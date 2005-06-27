Derita Abadi Umat (DAU)

Sepulang dari Blitar, sehabis mengantar ibunya berangkat ke Mekkah, Tarminah mengungkapkan sukacitanya karena menyaksikan kebahagiaan sang ibu yang bisa pergi ke Tanah Suci.
“Kami sekeluarga sangat bersyukur kepada Gusti Allah,” ucap pembantu rumah tangga itu dengan mata berkaca-kaca. “Maklum, Pak, ibu saya sudah menabung selama 30 tahun untuk bisa naik haji. Karena masih kurang, keluarga kami menambahinya dengan uang hasil menjual sawah dan sapi”.
Saya turut menunjukkan rasa gembira dan menyelamati Tarminah dan keluarga besarnya. Harapan terakhir sang ibu, yang ingin bisa ke Mekkah sebelum wafat, akhirnya terkabul.
Tapi jantung saya perih bagai dihujam paku. Ibunda Tarminah tidak tahu: sebagian dana ongkos naik haji (ONH) yang telah ia bayarkan itu telah, sedang dan akan digunakan untuk tujuan-tujuan yang tidak akan ia relakan.
Hari-hari ini rakyat Indonesia mulai tahu ke mana uang tabungan ratusan ribu calon haji itu dihamburkan. Pemeriksaan terhadap tersangka Said Agil Husin Al Munawwar dan Taufiq Kamil, masing-masing adalah bekas menteri agama dan dirjen haji, mulai menyibak rahasia besar yang memalukan itu.
Uang jamaah haji yang dikumpulkan selama puluhan tahun itu ditimbun di laci Departemen Agama yang diberi nama Dana Abadi Umat (DAU). Inilah kas penampung “sisa” ONH dari ratusan ribu jamaah. Jumlahnya ratusan miliar rupiah per tahun. Pembelanjaannya mutlak diatur oleh Departemen Agama, tanpa diketahui oleh pemilik sah.
Selain mengalir ke DAU, tabungan ibunda Tarminah dan rekan-rekannya dari seluruh pelosok Indonesia juga tercurah ke lima keranjang lain: Dana Cadangan Biaya Penyelenggaraan Ibadah Haji (BPIH), Dana Kesejahteraan Karyawan, Dana Wisma Haji, Dana Pemeliharaan Wisma Haji, dan Dana Korpri.
Semuanya tiada kaitan apapun dengan ibunda Tarminah, yang dengan tulus memercayakan tabungannya selama 30 tahun.
Sebagian dana itu digunakan untuk membiayai para pejabat negara, anggota DPR, termasuk para wartawan, yang setiap tahun mendapat jatah berhaji yang disalurkan melalui media tempat mereka bekerja. “Haji Abidin” (Atas Biaya Dinas) belum masuk kamus resmi, tapi istilah ini sudah lama diucapkan oleh khalayak.
Semua keramahan itu disajikan oleh Depag sejak puluhan tahun silam. Para penerima jatah – yang ditentukan tanpa kualifikasi yang jelas – menyambutnya dengan riang gembira.
Mereka tak bertanya mengapa Depag seolah kelebihan anggaran. Depag pun menyembunyikan fakta bahwa sumber kemewahan itu adalah tabungan ibunda Tarminah dan ribuan jamaah miskin lainnya.
ONH itu didongkrak, dengan siasat lazim rekayasa anggaran. Ongkos-ongkos tertentu disisipkan merata ke semua pos, sehingga tak kentara. Misalnya, biaya pesawat dinaikkan “sedikit” dari seharusnya, demikian pula pos penginapan, makanan, kesehatan, dan sebagainya.
Maka dilihat keseluruhan, harga-harga yang sudah dinaikkan itu tampak sebagai harga yang wajar. Tidak ada pos biaya yang, misalnya, berjudul “Biaya Pelayanan Amirul Hajj dan Rombongan”.
Dengan cara itulah kas DAU dan lima pos lainnya diisi. Pengeluarannya beragam, dari menggratiskan orang-orang berduit yang tak berhak sampai membiayai kongres serta perayaan ini dan itu yang terkait dengan urusan politik agama, tapi tak terkait dengan kepentingan ibunda Tarminah.
Setelah sekian lama masyarakat mencium bau skandal ini, tahun lalu sejumlah LSM mencoba menggugat Menteri Agama. Yang digugat mengancam akan menggugat balik – akhirnya ujung perkaranya tak jelas.
Kalaupun penyelengaraan haji belum bisa diswastakan, sudah saatnya peran pemerintah dikurangi. Atau setidaknya seluruh ihwal yang terkait dengan bisnis senilai Rp 7 triliun per tahun ini harus dibuat transparan.
Dana-dana itu, baik yang abadi maupun yang fana, harus dihapus hari ini juga. Penyelewengan adalah penyelewengan. Ia tidak menjadi lurus hanya karena disahkan oleh struktur resmi.
Dan jika semua itu dihapus, pastilah orang-orang seperti ibunda Tarminah tidak perlu menabung sampai 30 tahun, plus menjual sawah dan sapi, karena ONH akan jauh lebih murah.
Kali ini pemerintah perlu bersungguh-sungguh mengakhiri kejahatan yang dilegalkan itu. Sebab rasa keadilan mustahil menoleransi ketidakadilan yang menusuk hati: warga desa yang hidup bersahaja, juga warga kota yang sesungguhnya tak berkelebihan uang, diwajibkan membiayai perjalanan orang-orang yang jauh lebih mampu membiayai diri sendiri.
Tiada topeng yang lebih efektif untuk menutupi kejahatan ketimbang agama – apalagi jika ia berpelukan dengan kekuasaan politik. Dengan kedok itulah, misalnya, DAU (derita abadi umat) dibungkus menjadi DAU (Dana Abadi Umat).
Kriminalitas Departemen Agama hari-hari ini sedang diproses secara hukum. Mudah-mudahan masyarakat luas makin sadar bahwa banyak hal yang berhubungan dengan agama tidaklah suci, meski selalu dikesankan demikian. Salah satu buktinya adalah drama yang kita saksikan hari ini: kasus kriminal oleh para birokrat agama.
