Pelajaran Berharga dari Pakistan

Kalangan yang menduga tuntutan tersebut merupakan upaya pengejawantahan syariat model kaum Taliban di Afganistan atau model beberapa negeri di Timur Tengah, berusaha menolak dan memandangnya sebagai upaya mereorientasikan dan memasung masyarakat ke “masa lampau,” abad ke-7 di Makkah dan Madinah, atau abad ke-9 di Bagdad.
Tentu saja, upaya semacam itu tidak realistis dan tidak mungkin memberikan solusi bagi persoalan-persoalan dewasa ini yang dihadapi di Aceh, Sulawesi Selatan, atau Riau. Lebih jauh, kegagalan formalisasi syariat di sejumlah negeri muslim juga telah menghasilkan stigma dan citra buruk tentang Islam dan pemeluknya.
Sementara yang menyambut baik gagasan penerapan syariat, menuding kalangan yang menolaknya telah salah paham dan hanya melihat aspek punitif hukum Islam yang terkesan sangat menakutkan dan biadab.
Kontroversi semacam ini tentu akan memiliki arah yang jelas jika tuntutan penerapan syariat itu dilandasi dengan konseptualisasi yang gamblang tentangnya. Sebab, bila yang dikehendaki dengan terma syariat lebih menunjuk kepada gagasan mengenai jalan hidup –sebagaimana ditunjuk kata syari‘ah dalam penggunaan al-Quran (45:18 cf. 5:48; 42:13; 7:163) dan Hadits– maka di mana pun dan kapan pun, termasuk di negeri minoritas muslim, syariat Islam telah ditunaikan kaum muslim, meski dalam artian “minimal”.
Tetapi, jika terma syariat menunjuk kepada pranata legal seperti dipahami dewasa ini, maka perdebatan tentang syariat Islam akan merupakan kontroversi yang tidak berkesudahan. Keragaman tradisi hukum dalam Islam, sebagaimana tercermin dalam berbilangnya mazhab dan aliran hukum serta pemikirannya, mulai dari era klasik hingga zaman modern, memperlihatkan bahwa tidak mungkin dicapai titik temu dalam pendefinisian syariat Islam.
Pakistan merupakan salah satu contoh yang bagus untuk kasus kontroversi semacam itu. Elan dasar pendirian “republik Islam” ini, seperti terartikulasikan dalam gagasan pendiri-pendirinya, Iqbal dan Jinnah, adalah kehendak komunitas muslim –sebagai bangsa terpisah di anak benua India– untuk membentuk negara di mana mereka mampu menerapkan ajaran Islam dan hidup selaras dengan petunjuknya.
Gagasan tentang Islam yang hendak diimplementasikan di dalam negara Pakistan juga terukir jelas dalam benak para pendirinya –yakni Islam yang “lebih dekat kepada semangat aslinya dan semangat zaman modern.” Tetapi, pemimpin-pemimpin komunitas muslim tradisional mempersepsinya sebagai Islam yang berorientasi ke belakang dalam rumusan-rumusan “Islam sejarah.”
Akibatnya, sejak berdirinya Republik Islam Pakistan pada 3 Juni 1947, negara ini mengalami kesulitan serius dalam mendefinisikan keislamannya. Perdebatan-perdebatan yang berkepanjangan dalam Majelis Konstituante –demikian pula hasil kompromi antara kubu tradisionalis dan modernis yang terjelma dalam Konstitusi Pertama (1956), Konstitusi Kedua (1962) ataupun amandemen-amandemennya yang tidak memuaskan seluruh pihak– dengan jelas merefleksikan hal ini.
Ketika sampai kepada hukum Islam, kesulitan yang sama juga dihadapi kaum muslim Pakistan. Dalam benak kaum modernis, hukum Islam –agar bisa diterapkan– mesti dimodernisasi selaras dengan perkembangan dan kebutuhan zaman.
Sementara kaum tradisionalis menuntut bahwa fiqh, yang dihasilkan para mujtahid lewat deduksi dan derivasi dari Alquran dan Sunnah Nabi, harus diberlakukan tanpa kecuali. Kontroversi sengit tentang riba dan bunga bank, pendayagunaan zakat, program keluarga berencana, hukum kekeluargaan Islam, dan lainnya, merupakan cerminan betapa sulitnya kaum muslim Pakistan mendefinisikan syariat Islam untuk konteks negeri mereka.
Dalam kasus program keluarga berencana, misalnya, kelompok modernis mendukung gagasan kontrol penduduk untuk negara Pakistan yang memiliki populasi dan angka kelahiran tinggi. Lembaga Riset Islam menerjemahkan fatwa Mahmud Syalthut, Syaikh al-Azhar, yang mendukung program tersebut.
Tetapi, kelompok tradisionalis menegaskan bahwa Islam tidak mendukung gagasan kontrol penduduk. Penggunaan alat-alat kontrasepsi, menurut mereka, akan mengarah kepada indiskriminasi hubungan seksual.
Bahkan, dalam sebuah konperensi ulama, dinyatakan bahwa kalau Firaun telah membunuh anak-anak lelaki Bani Israel, sementara orang-orang pagan Arab telah membunuh anak-anak wanitanya, maka Pemerintah Pakistan lebih buruk lagi: lewat program keluarga berencananya, ia telah membunuh baik anak lelaki maupun wanita.
Dalam perdebatan yang seru itu, kaum modernis merasa sulit memutuskan kaitannya dengan masa lampau dalam menerima nilai-nilai modern, sementara kaum tradisionalis juga menemui kesulitan membebaskan diri secara total dari masa kini dan mencari perlindungan yang aman di masa lampau.
Kaum modernis menuduh oposan mereka telah menyembah sejarah, bukan Tuhan, lantaran kecenderungan menghidupkan masa silam. Sebaliknya, kalangan tradisionalis menuduh kubu modernis memiliki keyakinan buruk karena memandang definisi mekanis syariat Islam dalam terma-terma Barat modern adalah yang terbaik, dan menolak keberatan terhadap otoritas masa lampau yang tidak dapat diganggu-gugat.
Akibatnya adalah kekacauan dan kerancuan dalam definisi “Islam” yang menyertai pengalaman kenegaraan Pakistan. Kompromi-kompromi yang dicapai tentu saja tidak selaras dengan modernisasi yang dikehendaki kubu modernis ataupun status quo yang hendak dipertahankan kelompok tradisionalis.
Ajang kontroversi pun akhirnya melebar kepada aksi-aksi penjarahan, pembakaran, terorisme dan pembunuhan –bahkan sampai pada penetapan kaum Ahmadiyah Qadian sebagai minoritas non-muslim!.
Pengalaman ideologis Pakistan telah memberikan gambaran suram tentang Islam, seakan-akan agama itu mengajarkan kepada pemeluknya “membakar, menjarah, membantai” pihak-pihak yang berseberangan, bukan “demokrasi, kemerdekaan, persamaan, toleransi dan keadilan sosial” — meminjam ungkapan pembuka dalam konstitusi-konstitusi Pakistan.
Dapat diduga bahwa pengalaman traumatis yang sama akan dialami masyarakat muslim Indonesia jika tuntutan penerapan syariat Islam mendapat angin segar. Kemajemukan Islam di negeri ini, yang tidak jarang bersifat antagonistis, merupakan indikatornya. Karena itu, kita harus belajar secara bijak dari pengalaman Pakistan.
Akhirnya, salah satu sebab munculnya tuntutan penerapan syariat Islam adalah kekecewaan terhadap lemahnya penegakan hukum yang mengakibatkan terkoyaknya rasa keadilan masyarakat. Aspek inilah semestinya yang dibenahi secara serius.
Apabila hukum telah ditegakkan serta secara sepenuhnya dapat mewujudkan keadilan dan kebenaran, maka hukum semacam itu –dalam bentuk apapun– akan mencerminkan secara baik semangat syariat Islam.
