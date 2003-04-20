Perang dan Tafsir Agama

Bagi dunia Arab dan dunia Islam khususnya, invasi atas Irak tak ayal lagi punya pengaruh besar. Solidaritas keagamaan umat Islam di mana-mana, kini kembali terusik. Penyebutan ini, tentu tanpa tendensi untuk mengurangi arti solidaritas kemanusiaan atas derita rakyat Irak yang tampak di bumi manapun. Lantas, apa hubungan Invasi AS dan sekutunya dengan tafsir keagamaan? Pokok soal ini rasanya penting kita tanyakan dan kita bahas dalam tulisan singkat ini.
Bagi bangsa Arab, horor Perang Teluk I belum lepas dari ingatan. Fatimah Mernissi, seorang feminis asal Maroko sempat merekam memorinya –mungkin trauma– atas Perang Teluk I. Itu dapat terbaca dari bukunya Islam and Democracy: Fear of Modern World. Inilah sebuah buku yang menggambarkan betapa perang memberikan dalil tambahan bagi orang-orang yang tak percaya pada kesantunan dunia modern. Sebuah dunia yang didominasi oleh negara kuat, meski punya nilai-nilai kultural yang amat memikat.
Dalam buku itu, Mernissi antara lain menulis: Perang Teluk (satu) membalikkan persepsi kita ke dalam kepastian. Apa gerangan kepastian itu? Kepastian bahwa nilai-nilai kemanusiaan modern –umpamanya demokrasi Barat yang mempesona– rupanya bohong belaka. Setidaknya, inilah bukti kuat penentang nilai-nilai tersebut. Apa yang menjadi kecurigaan dunia Arab dan dunia Islam umumnya, seketika itu terafirmasi dengan baik.
Ketakutan akan dunia modern –sementara dunia Arab dan Islam umumnya ingin menuju kesana– yang dilukisakan Mernissi itu, diapresiasi dan dikritik dengan baik oleh Nasr Hamid Abu Zaid, pemikir “sial” asal Mesir.
Abu Zaid mengumpamakan total ketakutan itu dengan lingkaran ketakutan, dawaairul khauf. Pada akhirnya, baik Mernissi maupun Abu Zaid, keduanya sama-sama menyinggung pengaruh perang atas tafsir agama, meski serba sedikit.
Dalam Al-Khitab wa Atta’wil, Abu Zaid pernah mengaitkan perang, kekalahan dan kemenangan dengan tentuan corak tafsir ataupun pemikiran keagamaan. Perang dan akibat-akibat destruktif bawaanya, rupanya berpengaruh besar atas pemikiran keagamaan.
Perang, selain menebar trauma, juga mengukuhkan wujud krisis dalam banyak dimensinya, utamanya bagi yang kalah. Kekalahan Arab atas Israel dalam perang tahun 1967, telah memaparkan secara gamblang wujud krisis yang menyeluruh bagi bangsa Arab, kata Abu Zaid.
Dalam kondisi krisis hebat semacam itu, rujuk ke pangkuan agama (alluju’ iladdin) dengan bentuk tafsiran tertentu, menjadi benteng psikologis yang amat melegakan. Akibat buruknya, kekalahan sekalipun lantas ditafsirkan dengan penjelasan keagamaan.
Ironisnye, menurut Abu Zaid, ketika itu muncul tafsiran bahwa kemenangan Yahudi terjadi berkat keteguhan mereka menunaikan ajaran-ajaran Taurat. Sementara sebaliknya, umat Islam berkelit dari nilai-nilai agama, terperosok dalam taklid buta pada Barat yang sekuler, dan tak bosan mengimpor sistim politik dan pemikiran mereka. Inilah yang disebut Abu Zaid sebagai tafsiran metafisis atas krisis dan kekalahan (at-tafsir al-ghaibiy lil haziimah).
Sebagaian pemikir Arab sudah mulai berbicara tentang pengulangan sejarah, yaitu sejarah yang kelam dan tak maju-maju (salah satunya) disebabkan perang yang berulang-ulang (1948, 1956, 1967, 1973, 1980-1990, 1991, 2003) di kawasan. Jabir Al-Ushfur, seorang cendikiawan Mesir menulis kekawatiran akan sejarah yang bergerak mundur itu (Al-Ahram, 31/3/03).
Bisa dipastikan, rakyat Irak adalah yang pertama menjadi korban sejarah yang bergerak mundur itu. Tapi tak hanya Irak, Jabir mengingatkan dunia Arab dan dunia Islam lainnya, untuk tak terjebak dalam lingkar sejarah mundur itu. Berfikir futuristik (al-tafkiir al-mustaqbaliy), tidak terjebak dalam alur krisis yang melenakan dan –-menurutnya— dipaksakan dari luar, adalah suatu kemutlakan.
Bagi Jabir, sudah terlalu banyak bukti, kemajuan-kemajuan yang dicapai dunia Arab, lagi dan kembali lagi dirundung krisis. Sejarah kembali mundur dalam semua lapangan penghidupan, tak kecuali pada sisi pemikiran keagamaan.
Agaknya, bila beberapa kesan di atas dicermati dalam konteks Indonesia, akan banyak juga pelajaran yang bisa ditimba. Saat ini, nyaris enerji kita tersedot oleh horor invasi AS dan sekutunya atas Irak. Dalam lapangan keagamaan, kekhawatiran akan meningkatnya radikalisme nampaknya mulai mendapat pembenaran. Dalam suasana perang, nyaris tak ada –mungkin tak etis ataupun tak relevan– wacana tentang toleransi dan perlunya mempertahankan visi keagamaan yang lebih mementingkan moderasi.
Meminjam istilah Arkoun, nalar perlawanan (al-aqlun nidlaaliy) dalam suasana begini, akan mendominasi wacana keagamaan dan semakin menggelegak. Padahal, masih menurut Arkoun, salah satu faktor kegagalan reformasi pemikiran keislaman di banyak belahan dunia Islam, disebabkan dominasi wacana perlawanan ke luar atas perlawanan ke dalam.
Kuatnya gaung pembebasan ke luar, atas pembebasan di dalam. Dalam konteks dunia Arab, konflik Arab-Israel, sejak berdirinya Israel tahun 1948, bagi banyak pemikir (salah satunya Abu Zaid) termasuk faKtor penentu corak tafsir keagamaan.
Refleksi-refleksi sedemikian, rasanya penting kita kemukakan untuk konteks kekinian kita. Sudah barang tentu, ini tidak bermaksud mematikan ataupun melenyapkan solidaritas kemanusiaan atas rakyat Irak yang sedang menderita. Akan tetapi, ini diperlukan –-paling tidak bagi saya– untuk mengantisipasi kesalahan dan keterjebakan dalam pusaran fenomena sesaat yang sering kali datang berulang-ulang, dan menjebak.
