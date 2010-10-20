Perdamaian Global tanpa Perang Lokal

IslamLib – Tahun 2010, Indonesia terpilih sebagai tuan rumah Global Peace Festival. Acara yang melibatkan 20 negara ini potensial mengangkat toleransi masyarakat majemuk Indonesia sebagai model bagi pengembangan perdamaian global.
Pasca perang dingin, dunia menghadapi dua isu utama. Di satu sisi terjadi globalisasi. Di lain sisi terjadi penguatan identitas kultural. Isu-isu kultural seperti agama marak di mana-mana. Banyak yang menganggap era pasca perang dingin adalah juga era kebangkitan agama. Hampir semua agama mengalami kebangkitan. Pada saat yang sama, kebangkitan agama juga diikuti oleh kebangkitan konservatifisme dan fundamentalisme di masing-masing agama.
Penguatan identitas kultural justru terjadi pada saat dunia semakin rekat oleh globalisasi. Akibatnya, interaksi global tidak hanya diisi oleh gagasan-gagasan kemajuan modernitas, melainkan juga oleh hasrat fundamentalisme agama. Itulah yang menjelaskan kenapa sekarang begitu marak gerakan trans-nasional agama yang bercorak fundamentalis bahkan radikal.
Kebangkitan fundamentalisme agama di era globalisasi bisa menjadi sangat berbahaya. Gesekan-gesekan antar identitas terjadi di hampir semua level kehidupan. Huntington meramalkan bahwa jika di masa depan ada perang dunia, maka perang itu adalah perang yang dilatarbelakangi oleh budaya.
Pasca perang dingin, hampir tidak ada lagi perang antar negara. Yang terjadi adalah konflik-konflik komunal yang mirip dengan perang sipil. Para pemimpin dunia masih dipusingkan dengan penyelesaian konflik di Cyprus, Cina, Thailand, Filipina, Palestina, Indonesia dan lain-lain.
Persoalan hubungan mayoritas-minoritas di satu negara kembali menjadi isu utama di banyak negara. Di negara-negara dengan tingkat demokratisasi yang belum sepenuhnya stabil, apalagi yang semi demokratis dan tidak demokratis, kelompok-kelompok minoritas mengalami banyak persoalan. Muslim dan Budha Tibet diganggu terus menerus oleh pemerintah komunis Cina. Kelompok Ahmadiyah di Pakistan dan Indonesia direpresi dan disingkirkan.
Kelompok Muslim di Thailand Selatan dan Moro Filipina telah lama mengalami diskriminasi. Komunitas Tionghoa di Indonesia baru-baru ini saja memperoleh hak kewargaan yang sama dengan warga Indonesia lainnya. Minoritas India dan Cina di Malaysia tidak pernah benar-benar diperlakukan sederajat dengan warga Melayu.
Di masa depan, tantangan perdamaian dunia bukan lagi dari perang-perang antar negara, melainkan konflik komunal, kekerasan, dan diskriminasi terhadap minoritas di negara-negara berkembang.
Negara dengan tingkat keragaman yang kaya dan demokrasi yang belum stabil akan sangat rentan didera persoalan konflik komunal tersebut. Dijadikannya Indonesia sebagai tuan rumah Global Peace Festival 2010 menjadi begitu penting justru karena negara ini kaya keragaman namun belum cukup stabil.
