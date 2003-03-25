Menghentikan Pembantaian Ilegal AS

Tolong nilai artikel ini di akhir tulisan.

Gertakan Presiden Bush yang bertalu-talu sejak beberapa bulan terakhir kini benar-benar diwujudkan. Meski sulit dipercaya oleh manusia-manusia yang bernurani, dan yang sedikit banyak menyadari betapa akan dahsyatnya penghancuran oleh Amerika Serikat itu, Irak sungguh-sungguh diserang. Umumnya media menyebut peristiwa ini secara gampangan sebagai “perang”.

Faktanya, ia sama sekali bukan perang; bukan karena kekuatan kedua pihak sungguh tak seimbang, melainkan karena alasan penyerbuan itu berlawanan langsung dengan hukum internasional yang sudah disepakati dunia selama setengah abad.

Karena itu istilah yang lebih tepat adalah “penyerbuan” (invasion), dan dalam konteks korban-korbannya ia lebih pantas dinamai “pembantaian massal” (massacre), lantaran dahsyatnya kekuatan destruktif mesin perang AS yang berteknologi tinggi itu.

Satu-satunya alasan AS yang dicoba dikaitkan dengan hukum dalam menyerbu Irak adalah bahwa Irak melanggar resolusi Dewan Keamanan PBB, yang mengharuskannya menghancurkan semua persenjataan pemusnah masalnya, termasuk nuklir, kimia dan biologi (CBW), setelah Irak mengakhiri pendudukannya atas Kuwait (1991). Kalaupun alasan yuridis-formal ini bisa dibenarkan, ia mengidap masalah.

Pertama, alasan pelanggaran itu tentunya harus diterapkan secara konsisten, yaitu harus berlaku pula bagi semua negara yang melanggar resolusi DK-PBB maupun semua kesepakatan internasional. Faktanya, hampir 90 buah resolusi serupa telah dan sedang dilanggar oleh sekutu-sekutu terdekat AS.

Misalnya serbuan Maroko atas Sahara Barat, pendudukan Turki terhadap Siprus Utara dan, tentu saja, keganasan Israel atas Palestina dengan melanggar berpuluh-puluh resolusi DK maupun Majelis Umum PBB dalam 25 tahun terakhir. Semua tindakan itu masih berlangsung sampai hari ini.

Kalapun benar Irak memiliki senjata nuklir, dan jika pemilikan ini harus dihukum, maka tentunya yang juga harus dihukum paling sedikit adalah India, Pakistan, Korea Utara dan Israel. Mereka semua memiliki nuklir, dengan melangggar perjanjian non-proliferasi (NPT), yang membatasi pemilikan nuklir hanya pada negara-negara besar yang disebut “The Nuclear Club”.

Kedua, serbuan AS terhadap Irak inilah yang sudah pasti melanggar aturan main internasional, sebab menurut Pasal 41 dan 42 Piagam PBB, tiada satu pun negara anggota yang berhak menerapkan resolusi apapun secara militer kecuali telah diputuskan oleh Dewan Keamanan bahwa memang telah terjadi pelanggaran material atas resolusi tersebut.

Menurut Piagam PBB, Dewan Keamanan juga harus memutuskan sebelumnya bahwa semua cara nonmiliter memang telah diupayakan tapi tidak mempan, dan DK pula yang harus memberi wewenang untuk menggunakan cara militer.

Faktanya, sampai sidangnya yang terakhir bulan lalu, DK-PBB tak juga memberi wewenang itu, meski AS sudah berupaya habis-habisan meyakinkan sidang -– termasuk dengan memanipulasi data -– bahwa Irak memang sungguh-sungguh memiliki senjata-senjata pemusnah massal itu.

Mekanisme itulah yang ditempuh pada November 1990 (di masa kekuasaan Bush Sr.), ketika DK-PBB menerapkan resolusi 678 sebagai respon terhadap pendudukan Irak atas Kuwait, suatu tindakan yang melanggar sejumlah resolusi yang dikeluarkan pada Agustus 1990 yang mendesak Irak agar segera mundur dari negeri mini itu.

Irak akhirnya menaati resolusi ini pada Maret 1991. Tentu saja ia sekarang bisa diperdebatkan: Apakah resolusi itu masih boleh dianggap berlaku pada tahun 2003, ketika pokok masalahnya sangat berbeda?

AS pun sepenuhnya mengerti aturan main ini. Itu sebabnya, sejak semula ia berusaha keras memperoleh persetujuan DK-PBB, yang oleh Presiden Bush tak henti-hentinya dipuji dan dia nyatakan bahwa dia menghormati lembaga terpenting PBB ini.

Tapi ketika makin terlihat gejala DK akan menolaknya, Bush mulai berbalik dan menggertak bahwa AS akan tetap menyerang Irak secara unilateral kalaupun DK tak menyetujuinya. Dan ketika DK-PBB benar-benar menolaknya, AS sunguh-sungguh membombardemen rakyat Irak.

Dengan aksi ilegalnya ini, AS -– yang berdalih ingin “mengubah rezim” Baghdad dan membidik Presiden Saddam Hussein (seraya tahu pasti bahwa korban-korban utamanya adalah rakyat sipil Irak) — secara serius melanggar prinsip keamanan kolektif dan kewenangan PBB serta membuka lebar pintu bagi anarki internasional. Tindakan ini merupakan aksi unilateral pertama dalam sejarah PBB.

Ada pula keberatan besar dari para tokoh senior militer AS sendiri, termasuk bekas Panglima Operasi Desert Storm (1991) Jenderal Norman Swarszkopf, yang menilai serbuan itu akan memakan banyak sekali korban di pihak AS sendiri.

Para petinggi AS yang paling bernafsu menyerang Irak (dengan dirijen utama empat serangkai Cheney-Rumsfeld-Wlfowitz-Rice) memang semuanya tokoh sipil, yang sama sekali tak mengerti atau tak mau tahu tentang konsekuensi-konsekuensi dahsyat dari serbuan ke Baghdad itu. Nelson Mandela menyebut mereka sebagai “orang-orang yang merintangi Bush dari memasuki dunia modern”.

Para mantan petinggi militer AS bahkan mengingatkan bahwa serbuan ini akan menimbulkan luka yang lebih perih dibanding trauma Vietnam atas rakyat Amerika. Mereka mengingatkan, hampir 500.000 tentara regular Irak yang dikenal cukup tangguh tentu akan bertempur habis-habisan untuk membendung serdadu AS.

Biaya ekonomis yang harus ditanggung oleh AS pun akan sangat besar, dan pasti berdampak langsung pada kesejahteraan masyarakat Amerika yang ekonominya sekarang pun sedang mengalami resesi cukup berat. Karena serbuan ini unilateral, maka biaya perang dan pemulihan pasca-perangnya pun harus ditanggung sendirian oleh AS.

William Nordhaus, guru besar di Universitas Yale dan mantan penasihat ekonomi presiden AS, menaksir konsekuensi ekonomi tersebut dalam rentang masa sepuluh tahun (2003-2012), dengan dua skenario: perang singkat dan perang berlarut.

Dalam skenario pertama, AS harus membayar US$ 151 miliar, meliputi US$ 50 miliar untuk biaya pengiriman pasukan, US$ 75 miliar untuk pendudukan dan penjagaan keamanan pasca-perang, US$ 25 miliar untuk rekonstruksi kota-kota yang hancur, US$ 1 untuk bantuan kemanusiaan.

Namun dengan kemungkinan keuntungan sebesar US$ 30 miliar berkat dampak perang atas pasar minyak, pengeluaran bersih AS akan sebesar US$ 121 miliar.

Pada skenario kedua, pengeluaran AS akan sebesar lebih dari sepuluh kali lipat atau US$ 1.595 miliar. Rinciannya: US$ 140 miliar untuk pengiriman pasukan, US$ 500 miliar untuk pendudukan dan penjagaan keamanan, US$ 100 miliar untuk rekonstuksi, US$ 10 miliar untuk bantuan kemanusiaan, US$ 500 miliar kerugian akibat dampak perang terhadap pasar minyak, ditambah US$ 345 miliar atas kerugian akibat dampak terhadap ekonomi makro.

Dari mana AS akan mendapatkan dana-dana itu? Sumber utama di luar brankas AS sendiri adalah hasil penjualan minyak Irak, yang seluruhnya mungkin bisa dinikmati oleh AS, karena pada dasarnya serbuan ini adalah penjajahan oleh Amerika terhadap negara Irak, sehingga hubungan yang kemudian berlaku pun adalah pola penjajah-terjajah. Tapi perolehan dari minyak ini jauh lebih kecil dibanding pengeluarannya jika skenario kedua yang terjadi.

Dengan tingkat harga sekarang, dan dengan asumsi Irak berhasil mengembalikan tingkat eksploitasinya ke angka tiga juta barel per hari, AS akan mengantungi US$ 25 miliar per tahun dari minyak Irak -– jadi jumlahnya hanya US$ 250 miliar untuk sepuluh tahun atau hanya sekitar 6,5 persen dari total pengeluaran. Tapi jika yang terjadi adalah skenario pertama versi Nordhaus, AS memang akan untung besar.

Apa yang sesungguhnya dimaui AS dengan tindakannya yang akan sangat merugikan perekonomiannya itu? Dalam skala global, AS ingin membuat peta dunia baru dan menjadikan dirinya sebagai aktor dominan tunggal dalam imperium dunia yang dikuasainya, sebagaimana jelas terungkap dalam apa yang disebut “Doktrin Bush” (lihat dokumen resmi “The National Security Strategy of the United States of America”).

Khusus untuk Timur Tengah, AS akan menerapkan dominasinya itu lewat proxy Israel, yang akan menjadi kekuatan dominan di Timur Tengah. Perhitungan Bush dan para penasihatnya: petualangan gila-gilaan ini memang merugikan kepentingan AS dalam jangka-pendek, tapi pasti akan menguntungkannya dalam jangka-panjang.

Adakah rakyat AS percaya bahwa aksi ilegal dan keji ini akan menguntungkan kepentingan nasional Amerika, bahkan untuk jangka-panjang? Kita tidak tahu. Yang jelas, FBI melaporkan bahwa penentangan terhadap serbuan ke Irak ini di dalam negeri Amerika jauh lebih besar daripada oposisi atas Perang Teluk 1991 (New York Times, 19/3/2003).

Kini invasi AS sudah jadi kenyataan, dengan hasil akhir yang tak diketahui oleh siapapun, termasuk Pentagon, CIA, dan Gedung Putih sendiri, meski korban terbesarnya tentu mudah diketahui. Yang harus dilakukan oleh warga dunia, termasuk Indonesia, adalah: makin menggencarkan demonstrasi agar AS segera menghentikan pembantaiannya.

Mereka, termasuk di sejumlah kota AS sendiri, sudah melancarkan demo terbesar dalam sejarah pada Februari lalu, yang lebih masif ketimbang demo terhadap Perang Vietnam. Sama sekali belum terlambat bagi para pencinta perdamaian dan kemanusiaan untuk mengulangi aksi damai yang menggetarkan itu. Seperti bunyi sebuah poster dalam demo di New York bulan lalu, slogan kita adalah: “Our Planet, Right or Wrong!”