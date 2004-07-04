Eep Saefulloh Fatah: “Umat Islam Hanya Dijadikan Alat Pemukul”

Untuk pertama kalinya, kita melangsungkan pemilihan presiden dan wakilnya secara langsung. Peristiwa ini, tak sekadar menjadi ajang kontes popularitas para capres dan cawapres. Lebih dari itu, pemilu merupakan ajang penentuan masa depan bangsa, setidaknya dalam lima tahun ke depan (2004-2009).
Untuk itu, kita sebagai pemilih jangan sampai mendasarkan pilihan kita pada kepentingan-kepentingan sesaat yang beresiko menghasilkan pemimpin yang keliru. Eksistensi kita sebagai pemilih-pemilih yang cerdas dan cermat, tidak dapat diremehkan perannya dalam menetukan masa depan bangsa.
Demikian sekelumit perbincangan Ulil Abshar-Abdalla (01/07/04) dari Jaringan Islam Liberal dengan Eep Saefulloh Fatah, dosen Fisip UI, yang sekarang sedang menyelesaikan program doktornya di Ohio State Universty (OSU) Amerika. Eep juga baru saja menerbitkan buku Mencintai Indonesia dengan Amal: Refleksi atas Fase Awal Demokratisasi Indonesia (Mei 2004). Berikut petikannya.
Bung Eep, besok (5/07/04) kita akan melangsungkan pemilu presiden. Apa yang bisa dijadikan panduan untuk memilih calon yang tepat?
Sebuah pribahasa di Amerika mengatakan, “memilih seorang pejabat publik bukanlah mengikuti sebuah kontes popularitas, tetapi memasuki arena penentuan masa depan”. Jadi menurut hemat saya, syarat pertama bagi seorang pemilih adalah, dia tahu betul masa depan semacam apa yang dia inginkan. Jadi syaratnya gampang, dia tahu apa yang dia mau, persis seperti bunyi sebuah iklan: “kutahu yang kumau”.
Tentang hal itu perlu dirumuskan oleh setiap orang. Ketika setiap orang punya rumusan sendiri tentang masa depan apa yang dia mau, dia akan potensial untuk menjadi pemilih yang dalam bahasa yang agak mewah disebut “pemilih kalkulatif dan rasional”. Jadi dia memiliki rasionalitas sendiri ketika memilih, dan punya kalkulasi tertentu ketika berhadapan dengan pilihan-pilihan yang ada di depan dia.
Jadi pemilu ini setara dengan menentukan masa depan Indonesia?
Iya, bahkan masa depan dirinya (pemilih) sendiri. Dalam kerangka seperti itu, dengan sendirinya Indonesia akan terbangun. Ini yang saya kira harus dipikirkan. Dan barangkali juga, inilah untuk pertama kalinya kita akan membereskan secara baik logika berpikir kita tentang Indonesia dan diri sendiri.
Sejak lama, logika yang ditanamkan di kepala kita adalah: Indonesia ditanam lebih dulu, barulah kemudian unit-unit kecil di bawahnya harus menyelaraskan diri dengan Indonesia itu. Terjadilah kemudian keseragaman. Itu logika dulunya, dan terbukti menjadi salah satu sumber malapetaka yang kita hadapi sekarang. Makanya, logika itu perlu kita ubah sekarang juga.
Indonesia kita rumuskan belakangan. Dan itu hanya bisa dimungkinkan kalau setiap orang merumuskan diri dan kemudian unitnya semakin membesar, lalu terbentuklah Indonesia. Jadi rumusnya, Indonesia terbentuk melalui individu-individu. Individu menjadi komunitas, lalu komunitas menjadi lokalitas dan seterusnya.
Sekarang ini banyak himbauan dari tokoh partai, agamawan dan lain-lain menyangkut soal pilihan dalam pemilu. Menurut Anda, pilihan kita itu pada akhirnya masih dapat dikatakan sebagai pilihan individu atau pilihan yang ditentukan oleh masyarakat?
Menurut hemat saya, pikiran bahwa pilihan itu bersifat individual yang mestinya dikemukakan. Tapi kita tahu, pilihan masyarakat atau pemilih itu tidak terbangun begitu saja. Dia juga merupakan produk dari perjalanan sejarah yang panjang. Nah, kalau melihat sejarah itu, ada kecenderungan bahwa pilihan kolektif atau kolektivitas yang kemudian menentukan pilihan individu.
Gejala seperti itu nampaknya agak umum. Misalnya saja, soal primordialisme tampaknya masih memegang peranan cukup penting. Pemilih yang punya korelasi atau asosiasi dengan ormas seperti NU, akan cederung memilih kandidat dari NU. Yang berasal dengan Indonesia timur merasa optimis calonnya akan menang berdasarkan optimisme primordial.
Sekarang ini juga berkembang pesimisme kolektif di masyarakat: apakah pemilu akan mengubah nasib dirinya, bangsa, dan seterusnya. Bagaimana tanggapan Anda?
Mungkin orang tersebut sekali-kali harus mendengar kata-kata bijak dari Noam Chomsky. Suatu ketika dia menuliskan bahwa, ketika orang berpikir bahwa perubahan tidak akan pernah terjadi, maka sebetulnya pada hari itu juga telah ditentukan bahwa perubahan tidak akan pernah terjadi.
Jadi sebetulnya, orang-orang yang berpikir bahwa dengan cara sendirian dia tidak akan dapat membangun masa depan Indonesia beserta coraknya, maka sebetulnya sejak hari itu juga dia telah menentukan bahwa Indonesia tidak akan berubah.
Jadi perubahan sebetulnya beranjak dari diri kita sendiri?
Betul. Perubahan dimulai dari unit-unit terkecil dari masyarakat. Tidak pernah ada perubahan –perubahan yang genuine atau perubahann yang datang dari dalam, kemudian menghasilkan sesuatu yang memang diinginkan oleh setiap orang– yang berasal dari unit besar.
Jadi kalau kita berpikir tidak akan mampu mengubah apa-apa, memang tidak akan ada perubahan, ya?
Betul. Dan barangkali orang di Indonesia selalu berpikir yang besar dan tidak pernah serius memikirkan yang kecil-kecil. Kalau mengerjakan sesuatu, dia hanya ingin mengerjakan sesuatu yang besar-besar. Pada akhirnya, perubahan tidak pernah dimulai. Padahal, sebuah prinsip manajemen mengatakan bahwa, “berpikirlah besar, tapi mulailah dari yang kecil, dan kerjakan dari sekarang.
Jadi prinsipnya, think big, start small and do it now! Saya kira, prinsip ini yang perlu dipikirkan oleh setiap calon pemilih, sehingga ketika memasuki bilik suara, mereka yakin betul sedang berpikir sesuatu yang besar (tentang masa depan Indonesia yang lebih baik), tetapi memulai dari sesuatu yang kecil (memilih dengan tanggung jawab), dan setelah itu Indonesia akan berubah menjadi lebih baik.
Bung Eep, Sebagian umat Islam merasa mereka hanya menjadi tunggangan politik saja. Bagaimana agar elit politik tidak berkelakuan begitu, dan umat Islam bisa menjadi pemilih yang elegan?
Dalam sejarahnya, umat Islam –dalam kategori politik– seringkali hanya dijadikan sebagai sebuah palu atau alat pemukul. Setelah selesai tugasnya, alat tersebut dikembalikan lagi ke tempat penyimpanan perkakas.
Menurut saya, salah satu cara penting yang harus dibangun kalangan Islam adalah bagaimana merumuskan hubungan yang sehat antara politik dan Islam. Dalam doktrin Islam tradisional selalu diajarkan bahwa berpolitik harus selalu dihindari. Ajaran lain mengatakan, kalau mau berpolitik, Islam harus menjadi identitas dengan segala formalismenya. Menurut saya, kedua-duanya keliru.
Menurut saya, di dalam ajaran Islam, ada sejumlah petunjuk untuk membangunkan warga negara. Yaitu ajaran untuk mengajak semua umat beragama untuk tahu betul akan hak dan dia menjaga haknya tersebut. Sebaliknya, dia juga tahu betul akan hak orang lain dan hak orang banyak, dan dia juga membela hak orang lain atau orang banyak tersebut. Jadi, dia melawan ketika hak dirinya dicederai, selalu bertumpu pada dirinya sendiri, dan bukan pada orang lain.
Nah, ajaran-ajaran politik Islam seperti itu yang harusnya ditanamkan pada setiap individu muslim. Sehingga setiap orang diharapkan dapat terlepas dari formalisme Islam dalam berpolitik; misalnya tidak membuat fatwa haram bagi presiden perempuan, atau tidak terjebak untuk menjauhkan aktivitas politik dari umat, seolah-olah ada asumsi bahwa tanpa bertanding orang akan dapat menjadi pemenang.
Kalau itu tidak ditanamkan, mungkin para elit politik akan selalu mengambil keuntungan banyak, khususnya dari warga yang tidak kritis?
Betul. Warga negara itu fungsinya menciptakan pasar politik. Para elit politik tidak rugi saya kira. Tugas mereka adalah keharusan membangun citra diri dan politiknya, untuk kemudian dipasarkan dalam pasar politik. Hanya produk yang baik dan pemasar yang ulunglah yang akan dapat tempat dalam pasar politik semacam itu.
Artinya, orang tidak akan mudah melakukan kekeliruan, tidak akan gampang melakukan korupsi, dan tidak akan mencederai perasaan masyarakat. Sebab, mereka tahu kalau itu dilakukan, konsekuensinya segmen pasar yang akan membeli mereka sebagai produk akan tambah mengecil.
Bung Eep salah satu dilema demokrasi adalah potensi untuk munculnya sosok yang menjengkelkan banyak orang meski terpilih secara demokratis. Apa tanggapan Anda?
Ya, demokrasi menyediakan kepada “kita” dan “mereka” pilihan-pilihan politik. Belum tentu apa yang “kita” inginkan akan tercapai, karena ada “mereka” yang lain. Dan, “mereka” itu boleh jadi akan dapat mencapai keinginannya dengan cara-cara yang lebih canggih dibandingkan “kita”.
Kemenangan George W. Bush di Amerika misalnya, mencerminkan bahwa di sisi lain memang ada keinginan untuk memilih pemimpin seperti Al Gore. Tapi mereka yang menginginkan Bush menjadi presiden lebih besar, setidaknya dari mekanisme pemilu yang mereka punyai.
Artinya dengan demokrasi kita juga harus berani memilih yang keliru, yang tidak ideal?
Ya. Tapi enaknya demokrasi, dia memberikan rumusan bahwa, ketika pemimpin yang dipilih memperlihatkan kekeliruan, maka itu juga cerminan kekeliruan para pemilihnya. Jadi kekeliruan sebagai hasil tidak akan diperoleh terjadi tanpa proses. Oleh karena itu, sebuah peribahasa mengatakan bahwa seorang pemimpin mencerminkan yang dipimpin.
Masalahnya sekarang, ketika kekeliruan terjadi, apa yang harus dilakukan? Ada dua jawaban yang dikemukakan dalam demokrasi. Nilai-nilai demokrasi yang konvensional mengajarkan satu jawaban: tunggu pemilihan berikutnya. Tapi sekarang berkembang satu varian atau versi demokrasi yang lebih maju lagi menurut saya, yang 21 tahun lalu pernah disebut oleh Benjamin Barber sebagai strong democracy.
Menurut dia, jawabannya bukan dengan menunggu pemilu berikutnya, tapi harus diciptakan suatu mekanisme yang menjamin akuntabilitas pemilu agar tetap terjaga, antara satu pemilu dengan pemilu berikutnya.
Jadi koreksi bisa dilakukan secara kontinyu, mulai koreksi yang paling lembut sampai jatuhnya seorang pejabat publik yang keliru tadi. Nah, mekanisme itu yang harus kita bangun, tapi kita belum mempunyai mekanisme seperti itu.
Intinya, pemilu kita kali ini merupakan kesempatan penting yang harus kita gunakan meski beberapa kandidat yang tersedia tidak ada yang ideal?
Ya. Menurut saya yang penting juga adalah: jangan berpikir bahwa pemilu presiden besok akan secara otomatis memecahkan persoalan. Tidak sama sekali! Akan ada banyak pekerjaan yang harus dilakukan setelah pemilu. Jadi intinya, pemilu bukan akhir, tapi awal dari sebuah proses.
