KH Abdurrahman Wahid: “Jangan Bikin Aturan Berdasarkan Islam Saja!”

IslamLib – KH Abdurrahman Wahid, mantan orang nomor satu di negeri ini, kembali mengingatkan pentingnya menolak penyeragaman cara pandang, sikap, dan perilaku dalam beragama dan bernegara. Berikut wawancara M. Guntur Romli dan Alif Nurlambang dengan Gus Dur di Radio Utan Kayu pekan lalu.
Akhir-akhir ini ada polemik Perda Tangerang tentang pelacuran dan RUU Antipornografi dan Pornoaksi (RUU APP). Apa komentar Anda?
Perda Tangerang maupun RUU APP yang kini diributkan, harus jelas dulu siapa yang merumuskan dan menentukannya. Pelacuran memang dilarang agama, tapi siapakah pelacur itu? Jangan-jangan, yang kita tuduh pelacur justru bukan pelacur.
Dari dulu memang ada dua hal yang perlu kita perhatikan sebelum menetapkan UU. Pertama, siapa yang merumuskan. Kedua, apakah dia memiliki hak antara pelaksana dan pihak lain. Contoh paling jelas adalah soal definisi pornografi. Ketika tidak jelas ini dan itu pornonya, yang berhak menentukan adalah Mahkamah Agung.
Salah satu dasar munculnya perda-perda seperti itu adalah alasan otonomi daerah. Menurut Anda bagaimana?
Otonomi daerah tidak mesti sedemikian jauh. Dia harus spesifik. Seperti salah satu negara bagian Amerika Serikat, Louisiana, yang masih melandaskan diri pada UU Napoleon dari Prancis, walaupun negara-negara bagian lain menggunakan UU Anglo-Saxon.
Perbedaan tersebut sudah dijelaskan dalam UUD mereka sejak awal, bukan ditetapkan belakangan dan secara serampangan. Untuk Indonesia, daerah-daerah mestinya tidak bisa memakai dan menetapkan peraturan sendiri-sendiri. Itu bisa kacau.
Bagaimana kalau otonomi daerah juga mengatur persoalan agama?
Otonomi daerah itu perlu dipahami sebagai kebebasan melaksanakan aturan, bukan kebebasan menetapkan UU. Pengertian otonomi daerah itu bukan seperti yang terjadi sekarang ini; daerah mau merdeka di mana-mana dan dalam segala hal. Sikap itu tidak benar.
Apakah beberapa daerah yang mayoritas nonmuslim seperti NTT, Papua, Bali, dan lain-lain dibolehkan menerapkan aturan agama mereka masing-masing dengan alasan otonomi daerah?
Iya nggak apa-apa. Itu konsekuensinya kan? Makanya, kita tidak usah ribut-ribut soal perda dan aturan yang berasal dari satu agama. Dulu pada 1935, kakek saya dari ayah (almarhum KH Hasyim Asy’ari, Red) sudah ngotot berpendapat bahwa kita tidak butuh negara Islam untuk menerapkan syariat Islam. Biar masyarakat yang melaksanakan (ajaran Islam, Red), bukan karena diatur oleh negara.
Alasan kakek saya berpulang pada perbedaan-perbedaan kepenganutan agama dalam masyarakat kita. Kita ini bukan negara Islam, jadi jangan bikin aturan-aturan yang berdasarkan pada agama Islam saja.
Ada yang berpendapat dengan RUU APP dan sejumlah perda syariat, Indonesia akan “diarabkan”. Anda setuju?
Iya betul, saya setuju dengan pendapat itu. Ada apa sih sekarang ini? Ngapain kita ngelakuin gituan. Saya juga bingung; mereka menyamakan Islam dengan Arab. Padahal, menurut saya, Islam itu berbeda dengan Arab.
Tidak setiap yang Arab itu mesti Islam. Contohnya tidak usah jauh-jauh. Semua orang tahu pesantren itu lembaga Islam, tetapi kata pesantren itu sendiri bukan dari Arab kan? Ia berasal dari bahasa Pali, bahasa Tripitaka, dari kitab agama Buddha.
Kalau syariat Islam diterapkan di Indonesia secara penuh, bagaimana nasib warga nonmuslim?
Ya, itulah… Kita tidak bisa menerapkan syariat Islam di Indonesia kalau bertentangan dengan UUD 45. Dan, pihak yang berhak menetapkan aturan ini adalah Mahkamah Agung. Hal ini menjadi prinsip yang harus kita jaga bersama-sama. Tujuannya agar negeri kita aman. Jangan sampai kita ini, dalam istilah bahasa Jawa, usrek (Red: ribut) terus. Kalau kita usrek, gimana mau membangun bangsa? Ribut melulu sih… Persoalannya itu-itu saja.
Bagaimana barang dan tayangan erotis yang kini dianggap sudah akrab dalam masyarakat kita?
Erotisme merupakan sesuatu yang selalu mendampingi manusia, dari dulu hingga sekarang. Untuk mewaspadai dampak erotisme itu, dibuatlah pandangan tentang moral. Dan moralitas berganti dari waktu ke waktu. Dulu pada zaman ibu saya, perempuan yang pakai rok pendek itu dianggap cabul. Perempuan mesti pakai kain sarung panjang yang menutup hingga mata kaki.
Sekarang standar moralitas sudah berubah. Memakai rok pendek bukan cabul lagi. Karena itu, kalau kita mau menerapkan suatu ukuran atau standar untuk semua, itu sudah pemaksaan. Sikap ini harus ditolak. Sebab, ukuran satu pihak bisa tidak cocok untuk pihak lain.
Contoh lain adalah tradisi tari perut di Mesir yang tentu saja perutnya terbuka lebar dan bahkan kelihatan puser. Mungkin bagi sebagian orang, tari perut itu cabul. Tapi di Mesir, itu tarian rakyat; tidak ada sangkut-pautnya dengan kecabulan.
Jadi, erotisme itu tidak mesti cabul, Gus?
Iya, tidak bisa. Anda tahu, kitab Rawdlatul Mu’aththar (The Perfumed Garden, Kebun Wewangian) itu merupakan kitab bahasa Arab yang isinya tata cara bersetubuh dengan 189 gaya, ha-ha-ha.. Kalau gitu, kitab itu cabul, dong? ha-ha-ha…
Juga ada kitab Kamasutra. Masak semua kitab itu dibilang cabul? Kadang-kadang saya geli, mengapa kiai-kiai kita, kalau dengerin lagu-lagu Ummi Kultsum -penyanyi legendaris Mesir- bisa sambil teriak-teriak “Allah… Allah…” Padahal, isi lagunya kadang mengajak orang minum arak, ha-ha-ha..
Sangat saya sayangkan, kita mudah sekali menuding dan memberi cap sana-sini; kitab ini cabul dan tidak sesuai dengan Islam serta tidak boleh dibaca.
Bagaimana soal tak boleh membuka dan melihat aurat dan karena itu orang bikin aturan soal aurat perempuan lewat perda-perda?
Menutup aurat dalam arti semua tubuh tertutup itu baik saja. Namun, belum tentu kalau yang disebut aurat itu kelihatan, hal itu tidak baik. Aurat memiliki batasan maksimal dan minimal. Nah, bukan berarti batasan minimal itu salah.
Kesalahan RUU yang ingin mengatur itu adalah menyamakan batasan maksimal dan minimal dalam persoalan aurat. Sikap itu merupakan cara pandang yang salah. Kemudian, yang disebut aurat itu juga perlu dirumuskan dulu sebagai apa.
Cara pandang seorang sufi berbeda dengan ahli syara’ tentang aurat. Demikian juga dengan cara pandang seorang budayawan. Tukang pakaian melihatnya beda lagi; kalau dia tak bisa meraba-raba, bagaimana bisa jadi pakaian… ha-ha-ha.. Batasan dokter beda lagi. Kerjanya kan ngutak-ngutik, dan buka-buka aurat, itu, he-he-he.
Some genuinely good information, Gladiolus I found this. “It’s not only the most difficult thing to know one’s self, but the most inconvenient.” by Josh Billings.
I do agree with all of the ideas you have presented in your post. They are really convincing and will certainly work. Still, the posts are very short for beginners. Could you please extend them a bit from next time? Thanks for the post.
I savour, lead to I discovered just what I used to be having a look for. You’ve ended my 4 day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a great day. Bye
I am forever thought about this, thankyou for putting up.
I regard something truly special in this internet site.
SEO HERO WIX CONTEST
Hello my friend! I wish to say that this article is amazing, great written and include almost all vital infos. I¦d like to peer more posts like this .
This is the right blog for anyone who wants to find out about this topic. You realize so much its almost hard to argue with you (not that I actually would want…HaHa). You definitely put a new spin on a topic thats been written about for years. Great stuff, just great!
I’m impressed, I have to say. Really hardly ever do I encounter a weblog that’s each educative and entertaining, and let me let you know, you’ve got hit the nail on the head. Your thought is outstanding; the issue is one thing that not sufficient persons are speaking intelligently about. I’m very blissful that I stumbled across this in my seek for something referring to this.
I will immediately snatch your rss as I can not find your email subscription link or newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Kindly let me realize in order that I may just subscribe. Thanks.
certainly like your website but you need to check the spelling on quite a few of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling problems and I in finding it very troublesome to inform the truth however I’ll certainly come again again.
Of course, what a great blog and informative posts, I definitely will bookmark your blog.Have an awsome day!
You have brought up a very superb details , thanks for the post.
Great – I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your web site. I had no trouble navigating through all tabs and related info ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, web site theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Excellent task..
Thanks , I have recently been searching for info about this subject for ages and yours is the best I’ve found out till now. However, what concerning the conclusion? Are you positive in regards to the source?
Keep working ,fantastic job!
Needed to write you this very small remark to finally say thanks a lot as before for these superb thoughts you have shared on this site. This is really tremendously generous with you to deliver publicly just what most people could possibly have offered for sale for an e-book to generate some money on their own, most notably considering that you might well have done it in case you desired. Those strategies also worked like the fantastic way to recognize that some people have the identical interest much like mine to learn a good deal more around this issue. I am sure there are thousands of more pleasant sessions in the future for individuals that scan your blog post.
This is the right blog for anyone who wants to find out about this topic. You realize so much its almost hard to argue with you (not that I actually would want…HaHa). You definitely put a new spin on a topic thats been written about for years. Great stuff, just great!
I must thank you for the efforts you have put in penning this
site. I’m hoping to check out the same high-grade blog posts by
you in the future as well. In fact, your creative writing abilities has inspired me to get
my own website now 😉
I think this is one of the most vital information for me. And i am glad reading your article. But wanna remark on some general things, The website style is ideal, the articles is really excellent : D. Good job, cheers
I cling on to listening to the news bulletin speak about receiving boundless online grant applications so I have been looking around for the top site to get one. Could you tell me please, where could i get some?
The heart of your writing whilst sounding agreeable originally, did not really sit well with me after some time. Somewhere throughout the sentences you managed to make me a believer but just for a while. I still have got a problem with your jumps in assumptions and one might do nicely to fill in those gaps. If you actually can accomplish that, I could definitely end up being amazed.
What’s Going down i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I have discovered It absolutely useful and it has aided me
out loads. I hope to contribute & assist other users like its helped me.
Good job.
Hi, I do think this is a great site. I stumbledupon it 😉 I am going to return yet again since I book marked it.
Money and freedom is the greatest way to change, may you be rich and
continue to help other people.
An fascinating dialogue is worth comment. I feel that you must write extra on this topic, it might not be a taboo subject but typically people are not enough to talk on such topics. To the next. Cheers
Thanks for another wonderful post. The place else may anybody get that kind of information in such a perfect method of writing? I’ve a presentation next week, and I am at the search for such info.
Wow, superb blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is fantastic, let alone the content!
I do not even know the way I finished up right here, but I assumed this put up used to be great. I do not recognise who you might be but certainly you’re going to a well-known blogger in the event you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!
great points altogether, you simply gained a brand new reader. What would you suggest in regards to your post that you made a few days ago? Any positive?
You could certainly see your expertise in the work you write. The arena hopes for even more passionate writers such as you who aren’t afraid to say how they believe. All the time follow your heart.
I like what you guys are up too. Such smart work and reporting! Keep up the excellent works guys I have incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it’ll improve the value of my website 🙂
Just want to say your article is as astounding. The clearness in your put up is simply excellent and that i could suppose you are a professional on this subject. Fine with your permission allow me to take hold of your RSS feed to keep updated with forthcoming post. Thank you one million and please continue the enjoyable work.
I’m not that much of a online reader to be honest but your sites really nice, keep it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your site to come back later on. Many thanks
Wohh exactly what I was looking for, thankyou for posting.
I love it when people come together and share opinions, great blog, keep it up.
I will right away grab your rss as I can not find your e-mail subscription link or e-newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Please let me know so that I could subscribe. Thanks.
Some times its a pain in the ass to read what website owners wrote but this website is rattling user pleasant! .
That is really attention-grabbing, You are a very professional blogger. I’ve joined your rss feed and look forward to looking for more of your magnificent post. Also, I’ve shared your web site in my social networks!
very good submit, i actually love this website, carry on it
Thanks for sharing excellent informations. Your web-site is very cool. I am impressed by the details that you have on this web site. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for more articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found just the information I already searched everywhere and just could not come across. What a perfect web site.
I got what you mean , regards for posting.Woh I am lucky to find this website through google.