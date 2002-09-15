Mengapa Anti-Amerikanisme?

Dalam laporan itu disebutkan, meskipun banyak kalangan dari masyarakat muslim menyatakan simpati terhadap korban tragedi WTC, kebencian terhadap AS juga meningkat. Banyak warga Mesir misalnya, mengekspresikan kemarahan terhadap AS karena kebijakannya menyangkut Israel dan Iraq.
Di Syiria, koran resmi Tishrin mengklaim bahwa bangsa Arab sudah membayar “harga tertinggi” untuk 11 September, sementara Israel justru membonceng kampanye perang melawan terorisme dengan cara menyamakan perjuangan Palestina dengan terorisme.
Bahkan Kuwait, yang di tahun 1991 menobatkan AS sebagai pembebas dari invasi Irak, kini mulai diwarnai dengan gejala menjadikan Osama bin Ladin sebagai hero.
Dari mana datangnya anti-Amerikanisme ini? Mengapa orang benci Amerika? Setahun yang lalu, beberapa saat setelah teror 9-11 terjadi, banyak warga AS melontarkan pertanyaan tersebut. Presiden George W. Bush, dalam pernyataannya di depan Kongres pada tanggal 20 september 2001 menjawab:
“Americans are asking , why do they hate us? They hate our freedom—our freedom of religion, our freedom of speech, our freedom to vote and assemble and disagree with each other.”
Jadi menurut Bush, dasar dari kebencian terhadap AS adalah kebencian terhadap kebebasan. Ada juga yang memberi jawaban, kaum teroris benci AS karena iri dengan kemakmuran dan keperkasaan Amerika.
Jawaban semacam ini untuk sebagian bisa menjelaskan kenapa patriotisme AS begitu menyala dan diekspresikan secara berlebihan setahun terakhir, mengiringi perang mereka terhadap jaringan terorisme internasional.
Memang bagi AS, ide kebebasan (the idea of freedom) merupakan jantung identitas mereka, sehingga kalau itu diserang, apalagi dengan serangan dahsyat yang menewaskan lebih dari 3000 orang tak berdosa, maka semangat patriotismelah yang akan meradang.
Tapi jawaban Bush sama sekali meleset dalam menjelaskan penyebab anti-Amerika yang meluas di negeri Arab. Pernyataan Bush tersebut justru semakin menegaskan satu hal yang sering dikemukakan orang tentang Amerika, bahwa Amerika terlalu melihat ke dalam (inward looking), asik dengan diri mereka sendiri seakan-akan mereka berada dalam dunia yang terisolasi, media massanya sangat berwatak parokial ketimbang global, dan tidak (mau) tahu atau tidak peka terhadap dunia luar, terutama dunia Islam.
Ketika mereka diserang dari luar, mitos isolasi mereka memang buyar, akan tetapi bacaan mereka terhadap situasi yang terjadi jauh dari memadai. Contohnya ya jawaban George W. Bush itu.
Anti-Amerikanisme di dunia muslim bukanlah terutama dipicu oleh kebencian terhadap kebebasan Amerika, juga bukan karena iri melihat kemakmuran Amerika, melainkan karena kekecewaan yang mendalam terhadap kebijakan AS di Timur Tengah yang melulu berdasar kepentingan nasional jangka pendeknya sendiri.
AS datang ke Timur Tengah dengan antusiasme yang tinggi terhadap minyak mentah dan gas alam di kawasan itu yang diperkirakan merupakan 2/3 dari cadangan dunia, akan tetapi dengan perhatian yang minim terhadap berlangsungnya demokratisasi di situ.
AS dengan ringan mendukung rezim-rezim sekular yang otoritarian, korup dan represif asal bisa melanggengkan stabilitas dan menyantuni kepentingan mereka. Rezim Islam yang tidak demokratis dan menindas hak asasi tapi menyantuni kepentingan Amerika, seperti Arab Saudi, juga dianggap sebagai mitra, sementara rezim yang melawan dianggap sebagia musuh.
Dengan kata lain, yang jadi pertimbangan di sini adalah kepentingan AS itu sendiri, bukan seberapa jauh demokratisasi dan hak asasi terjamin.
Hal lain yang membikin nama AS jatuh di mata masyarakat muslim adalah dalam hal sikapnya yang sangat lembek dan pasif terhadap persoalan Palestina. Terorisme negara (state terrorism) yang dipraktekkan Israel terhadap Palestina sudah begitu gamblangnya tetapi AS seakan-akan memaklumi saja penjelasan Israel bahwa itu adalah usaha mereka membela diri. Sementara itu, AS justru mengamini pandangan Israel yang mengkategorikan perlawanan Palestina sebagai terorisme.
Soal Palestina inilah saya kira salah satu bahan bakar utama yang menyulut sentimen anti Amerika. Sentimen ini menjadi menebal terutama setelah kekalahan Arab dalam Perang Enam Hari melawan Israel tahun 1967. Bukan saja karena kekalahan ini menjatuhkan martabat bangsa Arab ke titik nadir, melainkan juga karena dalam perang itu AS jelas-jelas menyokong Israel.
Sesungguhnya, sentimen anti-Amerika ini sulit dibayangkan muncul pada tahun 50-an atau awal 60-an. Karena pada masa itu, AS justru menjadi model kemajuan bagi bangsa Arab.Wartawan terkemuka Mesir Mohammad Heikal menggambarkan mood masa itu dengan baik sekali:
“Gambar keseluruhan dari Amerika Serikat…adalah dunia yang glamour…Imperium Inggris dan perancis sudah pudar dan dibenci. Uni Soviet begitu jauh jaraknya, dan ideologi komunisme adalah anathema bagi muslim. Tapi Amerika, setelah Perang Dunia II, tampil sebagai lebih kaya, lebih kuat dan lebih menarik ketimbang sebelumnya.”
Akan tetapi, setelah Perang Enam Hari, bangsa Arab merasa dikecewakan dan dikhianati Amerika.
