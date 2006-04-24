Home » Politik » Internasional » Dilema Kadima
Pemilihan ketua Partai Kadima (Foto: telegraph.co.uk)
Pemilihan ketua Partai Kadima (Foto: telegraph.co.uk)

Dilema Kadima

M. Guntur Romli 24/04/2006 57 Views



IslamLib – Nasib Ehud Olmert seperti nasib seniornya: Ariel Sharon. Keduanya sama-sama berjuang melawan ketidakpastian. Ibarat menjalankan sebuah misi mustahil. Bedanya, Sharon berjuang melawan maut rumah sakit, sementara Olmert berjuang menggali oase perdamaian di kantornya.

Hasil pemilu Israel 28 Maret lalu, berangkali menggetarkan tangan Olmert untuk terus menggali. Nyalinya mungkin ciut, sebab hasil pemilu tak memberi tambahan kekuatan. Justru rintangan besar yang akan segera ia dihadapi.

Maklumlah, Partai Kadima, tunggangan politik Olmert menang tipis saja. Kadima hanya menyabet 29 kursi dan 120 kursi yang tersedia di Knesset (Parlemen Israel). Padahal Kadima digadang-gadang menjadi ikon perubahan dan perdamaian.

Partai ini dibangun oleh politisi-politisi yang insaf, khususnya pada diri Sharon dan Olmert, meskipun harga keinsafan itu harus dibayar mahal. Lihatlah bagaimana Sharon membunuh kebijakan politiknya sendiri. Ia telah menggusur pemukiman Yahudi di Tepi Barat yang telah dibangun atas perintahnya juga ketika masih menjabat Menteri Perumahan.

Kala itu, Sharon tak segan-segan menggerakkan buldozer untuk menghancurkan pemukiman Palestina demi pemukiman Israel. Walhasil, karena tindakan tersebut, oleh pers Arab Sharon dijuluki ”buldozer”, selain julukan lain yang tak kalah buruknya: al-Saffah(tukang jagal). Tapi kini, bulodozer-buldozer itu meluluh-lantakkan 80 ribu pemukiman rakyatnya sendiri.

Pada satu dekade terakhir, Sharon adalah pemimpin paling populer dan paling melekat di hati rakyat Israel. Usaha perdamaian yang dibangun Sharon dengan segenap risikonya memang layak diapresiasi. Riwayat politiknya memang bergelimangan darah rakyat sipil Palestina sebagaimana beberapa tokoh politik Palestina bergelimangan darah rakyat sipil Israel.

Sedangkan Olmert adalah politisi dingin dan cerdas. Ia telah bergelut dalam dunia politik selama empat dekade. Kini Olmert sangat pandai memanfaatkan popularitas Sharon. Sebagai pejabat perdana menteri, ia membiarkan kursi yang biasa diduduki Sharon dalam setiap rapat kabinet agar tetap kosong. Ia juga tidak menggunakan kantor Sharon. Sikap ”sungkan” itulah tanda penghormatan Olmert terhadap kebesaran Sharon.

Walhasil, Sharon, Olmert, dan Kadima, semuanya fenomena politik keinsafan Israel. Namun dalam sejarah perpolitikan Israel, tokoh-tokoh politik sayap kanan yang berani mengubah haluan agak ke tengah seolah selalu mendapat kutukan: hilang nyawa atau jabatan.

Mantan Perdana Menteri, Yitzhak Rabin mati terbunuh oleh aktivis kanan Israel karena menandatangani Kesepakatan Oslo. Benjamin Netanyahu dan Ehud Barak kehilangan jabatan sebagai perdana menteri akibar menandatangani kesepakatan damai. Mungkin hanya Sharon saja yang dikutuk nasib sebelum merampungkan misi.

Inilah dilema yang dihadapi Olmert dan partai Kadima saat ini. Hasil pemilu kemarin tidaklah cukup memberi kekuatan untuk berada di tengah dan memimpikan proses perdamaian. Untuk itu, ia perlu membangun dua hal yang sangat mendasar.

Pertama, sebuah koalisi politik yang tangguh. Diramalkan koalisi itu akan dibangun oleh Kadima, plus Buruh, Shas, Torah Jodaism, Partai Para Pensiun dan Merets (al-Jazeera, 2/4). Jika berhasil, koalisi itu telah menguasai suara mayoritas di Knesset dengan perkiraan 78 kursi.

Namun, keberhasilan koalisi itu sangat bergantung pada syarat pragmatisme politik yang mesti didahulukan di depan ideologi partai masing-masing. Visi Kadima dan parpol berhaluan kiri (Buruh dan Merets) mungkin bisa bertemu, namun adanya Shas dan Torah Jodaism yang ultranasionalis dan ekstrim-kanan bisa saja membuyarkan usaha koalisi.

Kedua, membangun mitra dialog dengan Presiden Otoritas Palestina Mahmud Abbas dan Pemerintahan Hamas di bawah Perdana Menteri baru, Ismael Haniya, yang dikenal cukup moderat dan pragmatis. Langkah kedua ini menjadi tantangan sekaligus jaminan terbesar bagi Olmert dan jabatannya. Sikapnya yang tak kunjung melunak terhadap Hamas justru akan mendatangkan serangan bom-bom bunuh diri yang akan mengubah peta politik dalam tempo sekejap.

Reaksi keras rakyat Palestina tentu juga akan memojokkan dan memudarkan kebijakan politik Olmert dan Kadima, juga Mahmud Abbas yang menuding Olmert telah menetapkan batas-batas wilayah Israel secara sepihak tanpa beruding dengan pihak Palestina.

Inilah tantangan terbesar Olmert dan Kadima ke depan. Apakah usaha Olmert akan berhasil? Kita tunggu saja babak selanjutnya.








