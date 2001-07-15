Carut Marut Wajah Islam

Salah satu pangkal pembicaraan yang tak pernah habis dibahas adalah relasi agama dan ruang publik. Tarik menarik antara keduanya menghasilkan ketegangan dinamik yang tidak jarang melahirkan benturan.
Bagi penganut aliran mekanik-holistik, agama, lebih khusus Islam, dianggap bukan saja sebagai gugusan dogma-dogma agama yang bersifat kaku saja, tapi juga dipahami sebagai sistem politik, pandangan hidup dan penafsiran sejarah. Islam juga dipahami mempunyai watak omnipresent (hadir di mana-mana).
Islam hadir (dihadirkan?) di ruang publik yang seharusnya netral dan hampa dari kepentingan kelompok manapun. Bagi penganut militan premis ini bisa jadi mendorongnya untuk memaksakan lewat jalan kekerasan.
Ketika agama ditampilkan melalui cara yang menghalalkan kekerasan, maka tersibaklah wajah Tuhan yang menyeringai seram, penuh dendam.
Sontak A.N Wilson tertawa melihat orang yang tak mau menggubris tesisnya bahwa agama lebih kejam daripada candu. Atas nama Tuhan, FPI membakar, merusak, bahkan menjarah kafe-kafe. Atas nama Tuhan, kedua belah pihak yang bertikai di Ambon saling menghunuskan pedang, mencari celah dari lemahnya keadaan darurat sipil, untuk menikam lawan.
Tapi, di atas segalanya, relasi agama dan ruang publik, dalam diskursus modern hingga detik, ini belum juga tuntas. Lebih-lebih Islam yang oleh penganutnya dilihat memiliki pesona sebagai agama yang syamil, kamil dan mutakamil.
Ilmuwan sekelas Robert N. Bellah dengan civil religion, dan Jose Casanova dengan public religion pun coba menengahi pandangan “ekstrem” bahwa agama berkutat pada wilayah privat, sementara ruang publik harus secularized.
Maka, hubungan Islam dan politik dipandang bukan saja bersifat organis atau tidak bisa dipisahkan, tapi juga secara struktural diikat oleh sistem religius Islam yang formal. Menguatnya revivalisme agama dalam kancah politik menepis sinyalemen Samuel Hungtington tentang political decay –-bahwa pembangunan politik itu biasanya ditandai dengan proses rasionalisasi kekuasaan.
Galibnya, idiom-idiom naqliyah seperti amar ma’ruf nahi munkar, maslahatur raiyyah, akhaffu ad-dhararain dan tashorruful imam manuuthun bil maslahah (segala kebijakan pemerintah harus mengacu kepada kemaslahatan umat) dipasang sebagai tameng teologis.
Pencampuradukan agama yang sakral, absolut dan hitam-putih dengan masalah politik yang rasional, relatif dan profan pun tak terhindarkan. Persoalan politik yang sebenarnya “tidak serius”, biasa saja dan merupakan bagian the art of possible dan the art of compromisses akhirnya dinilai bertuah dan malati.
Maka, bergembiralah para politisi yang mengantongi dua sumberdaya kekuasaan sekaligus: wewenang formal dan sakral. Mereka akan menggunakan dua “senjatanya” itu untuk menerapkan trik-trik dan manuver politik guna memuluskan ambisi pribadinya. Bukankah trik-trik politik itu kini telah dibalut dengan sakralitas dan dilihat oleh rakyatnya sebagai titisan wahyu? Wallahu a’lam!
