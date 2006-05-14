Tmir, Salat di Mesir

IslamLib – Dalam perjalanan dari bandara Kairo ke Alexandria, lokasi perjamuan ilmiah yang saya ikuti bulan lalu, saya disupiri Tmir. Setelah lolos dari hiruk lalu lintas Kairo dan memasuki jalan tol, saya mulai membuka percakapan dengan pria 35 tahun berbadan tegap dan berkumis itu.
Bagaimana pendapat Anda tentang pengeboman tiga gereja di Alexandria yang terjadi dua hari sebelumnya? Sorot riang dari bola mata Tmir yang besar segera redup. Ia sangat sedih mendengar aksi keji itu.
“Itu adalah perbuatan orang-orang yang punya pikiran lain”, katanya. Sebagai Muslim, kata Tmir, ia menjalankan salat lima waktu dan sering pula membaca Quran. “Saya pikir, dengan cara itu saya telah menjadi Muslim yang baik,” tambahnya. “Selanjutnya saya bekerja. Seperti saat ini”.
Tmir tak habis pikir pada perbuatan para pengebom itu. Apa yang mereka inginkan? Apa yang ingin mereka katakan dengan membunuh? Sejak kecil ia telah bertetangga dengan orang-orang Koptik dan Yahudi di Kairo.
Kenyataan itu sama sekali tak mengganggunya. Segala perbedaan yang ada di antara keluarganya dan warga Muslim lainnya dengan warga-warga non-Muslim itu tak pernah memunculkan masalah serius apapun.
Tmir lalu terdiam. Ia seolah sedang merenungi banyaknya kekerasan atas nama Islam yang terjadi belakangan ini di negerinya. Ia seperti ingin bicara lebih banyak, tapi mungkin pula merasa harus santun pada tamunya.
Mobil Korea yang dikendarainya melaju kencang di tengah jalan tol yang bergelombang. Tiba-tiba ia bertanya amat sopan, apakah saya keberatan jika ia minta waktu lima menit untuk salat Magrib.
Setelah saya jawab, “tentu saja tidak, silakan”, ia menepikan MPV-nya. Saya agak tegang. Di manakah ia akan salat di tengah jalan yang gelap gulita dan dengan tepian penuh gundukan pasir itu?
Tapi Tmir tak ragu sedikit pun. Ia berwudu dengan setengah botol air mineral, lalu menggelar sajadah hanya satu meter di luar badan jalan; satu-satunya bidang yang cukup rata. Tiada seorang manusia lain pun di sekitar kawasan berdebu itu.
Sesekali saya mencuri pandang, menyaksikannya salat. Sungguh mengharukan melihat supir sederhana itu sedemikian setia menjalankan apa yang baginya kewajiban yang tak tertawar. Tak jarang Tmir mengeraskan bacaannya.
Namun saya tak pernah bisa menangkap jelas suara Tmir. Surah apa sajakah yang dibacanya selain Alfatihah? Konsentrasi saya selalu buyar. Deru mesin mobil dan truk-truk besar yang melaju kencang, selalu menggulung suara Tmir. Lalu mengempaskannya ke balik gunung-gunung pasir dan langit malam.
Seusai dia salat, saya tanya apakah dia tak menjamak salatnya. Tmir tersenyum jenaka. “Tidak, dong,” jawabnya. “Saya kan lagi kerja…”.
Tmir pasti tak berniat menggurui saya. Tapi saya memetik kearifan darinya: ia yakin ia adalah Muslim yang baik, dengan salat dan rajin membaca Quran, dan dengan bekerja sebaik-baiknya.
Ia minta waktu untuk salat, tapi tak mau memanfaatkan peluang itu untuk lebih lama menyita waktu pelanggannya. Dengan tegas dan rileks, ia memutuskan tak menjamak salat, dan akan melakukan Isya’ di Alexandria saja—atau sepulangnya ke Kairo.
Kami melanjutkan perjalanan dengan membisu. Masih dua jam lagi. Tmir memacu mobil kian kencang, menembus lorong malam. Saya tenggelam dalam apa yang baru saja terjadi: bacaan-bacaan salat Tmir digulung oleh mesin truk-truk besar, yang menderu-deru hanya satu meter di sampingnya.
Dua hari sekembali saya ke Jakarta, tiga bom meledak di Alexandria. Saya segera teringat Tmir. Ia yakin ia adalah Muslim yang baik, dengan salat dan bacaan Qurannya. Dan bekerja sebaik-baiknya. Bukan mengebom sekeras-kerasnya untuk menimbulkan korban sebanyak-banyaknya.
