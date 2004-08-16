Farish A. Noor: “Orientasi Kekuasaan Tidak Akan Menguntungkan Islam”

Kuatnya orientasi ke arah perebutan kekuasaan politik pada beberapa gerakan Islam modern akan cenderung merugikan Islam sendiri. Organisasi-organisasi sosial kemasyarakatan Islam semestinya lebih memokuskan diri pada aspek penguatan masyarakat sipil yang setia mengusung isu-isu kebebasan dan pembebasan masyarakat. Hal itu dibutuhkan agar tidak terjadi pengurangan mutu dalam wacana keislaman karena faktor kompetisi untuk menjadi paling Islam demi merebut simpati massa.
Demikian sekelumit perbincangan Novriantoni Kahar dari Kajian Islam Utan Kayu (KIUK) dengan Dr. Farish A. Noor, ilmuwan politik sekaligus aktivis HAM dari negeri jiran Malaysia. Perbincangan dengan intelektual muda Malaysia yang sedang berkunjung ke Indonesia itu berlangsung Kamis (12/08/2004). Berikut petikannya:
Apa kesan Anda berkenaan dengan proses demokratisasi di Indonesia?
Saya melihat keadaan Indonesia sekarang jauh berbeda dengan di masa Soeharto. Saya pernah ke Indonesia sebelum dan setelah jatuhnya Soeharto. Perbedaannya jelas terlihat, terlebih pada aspek kebebesan pers.
Sebagai ahli politik, kalau saya bandingkan dengan Malaysia, maka pada segi iklim kebebasan, Indonesia jauh lebih terbuka. Malaysia dianggap baik dari segi pembangunannya. Kebebasan dalam berdiskusi tentang topik-topik politik, ekonomi, dan agama, di sini juga jauh lebih baik jika dibandingkan dengan Malaysia.
Malaysia adalah contoh negara modern di mana pembangunannya terjadi begitu pesat. Kita punya segala modal teknologi maklumat. Informasi bisa disiarkan dan dapat sampai dengan cepat kepada masyarakat. Hanya saja, isi wacana sosial politiknya sangat cetek kalau dibandingkan dengan Indonesia.
Hal lain yang kurang baik dari Malaysia, di sana sentimen perkauman (kesukuan), dan ras masih sangat kental dibandingkan dengan Indonesia. Di Indonesia, pluralisme didukung bukan oleh sistem kerajaan seperti di Malaysia, tapi oleh masyarakat sendiri. Artinya, ada modal sosial dari masyarakat sendiri untuk menopang pluralisme.
Dulu mantan PM Malaysia, Mahathir Mohamad pernah berbicara tentang “nilai-nilai Asia” yang disinyalir tidak sesuai dengan demokrasi, kebebasan, dan lain sebagainya. Apa tanggapan Anda?
Dulu kita memang melihat Malaysia dan Singapore, terutama Mahathir dan Lee Kuan Yew (Mantan PM Singapura) bersepaham untuk mengartikulasi apa yang mereka sebut nilai-nilai Asia. Tapi sayangnya, kandungan dan wacana nilai Asia itu sendiri tidak pernah diperdebatkan dengan kritis.
Asumsinya ketika itu, kita punya sistem nilai Asia yang khusus dan unik bagi masyarakat Asia, oleh sebab-sebab ethnicity. Tapi sebetulnya pembicaraan tentang nilai-nilai Asia ini tidak logis.
Anda percaya adanya perbedaan antara nilai-nilai Asia dan nilai-nilai Barat, sehingga tidak bisa dipertemukan, misalnya dalam demokrasi?
Antara ya dan tidak. Saya rasa, memang ada sistem-sistem nilai, praktik, dan ideologi Asia yang khusus dan unik. Hanya saja, nilai-nilai tersebut tidak serta merta bermakna positif. Apa nilai-nilai Asia di Nusantara ini yang paling menonjol? Saya rasa korupsi dan feodalisme!
Bahkan, sindrom Melayu malas!
Ya, yang lain adalah sindrom atau mungkin mitos tentang Melayu malas, atau mitos ketuanan. Inilah yang mungkin dikatakan sebagai nilai-nilai Asia.Nah, apakah kita patut berbangga dengan nilai-nilai ini? Saya rasa tidak!
Apa Anda melihat kontribusi yang memadai dari Islam untuk proses demokratisasi di Indonesia?
Saya kira, peran yang dimainkan Islam sangat penting dalam proses demokratisasi di Indonesia. Islam sebagai salah satu tamaddun (peradaban) telah menyumbangkan sistem nilai dan ide yang digunakan secara imajinatif oleh golongan nasionalis awal di Indonesia. Kita tidak bisa menafikan bahwa dalam perjuangan anti-kolonial pada awal abad ke-20, gerakan nasionalis Indonesia selalu melandaskan diri pada nilai-nilai Islam.
Pada masa itu, saya rasa pemahaman mereka terhadap Islam lebih mendalam dari pada sekarang. Mereka punya interpretasi dan perspektif yang lebih luas tentang persoalan-persoalan syariat.
Isu-isu syariat yang mereka pahami tidak terkonsentarasi pada isu-isu seperti jilbab atau pakaian islami atau bahasa Islam, tapi lebih pada isu-isu konkret seperti kemerdekaan politik, ekonomi dan mental.
Dalam perkembangan terkini, kita melihat, khususnya di Malaysia, isu-isu Islam menjadi semakin sempit dan konservatif. Fokusnya mulai tertumpu pada aspek yang ritual dari fenomena Islam itu sendiri.
Di Indonesia, ormas Islam seperti NU dan Muhammadiyah dianggap berperan positif dalam mengembangkan modal sosial demokrasi. Apakah di Malaysia ada ormas Islam semacam itu yang dapat diharapkan memberi modal sosial serupa?
Sekali lagi, Malaysia agak mundur dalam aspek ini. Di Malaysia, organisasi dan partai-partai Islam masih menganggap bahwa demokrasi adalah sistem nilai Barat yang patut dicurigai masyarakat muslim.
Untungnya, kini kita melihat beberapa organisasi Islam seperti ABIM (Angkatan Belia Islam Malaysia) dan Jamaah Islah Malaysia (JIM), sudah mulai membangkitkan persoalan demokrasi.
Saya rasa, akhirnya mereka sadar bahwa masa depan politik Islam akan sangat bergantung pada wujud masyarakat sipil yang kuat, di mana isu-isu begini dapat dibangkitkan secara sipil tanpa menyebabkan kekacauan.
Inilah proses transisi yang sedang berlangsung di Malaysia. Mungkin, gerakan seperti ABIM dan JIM bisa mengikuti model NU dan Muhammadiyah di Indonesia.
Tapi dalam konteks Malaysia, yang merumitkan keadaan adalah Partai PAS (Partai Islam se-Malaysia) dan UMNO (United Malays National Organization atau Organisasi Bangsa Melayu Bersatu) yang berlomba-lomba menganggap diri mereka sebagai partai Islam dan mempromosikan versi Islamnya masing-masing.
Akibatnya, wacana Islam menjadi semakin sempit, karena begitu banyak pihak yang ingin mendominasi wilayah ini. Saya rasa, faktor politik telah menyebabkan perkembangan Islam progresif dan Islam demokrat di Malaysia menjadi sangat mundur.
Artinya, telah terjadi pengurangan mutu wacana keislaman kini dibandingkan masa lampau?
Pengurangan mutu itu jelas sekali. Walaupun banyak terjadi diskusi tentang persoalan Islam politik di Malaysia, tapi segi pemahaman politik itu sendiri tidak mendalam.
Kebanyakan aktivis Islam di Malaysia masih tidak paham bahwa fenomena Islam politik merupakan fenomena modern yang berwujud dalam zaman modern dan berada dalam kerangka konsep modern, yakni negara bangsa atau nation state. Ini semua kan konsep baru, konsep modern.
Justru karena konsep modern, mereka mengklaimnya tidak punya akar historis dari sejarah Islam. Konsep politik yang punya akar historis Islam dalam pandangan mereka tak lain sistem khilafah!
Ada bebrapa fakta yang ingin saya tekankan di sini. Walaupun saya tidak setuju dengan taktik kembali ke masa lampau untuk mencari otentisitas, saya tetap menganggap fenomena ini sebagai taktik yang menarik. Bagi saya, mereka yang ingin kembali ke masa lampau tapi masih hidup dalam konteks masa kini, merupakan fenomena yang agak aneh.
Saya kira mereka tidak paham bahwa dalam konteks zaman kini, pihak manapun yang coba kembali ke budaya Islam yang otentik, terpaksa akan berhadapan dengan realitas masa kini yang sudah sangat kompleks. Dan dalam kaidahnya, mereka juga harus menggunakan teknik-teknik modern.
Di Malaysia gerakan Darul Arqam, suatu gerakan yang bisa dikatakan fundamentalis-literalis misalnya, merasa perlu mengikuti sunnah Nabi yang begitu literal, sehingga mereka pernah mengatakan bahwa umat Islam tidak patut menggunakan kendaraan modern dan lain sebagainya.
Hanya saja, di sisi lain mobilisasi dan retorika mereka masih berada dalam frame gerakan modern. Darul Arqam mempunyai perusahaan yang cukup berkelas di Malaysia. Mereka punya segala kelengkapan modern seperti syarikat (perusahaan) transportasi, syarikat memproses makanan, dan lain-lain. Jadi sebetulnya mereka tidak bisa lari dari modernitas.
Saya rasa mereka tetap berpendapat perlu mengambil aspek ilmu pengetahuan dan teknologi Barat. Yang tidak mereka inginkan hanya nilai-nilai dan budaya Barat seperti kebebasan, individualisme, dan lain sebagainya. Apa mungkin mengambil ilmu tanpa basis budaya dan nilai-nilai yang melandasinya?
Saya agak curiga dengan mereka. Sebab jelas sekali terlihat bahwa dalam aspirasi mereka yang ingin melahirkan sistem masyarakat Islam yang dianggap otentik, persoalan kekuasaan dianggap sangat penting. Fokus pergerakan mereka lalu tertuju pada bagaimana mengembalikan kekuasaan kepada masyarakat muslim.
Dalam arena politik, kekuasaan itu selalu berada di tangan pihak-pihak tertentu, khususnya pihak pentadbir (pemerintah) yang berkuasa. Jadi saya rasa, yang berlangsung hanya wayang politik saja.
Artinya, orientasi kekuasaan yang ada dalam imajinasi gerakan Islam politik ini sebetulnya tidak menguntungkan Islam itu sendiri?
Ya, tidak menguntungkan untuk umat Islam. Tapi ini juga mencerminkan dilema yang dihadapi umat Islam, karena gerakan ini timbul dalam konteks masyarakat yang mengalami masa krisis. Makanya, retorika mereka mencerminkan krisis intelektual yang ada dalam masyarakat itu sendiri.
Kita perlu membuat perbandingan antara kelompok-kelompok ini dengan gerakan lain yang terjadi dalam konteks masyarakat bukan muslim. Kita melihat, fundamentalisme yang konservatif betul-betul populer di Amerika Latin dan Afrika. Jadi, di sini kita melihat adanya satu pattern atau pola yang sama.
Artinya, bila suatu negara yang tengah membangun mengalami krisis ekonomi dan politik, jawabannya selalu dalam bentuk usaha menguatkan dan menyatupadukan kembali masyarakat yang dianggap pecah.
Nah, dalam proses menyatupadukan masyarakat ini, acuan yang digunakan selalu acuan spesifik yang ditentukan golongan yang konservatif. Akibatnya, golongan-golongan yang lemah dan tertindas selalu menjadi mangsa mereka, terutama perempuan.
Jadi, sebetulnya apa yang menimpa kaum perempuan di negeri-negeri Islam tidak jauh berbeda dengan perempuan di Amerika Latin atau Afrika. Karena masyarakat menghadapi masalah ekonomi dan politik, maka perempuan dianggap segmen masyarakat yang penting untuk diselamatkan lebih dulu. Tapi yang terjadi pada kaum perempuan pada akhirnya adalah penindasan.
