William Liddle: “Demokrasi Indonesia Sangat Berhasil”

Pemilu legislatif yang berlangsung tanggal 5 April lalu, dalam banyak hal sudah berlangsung damai dan demokratis. Dengan begitu, aliansi 19 partai politik, yang jumlahnya terus menciut, untuk menolak hasil pemilu menjadi tidak populer. Akan tetapi, keberhasilan pemilu tidak berarti proses konsolidasi demokrasi di Indonesia sudah berlangsung dengan baik. Masih terdapat sejumlah tantangan yang sewaktu-waktu bisa mengancam kelangsungan demokrasi Indonesia yang sudah berjalan dengan baik itu.
Untuk menggali sejumlah tantangan demokrasi Indonesia tersebut, Hamid Basyaib dari Jaringan Islam Liberal (JIL) mewawancarai Indonesianis senior yang juga guru besar ilmu politik Ohio State University, Amerika, R. William Liddle. Pak Bill, begitu sapaan akrabnya, betul-betul pengamat pemilu di Indonesia sejak awal Orde Baru. Wawancara berlangsung Kamis, 15 April 2004. Berikut petikannya:
Pak Bill, apa kesan Anda terhadap pemilu legislatif 2004 yang berlangsung kemarin?
Saya selalu mengikuti pemilu Indonesia sejak lama. Pada tahun 1971, saya mengikuti jalannya pemilu Indonesia. Tapi ketika itu tidak bejalan demokratis. Hampir setiap pemilu, termasuk Pemilu 1999 dan sekarang, saya kembali ke desa Brosot, Galur, Kulonprogo, Yogyakarta, untuk mengamati perkembangannya.
Kesan umum saya, demokrasi sudah menjadi sistem politik yang normal di Indonesia sekarang. Saya belum berani mengatakan bahwa demokrasi sudah terkonsolidasi. Sebab di beberapa wilayah, kita masih melihat ancaman tentara, misalnya. Tapi ketika melihat pemilu dari desa saya itu, berdasarkan harapan dan aspirasi masyarakat desa, mereka seakan melihat pemilu sebagai kesempatan untuk menggantikan pemerintahan pusat.
Kalau melihat antusiasme kampanye di jalan-jalan, pemilu kali ini terkesan lebih sepi dari tahun 1999?
Ya, kampanye di jalan-jalan dalam bentuk keramaian dengan pakaian seragam dan cat rambut, tidak selamanya mencerminkan demokrasi, tapi lebih mencerminkan mobokrasi para aktivis. Yang saya lihat di beberapa TPS desa sekarang bukan antiusiasme dalam pengertian Pemilu 1999 yang bermaksud menjatuhkan Soeharto atau Golkar, dan menjunjung Megawati atau Partai Demokrasi Perjuangan (PDI-P).
Pemilu sekarang tampak lebih relistis, lebih bussines as usual. Artinya, selama tiga tahun mereka sudah menilai kinerja pemerintahan Megawati, dan umumnya merasa jenuh dan menampakkan beberapa keluhan. Jadi mereka mencari yang lain, dan yang mereka dapat adalah Partai Demokrat (PD) dan Partai Keadilan Sejahtera (PKS). Padahal kedua partai ini belum terlalu dikenal dibanding partai lain.
Hal lain yang saya temukan setelah mengunjungi beberapa TPS adalah kesan bahwa Indonesia sudah bersatu. Bersatu bukan dalam pengertian semua memilih partai yang sama, tapi dalam pengertian bahwa gerakan sosial atau perubahan yang terjadi dalam masyarakat sudah menggejala di mana-mana.
Saya ingin menambahkan satu hal lagi, yakni kata reformasi. Selama ini saya bertanya-tanya apa arti reformasi bagi rakyat Indonesia, khususnya setelah Megawati menjadi presiden. Ketika tinggal di desa dan bertanya kepada masyarakat, mereka mengenang bahwa dulu ada harapan bahwa Megawati akan menjadi seorang reformis. Tapi kenyataan bukan itu yang terjadi.
Makanya sekarang mereka menolak Pemerintahan Megawati dengan beberapa alasan. Misalnya ekonomi yang belum pulih dari krisis, atau pengangkatan orang yang tidak disukai masyarakat. Kalau di Jakarta, contoh kasusnya pengangkatan gubernur Jakarta. Ini menarik bagi saya.
Mereka berada di sebuah desa di Yogyakarta, tapi melihat apa yang dilakukan Megawati, dan merasakan itu sebagai pengkhianatan atas perjuangan mereka. Makanya, dalam jumlah yang tidak sedikit, mereka mulai memilih calon yang lain.
Bagaimana Anda mencermati protes aliansi 19 partai politik atas Pemilu 2004?
Saya melihat dua macam kelompok di dalam aliansi 19 partai itu. Pertama, orang yang kalah pemilu, dan kita semua tahu kenapa mereka menginginkan pemilu diadakan lagi. Kedua, kelompok orang yang kehilangan arah. Mereka adalah para pejuang pada masa Orde Baru. Mereka memperjuangkan demokrasi, tapi sekarang sepertinya tidak tahu apa yang harus dilakukan.
Tapi bagi saya itu sama sekali bukan politik yang serius. Saya mau mengatakan bahwa demokrasi di Indonesia sudah berjalan dengan baik. Tidak ada masalah yang terlalu besar dalam pelaksanaan Pemilu 2004 sejauh yang saya lihat di beberapa TPS. Jadi mereka seperti membuat masalah di saat tidak ada masalah sama sekali.
Tapi masalahnya, ada beberapa partai besar yang terlibat di situ, paling tidak tokoh seperti Gus Dur!
PKB memisahkan diri dari Gus Dur dalam soal ini. Pada awalnya PKS terlibat juga, tapi mereka lekas menarik diri. Jadi aliansi ini akan kempes sendiri.
Anda menyebut soal PKS. Seperti kita tahu, PKS sedikit banyak memakai sentimen agama dalam politik. Ternyata, dagangan politik mereka laku di pasaran. Di Jakarta, mereka akan menjadi the rulling party dengan perolehan suara terbanyak. Mungkin nanti orang-orang PKS bisa menjadi gubernur, atau jabatan publik apapun. Bagaimana Anda mencermati PKS?
Anda mengatakan, mereka sedikit banyak menggunakan agama dalam berpolitik. Saya milhat PKS dari dua segi. Kader atau organisasi partai mereka menggunakan agama. Inilah yang sedikit membedakan mereka dengan Partai Amanat Nasional (PAN).
Orang-orang yang menjadi aktivis PKS, juga betul-betul merasakan pesona ideologi, dan sebuah komitmen kepada sesuatu yang lebih tinggi. Di PAN mungkin tidak ada itu dan lebih biasa sebagai partai yang normal. Tapi PKS menggerogoti suara yang dulu diberikan kepada PAN.
Tapi yang mau saya tekankan, mereka menggunakan agama, in door di dalam partai. Kampanye keluar mereka tidak menggunakan isu-isu agama. Yang kita lihat, kampanye mereka ada pada isu peduli dan bersih, bukan isunya Islam radikal, bukan tujuh kata, ataupun syariat pemotongan tangan.
Saya kira, mereka tahu betul bahwa tema-tema seperti itu tidak laku dijual di masyarakat. Jadi mereka menjual tema yang lebih universal seperti antikorupsi, dan sebagainya. Tapi isu-isu itu berbeda sekali dengan yang dibincangkan orang yang di dalam. Ya, itu Anda bisa lihat sendiri. Makanya, pasti akan ada saja orang yang mengatakan: “Aduh, munafik sekali!”
Pak Bill, kembali ke tema pemilu. Apakah dengan pemilu ini, Indonesia sudah melakukan konsolidasi demokrasi!
Saya melihat di Indonesia belum ada konsolidasi demokrasi. Gampang sekali membayangkan tentara akan kembali berkuasa di Indonesia, seandainya ada kerusuhan yang meluas. Bagi saya, kemungkinan itu masih besar, sebab ideologi tentara belum berubah. Mereka juga sangat mandiri sebagai lembaga; keuangan sendiri dan dengan sistem teritorial yang masih berada di wilayah mana saja. Jadi kalau kita bebicara soal reformasi, tentara belum masuk bahasan reformasi.
Tapi yang lebih penting sebetulnya, apa yang dilakukan kaum sipil pada umunya sudah baik. Peran politisi Indonesia pada pemilu yang kedua di era reformasi ini, cukup berhasil. Tapi kita harus ingat juga, terlalu banyak politisi yang menggunakan tentara sebagai kekuatan politik.
Saya yakin, Amien Rais akan memilih purnawirawan tentara sebagai calon wakil presiden. Partai Golkar di bawah Akbar Tandjung juga akan memilih calon wakil presidennya dari kalangan militer. Bagi saya, itu tidak sehat bagi masa depan demokrasi.
Maksud Anda, tentara dikhawatirkan akan mengganggu jika tidak diajak dalam kekuasaan? Padahal kalau diukur dari kekuatan suara, tentara kan tidak banyak!
Memang dari segi suara tidak banyak, demikian juga kekuatan peran sosial politiknya sementara ini dibandingkan masa lalu. Itu juga salah satu kesan yang saya dapat ketika berada di desa. Di desa-desa, lembaga yang paling penting adalah koramil.
Tapi sekarang mereka tidak lagi memainkan peranan politik yang signifikan, dan justru ditertawakan ketika saya bertanya kepada masyarakat tentang peranan politik mereka. Tapi dari segi keutuhan tentara, angkatan darat khususnya, ada kesan mereka mempersiapkan diri untuk mengambil alih kekuasaan kalau saja mereka diberi kesempatan.
Makanya, politisi sipil sebaiknya melakukan konsensus dengan tentara. Mereka sendiri perlu tahu, bahwa orang lain (sipil) menginginkan mereka sebagai badan dari birokrasi, agen dari pemerintahan, bukan kekuatan tersendiri.
Terakhir, sebagai pengamat yang selalu mengikuti semua pemilu di Indonesia dari era Orba sampai sekarang, apa kesan lain Anda terhadap pemilu kali ini?
Kesan terakhir, saya mengapresiasi tinggi-tinggi masyarakat Indonesia yang telah berhasil melaksanakan pemilu yang sangat demokratis untuk kedua kalinya. Orang-orang di Jakarta, sekarang lupa akan hal itu karena mereka banyak ditimpa masalah. Jadi sepertinya Pemilu 2004 ini bagi mereka gagal. Padahal menurut saya sangat berhasil. Demokrasi Indonesia sangat berhasil.
