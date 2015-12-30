Krisis Air Picu Perang Suriah

Idlib, Suriah. Seorang berlari. Kamera mengejarnya. Gambar bergoyang kiri dan kanan. Tidak fokus. Lalu terdengar suara ledakan. Mungkin sebuah bom. Entah dari arah mana. Alarm dari mobil-mobil yang terparkir di pinggir jalan mendadak gaduh. Kamera bergoyang semakin cepat. Bergerak acak kesana kemari. Mengabadikan punggung orang-orang lintang-pukang berlari.
Layar berganti gambar sebuah kota di Turki. Thomas Friedman, kolumnis tetap the New York Times, sedang berada di sana. Ia mencari tahu jalan masuk ke Suriah. Tanah yang sedang dilanda perang sipil yang rumit itu. Ini adalah salah satu bagian dalam film dokumenter berjudul ‘Years of Living Dangerously.’
Di Amerika, Tom Friedman sebelumnya telah bertemu seorang gadis pengungsi Suriah, Farah Nasif. Di bangku taman sebuah kampus, Nasif menceritakan dengan detail bagaimana muasal konflik yang begitu mengerikan di negeri asalnya. Gadis bermata terang itu menyatakan dengan mantap bahwa konflik saat ini disebabkan kekeringan yang melanda, terutama, bagian utara bekas pusat imperium Islam itu. Respon pemerintah yang lambat membuat situasi tak terkendali.
Empat atau tiga tahun sebelum perang, terjadi gelombang migrasi penduduk dari wilayah yang dilanda kemarau panjang ke kota-kota besar, terutama Damaskus. Para pendatang ini kemudian mendiami wilayah-wilayah paling kumuh dan padat di Damaskus. ‘Mereka bisa tinggal bersepuluh dalam satu kamar,’ kata Nasif.
‘Kita tidak akan mengerti perang sipil ini, tanpa mengetahui kekeringan dan kemarau panjang sebelumnya,’ tegas Nasif.
***
Studi mengenai peran perubahan iklim dalam kekerasan dan konflik sosial sudah bertebaran dalam publikasi ilmiah. Solomon Hsiang, professor di University of California, misalnya, menyatakan bahwa perubahan iklim di masa depan akan semakin menjadi faktor terpenting dalam konflik sosial.
Data statistik yang dipublish di the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences memperlihatkan bahwa berkurangnya pasokan air di wilayah-wilayah subur di Suriah, Irak dan Turki telah membunuh ternak, melambungkan harga makanan, menurunkan tingkat kesehatan anak, dan memaksa 1.5 juta penduduk pedesaan untuk pindah ke pinggiran kota-kota di Suriah yang memang sudah sangat padat. Belum lagi kota-kota ini sebelumnya sudah dipadati pengungsi perang Irak.
21 Januari 2014, Tom Friedman dalam kolom regularnya di the New York Times, menuliskan pesan rahasia dari Kedutaan Amerika di Damaskus yang dibocorkan Wikileaks. Pada November 2008, ada permintaan pada the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs untuk mengucurkan dana sebesar 20,23 juta dollar Amerika untuk membantu korban kekeringan di Suriah. Pada pesan itu digambarkan bahwa kemarau yang melanda Suriah saat itu adalah bencana terparah dalam 4 dekade terakhir.
Paceklik yang mencekik sudah cukup menjadi alasan bagi munculnya sebuah pemberontakan. Malang bagi rezim Assad, masa paceklik itu datang bersamaan dengan postur demografi Suriah yang didominasi oleh anak-anak muda. Tahun 1980an dan 1990an, terjadi baby booming di negeri ini. Para bayi yang telah tumbuh itulah yang kini muncul mengorganisasi diri dan mengkapitalisasi kemarahan menjadi pemberontakan.
***
Mobil yang ditumpangi Friedman bergerak cepat. Aroma perang mulai terasa. Sebuah bangkai tank teronggok di pinggir jalan. Tak ada bangunan yang utuh. Bekas-bekas peluru, mungkin juga erangan kematian, mengeras pada tembok-tembok berlubang.
Di Tel Abyad, Suriah, pada reruntuhan bangunan, , Friedman bertemu belasan pemberontak. Semua bersenjata. Salah seorang di antara mereka menjabat tangan Friedman. Dia adalah pemimpin orang-orang bersenjata itu. Namanya Abu Khalif.
Kepada Tom, dia mengaku sebagai petani. Keluarganya menikmati hidup sebagai petani. Hidup cukup. Tapi semua berubah ketika kemarau panjang datang. Untuk mempertahankan hidup keluarga yang ditanggungnya, dia beralih profesi menjadi penyelundup. Dia tertangkap. Sehabis keluar dari penjara, kembali ia menjadi penyelundup. Rasa lapar memaksanya menjadi apa saja agar bisa bertahan hidup. Dia menjadi buron. Pada masa-masa paling kritis itulah, dia memutuskan mengangkat senjata. Menjadi bagian dari gelombang revolusi menentang Assad.
‘Kami bisa menerima kemarau panjang ini, karena ini adalah kehendak Tuhan,’ kata Abu Khalif. ‘Yang tidak bisa kami terima adalah,’ lanjutnya, ‘sikap diam pemerintah.’ Di akhir wawancara dia menegaskan, ‘Ini adalah revolusi untuk kebebasan. Revolusi untuk orang-orang lapar.’ Matanya kosong menatap rerumputan kering yang terhampar sampai jauh.
***
Di sana, di balik batas pandangan, sebuah faksi pemberontak bergerak. Berhari-hari kemudian, Tom mendengar, Tel Abyad, tempatnya mewawancarai Abu Khalif telah ditaklukkan Islamic State (IS). Ratusan orang dipenggal. Kemungkinan di antara yang terpenggal adalah sesama pemberontak. Sesama penggerak revolusi.
Kemarau, kelaparan, dan pemerintah yang lalai adalah lahan subur bagi pemberontakan. Kebrutalan datang kemudian.
