Logika Politik Nabi dan Hadis-Hadis Ramalan

IslamLib – Nabi pernah bersabda:
لا يزال هذا الأمر في قريش ما بقي منهم اثنان.
Hadis ini secara tekstual berbicara tentang masalah kepemimpinan yang sudah selayaknya dipegang oleh orang-orang dari bangsa Quraish. Hadis-hadis Quraish kalau boleh kita sebut, merupakan hadis utama dalam Sahih Bukhari dan Sahih Muslim ketika mengangkat pembahasan mengenai politik dan kepemimpinan. Hadis tersebut mengandaikan bahwa tidak ada yang pantas memegang tampuk kepemimpinan politik kecuali orang Quraish.
Pembagian tugas semacam ini lebih diperinci lagi sebagaimana dalam hadis yang diriwayatkan oleh al-Baihaki bahwa antara kaum Muhajirin dan kaum Anshar memiliki tugas masing-masing dalam hal pemerintahan. Orang Muhajirin yang notabene adalah bangsa Quraish memiliki peran sebagai amīr (pemimpin), sedangkan orang Anshar memiliki peran sebagai wazīr (menteri).
Namun sebelum benar-benar mengamini pemahaman tersebut, ada baiknya kita tinjau terlebih dahulu konteks kesejarahan yang melahirkan sabda ini. Apakah benar hadis ini dipahami sebagaimana yang tertera di atas?
Pertama yang harus dipertimbangkan adalah faktor geo-politik. Hadis ini tentu tidak bisa digeneralisir untuk seluruh pemerintahan yang ada di negara-negara Islam atau yang mayoritas penduduknya agama Islam. Karena memang tidak mungkin misalnya orang Indonesia mengangkat orang Quraish untuk memimpin negara. Tentu penyebabnya adalah ketidaktahuan mereka, meskipun Quraish, terhadap kondisi sektoral yang ada di Indonesia. Bagaimana kondisi alam, politik, ekonomi, budaya dan agamanya. Pengetahuan-pengetahuan tentang sisi sektoral tersebut mesti dipahami oleh seorang kepala negara sehingga kebijakan-kebijakannya sesuai dengan unsur-unsur potensial negara.
Berbeda dengan kondisi di Arab pada saat itu. Tak diragukan lagi, bangsa Quraish merupakan salah satu gen “arya” di kalangan suku-suku Arab. Sebagai salah satu suku tertua dalam garis keturunan Arab, tentu orang Quraish memahami kondisi dan situasi di lingkungannya dengan baik. Berbekal ini pula mereka tentu memiliki kekuatan politik yang besar ditimbang suku-suku lainnya.
Dengan jumlah anggota mayoritas dan kerapatan aliansi, tentu mendorong Nabi untuk mengharuskan kepemimpinan diserahkan kepada bangsa Quraish. Karena politik, sekali lagi, akan kuat ketika disokong oleh kekuatan-kekuatan lainnya. Oleh karena itulah, pemahaman hadis di atas terbatas pada kondisi dan situasi. Silang pemahaman ini kemudian membawa hadis ini kepada wilayah pemaknaan yang lebih simbolik.
Pertimbangan kedua adalah faktor ideologi-normatif. Hadis ini disabdakan Nabi Muhammad Saw. sebelum benar-benar muncul fenomena keretakan politik di kalangan umat Islam. Ringkasnya, hadis semacam ini masuk jenis hadis-hadis futuristik yang mencoba membaca kondisi masa depan. Oleh karena itu, pada masa Nabi hadis ini tidak begitu populer. Karena memang posisi Nabi Muhammad Saw. sebagai pemimpin sudah sangat disegani, ideal dan sesuai dengan keinginan mereka.
Tapi, sebagai tokoh spiritual dan politikus ulung, Nabi tentu mampu merasakan kebutuhan akan hadis-hadis yang bernuansa politik semacam ini. Akhirnya, hadis ini pun ternyata juga dipakai dan mulai tenar ketika keretakan politik pertama terjadi setelah Rasulullah wafat. Kaum Anshar ingin mengangkat pemimpin dari Anshar, begitu juga Muhajirin.
Hadis ini semakin kuat pengaruhnya ketika ada pertentangan antara kelompok Ali dan kelompok Mu’awiyah. Muncullah kemudian faksi Quraish yaitu kelompok Ali dan faksi Qathān yaitu kelompok Mu’awiyah. Unsur ideologis semacam ini yang kemudian membawa kebakuan dalam memahami hadis-hadis berbau politik; salah satunya hadis quraish.
Setelah mendudukkan hadis tersebut sesuai konteks kelahirannya, pertanyaan selanjutnya adalah bagaimana cara kita mengkontekstualisasikannya dengan problematika zaman kita? Apa kira-kira nilai yang bisa diperas dari hadis tersebut dan bisa digunakan untuk membangun basis politik bangsa Indonesia? Pada tahap ini kita akan meninjau tradisi ramal-meramal.
Tradisi ini sudah ada sejak masa Walisongo. Kita ingat misalnya bagaimana Syeikh Siti Jenar (Syeikh Lemah Abang) sebelum dieksekusi menyatakan sebuah ramalan (kutukan) bahwa kelak bangsa Nusantara akan dijajah oleh Belanda. Setelah mendengar ramalan tersebut, Susuhan Sunan Gunung Jati lalu naik ke lauh al-mahfūẓ untuk menengok kebenaran ramalan tersebut sekaligus melihat kejadian setelahnya. Setelah turun, beliau kemudian membenarkan apa yang dikatakan Syeikh Siti Jenar dan juga mengabarkan bahwa mereka juga akan enyah dari bumi Nusantara sebagai ramalan tandingan.
Jadi tidak heran misalnya dalam Babad Tanah Jawi, Sunan Giri Prapen dengan mudah meramalkan akan datang suatu masa di mana seorang raja penguasa Jawa (Panembahan Senopati) dan kerajaannya yang besar (Mataram) akan lahir dari Tanah Pajang. Ini mengisyaratkan bahwa pengetahuan yang dimiliki sang sunan tentang tanda-tanda alam sangatlah luas dan analitik.
Oleh karena itu, Panembahan Senopati Raja Mataram menasehati Pengeran Benawa Pajang:
yen dika pakewedan amranata nagara, atakena dhateng pandhita, yen dika ajeng sumerep ingkang dereng kalampahan, atakena dhateng tiyang petang iladuni palakiyah, yen dika ajeng sumerep ing kasakten, atakena dhateng tiyang ahli tapa.” (Kalau Anda menghadapi kesulitan dalam hal tata negara dan politik, datanglah kepada kiai/ulama! Kalau Anda ingin tahu apa yang terjadi di masa depan, datanglah kepada orang ladunni dan ahli falak! Kalau Anda ingin ilmu kesaktian, datanglah kepada orang ahli bertapa [sufi]!).
Mengapa kiai? Karena kiai dan ulama’-lah sosok ideal yang memiliki jangkauan pemikiran serta pandangan yang luas.
Ramal-meramal, dengan begitu merupakan satu konstelasi politik yang bisa dimaknai dari dua arah. Pertama, meramal merupakan satu model politik yang berorientasi pada masa depan. Dalam artian, politik merupakan sarana yang tidak hanya ditujukan untuk mencari kesejahteraan di hari ini, tapi lebih jauh lagi, ia merancang dan merekayasa demi kebutuhan masa depan.
Meramal adalah menulis sejarah masa depan, mengkonstruksinya sedemikian rupa dalam kosmologi kita sebagai sebuah bangsa tentang masa depan yang meliputi berbagai sektor termasuk politik. Dalam Babad Jaka Tingkir, ini disebut sebagai kerja “mengeti”. Yaitu “the writing of history in Java prophesies its own future in ways that work to bring that future abaout –a writing of history can be a making of history.”
Kedua, meramal bukanlah sesuatu yang irrasional atau mistik. Ia merupakan simbol keluasan pengetahuan dan wawasan seorang pemimpin. Kemampuan meramal seseorang ditentukan oleh kemampuan membaca alam sekitar, tanda-tanda, dan fenomena-fenomena. Menghubungkan tanda dan fenomena tersebut dalam rangkaian analisis untuk memperkirakan apa yang akan terjadi selanjutnya.
Oleh karena itu, ketika pemimpin harus memiliki pengetahuan yang luas dalam hal apapun, gunanya adalah untuk meramal. Untuk memperkirakan kejadian di masa depan sehingga dia bisa membuat kebijakan yang tepat dan taktis. Arah kedua ini pas kalau ingin kita kontekstualisasikan dengan hadis di atas.
Oleh karena itu, sarat mutlak yang harus dimiliki seorang pemimpin adalah pengetahuan yang luas tentang masyarakat dan potensi sektoral kawasan yang dipimpin. Pengetahuan semacam ini tentu akan didapat jika seorang pemimpin dekat dan menyatu dengan masyarakat. Dia bernafas, berjalan, makan, dan melakukan aktifitas lainnya bersama masyarakat.
Sebaliknya, pengetahuan tentang hal itu tidak akan diperoleh jika seorang pemimpin membatasi dirinya dengan masyarakat. Karena itu al-Ghazāli mencantumkan kedekatan pemimpin dengan masyarakatnya sebagai salah satu dasar pokok untuk melahirkan keadilan.
Kedekatan ini juga akan membawa seorang pemimpin, dengan kemampuan nalarnya, menimbang-nimbang dan meramal akan sesuatu yang terjadi di masa depan. Bagaimana pertumbuhan sektor ekonomi misalnya. Atau pendidikan yang menjadi kunci peradaban. Semuanya akan diatasi dan diberikan solusi berupa rancangan agenda jangka panjang.
Membaca hadis-hadis kepemimpinan dalam sudut pandang ini akan membawa kita kepada wilayah yang tidak selalu menjurus pada sektarianisme politik dan primordialisme yang mengandaskan unsur kesatuan. Pada tataran yang lainnya, membaca hadis-hadis quraish dalam tilikan ini akan mengatasi berbagai problematika perpolitikan Indonesia yang sudah terlanjur jatuh pada jurang politik kepentingan dan uang. Sekali lagi, hadis quraish merupakan simbol yang memuat berbagai macam kandungan makna terkait kepemimpinan.[]
I amm no ⅼonger sure wɦere you are getting yoᥙr informatіon, hoѡever geeat topic.I neeԀs to spend ѕome timе findinhg out moгe or understanding mօre.Thank you for gгeat informattion Ⅰ used to be in search oof thіѕ information fߋr my mission.
Hey, you used to write wonderful, but the last several posts have been kinda boring?K I miss your great writings. Past few posts are just a little bit out of track! come on!
hello there and thank you for your information – I have certainly picked up something new from right here. I did however expertise several technical issues using this web site, as I experienced to reload the web site lots of times previous to I could get it to load properly. I had been wondering if your hosting is OK? Not that I’m complaining, but sluggish loading instances times will very frequently affect your placement in google and could damage your high-quality score if ads and marketing with Adwords. Anyway I am adding this RSS to my e-mail and could look out for a lot more of your respective interesting content. Make sure you update this again very soon..
Good – I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your website. I had no trouble navigating through all tabs as well as related info ended up being truly easy to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it at all. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, website theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Excellent task.
Hello.This post was extremely fascinating, particularly because I was searching for thoughts on this matter last Monday.
I believe this site has very great written subject matter blog posts.
SEO HERO WIX CONTEST
Howdy very cool web site!! Guy .. Excellent .. Wonderful .. I will bookmark your blog and take the feeds additionally…I am happy to search out numerous helpful info right here within the post, we’d like develop extra techniques in this regard, thank you for sharing.
Some really great blog posts on this internet site, thanks for contribution. “Careful. We don’t want to learn from this.” by Bill Watterson.
I’ve read a few just right stuff here. Definitely worth bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how a lot effort you set to create such a wonderful informative website.
Thank you for sharing with us, I think this website genuinely stands out : D.
I wanted to thank you for this great read!! I definitely enjoying every little bit of it I have you bookmarked to check out new stuff you post…
What¦s Taking place i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found It absolutely helpful and it has aided me out loads. I’m hoping to contribute & aid different users like its helped me. Great job.
Really great information can be found on web site.
An interesting discussion is worth comment. I think that you should write more on this subject, it may not be a taboo topic however generally people are not sufficient to speak on such topics. To the next. Cheers
It¦s really a cool and helpful piece of information. I¦m glad that you shared this helpful information with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
What i don’t understood is in fact how you are not actually a lot more well-liked than you may be now. You are very intelligent. You understand therefore considerably relating to this matter, made me in my view believe it from so many varied angles. Its like men and women are not involved until it’s something to accomplish with Woman gaga! Your own stuffs great. At all times take care of it up!
What i do not understood is in truth how you’re now not actually much more well-preferred than you might be right now. You are so intelligent. You already know therefore significantly in terms of this matter, produced me in my view imagine it from so many various angles. Its like women and men aren’t involved until it is something to accomplish with Girl gaga! Your personal stuffs excellent. At all times take care of it up!
fantastic points altogether, you simply gained a new reader. What would you suggest about your post that you made some days ago? Any positive?
This page definitely has all of the info I needed concerning this subject and didn’t
know who to ask.
I’ve read some good stuff here. Certainly worth bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how much effort you put to make such a fantastic informative web site.
I carry on listening to the news bulletin talk about receiving free online grant applications so I have been looking around for the best site to get one. Could you advise me please, where could i get some?
You should take part in a contest for one of the best blogs on the web. I will recommend this site!
I like what you guys are up also. Such intelligent work and reporting! Keep up the excellent works guys I?¦ve incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it’ll improve the value of my website 🙂
I think this internet site has very superb written written content content.
I believe this web site contains very superb written subject matter posts.
Good day! This is kind of off topic but I need some guidance from an established blog. Is it tough to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty fast. I’m thinking about setting up my own but I’m not sure where to start. Do you have any tips or suggestions? Cheers
Wow, superb weblog layout! How lengthy have you been running a blog for? you make running a blog glance easy. The whole glance of your web site is fantastic, as neatly as the content!
Excellent items from you, man. I have take into accout your stuff prior to and you are just too magnificent. I really like what you have received right here, certainly like what you’re saying and the way through which you are saying it. You make it enjoyable and you continue to care for to keep it smart. I can not wait to learn far more from you. That is really a great web site.
Its great as your other blog posts : D, regards for putting up. “What makes something special is not just what you have to gain, but what you feel there is to lose.” by Andre Agassi.
Yay google is my king helped me to find this outstanding site! .
I wanted to thank you for this great read!! I definitely enjoying every little bit of it I have you bookmarked to check out new stuff you post…
I conceive you have noted some very interesting details, regards for the post.
I like the valuable information you provide in your articles. I’ll bookmark your weblog and check again here frequently. I’m quite certain I’ll learn many new stuff right here! Good luck for the next!
F*ckin’ tremendous things here. I am very glad to see your article. Thanks a lot and i am looking forward to contact you. Will you kindly drop me a e-mail?
Good web site! I truly love how it is easy on my eyes and the data are well written. I’m wondering how I might be notified when a new post has been made. I’ve subscribed to your RSS feed which must do the trick! Have a great day!
I have been reading out many of your articles and i can state pretty clever stuff. I will definitely bookmark your website.
Heya! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any trouble with hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing a few months of hard work due to no back up. Do you have any solutions to protect against hackers?
WOW just what I was searching for. Came here by searching for ig
It’s actually a cool and useful piece of info.
I’m happy that you simply shared this useful info with us.
Please stay us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
Wonderful blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo News.
Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News?
I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
Appreciate it
What’s up, its pleasant article regarding media print,
we all understand media is a wonderful source of facts.
I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you design this website
yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you?
Plz answer back as I’m looking to construct my own blog
and would like to find out where u got this from.
many thanks
If some one desires expert view concerning blogging then i propose him/her to
pay a visit this webpage, Keep up the nice job.
Why viewers still use to read news papers when in this technological globe everything
is available on net?
I really like it when people come together and share ideas.
Great website, continue the good work!
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and
wished to say that I’ve really enjoyed browsing your blog posts.
In any case I will be subscribing to your feed and
I hope you write again very soon!
These are in fact enormous ideas in about blogging. You have touched some fastidious points here.
Any way keep up wrinting.
This is a topic that’s near to my heart… Many thanks! Where are your contact details
though?
Saved as a favorite, I really like your blog!
Sweet website , super design, very clean and employ friendly.
Ahaa, its nice discussion concerning this paragraph at this place at this web site, I have read
all that, so now me also commenting at this place.
Excellent beat ! I wish to apprentice at the same time as you amend your web site, how can i subscribe for a blog website? The account aided me a appropriate deal. I have been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright transparent concept
I love it when people come together and share opinions, great blog, keep it up.
Yay google is my queen assisted me to find this great site! .
It’s awesome in support of me to have a site, which is good
designed for my knowledge. thanks admin
Thank you for another excellent post. The place else could anybody get that kind of info in such a perfect approach of writing? I’ve a presentation next week, and I am at the look for such information.
Hello my friend! I wish to say that this post is awesome, nice written and include almost all significant infos. I¡¦d like to peer more posts like this .
This is my first time pay a visit at here and i am actually happy to
read all at one place.
Hello there I am so excited I found your web site, I really found you by accident, while I was looking on Aol for something
else, Anyhow I am here now and would just like
to say thank you for a fantastic post and a all round exciting blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to look over
it all at the minute but I have saved it and also added your RSS feeds,
so when I have time I will be back to read much more,
Please do keep up the excellent work.
Hi there, always i used to check weblog posts here early in the morning, as i love to learn more and
more.
Hurrah, that’s what I was exploring for, what a material!
existing here at this blog, thanks admin of this website.
WOW just what I was searching for. Came here by searching for kepemimpinan
My programmer is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses. But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on a variety of websites for about a year and am anxious about switching to another platform. I have heard excellent things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can import all my wordpress posts into it? Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Hello everybody, here every one is sharing these kinds of knowledge,
so it’s nice to read this web site, and I used to visit this
blog daily.
If you want to improve your knowledge only keep visiting this web page
and be updated with the latest news update posted here.
I’ve been absent for some time, but now I remember why I used to love this blog. Thanks, I?¦ll try and check back more frequently. How frequently you update your site?
I’ll immediately clutch your rss feed as I can not in finding your
e-mail subscription hyperlink or newsletter service. Do you have any?
Kindly permit me know so that I may just subscribe. Thanks.
I’m gone to say to my little brother, that he should also go to see this webpage on regular basis to take updated from newest gossip.
Hello there! Do you know if they make any plugins to safeguard against hackers?
I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any tips?
Hello colleagues, its fantastic post regarding tutoringand fully explained, keep it up all
the time.
I have been surfing on-line more than three hours
as of late, yet I by no means found any interesting article like
yours. It is pretty worth enough for me. In my view, if all
webmasters and bloggers made excellent content as you did,
the web will likely be a lot more helpful than ever before.
Hi, I think your blog might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your blog in Opera, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, fantastic blog!
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I
could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would
have some experience with something like this.
Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your blog and
I look forward to your new updates.
Everything is very open with a really clear explanation of the issues.
It was definitely informative. Your site is very helpful. Thanks for sharing!
Nice post. I was checking constantly this weblog and I
am inspired! Very useful info specifically the final phase 🙂 I care
for such information much. I was seeking this certain information for a long time.
Thank you and good luck.
Hey there! This is kind of off topic but I need some
help from an established blog. Is it very difficult
to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things
out pretty fast. I’m thinking about setting up my own but I’m not sure where to begin. Do you have any points or suggestions?
Thank you
This is very interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger. I’ve joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic post. Also, I’ve shared your web site in my social networks!
There is perceptibly a bundle to know about this. I assume you made certain good points in features also.
Good V I should certainly pronounce, impressed with your website. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs and related information ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it at all. Quite unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or something, website theme . a tones way for your client to communicate. Excellent task..
I’ll right away snatch your rss as I can not find your e-mail subscription hyperlink or newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Kindly allow me recognise so that I may subscribe. Thanks.
I am impressed with this internet site, really I am a big fan .
Thanks designed for sharing such a good thinking, paragraph is pleasant, thats why i have read it
completely
Cool site check out the best video seo in baltimore md.
I will right away snatch your rss feed as I can not in finding your e-mail subscription link or newsletter service. Do you have any? Please let me recognize in order that I could subscribe. Thanks.
First of all I want to say terrific blog! I had a quick question in which I’d like to ask if you do not mind.
I was curious to know how you center yourself and
clear your mind prior to writing. I have had a difficult time clearing my mind in getting my ideas out.
I do take pleasure in writing however it just seems like the first 10 to 15
minutes are generally lost just trying to figure out how to begin. Any ideas or hints?
Kudos!
naturally like your web site but you need to take a look at the spelling on quite a few of your posts. Many of them are rife with spelling problems and I to find it very bothersome to inform the reality on the other hand I?¦ll surely come again again.
Pretty component to content. I simply stumbled upon your web site and in accession capital to assert
that I acquire in fact enjoyed account your weblog posts.
Anyway I will be subscribing for your feeds or even I success you access persistently
quickly.