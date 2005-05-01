Hamid Basyaib: “Gaung Reformasi di Dunia Arab Tidak Cukup Kuat”

IslamLib – Tuntutan reformasi kini berhembus kencang di banyak negeri muslim, terutama negeri-negeri Timur Tengah. Semilir angin reformasi atau yang lazim disebut ishlah sudah cukup terasa, baik di Mesir, Palestina dan Lebanon, maupun di Negara-negara Teluk seperti Arab Saudi, Kuwait, dan Bahrain.
Pertanyaannya adalah: apakah gaung reformasi itu semata-mata respons atas desakan Paman Sam yang baru menjelang, atau disebabkan desakan kondisi-kondisi internal yang sudah lama menyesakkan?
Hamid Basyaib (peneliti Yayasan Aksara dan salah seorang direktur The Indonesian Institute) memantau kecenderungan itu pada konferensi internasional US-Islamic World Forum, yang berlangsung tanggal 10-13 April lalu di Doha, Qatar. Kepada Ulil Abshar-Abdalla dari JIL, Hamid mereview kembali isu-isu mendasar yang diulas dalam forum itu pada Kamis (21/4) kemarin. Berikut petikannya.
Bagaimana kesan Anda tentang Qatar ketika mengikuti konferensi internasional, US-Moslem World Forum kemarin?
Kesan saya, Qatar jelas sekali sebuah negeri Teluk yang sangat mengerti apa yang mesti dia lakukan. Qatar adalah negeri kecil yang tahu kekecilannya, tapi sangat kaya, berpenduduk sangat minim, tidak sampai setengah juta orang. Mungkin, penduduk asli Qatar hanya sekitar seratus lima puluh ribu orang. Separuhnya mungkin terdiri dari polisi dan tentara. Jadi negerinya kecil saja, duitnya banyak sekali, dan dia tahu apa yang ia mau.
Anda bisa gambarkan kencangnya tuntutan reformasi di dunia Islam saat ini dari forum seperti itu?
Mungkin lebih khusus tuntutan reformasi di dunia Arab. Konferensi yang saya hadiri itu berbicara tentang US-Islamic World Forum atau hubungan Amerika dan dunia Islam. Tapi sebetulnya namanya saja dunia Islam, sebab forum itu hampir seratus persen didominasi oleh orang-orang Timur Tengah, lebih spesifik lagi orang Arab.
Jadi, forum itu tidak juga bisa disebut forum dunia Islam, karena orang Pakistan dan India juga protes dan mempersoalkan; kenapa Amerika Serikat dan Dunia Islam? Sebab faktanya, yang muncul adalah orang-orang Arab.
Saya kira, jawaban yang jujur justru muncul dari seorang sosiolog besar berkebangsaan Mesir, Sa’ad Eddin Ibrahim. Pemimpin Pusat Studi Pembangunan Ibnu Khaldun yang pernah dipenjara beberapa tahun oleh rezim Hosni Mubarak di Mesir itu mengatakan, “Betul forum ini bernama US-Islamic World Forum. Tapi sebetulnya yang bermasalah bukan dunia Islam secara keseluruhan, tapi sebagian saja.” Dalam istilah dia, yang bermasalah itu hanya “an Arab part of the Islamic world”, atau bagian yang Arab dari dunia Islam.
Bisa digambarkan seberapa parah kondisi Arab, sehingga Sa’ad Eddin Ibrahim perlu menspesifikasi persoalan di sana?
Problem pertama adalah soal sirkulasi kekuasaan. Dalam demokrasi, persoalan itu merupakan indikator penting. Artinya, salah satu indikator demokrasi adalah ketika sirkulasi kekuasaan berlangsung lancar, dalam periode yang pasti, reguler, dan ditentukan oleh pemilihan umum yang jujur, adil, dan lain sebagainya. Semuanya itu sudah ada kriterianya.
Kalau ukurannya itu saja, bisa dikatakan seluruh dunia Arab—sekali lagi, seluruh dunia Arab tanpa kecuali—bahkan seluruh kawasan Timur Tengah, termasuk yang non-Arab seperti Iran, berjumlah sekitar 22 negara, tiada satupun yang memenuhi kriteria demokratis.
Masih banyak negara yang berbentuk Monarki-Absolut ataupun Monarki-Konstitusional yang tetap sangat meragukan. Artinya, dia menganut Monarki-Konstitusional, tapi jauh di bawah penampilan Belanda, Inggris, Swedia, Belgia, atau bahkan, Muangthai. Jadi dari segi itu saja, dunia Arab yang kebetulan dunia Islam, betul-betul terbelakang.
Dari sudut politik modern, kita juga masih melihat banyaknya rezim di sana yang bersifat dinastik, atau sepertiganya masih berbentuk dinasti. Arab Saudi, Kuwait, dan negara-negara kecil seperti Bahrain, Dubai, Uni Emirat Arab, bahkan Yordania, masih berbentuk dinasti atau Monarki-Absolut.
Sementara yang berbentuk Republik pun masih juga berwatak dinastik; negaranya dipimpin presiden, bentuknya Republik, tapi semua orang juga tahu kalau pemilunya sudah diatur, sehingga hasilnya tidak pernah demokratis.
Dalam kasus Syria, yang menggantikan mendiang Hafez Asad tak lain anaknya sendiri, Bashar Asad. Padahal, dia sedang asyik menjadi dokter mata yang tidak berhubungan sama sekali dengan soal kekuasaan politik. Tiba-tiba saja, dia didaulat menjadi presiden melalui proses amandemen undang-undang, karena ketika ayahnya mangkat, umurnya belum lagi cukup untuk menjadi presiden menurut aturan hukum.
Fenomena yang sama kini hampir terjadi di Mesir. Presiden Hosni Mubarak itu, dulunya “tidak sengaja” naik ke tampuk kekuasaan, karena Anwar Sadar (presiden sebelumnya) mati terbunuh. Meski tidak sengaja, tapi dia bisa berkuasa sebegitu lama (20 tahun lebih), dan mungkin akan mewariskan kekuasannya kepada anaknya, Gamal Mubarak.
