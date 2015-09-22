Amerika yang “Ngeselin”, Amerika yang “Nggemesin”

IslamLib – Ada banyak hal tentang Amerika yang mengagumkan. Ada momen-momen dalam sejarah negeri itu yang menjadi inspirasi bagi dunia tentang kebebasan, perjuangan untuk hak-hak sipil (seperti dicontohkan oleh Martin Luther King, Jr.), kreativitas (ingat sosok Steve Jobs pendiri Apple itu). Rasialisme adalah problem besar di Amerika. Tetapi en toch demikian negeri itu bisa, untuk sebagian, mengatasinya dengan memilih presiden berkulit hitam: Barack Obama.
Tetapi ada juga bagian dari Amerika yang “ngeselin”, membuat saya jengkel bukan main. Pertama-tama yang harus saya sebut adalah invasi Amerika ke Irak pada 2003. Salah satu akibat terburuk dari invasi ini baru disadari belakangan: munculnya ISIS yang memeragakan brutalitas yang tak pernah kita bayangkan itu. Organisasi teror ini hanya mungkin lahir dalam konteks kekosongan kekuasaan karena ambruknya rezim Saddam Hussein.
Berita terbaru yang “ngeselin” tentang Amerika baru saja terjadi. Senin yang lalu, 14/9, sebuah kabar yang menjengkelkan datang dari sebuah sekolah menengah atas di Texas. Tepatnya MacArthur High School di kota Irving. Seorang pelajar berumur 14 tahun ditangkap di sekolah itu karena membawa sebuah jam bikinan sendiri yang, oleh pihak sekolah, disangka bom.
Nama pelajar itu Ahmed Muhamed. Orang tuanya imigran dari Sudan. Mohamed, murid dengan kaca mata tebal itu (mungkin dia adalah “nerd“), memang suka mengotak-atik barang-barang elektronik. Ia suka segala hal yang berbau robot. Dia tampaknya mempunyai “passion,” gairah pada teknologi. Saat ditangkap, dia memakai T-Shirt dengan logo NASA. Mungkin, ia bermimpi, suatu saat bisa bekerja di sana. Bagian dari apa yang disebut American dream.
Pagi itu, ia membawa jam bikinannya untuk dipamerkan ke guru teknik. Gurunya cukup terkesan. Ia taruh jam itu ke dalam tasnya dan masuk kelas untuk mengikuti pelajaran Bahasa Inggris. Di tengah pelajaran itulah, seluruh mimpi buruknya bermula. Gurunya mendengar suara beep dari arah tasnya. Mohamed diminta untuk mengeluarkan jam itu dari tasnya. Guru itu mengira Mohamed sedang membawa bom ke kelas.
Ia lalu dipanggil kepala sekolah. Setelah itu, terjadilah serentetan peristiwa yang menjadi mimpi buruk bagi Ahmed. Polisi datang, membawa murid itu, dalam keadaan terborgol, ke kantor polisi untuk diinterogasi. Foto Mohamed sedang digelandang ke kantor polisi dengan tangan terborgol belakangan ramai beredar di media sosial dan membangkitkan simpati yang luas.
Ini semua mungkin tak akan terjadi andai saja Mohamed tidak bernama Arab. Andai dia bukan berkulit gelap. Andai saja dia bukan seorang yang dengan gampang diringkus dalam sebuah label yang menjadi mantra di Amerika sekarang ini: teroris.
Apa yang menimpa Mohamed bukanlah hal yang terjadi untuk pertama kali. Kasus serupa juga menimpa mahasiwa MIT, Hisham Bedri. Sama dengan Mohamed, ia berasal dari Sudan. Suatu pagi, hanya berselang beberapa bulan setelah kasus bom Boston Marathon pada 2013, ia diinterogasi polisi. Gara-gara hal sederhana: Ia pulang dari lab, membawa panci pressure cooker. Ini bagian dari tugas kelas yang ia ikuti.
Kebetulan saja ia membawa benda yang sama yang dipakai oleh Tsarnaev bersaudara, pelaku bom Boston Marathon: panci pressure cooker itu. Rupanya ada seorang mahasiswa yang melapor karena melihat Bedri membawa barang yang mencurigakan itu. Apartemen Bedri digeledah oleh polisi. Tak ditemukan benda yang berbahaya. Hanya kumparan kabel, papan sirkuit, bubuk kimia, dan sebuah sajadah.
Tetapi justru di sini hal lain yang “nggemesin” dan mengagumkan tentang Amerika muncul. Mohamed, murid dari Texas itu, memang menjadi korban Islamophobia yang marak akhir-akhir ini di Barat. Tetapi pada saat yang sama, simpati kepada murid Texas ini membanjir. Di media sosial, sebuah tagar #IStandWithAhmed beredar, sebagai ungkapan simpati atas petaka yang menimpa Mohamed.
Presiden Obama juga ikut memberikan komentar. Melalui akun twitternya, Obama menawarkan kepada Mohamed untuk berkunjung ke Gedung Putih. Tentu dengan membawa jam “ajaib”-nya itu. Tetapi Mohamed berseloroh: Saya tak sabar ingin segera bertemu Presiden Obama itu, tapi jam saya masih disita oleh pihak sekolah.
Sejumlah perusahaan di Silicon Valley juga mengundang Mohamed untuk datang ke sana, menyaksikan Mekah-nya perusahaan-perusahaan high-tech di dunia itu. Setelah mengalami mimpi buruk, dan sempat diskors selama tiga hari dari sekolah, kini Ahmed Mohamed menjadi selebriti baru. Ia menjadi bahan pembicaraan di seluruh Amerika.
Apa yang dialami Mohamed tampaknya memang mirip drama dalam reality show khas Amerika. Tetapi ini bukan reality show. Ini indikasi bahwa ada sesuatu yang tak beres di masyarakat Amerika. Meskipun, pada saat yang sama, ada juga sesuatu yang cemerlang tentang negeri ini.
Ada bagian dalam masyarakat Amerika yang begitu rasialis, membenci para imigran, mengobarkan Islamofobia, dan menyukai segala bentuk agresi dan konfrontasi melawan negeri-negeri asing yang berani mem-bandel pada Amerika. Iran, misalnya.
Tetapi, pada saat yang sama, kita juga menyaksikan bagian lain dari Amerika yang sepenuhnya berbeda: Amerika yang merangkul murid Texas itu, memberikan dukungan penuh, dan memastikan bahwa Amerika besar justru karena otak-otak cemerlang para imigran. Persis seperti dikatakan oleh Presiden Obama dalam twitnya yang ditujukan khusus untuk Mohamed: We should inspire more kids like you to like science. It’s what makes America great!
Amerika yang “ngeselin” itu diwakili saat ini oleh figur kontroversial, salah satu kandidat presiden dari Partai Republik, yaitu Donald Trump. Sementara Amerika yang “nggemesin” dan bikin kagum diwakili oleh sosok-sosok seperti Presiden Obama dan Hillary Clinton yang juga ikut memberikan dukungan pada murid Texas itu.
Kita tak bisa melihat Amerika dari satu segi saja, seraya mengabaikan segi yang lain. Tetapi bukankah ini hal yang wajar pada semua orang? Manusia memang seperti janus berwajah dua: ada bagian dalam dirinya yang menyenangkan; tetapi juga ada yang menjengkelkan. At the end of the day, manusia memang sarat paradoks.
Dan Amerika adalah negeri yang sarat paradoks.[]
