Philips J. Vermonte: “Kerry Memberi Harapan”

Tanggal 2 November 2004, rakyat AS akan menentukan presiden mereka untuk empat tahun mendatang. Harap-harap cemas bagi negara-negara mayoritas muslim dan dunia umumnya.
Sebagai incumbent, Presiden Bush sudah sangat dikenal watak dan tingkah lakunya bagi dunia. Bagaimana dengan kompetitor Bush, sentor Jhon Edward Kerry? Apa yang dapat diharapkan dunia muslim khususnya dan dunia pada umumnya dari pemilu AS?
Untuk mendalami persoalan itu, Novriantoni dan Burhanuddin dari Kajian Islam Utan Kayu (KIUK) berbincang-bincang dengan pengamat hubungan international dari Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), Philips Jusario Bermonte. Berikut petikan perbincangan dengan “santri” CSIS yang berlangsung Kamis (28/10) kemarin.
Bung Philips, sebetulnya seberapa penting pemilu AS bagi kita, atau bagaimana dampaknya terhadap dunia selain AS?
Dalam konteks sekarang, dimana lanskap politik internasional berubah, isu pemilihan presiden AS menjadi penting. Karena apa? Banyak negara yang kecewa akan kebijakan AS soal isu terorisme.
Tidak cuma kebijakan luar negeri mereka, tapi juga soal dalam negeri yang mengarah lebih konservatif terhadap imigran dari negara-negara muslim dan lain-lain. Makanya, persoalan ini cukup menentukan “nasib” kita. Walau tidak soal hidup-mati bagi kita, tapi pemilu AS akan mengubah pandangan orang tentang dunia.
Orang ingin melihat AS mengubah cara mereka dalam menghadapi isu terorisme. Dan, itulah yang sekarang ditampakkan senator Jhon Kerry (capres dari Partai Demokrat), yang berjanji akan menangani isu-isu terorisme dengan pendekatan yang berbeda dari Bush.
Bagaimana Anda menilai kinerja rezim Bush selama 4 tahun, khususnya menyangkut dunia muslim seperti Palestina, Irak, Afganistan, dan lain-lain?
Sebetulnya, sebelum tragedi 11 September 2001, rezim Bush punya policy yang cukup jelas dalam penanganan konflik Israel-Palestina melalui kebijakan road map (Peta Jalan Damai) untuk Timur Tengah.
Peta Jalan Damai itu banyak dinilai cukup clear, reasonable dan mungkin dicapai. Hanya saja, peristiwa 11 September menjadi intervening variable yang mengubah semua konstalasi itu.
Tragedi 11 September pada satu sisi ikut membuat Israel menjadi lebih keras terhadap Palestina, karena merasa diteror –walapun Israel sendiri melakukan teror atas Palestina.
Nah, tragedi 11 September mengubah cara pandang Israel terhadap road map yang dibuat Pemerintahan Bush sebelum 11 September. Setelah 11 September, rezim Bush kembali konservatif, dan itu sangat menyulitkan dunia.
Dalam soal dunia internasional, Bush dulunya –saat masih berkampanye melawan kandidat presiden dari Partai Demokrat, Al Gore– juga dituding sebagai calon presiden yang tidak paham isu-isu luar negeri. Istilahnya, calon presiden tanpa paspor.
Kita ingat, ketika berdebat di televisi, dia tidak tahu siapa nama presiden Pakistan. Padahal pasca 11 September dia (Pervez Musyarraf, Presiden Pakistan) justru menjadi sekutu Bush. Itu mencerminkan orientasi kebijakan luar negeri Bush pada awalnya. Dia masih belajar walaupun memiliki advisor yang cukup berpengalaman.
Kebijakan Bush yang paling menonjol pasca 11 September, adalah dominasi unilateralismenya dalam mengurusi dunia. Nah, apakah kebijakan ini refleksi dari konsep neokonservatisme orang di sekeliling Bush, atau hanya strategi Bush untuk merekrut kepercayaan rakyat AS pasca teror?
Ketika dia terpilih, orang-orang mulai membaca nama orang-orang yang akan menjadi security advisor-nya. Dari situ, orang sudah menduga kalau kebijakan Bush akan lebih konservatif dalam soal luar negeri dan isu keamanan internasional.
Kita tahu, di situ ada sosok seperti Condoliza Rise, Paul Wolfowitz, dan orang-orang yang dulu pernah menjadi penasehat bapaknya, dan mantan Presiden Ronald Reagen yang sangat konservatif.
Dan ingat, sebelum 11 September 2001, mereka sudah mengeluarkan dokumen tentang The American Centrury yang berisi bagaimana cara mempertahankan supremasi AS di dunia. Dokumen itu belum berhubungan dengan isu tororisme.
Sampai titik itu, menyangkut bagaimana seorang presiden memikirkan bagaimana mempertahankan kepentingan nasional, sebetulnya masih wajar-wajar saja. Tapi ketika reaksi atas tragedi 11 September sangat konservatif, padahal kita tahu persoalan terorisme itu bersifat multidimensional, di situlah masalahnya mulai muncul.
Dari situ orang yakin, kebijakan luar negeri Bush sangat one dimention, sangat unilateral. Dan saya rasa, reaksi publik AS pada titik itu cukup fair. Di AS sendiri terjadi pergulatan pemikiran yang luar biasa dalam soal itu, dan sampai sekarang masih berlangsung.
Kita tahu, hari-hari belakangan ini, Presiden Bush “ditelanjangi” terus. Dokumen-dokumen baru keluar. Ketidakpahaman dia tentang alasan perang di Irak, hubungan Saddam dengan Al Qaidah yang tidak terbukti, semua itu membuat orang kecewa pada Bush.
Dalam kampanye-kampanye presiden AS sekarang, isu yang dominan adalah soal penangangan terorisme. Apakah ini berarti Bush berhasil membawa Kerry ke gelanggang yang disukainya, dan sukses memalingkan rakyat AS dari perdebatan domestik yang cenderung menunjukkan kegagalan Bush?
Menurut saya, itu juga bagian langkah strategis Kerry. Kita tahu dia dipandang sebelah mata dalam soal-soal keamanan dan terorisme. Dalam pelbagai kampanye, orang menyebutkan Kerry bukan sosok yang tepat memimpin AS melawan teror. Dia tidak mengerti soal keamanan, dan lain-lain.
Tapi kini, tampaknya Kerry justru akan mengambil langkah strategis menghadapi persoalan itu. Kerry terlihat ingin melawan Bush dengan core yang disenangi Bush. Dalam tiga kali debat publiknya, Kerry ternyata tampil well prepare, bisa mengimbangi Bush.
Polling-polling yang diadakan setelah debat menunjukkan kalau banyak rakyat AS yang sekarang mulai mempercayai Kerry. Dia dianggap tidak seburuk yang digambarkan tim sukses Bush.
Jadi dia malah bisa menyerang Bush karena kritik terhadap Bush terlalu banyak dan sangat terbuka. Dia bermain di situ, misalnya dengan mengatakan akan lebih mendengar kawan AS, memberi porsi kewengangan kepada PBB, dan lain-lain.
Apa kritik Anda terhadap kebijakan Bush dalam menanggulangi soal terorisme yang tak jarang berimbas ke negeri kita juga?
Salah satu dimensi perang melawan terorisme mungkin dialog. Ada dua pendekatan dalam menanggulangi terorisme: anti terorism dan counter terorism. Counter terorism itu pendekatannya selalu militer dan bagaimana mengejar sel-sel kelompok teroris yang sudah ada.
Kalau anti terorism menekankan bagaimana menyelesaikan soal kesalahpahaman pandang, rasa frustasi pihak-pihak tertentu, dan lain-lain. Nah, pendekatan inilah yang tidak kelihatan ditempuh rezim Bush.
Dan dalam kampanyenya, Kerry berjanji akan lebih banyak mendengar sekutu AS, merengkuh dunia Islam. Ini sedikit banyak menimbulkan harapan kepada dunia yang juga capek menghadapi kebijakan-kebijakan AS.
Capek menghadapi kebijakan-kebijakan AS. Maksudnya?
Logikanya begini. Indonesia yang sedang melakukan demokratisasi misalnya, tentu berusaha keras mempertahankan civil liberties dan lain-lain. Tapi karena ada ancaman terorisme, kita dipaksa berhadapan dengan undang-undang antiteror, BIN yang boleh berbuat macam-macam, dan lain-lain.
Akibatnya, proses konsolidasi demokrasi harus menghitung variabel teror. Ini sedikit banyak merugikan posisi Indonesia. Makanya, penting mencermati pemilu di AS bagi negara mayoritas muslim.
Agenda perang melawan terorisme ini, saya kira masih akan dipertahankan oleh pemerintahan yang akan datang, siapapun yang terpilih. Nah, semua itu mempengaruhi politik domestik di negara-negara mayoritas muslim.
Bung Philips, Bush sudah kelihatan kerjanya dan kita tahu akibatkanya bagi dunia, sementara Kerry menjanjikan perubahan-perubahan dalam hubungan internasional. Apa evalusai Anda terhadap dua kandidat ini dalam konteks hubungan internasional?
Dalam studi hubungan internasional, ada prinsip yang menyatakan bahwa yang paling jarang berubah dari sebuah negara adalah politik luar negerinya. Karena berhubungan dengan negara lain, politik luar negeri akan cenderung mempertahankan apa yang sudah terjalin.
Makanya, politik luar negeri itu prinsipnya konservatif, paling susah berubah. Nah, politik luar negeri AS mungkin juga tidak akan mudah berubah. Isu terorisme mungkin akan tetap menjadi agenda AS, dan kita harus hidup dengan itu. Mungkin yang berubah hanya approach-nya saja.
Selain itu, yang namanya negara hegemon, super power, atau adidaya itu, menurut saya termasuk bagian sunnatullah juga. Selalu saja ada hegemon dari zaman ke zaman. Sekarang AS, walapun belum menjadi hegemon penuh. Dulu ada Romawi, dan juga Islam.
Dalam studi politik internasional, sebenarnya keberadaan hegemon itu bisa dianggap, bisa menjaga equilibrium atau penyeimbang dalam dinamika hubungan antarengara.
Tapi rezim Bush nampaknya tidak bisa menjaga equilibrium, tapi justru membahayakan dunia!
Itulah yang akan saya katakan. Tapi sebetulnya, dalam konteks hegemoninya atas dunia, kekuasaan AS tidak betul-betul masuk ke semua lini negara-negara yang dikuasainya. Makanya banyak kritik terhadap AS karena itu.
Huntington misalnya pernah mengkritik AS soal itu. Dalam sebuah tulisannya yang menarik, di luar Clash of Civilization yang dikritik dimana-mana itu, dia pernah mengatakan bahwa “America is the lonely super power”, super power yang sendirian. Makanya tidak boleh terlalu tinggi menilai diri sendiri. Hegemoni AS itu tidak sama dengan hegemoni Romawi zaman dulu.
“Makanya, jangan pernah berpikir secara unilateral,” kata Huntington. Sebab banyak sekali kekuatan lain yang levelnya di bawah AS, tapi bisa bersama-sama menghadapi AS. Kita lihat misalnya betapa Prancis dan Jerman bisa membuat AS cukup kerepotan dalam soal Irak, khususnya ketika mereka tidak mau bergabung dalam koalisi perang.
Walau gabungan kekuatan militer Prancis dan Jerman masih lebih lemah dibandingkan AS, kenyataannya dia tetap bisa mengimbangi AS. Makanya, tulis Huntington tahun 1992, bagaimana AS sebanyak mungkin merangkul dan menjaga hubungan dengan para sekutu dan kawannya. AS harus menjadi super power yang mendengar pandangan negara-negara lain.
Agaknya itu yang ingin ditawarkan Kerry, dan dunia muslim berharap regime change di AS, ya?!
Sekarang memang reputasi AS di negara-negara muslim sudah sangat rendah. Berbagai riset membuktikan bahwa popularitas AS di negara-negara muslim sangat rendah, termasuk di Indonesia. Saya rasa, kalaupun Kerry terpilih kita juga masih menunggu apa yang kongkret akan dia lakukan.
Yang namanya janji kampanye kan selalu merdu dan semerbak. Itu akan berbeda bila nanti harus menghadapi kenyataan. Mungkin, cara militer tetap saja akan menjadi opsi, atau jangan-jangan dia berpikir tidak ada cara lain selain tindak unilateral.
Kita memang melihat harapan pada Kerry, tapi kita juga tidak tahu apakah dia mampu memenuhi harapan itu. Sebetulnya, yang lebih predictable adalah Bush, karena policy-nya sudah jelas dan kita sudah bisa membacanya.
Ya, we know the devil! Tapi presiden dari Partai Demokrat kan punya track record yang baik!
Nanti Anda akan dituduh mencampuri urusan negara lain, lho! Ha-ha-ha.
