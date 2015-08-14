IslamLib – Yang dimaksud dengan “negara Muslim” di sini adalah negara-negara yang penduduknya mayoritas beragama Islam. Sedangkan yang dimaksud dengan “mayoritas” adalah jumlah populasi yang lebih dari 50 persen. Dengan demikian, jika ada sebuah negara yang populasi Muslimnya besar tapi secara total kurang dari 50 persen, maka negara itu tidak dianggap sebagai negara Muslim. Contohnya adalah Bosnia-Herzegovina, kendati kaum Muslimnya terbesar dibanding agama-agama lain, tapi total jumlah populasi Muslimnya hanya 45 persen.
Ada 47 negara di dunia yang penduduknya lebih dari 50 persen beragama Islam. Negara-negara ini umumnya terletak di kawasan Timur Tengah, sisanya berada di Afrika, Asia Tengah, Asia Selatan, dan Asia Tenggara. Nah, dari 47 negara Muslim ini, negara manakah yang memiliki kebebasan paling tinggi?
Sebelum menjawab pertanyaan itu, agar tidak salah paham, harus diingat bahwa yang dimaksud dengan “kebebasan” di sini adalah situasi di mana orang dapat mengekspresikan dan menikmati kebebasan mereka, baik menyangkut aspek politik, keamanan, ekonomi, dan keyakinan. Singkatnya, suatu negara disebut bebas, jika negara tersebut dapat menjamin terlaksananya dua hal: hak-hak politik (political rights) dan kebebasan sipil (civil liberty).
Ada beberapa lembaga pemikiran (think tank) yang melakukan penelitian dan menilai kualitas kebebasan negara-negara di dunia. Freedom House, sebuah think tank yang berbasis di Amerika Serikat, adalah salah satu lembaga yang paling terkenal dan cukup kredibel dalam melakukan penilaian menyangkut kondisi kebebasan suatu negara.
Setiap tahun, Freedom House, secara rutin merilis sebuah laporan yang mereka sebut sebagai Indeks Kebebasan. Lembaga ini menggunakan dua kriteria di atas, yakni hak-hak politik dan kebebasan sipil, sebagai alat-ukur untuk melihat apakah suatu negara dinilai bebas atau tidak.
Pada tahun 2014, ada 195 negara dan 15 teritori yang disurvey dan diteliti Freedom House, termasuk di dalamnya negara-negara berpenduduk mayoritas Muslim. Data tahun 2014 inilah yang kemudian dijadikan bahan utama laporan Indeks Kebebasan 2015.
Negara-negara yang kualitas kebebasannya baik (skornya antara 1-2,5) diberi status “bebas penuh” (free), negara yang kebebasannya kurang baik (skornya antara 2,5-5,5) diberi status “separuh bebas” (partly free), sementara negara-negara yang kondisi kebebasannya buruk (skornya antara 5,5-7) diberi status “tidak bebas” (not free).
Nah, dari daftar negara-negara yang di-indeks oleh Freedom House pada 2015, berikut 10 negara Muslim paling bebas di dunia.
1. Tunisia
Status : Free
Hak-Hak Politik : 1
Kebebasan Sipil : 3
Populasi : 9,974,201
Jumlah Muslim : 99%
2. Senegal
Status : Free
Hak-Hak Politik : 2
Kebebasan Sipil : 2
Populasi : 10,459,222
Jumlah Muslim : 94%
3. Indonesia
Status : Partly Free
Hak-Hak Politik : 2
Kebebasan Sipil : 4
Populasi : 213,469,356
Jumlah Muslim : 88%
4. Albania
Status : Partly Free
Hak-Hak Politik : 3
Kebebasan Sipil : 3
Populasi : 2,494,178
Jumlah Muslim : 70%
5. Sierra Leone
Status : Partly Free
Hak-Hak Politik : 3
Kebebasan Sipil : 3
Populasi : 3,610,585
Jumlah Muslim : 60%
6. Niger
Status : Partly Free
Hak-Hak Politik : 3
Kebebasan Sipil : 4
Populasi : 10,499,343
Jumlah Muslim : 90%
7. Turki
Status : Partly Free
Hak-Hak Politik : 3
Kebebasan Sipil : 4
Populasi : 68,963,953
Jumlah Muslim : 99%
8. Malaysia
Status : Partly Free
Hak-Hak Politik : 4
Kebebasan Sipil : 4
Populasi : 14,467,694
Jumlah Muslim : 60%
9. Maldives
Status : Partly Free
Hak-Hak Politik : 4
Kebebasan Sipil : 4
Populasi : 348,756
Jumlah Muslim : 99%
10. Bangladesh
Status : Partly Free
Hak-Hak Politik : 4
Kebebasan Sipil : 4
Populasi : 127,001,272
Jumlah Muslim : 88%
Seperti kita bisa lihat dalam daftar di atas, Indonesia berada dalam urutan ke-3 dan memiliki status separuh bebas (partly free). Status ini sebetulnya baru diberikan pada laporan Freedom House tahun lalu (2014). Sebelumnya, sejak 2006, Indonesia mendapat status sebagai negara yang bebas penuh (free). Lebih jauh tentang penjelasan mengapa status Indonesia turun dari bebas penuh menjadi separuh bebas, bisa dibaca dalam tulisan Luthfi Assyaukanie dalam link di bawah ini:
