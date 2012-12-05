Belajar dari Islam Turki

IslamLib – Jika berbicara tentang Islam, kebanyakan kita sering merujuk Arab maupun Persia. Arab penting karena ia sumber Islam bermula dan keberadaannya dianggap sebagai jantung dunia Islam, sekalipun hanya dihuni tak lebih dari 20% populasi muslim sedunia.
Persia punya magnet tersendiri, bukan hanya karena Iran modern pernah mengalami revolusi Islam yang sempat menjadi model bagi perjuangan dunia muslim, tapi juga karena khazanah intelelektualnya yang kaya.
Islam Asia Selatan dan Tenggara juga sering diungkit keunikannya karena di sana terkonsentrasi 60% populasi muslim dunia, kaya dengan budaya lokal, sekalipun dianggap pinggiran dari denyut nadi dunia Islam.
Turki yang agak sering terlupakan dari perbincangan tentang Islam modern. Namun saat ini isu Islam Turki makin menarik karena popularitas Partai Keadilan dan Pembangunan pimpinan Erdogan yang menunjukkan wajah liberal Islam. Kini lebih banyak pengamat mulai menelusuri keunikan Islam Turki.
Penelusuran terhadap alternatif-alternatif Islam ini menjadi penting karena Islam Arab sudah bergelimang konservatisme bahkan menjadi sumber doktrin dan inspirasi radikalisme, sementara Islam Persia terperosok ke abad pertengahan dengan kleritokrasinya. Lalu apa yang unik dari Islam Turki?
Pertama, Islam Turki adalah Islam persimpangan antara Asia dan Eropa (frontier Islam). Walau sering diejek sebagai negara Eropa yang pesakitan, Turki sebenarnya tak pernah punya pengalaman buruk dengan Eropa umpamanya lewat kolonialisme.
Karena itu, watak regresif tidak muncul pada Islam Turki karena impian utamanya adalah bergabung dengan klub kemajuan Eropa, bukan memusuhi dan menyumpah sosok yang disebut Barat itu.
Menyumpahi Eropa dan Barat sebagai biang kerok persoalan dalam negeri bukanlah watak Islam Turki. Selain itu sama dengan menyumpahi dan memusihi diri sendiri, gerakan Islam Turki juga berupaya menjadikan Eropa sebagai tameng untuk membentengi mereka dari represi rezim-rezim sekuler sebelumnya.
Kedua, Islam Turki lebih bercorak esoteris ketimbang eksoteris. Pengaruh sufisme sangat kuat dalam corak keberagamaan Islam Turki, dan kenyataan ini membuat Islam Turki jauh dari formalisme apalagi menyerahkan diri secara bongkokan kepada penetrasi Wahabisme-Salafisme.
Pemahaman Turki tentang Islam lebih banyak dibentuk oleh toleransi Rumi, anjuran cinta Yunus Emre, maupun rasionalitas Haci Bektassi. Dalam sejarah Turki modern, perjuangan untuk melegalkan pemakaian jilbab di sektor publik memang terjadi, namun hal itu tiada lebih sebagai perlawan terhadap penerapan sekularisme yang sangat keras.
Ibarat bermusik, sekularisme Turki terlalu lama menyuguhkan heavy metal sementara masyarakatnya sudah tidak lagi merasakan merdunya alunan musik itu.
Ketiga, Turki bukanlah negara yang bergelimang pendapatan dari minyak dan karena itu perekonomiannya lebih ditopang oleh pajak warganya (tax-based economy). Kenyataan ini membuat rakyat Turki dan aktivisme Islamnya menuntut kebebasan sipil yang lebih dari negara sebagaimana sejawat mereka di negara-negara Eropa.
Fakta ini juga membentuk karakter tuntutan-tuntutan aktivisme Islam lebih mengarah kepada sektor kebebasan ekonomi dan sosial-politik. Karena pasar dan formasi kelas menengah sangat penting dalam pembentukan masyarakat sipil yang independen, maka ini pada gilirannya juga membentuk pandangan Islam yang liberal di kalangan masyarakat Turki.
Keempat, Islam Turki tidak melahirkan sosok doktriner seperti al-Maududi, Hassan al-Banna, Sayyid Quthb, maupun Ali Syariati. Intelektualisme Turki tidak didominasi ulama, melainkan oleh para pujangga, filsuf, maupun novelis.
Mereka-mereka ini tidak menghasilkan karya Islam yang bersifat doktriner, melainkan karya-karya naratif, eklektif dilihat dari sumbernya, dan terbuka kepada dunia luar. Alih-alih mengajak umat berpandangan sempit tentang dunia, karya-karya demikian lebih berupaya membuka cakrawala.
Inilah beberapa hal yang dapat saya ringkaskan dari catatan Hakan Yavuz tentang Islam Turki sebagaimana termaktub dalam kitabnya, Islamic Political Identity in Turkey. Siapa tahu catatan ini berguna untuk melihat Islam Indonesia kini dan proyeksinya di masa mendatang.
