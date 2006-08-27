Home » Politik » Dunia Islam » Membentengi Islam?
Membentengi Islam?

Abdul Moqsith Ghazali 27/08/2006

IslamLib – Islam dan benteng merupakan dua entitas berbeda. Jika Islam merupakan sekumpulan ajaran yang dinamis, benteng adalah lokus yang stagnan. Islam adalah deretan konsep terbuka, sementara benteng adalah ruang yang kedap. Sekiranya Islam adalah sesuatu yang hidup, benteng adalah benda yang mati.

Islam merupakan ajaran yang senantiasa dalam proses penyempurnaan. Itu sebabnya pembaruan terhadap Islam tak berhenti bersamaan dengan meninggalnya Kanjeng Nabi Muhammad. Sementara benteng telah selesai begitu bata-bata disusun dan tembok dikukuhkan. Islam tak perlu terus-menerus dibentengi.

Walau pembedaan dua entitas tersebut sangat jelas, saya kerap menyaksikan adanya tendensi untuk memperlakukan Islam ibarat benteng tertutup. Islam dimanifestasikan sebagai bangunan pengap, karena jendela dan lubang-lubang ventilasi yang mengatur arus dan sirkulasinya sudah ditiadakan.

Islam dikungkung dalam sebuah enklave. Coba perhatikan, perilaku sebagian mereka yang menampik ilmu pengetahuan racikan Barat. Filsafat, hermeneutika, logika, demokrasi, HAM, dan sebagainya, cenderung diharamkan hanya karena ia lahir dari rahim masyarakat non-Islam.

Mereka tak mau belajar dari orang lain; komunitas lain, agama lain, dan suku bangsa lain. Di tangan orang-orang yang demikian, prototipe Islam sebagai agama yang eksklusif nyaris sempurna.

Memperlakukan Islam secara demikian jelas anakronistik. Ia menyalahi kodrat dan takdir Islam sebagai agama yang terbuka. Perihal keterbukaan Islam, kita bisa menunjuk indikatornya.

Pertama, Nabi Muhammad adalah orang yang tak segan untuk belajar dari orang lain. Alkisah, Nabi pernah bertanya kepada Waraqah bin Naufal, sepupu Khadijah (isteri Nabi), yang beragama Kristen tentang kejadian aneh yang dialaminya ketika ia bersemadi (tahannuts) di Gua Hira.

Konon, di gua itulah Nabi Muhammad didatangi seorang lelaki ranggi yang bersemangat menyampaikan Firman. Waraqah menjelaskan bahwa yang datang itu adalah Namus yang juga pernah datang membawakan wahyu kepada Musa.

Ia lalu mengutip ramalan dari sebuah naskah kuno tentang akan datangnya seorang Nabi dari Semenanjung Arab dan dia melihat tanda-tanda kenabian itu ada dalam diri Muhammad. Waraqah lalu mencium dahi Muhammad. Dari sini bisa dikatakan bahwa Nabi pun bertanya pada orang lain menyangkut sesuatu hal yang tidak diketahuinya.

KeduaBaytul al-Hikmah, lembaga keilmuan yang didirikan oleh Khalifah VII Bani Abbasiyah, al-Makmun ibn Harun al-Rasyid (813-833 M) pernah dipimpin sarjana Kristen, Hunayn bin Ishaq. Di lembaga inilah, selama satu abad, berlangsung penerjemahan besar-besaran terhadap buku-buku berbahasa Yunani, Latin, Sanskrit, dan lain-lain ke dalam bahasa Arab oleh para penerjemah beragama Kristen, Sabi, dan Majusi.

Baytul Hikmah tak pelak lagi telah menjadi pusat pengembangan ilmu pengetahuan, mulai dari filsafat, sejarah, astronomi, fisika, matematika, geografi, hingga ilmu kedokteran. Ushul fikih Syafi’ie sebenarnya juga banyak mengambil inspirasi dari logika Aristoteles.

Fakta historis ini menunjukkan kebesaran hati umat Islam saat itu. Mereka tak mempersoalkan ilmu itu berasal dari mana, karena ilmu memang tak mengenal kasta dan warna kulit. Ilmu bukan soal Barat atau Timur. Tak ada kategori ilmu halal dan ilmu haram. Tak ada dikotomi antara ilmu Yunani dan ilmu Baghdad.

Melalui paparan singkat itu, saya hendak menyatakan bahwa menjadikan Islam tak ubahnya sebuah benteng justeru akan mengerdilkan Islam sendiri. Islam akan tersuruk ke pinggir dan tertinggal dalam hal pengembangan ilmu pengetahuan.

Mengantisipasi itu semua agar tak terjadi, sudah semenjak awal Nabi menegaskan, uthlubul ‘ilma walaw bis shin (carilah ilmu sekalipun ke negeri Cina). Kita tahu bahwa Cina–baik dulu maupun sekarang–bukanlah negeri Muslim, tapi toh Nabi memerintahkan umat Islam untuk mengejar ilmu hingga kesana.

Secara implisit, melalui hadits itu Nabi seakan mau berkata bahwa ilmu bukan hanya bersemayam di Hijaz, melainkan terutama lebih maju di negeri-negeri lain seperti Cina. Nabi juga bersabda, hudzil hikmata walau min ayyi wi’ain kharajat. Ambillah hikmah-kebijaksanaan itu dari mana saja ia berasal.

