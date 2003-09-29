Mustafa Abd. Rahman: “JI Itu Sempalan Ikhwanul Muslimin”

Perdebatan mengenai ada atau tidaknya kelompok Jamaah Islamiyah (JI) masih ramai sampai sekarang. Sebagian orang berpendapat bahwa tuduhan adanya kelompok JI di Indonesia sengaja dibesarkan-besarkan untuk mendiskreditkan umat Islam. Orang-orang berpendapat seperti ini meyakini JI bukanlah kelompok organisasi tapi hanya sebutan untuk masyarakat Islam keseluruhan.
Di Mesir, JI benar-benar ada. JI lahir dalam kondisi sosial politik yang khas di Negeri Piramida. Kelompok ini merupakan salah satu kelompok sempalan Ikhwanul Muslimin. Pendapat ini dikemukakan oleh Mustafa Abd. Rahman, wartawan yang juga kandidat doktor ilmu politik di Beirut University ini sudah puluhan tahun tinggal di Mesir untuk mengamati dan menulis tentang kondisi sosial-politik-ekonomi di Timur Tengah, ketika diwawancarai Ulil Abshar-Abdalla dari Kajian Islam Utan Kayu yang direkam Kamis, 18 September 2003.
Mas Musthafa, Anda yang sudah tinggal lama di Mesir dan memantau terus politik Timur Tengah, bisakah Anda ceritakan sejarah bagaimana munculnya Jamaah Islamiyah di Mesir karena kelompok ini diragukan ada keberadaanya?
Jamaah Islamiyah (JI) yang lahir di Mesir merupakan sebuah organisasi sempalan Ikhwanul Muslimin. Tentu saja, JI selalu identik dengan gerakan Islam radikal. Gerakan ini lahir menjelang tewasnya Presiden Anwar Sadat pada tahun 1981.
Pada saat itu, Mesir tengah mengalami situasi sosial politik yang sangat sensitif, karena dua tahun sebelum tewasnya Sadat telah terjadi kesepakatan damai antara Israel dan Mesir yang dikenal dengan Perjanjian Camp David (1979). Masa dua tahun itu (1979-1981) disebut sensitif karena Sadat betul-betul telah melakukan terobosan politik yang sangat berbeda dan sangat tidak popular, yaitu menandatangani perjanjian damai.
Keputusan Sadat yang sangat berani itu, berbeda sekali dengan masa awal ketika dia naik ke tampuk kekuasaan menyusul tewasnya Gamal Abdul Nasser (1970). Masa awal pemerintahan Sadat ditandai dengan kebijakannya untuk merangkul sebanyak mungkin kelompok-kelompok Islam. Itu dia lakukan untuk membendung kuatnya pengaruh gerakan nasserisme yang berpijak pada ideologi nasionalisme Arab.
Gerakan Nasserisme pada masa itu tidak hanya kuat di Mesir, tapi juga di Suriah dan Irak, dengan berhasilnya Partai Baath mengambil alih kekuasaan di dua negara tersebut. Di Libya, sosok Moammar Khadafi yang sangat kagum pada figur Abdul Nasser juga berhasil mengambil alih kekuasaan.
Di Ajazair juga terjadi hal yang sama, ketika Kolonel Houari Boumedienne berhasil mengudeta pemerintah sebelumnya. Kebetulan dia juga termasuk pengagum Gamal Abdul Nasser. Jadi, gerakan nasionalisme arab yang berbasiskan ideologi sosialisme sangat mendominasi.
Jadi, Sadat sengaja merangkul kelompok Islam kanan untuk menandingi kelompok nasionalis Arab atau Islam kiri?
Betul. Tidak lama setelah itu Sadat melancarkan perang melawan Israel, tepatnya pada bulan Oktober 1973. Pada saat itu, dia tidak lagi mengusung panji-panji nasionalisme Arab, tapi berperang dengan mengibarkan bendera Islam.
Ini kontras sekali dengan perang Arab-Israel tahun 1967, pada masa Gamal Abdul Nasser berkuasa. Perlu diingat, perang tahun 1973 kemudian disusul oleh aksi embargo minyak yang dilancarkan oleh negara-negara Arab konservatif, yang nota bene warna Islamnya sangat kuat, khususnya negara-negara Teluk.
Dari situlah gerakan Islam menemukan momentum atau peluang dari penguasa Mesir untuk tampil ke pentas perpolitikan nasional, dan itu terus bergulir. Bersamaan dengan itu, Uni Soviet menginvasi Afganistan dan dengan itu Sadat semakin merangkul kelompok Islam. Banyak pemuda Mesir dikirim ke Afganistan untuk berjihad dengan izin atau fasilitas pemerintah.
Apakah kelompok Ikhwanul Muslimin termasuk gerakan Islam yang dirangkul Sadat ketika itu?
Ya. Sadat memang membuat kebijakan politik yang jauh berbeda dengan Gamal Abdul Nasser. Pada masa Nasser, gerakan Ikhwanul Muslimin ditindas, tapi di masa Sadat mereka justru dirangkul. Kondisi bulan madu pemerintah dan gerakan Islam itu berlanjut sampai tercapainya kesepakatan Camp David pada 1979.
Setelah tercapainya kesepakatan Camp David, otomatis kalangan Islam marah kepada Sadat, karena mereka merasa dikhianati. Nah, masa setelah tercapainya kesepakatan Camp David ini sering disebut-sebut sebagai masa talak atau perpisahan Sadat dengan kelompok Islam.
Sebelum tahun 1979 atau masa pra-Camp David, apakah sudah ada perpecahan di tubuh Ikhwanul Muslimin?
Sebetulnya sudah ada pepercahan. Setahun setelah perang tahun 1973 telah lahir satu kelompok sempalan Ikhwanul Muslimin yang dikenal dengan kelompok Thalai’ul Fath (kelompok pelopor pembebasan). Mereka yang tergabung dalam faksi ini pernah mencoba melakukan kudeta dengan cara menyerang Akademi Teknik Militer di Mesir. Dan ternyata mereka gagal.
Faksi ini merupakan kelompok sempalan yang tidak puas dengan kebijakan-kebijakan internal Ikhwanul Muslimin sendiri. Jadi titik-titik ketidakpuasan terhadap Ikhwanul Muslimin sudah terjadi dan mulai dirasakan setelah tahun 1973.
Sudah sama-sama kita ketahui gerakan Ikhwanul Muslimin merupakan gerakan yang sangat penting di Mesir, didirikan tahun 1928 oleh Hassan Al-Banna. Gerakan ini punya pengaruh besar di sejumlah negara-negara Islam, termasuk Indonesia.
Sebenarnya kapan sih JI itu didirikan di Mesir?
Diduga kuat, JI di Mesir lahir menjelang tewasnya Sadat pada tahun 1981. Memang, tidak ada kejelasan secara pasti kapan ia lahir. Tapi kuat dugaan kalau dia lahir sejak tahun 1979, ketika tercapai kesepakatan Camp David hingga tahun 1981, tahun tewasnya Sadat. Sebelum itu, pada saat yang sama, di Mesir juga lahir sebuah gerakan Islam yang lebih radikal, yang nantinya dikenal bernama Tandzimul Jihad (Jaringan Al-Jihad).
Jadi, ada dua sayap radikal yang merupakan sempalan gerakan Ikhwanul Muslimin, yakni Jama’ah Islamiyah dan Tandzimul Jihad. Dua sayap radikal ini diduga kuat melakukan merger sehingga kemudian dikenal sebagai Jamaah Al-Jihad yang dipimpin Ayman Al-Zawahiri yang saat ini menjadi orang kedua di Tandzimul Qaidah (Jaringan Al-Qaidah). Nah, Jamaah Al-Jihad inilah kelompok yang berhasil membunuh Presiden Sadat pada bulan Oktober 1981.
