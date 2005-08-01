Kosa kata “sesat” dan “menyesatkan” kian ramai disuarakan oleh sejumlah aparatur agama di negeri ini, terutama untuk mencap kelompok dalam umat yang berbeda pandangan dengan mainstream. Tidak kurang dari beberapa ulama di MUI Pusat menyatakan bahwa kelompok A, B, C, dan lain-lain bukan sekedar sesat, tapi bahkan menyesatkan.
Tersebutlah ormas-ormas keagamaan seperti Ahmadiyah dan beberapa lagi yang diputuskan berdasarkan fatwa MUI sebagai lembaga yang menyebarkan aliran sesat dan menyesatkan.
Dien Syamsuddin, ketua umum PP Muhammadiyah dan wakil ketua MUI Pusat, menganjurkan agar kelompok Ahmadiyah membuat agama baru saja jika masih ngotot dengan keyakinannya bahwa Mirza Ghulam Ahmad adalah seorang nabi.
Beberapa kiai terus mendorong agar MUI dan PBNU segera mengambil sikap tegas terhadap Jaringan Islam Liberal (JIL) hanya karena institusi itu mengembangkan tafsir keagamaan yang kritis-liberal-progresif, menentang oligarki dan otoritarianisme penafsiran dalam agama.
Pertanyaannya, siapa sih yang sebenarnya punya otoritas atau kewenangan untuk menyatakan bahwa sebuah pandangan disebut sesat dan menyesatkan. Apakah MUI, NU, Muhammadiyah, atau justru Allah SWT.
Di sinilah saya hendak menegaskan sebuah pendirian bahwa yang memiliki otoritas untuk itu tidak lain adalah Allah sendiri. Allah lah yang akan memutuskan di akhirat kelak tentang ajaran-ajaran yang dianggap menyimpang atau tidak.
Allah SWT berfirman di dalam Alquran, inna rabbaka huwa yafshilu baynahum yawmal qiyamah fi ma kanu fihi yakhtalifun (sesungguhnya Tuhanmu yang akan mengambil kata putus atas perselisihan yang berlangsung di antara mereka, kelak pada hari kiamat).
Di tempat yang lain, Allah SWT berfirman, inna rabbaka huwa a’lamu biman dlalla ‘an sabilihi wa huwa a’lamu biman ihtadza (sesungguhnya Tuhanmu adalah yang paling tahu perihal seseorang yang tersesat dari jalanya dan yang mendapatkan petunjuk).
Dengan ayat-ayat tadi, cukup jelas bahwa tidak ada seseorang atau lembaga manapun yang bisa mengambil kedudukan Tuhan sebagai hakim atas pelbagai jenis pandangan atau tafsir yang muncul di tengah umat Islam. Itu adalah hak prerogatif Allah yang tidak bisa dirampas oleh para fungsionaris agama yang tersebar di pelbagai lembaga atau ormas keagamaan manapun.
Mungkin, Tuhan sengaja tidak menyerahkan peran kehakiman tersebut kepada manusia atau ulamanya karena terlampau rentan untuk disalahgunakan untuk tujuan-tujuan politis, ekonomis, dan lainnya. Sehingga, tugas untuk menjatuhkan hukum atas para penafsir agama yang menyimpang itu tetap berada dalam genggaman Allah, dan tidak pernah didelegasikan kepada para ulama.
Tambahan pula, Islam adalah salah satu agama yang tidak mengenal hirarki, termasuk menyangkut perkara pemaknaan ajaran Islam. Nabi Muhammad SAW pernah bersabda la rahbaniyyata fi al-Islam (tidak ada [hirarki] kependetaan di dalam Islam).
Salah satu pengertian dari hadits ini adalah bahwa tafsir yang dikeluarkan oleh kelompok minoritas tak bisa dibatalkan oleh tafsir mayoritas. Tafsir mayoritas tidak berada dalam posisi yang lebih tinggi ketimbang minoritas. Dalam dunia penafsiran, keduanya adalah setara.
Kaidah fikih yang amat populer mengatakan al-ijtihad la yunqadhu bi al-ijtihad (ijtihad tidak bisa dibatalkan dengan ijtihad yang lain). Sebuah tafsir adalah sah selama tidak memerintahkan seseorang untuk melakukan tindak kekerasan. Akhirnya, janganlah gampang menjatuhkan vonis sesat-menyesatkan kepada orang lain, karena itu adalah hak Allah dan bukan hak manusia.
