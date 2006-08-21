Home » Politik » Internasional » Philip J. Vermonte: “Bush Selalu Ingin Hasil Cepat”
Philip Jusario Vermonte (Photo: whiteboardjournal.com)
Philip Jusario Vermonte (Photo: whiteboardjournal.com)

Philip J. Vermonte: "Bush Selalu Ingin Hasil Cepat"

IslamLib – Media Barat mengungkapkan bahwa agresi brutal Isreal di Libanon bukan hanya tidak dicegah, tapi sejak awal sudah diberi lampu hijau oleh Amerika. Kini, walau Resolusi Dewan Keamanan PBB Nomor 10071 telah menghentikan perang, luka Libanon masih menganga. Mengapa petaka yang dihadirkan Isreal di Timur Tengah didukung Amerika? Berikut penjelasan Philip Jusario Vermonte, peneliti CSIS

Beberapa laporan media Barat kini mengungkapkan bahwa agresi brutal Isreal di Libanon bukan hanya tidak dicegah, tapi sejak awal sudah diberi lampu hijau oleh Amerika. Kini, walau Resolusi Dewan Keamanan PBB Nomor 10071 telah menghentikan perang, luka Libanon masih menganga. Mengapa petaka yang dihadirkan Isreal di Timur Tengah didukung Amerika? Berikut penjelasan Philip Jusario Vermonte, peneliti CSIS yang sedang studi doktor Ilmu Politik di Northern Illionis University, Amerika Serikat, kepada Novriantoni Kahar dari Jaringan Islam Liberal (JIL), Kamis (10/8) lalu.

 

Bung Philip, beberapa laporan pers dunia menyebutkan, sejak 20 Juli lalu, DPR Amerika sudah melakukan voting untuk memberi lampu hijau pada serangan Isreal ke Libanon. 410 orang mendukung, hanya 8 menolak. Mengapa dukungan perang di Amerika kini sangat kuat?

Sebenarnya, sebelum itu masyarakat Amerika sudah terbelah dalam menanggapi isu perang melawan terorisme, antara yang anti dan mendukung pendudukan Amerika atas Irak dan Afganistan. Tapi dalam konteks Libanon, ini memang agak mencengangkan.

Saya pikir, sebabnya antara lain karena politisi-politisi Amerika saat ini, baik dari Partai Republik maupun Demokrat, sedang mempersiapkan pemilu legislatif tahun depan. Karena itu, mereka tak mau kelihatan terlalu shock berhadapan dengan kelompok-kelompok yang mereka anggap teroris.

Kita tahu, di mata Departemen Luar Negeri Amerika, kelompok Hizbullah di Libanon sudah masuk kategori kelompok teroris. Karena itu, hasil voting sebelum agresi Israel ke Libanon itu lebih mencerminkan orientasi politisi Amerika ke dalam, atau sapaan mereka terhadap para pemilih di dalam negeri, bukan menyapa yang di luar negeri. Pesannya bukan ke kita yang mengharapkan Amerika bertindak lebih tegas terhadap Israel dalam banyak hal.

Kita tahu, proyek Amerika di Irak sangat kacau dan gagal. Tapi belakangan, Menlu Amerika, Condoleezza Rice, aktif berkunjung ke Timur Tengah dengan agenda pemetaan ulang kawasan, sesuai kehendak Amerika. Timur Tengah seperti apa yang diinginkan Amerika?

Saya rasa, yang diinginkan Amerika—dan itu sah-sah saja dalam konteks politik internasional—adalah menciptakan kawasan yang friendly (ramah dan bersahabat) terhadap kepentingan-kepentingan Amerika. Kondisi itu tidak hanya diharapkan terjadi di Timur Tengah, tapi juga di Asia Tenggara dan Amerika Latin.

Para pengambil keputusan di Amerika tahu betul bagaimana persepsi dunia saat ini tentang Amerika. Mereka pasti sudah membaca beberapa riset dan survei Poll Center tentang betapa tingginya kadar kebencian masyarakat dunia terhadap Amerika.

Untuk itu, sudah jadi kepentingan mereka untuk menetralisir itu dengan melakukan kontak-kontak dengan wilayah yang tidak terlalu cocok kepentingannya dengan Amerika.

Dalam konteks Timur Tengah, sudah lama Presiden Bush beretorika akan menciptakan kawasan yang demokratis. Mungkin itu agak klise karena Amerika juga sudah lama mendukung rezim-rezim tidak demokratis dan otoritarian. Karena itu, Amerika juga kesulitan untuk melakukan remapping kawasan Timur Tengah.

Banyak sekali kontroversi mengenai itu, misalnya soal bagaimana melakukannya; apakah dengan menjatuhan suatu rezim seperti yang dilakukan pada Saddam Husein di Irak yang ternyata kontraproduktif, atau mendorong masyarakat sipil Timur Tengah agar lebih demokratis secara perlahan-lahan.

Tapi masalahnya kembali lagi pada gaya kepemimpinan Presiden Bush yang tampaknya selalu ingin mencapai hasil yang cepat dan segera, tapi justru menyulitkan posisi Amerika sendiri.

Tampaknya reaksi atas kebijakan Bush yang suka main hajar itu justru tumbuh suburnya ekstremisme dan terorisme….

Dalam konteks Timur Tengah, memang ya. Dan memang, sentimen anti-Amerika itu selalu naik-turun dan cukup kuat dipengaruhi kebijakan politik Amerika di sana. Tapi persoalannya mungkin bukan hanya pada Amerika. Saya rasa, pemerintah di negara-negara Timur Tengah yang tidak dipimpin kalangan Islamis, memang telah gagal mewujudkan kesejahteraan rakyatnya.

Mereka korup. Akibatnya, kelompok-kelompok yang lebih puritan seperti Hamas dan Hizbullah oleh masyarakat dijadikan sebagai alternatif.

Jadi, ada dua penjelasan tentang ekstremisme itu; akibat kebijakan luar negeri Amerika, dan gagalnya pemerintahan sipil, sehingga masyarakat mencari outletbaru. Tapi itu juga bukan fenomena khas Timur Tengah. Hal serupa juga terjadi di tempat lain dengan corak yang berbeda. Kalau Di Timur Tengah Islam politik menguat dan dijadikan alternatif, di Latin Amerika kelompok kiri yang dijadikan alternatif.

Banyak pengamat Timur Tengah yang percaya kalau Amerika menganggap agresi Israel ke Libanon sekarang demi menciptakan semacam instabilitas yang dapat menambah kontrol mereka di kawasan (controlled instability). Karena itu mereka banyak diamnya. Padahal, instabilitas Irak jelas-jelas sudah tidak bisa terkontrol. Apakah strategi seperti itu diperlukan dalam politik luar negeri sebuah negara yang hegemonik?

Saya rasa, mengontrol instabilitas itu cost-nya terlalu tinggi. Dan sekarang, soal itu sudah menjadi isu besar Amerika, terutama menyangkut anggaran perang. Partai Republik kini menjadi sasaran empuk kritik Partai Demokrat, terutama dalam soal budget, kenaikan pajak, pemotongan anggaran pendidikan, dan pengurangan subsidi. Itu karena anggaran perang meningkat. Harusnya, Bush tidak meneruskan policy semacam itu lagi. Dalam perang Amerika, ongkosnya sangat terasa.

Saya yang sekolah di Amerika sangat merasakan dampaknya. Waktu datang ke Amerika tahun lalu, harga bensin hanya $1,90 per galon. Sebelum saya pulang ke sini, harganya sudah $3,10 per galon. Masyarakat Amerika pun sekarang sudah teriak-teriak, karena harga itu sudah sangat tinggi.

Fakta itu sudah dijadikan isu penting oleh kelompok-kelompok di Amerika. Perang sudah terlalucostly, bukan hanya pada budget, tapi sudah berimbas pada perekonomian masyarakat Amerika secara keseluruhan.

Beberapa waktu lalu, pemerintahan Bush sudah secara implisit mengatakan bahwa kebijakan mereka di Irak tidak berhasil. Namun demikian, dia berhasil meyakinkan publik Amerika bahwa saat ini bukan waktu yang tepat untuk mundur dari Irak, karena situasinya akan jauh lebih buruk bagi masyarakat Irak sendiri.

Saya rasa, pemerintah Bush sudah cukup pusing kepala menghadapi soal Irak dan kini ditambah pula dengan soal Libanon. Saya yakin, mereka akan berusaha mencari jalan keluar. Mereka mungkin akan memaksakan gencatan senjata. Hanya saja, draf mana yang akan diterima oleh kedua belah pihak?

Pengalaman yang lalu-lalu menunjukkan, jarang sekali pasukan PBB bisa masuk ke wilayah konflik kalau persoalannya menyangkut Timur Tengah. Peran dominan akan selalu dimulai oleh Amerika atau Israel. PBB hampir selalu sulit untuk langsung terjun, entah karena diveto Amerika atau negara lain.

Dalam perang Isreal-Libanon, DK PBB memang sangat lamban mengeluarkan resolusi penghentian kontak senjata. Orang menganggap DK PBB sudah tak mampu menangani keamanan dunia. Mengapa begitu rumitnya keputusan diambil?

Yang jelas, PBB itu punya organ-organ. Ada organ eksekutif dan “legislatif”. Organ legislatif yang umum disebut Majelis Umum PBB, di mana semua negara anggota PBB punya hak suara. Tapi untuk urusan keamanan internasional, hanya Dewan Keamanan saja yang punya hak untuk mengambil keputusan.

Resolusi Majelis Umum PBB bisa saja menyerukan gencatan senjata, tapi mereka relatif tak punya kekuatan eksekusi. Yang punya kekuatan eksekusi adalah DK yang beranggota tetap 5 negara. Mereka bisa memerintahkan PBB untuk mengirimkan pasukan perdamaian ke mana saja.

Tapi keputusan tentu saja sulit diambil, sepanjang salah satu dari 5 negara yang punya hak veto itu memveto resolusi yang tidak menguntungkan salah satu pihak yang bersengketa. Mereka yang pro-Libanon bisa memveto setiap rancangan resolusi yang merugikan Libanon. Sebaliknya, mereka yang mendukung Israel akan memveto draf resolusi yang akan merugikan Israel.

Bung Philip, Iran kini masih jadi bulan-bulanan Amerika dan Israel dalam isu pengayaan uranium. Tapi tampaknya Iran tidak mau takluk dengan kehendak Amerika. Apa yang akan terjadi?

Saya kira, di setiap wilayah selalu ada regional hegemony. Selalu ada negara besar di tiap-tiap kawasan dunia yang ingin menghegemoni. Sebelum Orde Baru jatuh, Indonesia disebut-sebut ingin menjadi pemimpin Asia Tenggara. Di Afrika Barat ada Nigeria.

Dalam konteks Timur Tengah, Iran sejak dulu memang sudah dianggap sebagai salah satu kandidat kuat hegemon kawasan. Tapi sejak Shah Pahlevi yang sangat pro-Amerika itu diguingkan (1979), sang calon hegemon tiba-tiba menjadi antitesa dari rezim sebelumnya. Tentu saja itu sangat bersebrangan dengan kepentingan Amerika di Timur Tengah. Karena itu, Amerika dan Isreal punya pertimbangan-pertimbangan strategis baru.

Konflik Irak-Iran di masa lalu, sebetulnya juga terjadi karena pertimbangan strategis. Perang itu bisa saja diartikan ketidakakuran bangsa-bangsa di Timur Tengah. Tulisan lama dua profesor ilmu politik Amerika, Jhon A. Mearseimer dan Stephen Walt pernah membuat kalkulasi-kalkulasi strategis yang diperhitungkan Saddam Hussein ketika menghadapi Iran waktu itu.

Dulu, Iran memodernisasi militernya, meningkatkan man power-nya, dan aspek-aspek lain yang mengungguli jirannya, Irak. Sehingga pilihan satu-satunya buat Saddam waktu itu adalah memulai perang demi mencegah Iran agar tidak menjadi hegemon kawasan. Waktu itu, Irak didukung oleh Amerika.

Ada juga kekhawatiran Iran akan mengekspor revolusinya ke negara lain di Timur Tengah. Pada akhirnya, dalam setiap konflik, yang bicara selalu aspek kepentingan strategis. Tapi Saddam berusaha membelokkan isunya menjadi konflik Sunni-Syiah dan itu juga terjadi saat ini di Irak. Tapi intinya, selalu akan muncul hegemon yang ingin mendominasi di setiap kawasan.

