R. William Liddle (Foto: paramadina-pusad.or.id)

R. William Liddle: “Hak-Hak Dasar Harus Dijamin Rezim Demokratis”

IslamLib – Demokrasi Indonesia masih akan sehat walafiat bila aspek kebebasan dasar yang diperlukan sebuah sistem demokrasi tetap terjamin. Namun, coraknya bisa saja akan lebih banyak ditentukan pandangan mayoritas rakyat Indonesia yang konservatif dalam menyikapi banyak soal. Demikianlah perbicanngan Novriantoni dari Jaringan Islam Liberal (JIL) dengan pengamat politik Indonesia kawakan dari Amerika, R. William Liddle yang akrab disapa Pak Bill, Kamis (26/1/2006) lalu.

 

Pak Bill, dua tahun lalu Gus Dur menjelaskan pada Nasr Hamid Abu Zaid, pemikir Mesir yang eksil di Belanda, mengapa demokrasi bisa lahir di Indonesia dan sulit di Mesir dan di banyak negara Timur Tengah. Salah satu faktornya adalah adanya dua kekuatan civil society moderat di Indonesia, yaitu NU dan Muhamadiyah. Di Mesir, pilihannya hanya antara rezim otoriter dan ormas Islam yang fundamentalis. Apakah kelahiran demokrasi mensyaratkan adanya kekuatan “poros tengah” sepert itu?

Menarik sekali pertanyaan Anda. Saya baru tiba di Indonesia, dan minggu lalu kebetulan menghadiri sebuah pertemuan di Washington tentang demokrasi di dunia Arab atau dunia Islam umumnya. Saya diundang sebagai ahli Indonesia, sebab mereka merasa akan ada masukan baru yang mungkin bisa saya berikan kepada ahli-ahli ilmu politik tentang negara lain di Timur Tengah.

Yang saya dapatkan di pertemuan itu adalah semacam konsensus atau keyakinan umum seperti yang dikatakan Gus Dur. Mesir adalah contoh yang sering dipakai dalam konferensi itu. Tidak hanya Mesir, Aljazair tahun 1990-an juga dijadikan contoh mengapa rezim-rezim otoriter Timur Tengah tidak mengizinkan lahirnya demokrasi seperti di Mesir sekarang.

Alasannya, mereka tahu bahwa mereka kemungkinan akan dikalahkan partai yang tidak demokratis, fundamentalis, dan lain sebagainya. Jadi, pandangan seperti itu memang sudah jadi konsensus kalangan spesialis. Tapi saya kurang percaya dengan konsensus itu.

Kenapa kurang percaya? Bukankah rezim-rezim otoriter Timur Tengah selalu mewanti-wanti berkuasanya kalangan fundamentalis jika Amerika berkeras mendesakkan demokratisasi?

Apakah Anda percaya Amerika betul-betul mendesak pemerintahan Mubarak di Mesir untuk melakukan demokratisasi? Jangan lupa, hubungan Amerika dan Mesir sangat kuat dan banyak seginya. Jadi, kebaikan hati pemerintah Mesir kepada Amerika adalah sesuatu yang selalu diperlukan Amerika.

Hubungan Amerika dengan Mesir juga berbeda sekali dari hubungan Amerika dengan Irak tempo hari, ketika Saddam Husein masih berkuasa dan Iran sekarang ini. Saddam menempatkan diri sebagai musuh Amerika. Jadi, memang agak sulit bagi Amerika untuk mendorong Mesir melakukan demokratisasi.

Tapi saya akan kembali kepada pertanyaan pokok Anda. Saya kira, kalau menjadi politisi non-fundamentalis di Timur Tengah, saya juga akan khawatir terhadap kekuatan fundamentalis dan sangat sangsi kalau mereka berkuasa. Kasus pemilu di Aljazair yang dimenangkan FIS (Front for Islamic Salvation) tahun 1990-an betul-betul mengkhawatirkan.

Jadi kita bisa mengerti kekhawatiran itu. Tetapi cobalah kita bandingkan soal ini dengan Indonesia di tahun 1950-an. Nah, saya kira, Gus Dur membandingkan kondisi Mesir sekarang dengan Indonesia kini; di mana NU dan Muhamadiyah telah menjadi kekuatan moral di alam demokrasi yang telah kita alami. Tapi cobalah kembali ke tahun-tahun 1950-an ketika NU, Muhamadiyah, dan Masyumi masih menginginkan negara Islam dan mendukung formalisasi syariat Islam.

Jadi Gus Dur sebetulnya ingin menunjukkan perubahan mendasar di kalangan internal umat Islam Indonesia?

Betul. Tapi yang perlu diingat, Indonesia telah menjadi negara yang mengarah demokratis pada tahun 1945, ketika proklamasi kemerdekaan dan UUD 1945 diterjemahkan sebagai konstitusi yang demokratis. Meskipun di tahun 1945-1955 ada partai-partai Islamis dan fundamentalis, transisi Indonesaia dari negara jajahan ke negara demokrasi tetap bisa terjadi. Jadi persoalannya saya kira lebih rumit dan kompleks.

Apa yang menyebabkan ormas Islam seperti NU dan Muhamadiyah mengubah paras dari orientasi islamis menjadi kekuatan moderat pendukung demokrasi?

Masalah ini masih perlu diteliti lebih lanjut. Tapi saya di sini akan membedakan antara Muhamadiyah dengan NU. Pertama-tama, kalau meneliti tentang NU, saya kira yang akan terlihat adalah semangat moderat NU yang sudah ada sejak dulu atau sudah menjadi pembawaan lama. Mungkin ini juga yang telah menjadi ideologi NU seperti yang saya tahu.

Memang kita harus tetap hati-hati untuk menerima saja ideologi NU. Tapi di mana-mana, saya mendengar orang NU sendiri selalu menyebut adanya semacam perkawinan antara adat setempat dengan Islam. Itu tidak hanya menjelaskan mengapa Islam bisa berhasil di Indonesia, tapi juga berarti bahwa NU adalah organisasi moderat sedari dulunya.

Karena itu, dalam sejarahnya NU kemungkinan tidak pernah segigih dan seideologis Masyumi dalam memperjuangkan negara Islam dan tuntutan formalisasi syariat Islam sejak tahun 1950-an. Jadi, saya cenderung melihat NU pertama-tama sebagai kekuatan Islam yang lebih moderat. Itu faktor pertama.

Faktor kedua, corak NU juga sangat ditentukan oleh tokoh kita hari ini, yaitu Gus Dur. Saya sudah mengikuti sepak-terjang Gus Dur sejak tahun 1980-an. Anda tahu, inilah bentuk pendekatan saya pada ilmu politik.

Saya percaya bahwa ilmu yang saya anut jauh lebih determinis dari yang diperkirakan orang. Sebenarnya, semua hal yang terjadi di dunia ini, perkembangan atau perubahannya, sebetulnya lebih disebabkan oleh faktor manusianya, kadang-kadang individual, kadang-kadang bersifat kolektif.

Mereka memulai kegiatannya dari orang per orang atau kelompok, dan bukan dari kekuatan sosial, kultural, atau apa pun yang menjadikannya lebih determinis (menetukan). Nah, saya melihat peran dua orang Islam Indonesia yang banyak berpengaruh saat saya mempelajari politik Indonesia. Yang pertama yaitu Gus Dur, dan yang kedua adalah Cak Nur atau Nurcholis Madjid.

