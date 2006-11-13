Saiful Mujani: “Aspirasi Parokial Khianati Demokrasi”

IslamLib – Desentralisasi merupakan bagian dari usaha pematangan proses berdemokrasi. Namun desentralisasi yang liar juga dapat memicu munculnya aspirasi-aspirasi parokialistik dan mengkhianati prinsip-prinsip demokrasi. Apa bentuk aspirasi-aspirasi parokialistik itu? Berikut perbicangan Hamid Basyaib dari Jaringan Islam Liberal (JIL) dengan Saiful Mujani, Direktur Eksekutif Lembaga Survei Indonesia (LSI), Kamis (2/11) lalu.
Desentralisasi adalah bentuk transfer kekuasaan dari pemerintahan pusat kepada otoritas-otoritas di bawahnya, yakni pemerintahan daerah, agar kekuasaan lebih tersebar. Sekarang, kita melihat proses desentralisasi di Indonesia sudah irreversible, tidak mungkin dibalik lagi. Pertanyaannya: apa dampak positif dan negatifnya?
Pertama, tujuan awal desentralisasi adalah membuat pemerintahan demokrasi bekerja lebih efektif, karena pengambilan keputusan bisa dilakukan dengan lebih cepat pada tingkat lokal (tingkat kabupaten) untuk hal-hal yang sangat penting bagi masyarakat di sana. Dengan begitu, tingkat partisipasi pemerintahan atau elite-elite lokal akan lebih menentukan kebijakan. Per definisi atau secara normatif, desentralisasi akan membuat pemerintahan lebih efisien, efektif, dan lebih cepat dalam pelaksanaan.
Dalam pemerintahan yang tersentralisasi seperti di masa lalu, proses pengambilan keputusan berlangsung begitu lama. Mungkin waktu itu terbantu karena sistemnya otoritarian, sehingga komando masih relatif bisa menentukan. Jarak yang begitu jauh antara Jakarta dan Papua relatif bisa dijangkau/diatasi.
Tapi kalau masuk sistem demokrasi, itu tak mungkin lagi dilakukan dengan cepat kalau tersentralisasi. Karena itu, di mana-mana sistem yang terdesentralisasi biasanya berkembang dalam konteks politik yang demokratis. Kita punya demokrasi, kerena itu desentralisasi bisa dikembangkan dalam konteks itu.
Kedua, dalam masyarakat kita yang sangat majemuk, dengan adanya desentralisasi akan tumbuh dinamika yang akan membuat kebijakan-kebijakan di pemerintahan lokal sesuai dengan kebutuhan masyarakat daerah bersangkutan. Dalam sistem sentralisasi, pukul rata sudah pasti tak bisa dihindarkan.
Dengan desentralisasi, ada spesifikasi-spesifikasi yang bisa diterjemahkan dan diperjuangkan di tingkat lokal. Jadi intinya, desentralisasi akan membuat pemerintahan lebih efisien, efektif, dan lebih cepat. Itu garis besar aspek-aspek yang positif.
Kemudian aspek negatifnya: desentralisasi mengharapkan kesiapan kelompok-kelompok masyarakat dan elite-elite lokal untuk dapat menerjemahkan kebutuhan-kebutuhan lokal dalam konteks perpolitikan nasional. Apabila komitmen terhadap nation state secara umum kurang begitu kuat, desentralisasi bisa menjadi masalah. Itu masalah utama yang harus diantisipasi.
Di samping itu, kalau budaya parokial di dalam masyarakat masih kuat maka akan muncul dinamika-dinamika di masyarakat yang mengartikulasikan kepentingan kelompok dominan dengan mengabaikan prinsip dasar demokrasi.
Kelompok parokial adalah kelompok masyarakat yang ingin mendiktekan keyakinannya atau nilai-nilai yang mereka anut ke kelompok lain yang tidak menganut sistem tersebut dengan mensubordinasi kelompok yang tidak menganut sistem tersebut. Itu bisa berimplikasi pada pelemahan demokrasi itu sendiri dan menimbulkan konflik-konflik di tingkat lokal.
Kita sedang melihat itu di banyak tempat. Sebab pertama, pemerintah yang terdesentralisasi ini relatif masih baru. Kedua, walaupun kekuatan penegak hukum kita ada di daerah-daerah, tapi berdasarkan pengalaman selama ini, mereka juga lebih tersentralisasi.
Sumber daya untuk penegakan hukum di tingkat lokal juga belum berkembang menggembirakan. Oleh karena itu, ketika dinamika, tuntutan, artikulasi, partisipasi yang parokial itu tumbuh di masyarakat, dibutuhkan perangkat hukum yang lebih bagus untuk membuat partisipasi tersebut tidak menimbulkan konflik dan anarki.
Jadi, aspek negatif dari desentralisasi kita untuk sementara adalah karena budaya masyarakat belum kompatibel betul dengan tuntutan desentralisasi yang demokratis. Di sisi lain, aparatur atau perangkat pemerintahan yang berkaitan dengan penegakan hukum dan untuk penciptaan dinamika politik yang sehat di tingkat lokal juga belum memadai/berkembang.
Desentralisasi bisa dikatakan lebih sejalan dengan demokrasi. Tapi Indonesia sebagai suatu unit memang terlalu besar. Karena itu, rantai pengambilan keputusan juga panjang dan pasti berpengaruh pada efektifitasnya…
Dalam konteks pemerintahan demokrasi sekarang ini—mungkin karena kita masih belajar berdemokrasi—kita tak jarang melihat keputusan-keputusan pemerintahan pusat bisa tidak disetujui oleh birokrasi di tengah. Birokrasi yang lebih di bawahnya mungkin setuju dengan aspirasi yang di atas.
Yang di tengah itu misalnya dalam bentuk birokrasi yang di tingkat provinsi. Jadi, walau keputusan di pusat dibuat sangat bagus dan sejalan dengan aspirasi masyarakat, itu bisa saja terhambat oleh dinamika, gagasan-gagasan, dan kepentingan birokrasi di tingkat yang lebih bawah.
Kemungkinan-kemungkinan tersebut bisa saja dipotong bila kita punya sistem desentralisasi yang lebih mapan. Kita tidak bisa membayangkan kalau sistem kita masih sangat sentralistis, disertai sumber daya dan pengalaman berdemokrasi yang masih sangat terbatas. Dugaan saya, pemerintahan demokratis yang kita miliki sekarang kemungkinan akan lumpuh, menjadi tidak efektif.
Saya melihat, desentralisasi adalah suatu upaya untuk menanggulangi kebuntuan tersebut. Tapi sayangnya, untuk sementara kita masih melihat kuatnya budaya parokial. Selain itu, kemampuan pemerintah lokal untuk menciptakan law and order juga tampak masih kurang.
Proses desentralisasi di negeri ini sudah berjalan sekitar tujuh-delapan tahun. Ada keberhasilan di sana-sini. Secara umum, hasilnya positif. Tetapi di sisi lain muncul juga fenomena benturan antar kelompok masyarakat. Salah satu sebabnya, sebagaimana Anda sebutkan tadi, adalah tingginya semangat parokialisme. Mungkin juga ada soal perebutan sumber daya. Menurut hasil riset Anda, apakah fenomena tersebut sudah pada tingkat yang merisaukan?
Kalau kita melihatnya secara keseluruhan, kita masih punya harapan. Kita masih optimis dengan dinamika yang terjadi di masyarakat. Tapi belakangan ini kita harus lebih hati-hati dengan konflik di tingkat lokal. Hal yang menggembirakan kita justru konflik itu tidak terjadi antar kabupaten. Jadi masih internal kabupaten. Itu pun akibat ketidakpuasan politik.
Misalnya konflik pada Pilkada. Konflik tersebut tidak terjadi antara kelompok masyarakat kabupaten dengan kabupaten lain. Konflik terjadi di antara kelompok masyarakat di kabupaten yang sama, misalnya karena aspirasi politik berbeda dan karena ketidakpuasan terhadap hasil Pilkada.
Ini lebih berkaitan dengan perilaku elite politik di tingkat lokal. Karena yang membuat konflik itu bukan masyarakatnya sendiri, tapi hasil mobilisasi elite. Itu sebenarnya refleksi dari konflik di tingkat elite. Bukan hanya elite politik, tapi juga elite sosial atau tokoh masyarakat. Lebih tepatnya elite sosial yang punya linkage atau hubungan dengan elite politik tertentu. Itu misalnya kita lihat dalam kasus kerusuhan di Banyuwangi dan Tuban.
Yang berpartisipasi di situ adalah anggota masyarakat yang dimobilisasi oleh pemimpin-pemimpin masyarakat, bukan oleh pemimpin partai politik. Jadi hal seperti itu bisa saja terjadi. Saya melihat itu lebih karena faktor politik. Tapi hal itu berbeda dengan konflik Poso. Kita melihat di sana konfliknya bukan karena faktor persaingan karena yang satu kalah dan yang lain menang dalam Pilkada. Di Poso ada Pilkada gubernur, tapi berjalan dengan baik.
Jadi kasus Poso bukanlah dampak dari desentralisasi?
Bukan. Saya kira itu agak khusus. Kalau itu bagian dari dampak desentralisasi, mestinya ia tak hanya terjadi di Poso, tapi di semua daerah. Itu pasti. Tapi Poso kenyataannya unik. Jadi kita harus lihat kasus per kasus untuk tahu akar konflik masyarakat di daerah. Saya kira konflik itu tidak ada hubungannya dengan persoalan desentralisasi. Itu masalah perilaku masyarakat dan penegakan hukum saja.
Saya tertarik dengan pernyataan Anda bahwa tidak mulusnya proses demokratisasi yang diharapkan beriringan dengan proses desentralisasi terutama disebabkan budaya masyarakat yang belum kompatibel dengan spirit atau semangat demokrasi. Pertanyaannya: bagaimana caranya membuat budaya ini lebih kompatibel?
Budaya itu bukan sesuatu yang statis. Ia adalah hasil dari proses sejarah yang sangat dinamis. Jangan dianggap bahwa sebelum abad ke-20 budaya demokrasi di Eropa sudah sangat kuat. Tidak juga. Kita tahu bahwa sebelum tahun 1980-an, kita masih percaya bagaimana kuatnya budaya Konfusianisme yang dianggap bertentangan dengan semangat demokrasi di Korea dan Cina.
Tapi bersamaan dengan itu, ternyata demokrasi tumbuh berkembang dan stabil di negara-negara tersebut. Itu artinya apa? Artinya budaya demokrasi itu merupakan hasil dari proses belajar. Bukan sebagai sesuatu yang terberi atau given.
Dulu orang mengatakan demokrasi di Indonesia tidak mungkin berkembang karena kelompok masyarakat yang dominan adalah masyarakat Jawa. Mereka yakin sekali akan dugaan itu. Argumen-argumen yang umum mengatakan bahwa Soeharto begitu dominan karena budaya Jawanya. Tapi sebenarnya tidak begitu juga. Jadi ini lebih pada persoalan proses belajar tadi.
Masyarakat semakin berkembang. Mereka belajar pada negara-negara lain bahwa pemerintahan yang efektif, meski tak sempurna, adalah pemerintahan demokratis; pemerintahan yang lebih mencerminkan nilai-nilai kemanusiaan. Nilai-nilai kemanusiaan itu menjadi penting karena merupakan hasil dari proses belajar, hasil dari modernity juga. Karena itu, saya melihat semua ini merupakan suatu proses belajar.
Dan kalau kita berbicara tentang budaya, persoalannya sangat panjang. Perubahan budaya adalah perubahan yang sangat panjang. Engineering atau rekayasa perubahan budaya tidak terjadi kecuali melalui jalur pendidikan. Itu satu sisi. Di sisi lain, adanya tindakan-tindakan dan inisiatif dari elite politik yang punya komitmen kuat terhadap nilai-nilai demokrasi.
Thanks for sharing your thoughts about demokrasi.
Regards
My brother suggested I might like this website. He was entirely right.
This post actually made my day. You can not imagine just how
much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!
Nice post. I was checking constantly this blog and I am impressed!
Very helpful info specially the last part 🙂 I care for such information much.
I was looking for this particular information for
a very long time. Thank you and good luck.
Aw, this was a really good post. Taking a few minutes and actual effort to create a very
good article… but what can I say… I procrastinate a whole lot
and never manage to get nearly anything done.
Howdy! I realize this is sort of off-topic however I needed to ask.
Does managing a well-established website like yours take a massive amount work?
I am completely new to blogging however I do write in my journal daily.
I’d like to start a blog so I can share my own experience and views
online. Please let me know if you have any kind of recommendations or tips for brand new aspiring blog owners.
Thankyou!
Hello just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few of the images aren’t loading correctly.
I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different
browsers and both show the same results.
Quality posts is the key to be a focus for the people to go to see the website,
that’s what this web page is providing.
I am extremely impressed along with your writing abilities
and also with the format in your blog. Is this a paid topic or
did you modify it yourself? Either way stay up the nice quality writing, it is rare to
look a nice blog like this one today..
That is very attention-grabbing, You are a very professional blogger.
I’ve joined your rss feed and stay up for in quest of more of your great post.
Additionally, I’ve shared your site in my social networks
I absolutely love your blog and find most of your post’s to be precisely what I’m
looking for. Would you offer guest writers to write content available for you?
I wouldn’t mind producing a post or elaborating on many of the subjects you write concerning here.
Again, awesome site!
If some one desires to be updated with most up-to-date technologies then he must
be pay a quick visit this site and be up to date all the time.
Greetings from California! I’m bored to death at work so I decided to check out
your blog on my iphone during lunch break.
I enjoy the information you present here and can’t wait to take
a look when I get home. I’m shocked at how quick your blog loaded on my mobile ..
I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow, great blog!
Appreciate this post. Let me try it out.
Because the admin of this site is working, no hesitation very soon it will
be renowned, due to its quality contents.
I was recommended this website by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about
my trouble. You’re amazing! Thanks!
Fascinating blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it
from somewhere? A theme like yours with a few simple
adjustements would really make my blog shine. Please
let me know where you got your theme. Thanks a lot
I love looking through an article that can make people think.
Also, many thanks for permitting me to comment!
Thanks for finally writing about >Saiful Mujani: Aspirasi Parokial Khianati Demokrasi | IslamLib
– Part 2 <Liked it!
Nice post. I was checking constantly this blog and I am impressed!
Extremely helpful information specifically the last part 🙂 I care for
such info a lot. I was looking for this particular
info for a long time. Thank you and best of luck.
This is my first time pay a visit at here
and i am truly pleassant to read everthing at one place.
Hello, I enjoy reading all of your post. I like to write
a little comment to support you.
This information is invaluable. How can I find out more?
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It if truth be told was a amusement
account it. Glance advanced to far introduced agreeable from you!
However, how can we be in contact?
I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out
right here. The sketch is tasteful, your authored subject matter stylish.
nonetheless, you command get got an edginess over that you wish be delivering the following.
unwell unquestionably come further formerly again since exactly the same nearly
a lot often inside case you shield this hike.
This is a topic that is near to my heart… Many thanks!
Exactly where are your contact details though?
I’m extremely inspired with your writing abilities and also with the
format on your blog. Is that this a paid subject matter or did you modify
it yourself? Either way keep up the excellent quality writing, it is
uncommon to look a great blog like this one these days..
Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your
weblog and in accession capital to assert that I acquire in fact enjoyed account your blog posts.
Anyway I will be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you
access consistently quickly.
Hey just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The text in your content seem to be running off the screen in Ie.
I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do with browser compatibility
but I figured I’d post to let you know. The design look great though!
Hope you get the issue resolved soon. Cheers
These are really great ideas in regarding blogging.
You have touched some fastidious factors here.
Any way keep up wrinting.
Pretty element of content. I simply stumbled upon your weblog
and in accession capital to assert that I get
in fact loved account your weblog posts. Anyway I’ll
be subscribing for your feeds and even I success you get right of entry to constantly quickly.
Why viewers still use to read news papers when in this technological globe all is accessible on web?
I’m not sure where you are getting your info, but good topic.
I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more.
Thanks for wonderful info I was looking for this info for my
mission.
Hey there I am so thrilled I found your webpage,
I really found you by mistake, while I was searching on Askjeeve for something
else, Anyways I am here now and would just like to say many thanks for
a tremendous post and a all round exciting blog (I also love the theme/design),
I don’t have time to read it all at the moment but I have saved it and also added in your RSS feeds, so
when I have time I will be back to read more, Please do keep up the awesome b.
These are actually impressive ideas in regarding blogging.
You have touched some fastidious factors here.
Any way keep up wrinting.
That is a very good tip particularly to those fresh to
the blogosphere. Brief but very precise information…
Many thanks for sharing this one. A must read article!
I will immediately snatch your rss feed as I can not find your e-mail subscription hyperlink or
newsletter service. Do you have any? Kindly permit me recognize in order
that I could subscribe. Thanks.
This blog was… how do I say it? Relevant!!
Finally I have found something which helped me. Thanks a lot!
I constantly spent my half an hour to read this blog’s content all the
time along with a mug of coffee.
Everyone loves what you guys are usually up too.
This sort of clever work and coverage! Keep up the great works guys I’ve
added you guys to blogroll.
Hey I am so glad I found your blog page, I really found you
by error, while I was looking on Digg for something else, Nonetheless I am here now and would just like to say thanks for a incredible post and a all round
entertaining blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to look over it all at
the minute but I have bookmarked it and also included your RSS feeds,
so when I have time I will be back to read much more, Please do keep up the excellent job.
Hi there just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few
of the pictures aren’t loading properly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue.
I’ve tried it in two different internet browsers and both show the same
results.
Pretty! This was a really wonderful article. Many thanks for providing
this info.
Great blog! Do you have any tips and hints for aspiring writers?
I’m planning to start my own site soon but I’m a little lost
on everything. Would you suggest starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so
many options out there that I’m totally overwhelmed ..
Any suggestions? Bless you!
Inspiring quest there. What happened after?
Good luck!
Have you ever considered about adding a little bit more than just your articles?
I mean, what you say is important and all.
However think of if you added some great
graphics or video clips to give your posts more, “pop”!
Your content is excellent but with pics and videos,
this site could undeniably be one of the very
best in its niche. Great blog!
What’s up it’s me, I am also visiting this site regularly, this site is actually fastidious and the visitors
are actually sharing nice thoughts.
These are really fantastic ideas in on the topic of blogging.
You have touched some pleasant factors here. Any way keep up wrinting.
I am regular visitor, how are you everybody? This post posted
at this site is actually pleasant.
It’s appropriate time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be happy.
I have read this post and if I could I desire to suggest
you some interesting things or suggestions. Perhaps you can write next
articles referring to this article. I desire to read even more things
about it!
Howdy! Would you mind if I share your blog with my facebook group?
There’s a lot of people that I think would really appreciate your content.
Please let me know. Cheers
This paragraph is in fact a good one it helps new the web viewers,
who are wishing in favor of blogging.
This post will assist the internet visitors for building up new webpage or even a blog
from start to end.
Hi there I am so glad I found your blog page,
I really found you by mistake, while I was looking on Yahoo for something else, Anyways I am here now and would just like
to say many thanks for a fantastic post and a all round
thrilling blog (I also love the theme/design),
I don’t have time to go through it all at the minute but I have bookmarked it
and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I
will be back to read much more, Please do keep up the awesome b.
Thankfulness to my father who stated to me concerning this
blog, this web site is really awesome.
Good day! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that
would be ok. I’m undoubtedly enjoying your blog and look forward to new posts.
Hello, just wanted to say, I enjoyed this post.
It was helpful. Keep on posting!
you’re in point of fact a excellent webmaster. The web site loading velocity
is incredible. It kind of feels that you’re doing any unique trick.
Also, The contents are masterwork. you have performed a fantastic job in this topic!
Greetings! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this site?
I’m getting tired of WordPress because I’ve
had issues with hackers and I’m looking at options for another platform.
I would be great if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.
What a data of un-ambiguity and preserveness of precious experience concerning
unpredicted emotions.
A motivating discussion is definitely worth comment.
I do think that you need to publish more on this
issue, it might not be a taboo subject but generally folks don’t talk
about these subjects. To the next! Many thanks!!
Hi would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re working with?
I’m planning to start my own blog in the near future but I’m having a tough time choosing between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your design seems different then most blogs and I’m
looking for something completely unique. P.S
Sorry for being off-topic but I had to ask!
Excellent website you have here but I was wanting to know if you knew
of any community forums that cover the same topics talked about here?
I’d really love to be a part of community where I can get advice from other knowledgeable people that
share the same interest. If you have any suggestions, please let me know.
Thanks a lot!
I like it when individuals come together and share views.
Great blog, stick with it!
It’s going to be end of mine day, except before end I am reading this great piece of writing
to improve my knowledge.
I couldn’t refrain from commenting. Very well written!
These are in fact fantastic ideas in regarding
blogging. You have touched some good things here.
Any way keep up wrinting.