IslamLib – Namanya Shazia Mirza. Dia seorang komedian perempuan yang hidup di London. Dengan bersahaja, dia memberi kontribusi non-konvensional untuk Islam dan kemaslahatan umat Islam: dengan humor. Dari panggung ke panggung perempuan berjilbab asal India ini mencoba mencairkan kebencian; meminimalisir stereotipe Islam dan citra Muslim di Inggris khususnya.
Praktis, pasca 11 September di AS, Islam dan umat Islam remuk-redam diterpa kecurigaan dan kebencian. Menurut Shazia, people (di Barat) think that all muslims are extreme and dangerous. Apa akal? Dengan caranya, Shazia mengocok perut warga Inggris.
Dalam suasana kalut yang mendalam, tak mudah membuat orang tersenyum, apalagi tertawa terpingkal-pingkal. Rupanya, banyak jalan untuk berjihad. Salah satunya seperti disebut oleh Karen Armstrong, apologis untuk Islam. Maksudnya, jihad dengan menggunakan media. Dari sederet cara itu, Shazia mengambil cara nonkonvensional yang disebut tadi.
Shazia cukup sukses. Dalam tulisannya di ISIM Newsletter edisi 10, menuturkan:
“Mereka yang datang dengan beragam keyakinan, membanjiriku dengan rupa-rupa pertanyaan. Mereka sangat terkesan dengan pola hidup seorang perempuan muslim. Sebagian pikiran dan persepsi mereka tentang Islam dan Muslim pasca 11 September, berangsur-angsur berubah.”
ISIM adalah jurnal kajian keislaman yang terbit di Nederland.
Namun demikian, Shazia menyoal apa sebab Islam sangat sulit diasosiasikan dengan humor. Sebatas yang dia tahu, Nabi Muhammad banyak tertawa dan membuat gurauan-gurauan segar. Bagi seorang Shazia, “jika keyakinanmu, keagamaanmu kuat, kamu akan dapat tertawa dengannya.”
Tapi nyatanya, dalam hal keyakinan, jangankan tertawa, senyum pun orang tak sudi. Itu bentuk pelecehan, paling tidak ketidakbersungguhan. Sementara, keyakinan bagi sementara orang adalah kesungguhan, ketegasan, sekali-sekali kemarahan.
Tawa dalam keyakinan itu tentu saja sulit. Kalau dirujuk ke doktrin agama, tertawa mungkin menjadi makruh, kurang terpuji. Dalam sebuah hadits menyebut tawa yang overdosis sebagai pembunuh hati (fainna katsrat al-dlahik tumît al-qalb). Lebih dari itu, sebuah pepatah mengatakan, “Temanmu adalah yang membawamu terisak, bukan yang menggiringmu tertawa (shadiquka man abkâka lâ man adlhakaka).
Yang perlu diingat, tentu saja teks dan realitas Shazia berlainan. Kalau tidak begitu, teks-teks menjadi tidak banyak bermakna. Sebab, menurut Shazia, “As comedian, I believe that laugther is strongest tool for communicating with people who shut the door in my face, because I am muslim.
Tawa orang sangat penting bagi Shazia, ia menjadi instrumen terkuat untuk berkomunikasi dengan orang yang membanting pintu di depan mukanya, sebab ia muslim.
Mungkin tak ada korelasi secara doktrinal antara tawa dengan agama. Tertawa, hanyalah ekspresi kemanusiaan yang umum saja. Ia tanda kebahagiaan, meskipun sekali-kali orang menyebut tangis (juga) tanda kebahagiaan.
Tapi, bila pemikir Fahmi Huwaidi menyebut pola keberagamaan yang pemberang (al-tadayyun al-ghâdib), tak ada salahnya kita menghubungkan keberagamaan dengan humor. Tarolah kita menyebutnya keberagamaan yang humoris (al-tadayyun al-fukâhî), atau keberagamaan yang “uhuy”, meminjam istilah Komeng.
Bisa jadi, keberagamaan yang ramah, santun, toleran bisa lahir dari tingkat humor yang tinggi. Siapa tahu? Itu sah-sah saja sebagai harapan. Toh Shazia yang sudah melakoni itu juga punya harapan. “One day, I hope we can all laught together.” Demikian harapan Shazia.
