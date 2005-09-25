Smith Alhadar: “Legitimasi Mubarak Sudah Habis”

Tujuh September lalu, Mesir menyelenggarakan pemilu presiden langsung multikandidat pertama kali dalam sejarahnya. Hosni Mubarak yang sudah berkuasa selama 24 tahun, terpilih kembali dengan perolehan suara 88,6 %. Namun, penyoblos yang datang ke kotak suara tak lebih dari 23 % dari 32 juta calon pemilih terdaftar. Lalu bagaimana legitimasi politik Mubarak setelah pemilu? Apakah pemilu ini memberi sinyal bertiupnya angin reformasi dan demokratisasi di negeri Fir’aun itu? Berikut perbincangan Novriantoni Kahar dari Jaringan Islam Liberal (JIL) dengan Smith Alhadar, wakil ketua Indonesian Society for Middle East Studies (Ismes), Kamis (15/9) lalu.
Bung Smith, apa komentar Anda terhadap pemilu presiden Mesir 7 September lalu?
Sebetulnya saya berharap banyak pada pemilu presiden di Mesir kemarin. Harapan saya lebih besar lagi agar pemilu yang benar-benar demokratis terlaksana, sehingga punya dampak luas di kalangan masyarakat Arab. Itu yang pertama. Namun yang terlihat, prosedur pemilunya tidak menunjukkan standar pemilu yang demokratis.
Calon-calon presiden selain Hosni Mubarak yang akan bertanding menghadapi rezim yang berkuasa disyaratkan mendapat persetujuan dari parlemen terlebih dahulu. Padahal, mayoritas anggota parlemen dikuasai sepenuhnya oleh partai Mubarak, NDP (National Democratic Party).
Kedua, absennya pengamat asing, dan panitia pemilu yang sepenuhnya didominasi oleh partai salah satu kontestan pemilu, Presiden Hosni Mubarak. Karena itu, saya tidak melihat pemilu terakhir punya arti penting bagi rakyat Mesir maupun rakyat Arab secara umum. Pemilu tidak sejalan dengan proses demokratisasi dan reformasi yang mereka idam-idamkan. Secara prosedural, kehendak reformasi yang dijalankan lewat pemilu tidak dijalankan secara benar.
Bagaimana dengan kekhawatiran Mesir akan dipimpin kelompok yang pro-teokrasi sehingga reformasi dijalankan setengah hati?
Memang ada kekhawatiran kalau-kalau pemilu Mesir akan dimenangkan kelompok Islam seperti Ikhwanul Muslimin yang dianggap akan berdampak cukup luas bagi Mesir dan dunia Arab secara keseluruhan. Namun sebetulnya kekhawatiran itu tidak perlu terlalu dibesar-besarkan.
Kita tahu, di tubuh kelompok oposisi seperti Ikhwanul Muslimin sendiri juga ada banyak faksi. Di antara mereka memang ada yang bergaris keras, dan mereka yang setia menempuh jalan kekerasan. Tapi mayoritas cukup demokratis. Dari pernyataan tokoh-tokoh mereka terungkap bahwa, kalau diizinkan membuat partai, mereka akan mendirikan partai sipil yang berkomitmen pada demokrasi, sekalipun tetap berasas Islam. Mungkin seperti PKS di Indonesia-lah.
Jadi mestinya mereka tetap diberi kesempatan untuk berkompetisi secara adil, ya?
O… ya. Kalau kita benar-benar ingin melancarkan demokratisasi, mau tidak mau semua kelompok yang punya dukungan kuat di masyarakat mesti diikutsertakan. Itu penting dilakukan agar hasil pemilu benar-benar bisa dipandang sebagai titik tolak perubahan. Tapi sayangnya, hal itu tidak terjadi di Mesir. Sepertinya, NDP memang khawatir kalau partai atau kelompok yang punya pengaruh besar diikutsertakan, maka ada kemungkinan mereka menang.
Saya mengatakan itu bukan karena ideologi mereka (Ikhwanul Muslimin) Islam, tapi semata-mata karena kehidupan rakyat Mesir yang semakin sulit. Sampai sekarang, 17 % rakyat Mesir berada di bawah garis kemiskinan. Korupsi juga menggurita tanpa kontrol di mana-mana. Pemerintahan yang berkuasa juga cukup represif. Itu semua menutup akses masyarakat untuk mengekspresikan aspirasi mereka. Ujung-ujungnya, militansi di kalangan Islam semakin menguat.
Kalau Ikhwanul Muslimin dilegalkan sebagai partai politik, apa yang diharapkan dari mereka untuk menunjang proses demokratisasi?
Yang penting, platform mereja juga harus sesuai dengan platform demokrasi. Artinya prinsip Islam yang mereka pegang itu hendaknya Islam yang substantif, bukan formalitas yang hanya akan menekankan penegakan syariat Islam simbolis dalam segala bentuknya.
Kalau mereka punya platform seperti itu, tentu tidak ada alasan lagi menentang keikutsertaan mereka dalam proses demokrasi. Sepanjang mereka tidak diikutsertakan, Mesir tidak akan mampu menciptakan iklim politik yang dinamis dan kreatif guna menghasilkan tatanan ekonomi, politik, dan budaya yang sehat.
Bung Smith, sosiolog Mesir bernama Saeduddin Ibrahim pernah memperkenalkan istilah jumlûkiyah untuk menyebutpola suksesi kepemimpinan di negara-negara Arab. Istilah itu gabungan katajumhuriyah atau republik dengan mamlakiyah atau kerajaan. Jadi sekalipun negaranya republik, suksesi kepemimpinannya tetap alakerajaan lewat pewarisan kekuasaan. Anda melihat kecenderungan itu di Mesir?
Ya di mana-mana, seperti yang telah terjadi di Suriah, dan tentunya yang berpola kerajaan seperti di Yordania dan Arab Saudi. Saya kira, di Mesir kecenderungan itu juga ada. Ada banyak indikasi kalau Mubarak sudah giat mempromosikan anaknya, Jamal Mubarak untuk menggantikannya. Jamal sekarang sedang memegang posisi sangat menentukan di partainya Mubarak. Itu dianggap sinyal bahwa dia kelak akan menggantikan bapaknya.
Saya kira, sampai sekarang, kebanyakan pemimpin Arab cenderung asyik dengan kekuasaan dan hanya akan melepaskannya ketika mati. Kita melihat contohnya yang nyata pada mendiang Yasser Arafat. Kalau tidak dipaksa dengan invasi, Saddam Husain juga akan menyiapkan anaknya, Uday, sebagai penggantinya. Di Suriah, Bashar al-Asad sudah menggantikan ayahnya, Hafez al-Asad.
Di Mesir, gejala itu sudah sangat kentara. Tapi karena kritik yang bertubi-tubi baik dari kalangan internal maupun internasional, gejala itu agak mereda. Saya kira, Amerika juga tidak menghendaki itu terjadi, karena sudah pasti akan mendapatkan penentangan yang besar di Mesir sendiri. Karena itu, Jamal dibiarkan berkembang secara alamiah. Kalau pun nantinya dia siap memimpin, dia akan memimpin berdasarkan mandat rakyat.
Bagaimana Anda melihat kiprah politik gerakan oposisilintas-parpol, gender, dan kelompok, yang bernama Kifayah! (cukup sudah!)?
Lepas dari apakah Amerika benar-benar berada di balik kelompok Kifayah, saya melihat gerakan ini sebagai gerakan yang positif untuk Mesir. Mereka terdiri dari berbagai kelompok lintasagama, partai, dan ideologi. Saya kira, kelompok ini diharapkan Amerika menggantikan rezim yang berkuasa sekarang, sekaligus menyebar atau memotivasi gerakan demokratisasi di Timur Tengah.
Kita tahu, sejak tragedi 11 September 2001 di Amerika, di Amerika sendiri timbul kesadaran bahwa mereka juga bersalah selama ini. Perasaan bersalah itu terutama karena dukungan Amerika yang tanpa reserve terhadap rezim-rezim yang represif dan korup di Timur Tengah. Karena itu, AS punya keinginan untuk memenangkan hati masyarakat Arab yang selama ini menjadi kelompok tertindas.
Bagi mereka, itu hanya bisa dilakukan dengan membuka akses politik sebesar-besarnya kepada semua lapisan masyarakat lewat mekanisme demokrasi. Itu juga bisa dipahami sebagai bentuk hilangnya harapan Amerika terhadap rezim berkuasa di Mesir atau di negara Arab lainnya. Kalau benar tudingan bahwa kelompok Kifayah ditunggangi Amerika, saya tidak terlalu heran, dan itu bisa saja terjadi. Dukungan itu tidak bisa selamanya dipandang negatif.
Tapi sebatas pengamat Anda, apakah ada sinyal bahwa Amerika benar-benar menghendaki rezim Mubarak yang sudah berkuasa 24 tahun berakhir?
Selama ini kita tahu, Hosni Mubarak merupakan teman baik Amerika, dan dia cukup sukses memainkan peran sebagai mediator untuk konflik-konflik, baik antar-Arab maupun antara Arab dan Israel. Tapi lepas dari soal itu, AS tentu tahu bahwa hasil pemilu di Mesir sekarang ini menunjukkan telah terjadinya vote of no confident, atau veto yang membuktikan ketidakpercayaan rakyat Mesir kepada rezim berkuasa selama ini.
Saya kira, itu semua sudah terbaca oleh Amerika jauh-jauh hari sebelum pemilu. Karena itu, sekalipun Mubarak selama ini berperan sebagai teman, tapi legitimasinya disangsikan sudah sangat berkurang. Ini tentu sangat berbahaya kalau terus dipertahankan, sehingga perlu ada pembaharuan politik atau pergantian rezim.
Apakah kurangnya partisipasi pemilu kemarin membuktikan ketidakpercayaan rakyat Mesir?
Sebatas yang kita baca dari kabar-kabar tentang hasil pemilu, kita akan tahu bahwa partisipasi warga sangat-sangat rendah. Hanya sekitar 23 % dari peserta pemilu terdaftar yang betul-betul ikut menyoblos. Bayangkan saja, dari sekitar 70-77 juta penduduk Mesir, Mubarak hanya memperoleh mandat kurang dari 10 %-nya, atau sekitar 6 juta orang saja. Angka itu terlalu kecil dan sangat riskan bagi seorang penguasa. Kalau ada yang mampu merebut simpati di luar 10% itu, tentu bisa saja terjadi gejolak sosial atau bahkan kudeta politik.
Tapi tampaknya rezim Mubarak tetap kokoh. Apa yang menyebabkan kelompok oposisi tidak berdaya?
Memang Mesir punya budaya yang sangat menekankan sifat kepemimpinan pusat yang sangat kuat. Itu sudah ribuan tahun terjadi dalam sejarah Mesir. Gejala ini hampir sama dengan yang terjadi di Iran. Iran adalah negara yang dikelilingi oleh musuh-musuh historisnya.
Karena itu, ketergantungan terhadap pemerintah pusat, sangat-sangat kuat. Ketika mereka menjatuhkan kekuasaan Shah, mereka segera mendirikan lembaga velayat-e-faqih yang nyaris sama kekuasaanya dengan rezim Shah.
Nah, Mesir juga demikian. Kekhawatiran terjadinya anarki sangat tinggi di masyarakat Mesir, sebab 70% rakyat Mesir hidup di sepanjang Sungai Nil. Sungai inilah yang selama ini membuat rakyat Mesir bisa bertahan hidup. Dan kita tahu, sungai itu berada di luar kontrol mereka; berhulu di Ethiopia, melintasi Sudan, baru mengalir ke Mesir.
Dengan fakta itu, dambaan akan rasa aman lewat pemimpin yang kuat, dan kekhawatiran akan anarkhi sangat besar. Dengan begitu, mereka seolah-olah membenarkan adanya kepemimpinan pemerintah asing yang kuat sekalipun di Mesir. Yang penting bagi mereka: keamanan Mesir tetap terjamin.
Artinya, daripada timbul kekacauan yang tidak terkontrol, lebih baik hidup di bawah naungan rezim otoriter?
Ya, mungkin begitu. Dan kebetulan, itu juga sesuai dengan doktrin umum kaum Sunni Islam. Menenggang kepemimpinan yang zalim, dalam doktrin itu, lebih bisa diterima dibandingkan terjadinya kekacauan sosial-politik. Nah, doktrin ini juga sedikit banyak mempersulit terjadinya proses demokratisasi di Timur Tengah.
