make an excellent article… but what can I say… I procrastinate alot and under no circumstances appear to get something done.
You made several nice points there. I did a search on the subject matter and found nearly all people will agree with your blog.
Good write-up, I am regular visitor of one?¦s website, maintain up the nice operate, and It’s going to be a regular visitor for a lengthy time.
Hey! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be okay. I’m definitely enjoying your blog and look forward to new posts.
Thanks, I’ve recently been looking for info about this topic for a long time and yours is the greatest I’ve found out till now. However, what about the conclusion? Are you sure in regards to the supply?
I am pleased that I found this blog, just the right information that I was searching for! .
Hey, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your website in Chrome, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, wonderful blog!
Real great info can be found on web site.
Today, I went to the beachfront with my children. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is entirely off topic but I had to tell someone!
Excellent web site. A lot of useful information here. I’m sending it to several buddies ans additionally sharing in delicious. And obviously, thank you to your effort!
Virtually all of whatever you articulate happens to be astonishingly precise and that makes me wonder why I had not looked at this with this light before. Your article truly did switch the light on for me personally as far as this particular subject matter goes. But at this time there is actually one point I am not necessarily too comfy with and while I attempt to reconcile that with the core theme of your position, permit me see what the rest of the readers have to point out.Well done.
You can certainly see your enthusiasm in the work you write. The sector hopes for more passionate writers such as you who aren’t afraid to say how they believe. Always go after your heart.
Have you ever considered creating an ebook or guest authoring on other websites? I have a blog centered on the same topics you discuss and would love to have you share some stories/information. I know my audience would value your work. If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to send me an email.
I visited a lot of website but I believe this one contains something special in it in it
I am very happy to read this. This is the type of manual that needs to be given and not the accidental misinformation that’s at the other blogs. Appreciate your sharing this best doc.
Hello my family member! I wish to say that this post is awesome,
great written and include almost all vital infos. I’d like to peer extra posts like this .
Wow, incredible blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is wonderful, as well as the content!
It’s really a great and useful piece of information. I’m glad that you shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
Definitely believe that which you stated. Your favorite justification seemed to be at the net the easiest factor to consider of. I say to you, I definitely get annoyed even as other folks consider worries that they just don’t know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top as neatly as outlined out the whole thing without having side-effects , folks can take a signal. Will probably be again to get more. Thank you
Having read this I thought it was very informative. I appreciate you taking the time and effort to put this article together. I once again find myself spending way to much time both reading and commenting. But so what, it was still worth it!
I absolutely adore your site! You aggressive me as able-bodied as all the others actuality and your broiled PS is absolutely great!
I really love your website.. Pleasant colors & theme.
Did you create this web site yourself? Please reply back as I’m looking to
create my very own blog and would like to find out where you got this from or what the theme is called.
Cheers!
I always used to read article in news papers but now as I am
a user of web thus from now I am using net for content, thanks to web.
Today, I went to the beach front with my children. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year
old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She put the shell to her ear and screamed.
There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched
her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is totally off topic
but I had to tell someone!
I pay a quick visit daily a few blogs and information sites to read articles, except this
web site presents quality based articles.
PDF My URL descarga de manera automática el documento PDF a nuestro computador una vez ha terminado
de realizar la conversión de la web pedida. El servicio, que
dispone de opciones avanzadas de pago, está en inglés y puede emplearse sin precisar darse de
alta en el lugar. En su versión gratuita, la orientación de las páginas
del PDF generado es horizontal y este incluye una barra
con información sobre la herramienta en la parte inferior de cada página.
I just like the valuable information you provide on your articles. I’ll bookmark your blog and take a look at again here regularly. I’m moderately sure I will be told many new stuff right here! Best of luck for the following!
FO
Thank you for every other informative web site.
The place else may I get that kind of information written in such an ideal method?
I’ve a mission that I’m simply now working on,
and I’ve been at the glance out for such info.
You should take part in a contest for one of the best blogs on the web. I will recommend this site!
Thiis piece ߋf writing is actuaⅼly a pleasant one it helps new nett viewers, աho are wishing
for blogging.
Science Explorers is satisfied to announce that roughly 4000 people will be wearing a Science Explorer T shirt created by 8 year old, Science Explorer,
Vincent Csercsevitz, of Norristown”.