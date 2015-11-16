Home » Politik » Logika Politik Nabi dan Hadis-Hadis Ramalan
Logika Politik Nabi dan Hadis-Hadis Ramalan

Hilmy Firdausy 16/11/2015

IslamLib – Nabi pernah bersabda:

لا يزال هذا الأمر في قريش ما بقي منهم اثنان.

Hadis ini secara tekstual berbicara tentang masalah kepemimpinan yang sudah selayaknya dipegang oleh orang-orang dari bangsa Quraish. Hadis-hadis Quraish kalau boleh kita sebut, merupakan hadis utama dalam Sahih Bukhari dan Sahih Muslim ketika mengangkat pembahasan mengenai politik dan kepemimpinan. Hadis tersebut mengandaikan bahwa tidak ada yang pantas memegang tampuk kepemimpinan politik kecuali orang Quraish.

Pembagian tugas semacam ini lebih diperinci lagi sebagaimana dalam hadis yang diriwayatkan oleh al-Baihaki bahwa antara kaum Muhajirin dan kaum Anshar memiliki tugas masing-masing dalam hal pemerintahan. Orang Muhajirin yang notabene adalah bangsa Quraish memiliki peran sebagai amīr (pemimpin), sedangkan orang Anshar memiliki peran sebagai wazīr (menteri).

Namun sebelum benar-benar mengamini pemahaman tersebut, ada baiknya kita tinjau terlebih dahulu konteks kesejarahan yang melahirkan sabda ini. Apakah benar hadis ini dipahami sebagaimana yang tertera di atas?

Pertama yang harus dipertimbangkan adalah faktor geo-politik. Hadis ini tentu tidak bisa digeneralisir untuk seluruh pemerintahan yang ada di negara-negara Islam atau yang mayoritas penduduknya agama Islam. Karena memang tidak mungkin misalnya orang Indonesia mengangkat orang Quraish untuk memimpin negara. Tentu penyebabnya adalah ketidaktahuan mereka, meskipun Quraish, terhadap kondisi sektoral yang ada di Indonesia. Bagaimana kondisi alam, politik, ekonomi, budaya dan agamanya. Pengetahuan-pengetahuan tentang sisi sektoral tersebut mesti dipahami oleh seorang kepala negara sehingga kebijakan-kebijakannya sesuai dengan unsur-unsur potensial negara.

Berbeda dengan kondisi di Arab pada saat itu. Tak diragukan lagi, bangsa Quraish merupakan salah satu gen “arya” di kalangan suku-suku Arab. Sebagai salah satu suku tertua dalam garis keturunan Arab, tentu orang Quraish memahami kondisi dan situasi di lingkungannya dengan baik. Berbekal ini pula mereka tentu memiliki kekuatan politik yang besar ditimbang suku-suku lainnya.

Dengan jumlah anggota mayoritas dan kerapatan aliansi, tentu mendorong Nabi untuk mengharuskan kepemimpinan diserahkan kepada bangsa Quraish. Karena politik, sekali lagi, akan kuat ketika disokong oleh kekuatan-kekuatan lainnya. Oleh karena itulah, pemahaman hadis di atas terbatas pada kondisi dan situasi. Silang pemahaman ini kemudian membawa hadis ini kepada wilayah pemaknaan yang lebih simbolik.

Pertimbangan kedua adalah faktor ideologi-normatif. Hadis ini disabdakan Nabi Muhammad Saw. sebelum benar-benar muncul fenomena keretakan politik di kalangan umat Islam. Ringkasnya, hadis semacam ini masuk jenis hadis-hadis futuristik yang mencoba membaca kondisi masa depan. Oleh karena itu, pada masa Nabi hadis ini tidak begitu populer. Karena memang posisi Nabi Muhammad Saw. sebagai pemimpin sudah sangat disegani, ideal dan sesuai dengan keinginan mereka.

Tapi, sebagai tokoh spiritual dan politikus ulung, Nabi tentu mampu merasakan kebutuhan akan hadis-hadis yang bernuansa politik semacam ini. Akhirnya, hadis ini pun ternyata juga dipakai dan mulai tenar ketika keretakan politik pertama terjadi setelah Rasulullah wafat. Kaum Anshar ingin mengangkat pemimpin dari Anshar, begitu juga Muhajirin.

Hadis ini semakin kuat pengaruhnya ketika ada pertentangan antara kelompok Ali dan kelompok Mu’awiyah. Muncullah kemudian faksi Quraish yaitu kelompok Ali dan faksi Qathān yaitu kelompok Mu’awiyah. Unsur ideologis semacam ini yang kemudian membawa kebakuan dalam memahami hadis-hadis berbau politik; salah satunya hadis quraish.

Setelah mendudukkan hadis tersebut sesuai konteks kelahirannya, pertanyaan selanjutnya adalah bagaimana cara kita mengkontekstualisasikannya dengan problematika zaman kita? Apa kira-kira nilai yang bisa diperas dari hadis tersebut dan bisa digunakan untuk membangun basis politik bangsa Indonesia? Pada tahap ini kita akan meninjau tradisi ramal-meramal.

Tradisi ini sudah ada sejak masa Walisongo. Kita ingat misalnya bagaimana Syeikh Siti Jenar (Syeikh Lemah Abang) sebelum dieksekusi menyatakan sebuah ramalan (kutukan) bahwa kelak bangsa Nusantara akan dijajah oleh Belanda. Setelah mendengar ramalan tersebut, Susuhan Sunan Gunung Jati lalu naik ke lauh al-mahfūẓ untuk menengok kebenaran ramalan tersebut sekaligus melihat kejadian setelahnya. Setelah turun, beliau kemudian membenarkan apa yang dikatakan Syeikh Siti Jenar dan juga mengabarkan bahwa mereka juga akan enyah dari bumi Nusantara sebagai ramalan tandingan.

Jadi tidak heran misalnya dalam Babad Tanah Jawi, Sunan Giri Prapen dengan mudah meramalkan akan datang suatu masa di mana seorang raja penguasa Jawa (Panembahan Senopati) dan kerajaannya yang besar (Mataram) akan lahir dari Tanah Pajang. Ini mengisyaratkan bahwa pengetahuan yang dimiliki sang sunan tentang tanda-tanda alam sangatlah luas dan analitik.

Oleh karena itu, Panembahan Senopati Raja Mataram menasehati Pengeran Benawa Pajang:

yen dika pakewedan amranata nagara, atakena dhateng pandhita, yen dika ajeng sumerep ingkang dereng kalampahan, atakena dhateng tiyang petang iladuni palakiyah, yen dika ajeng sumerep ing kasakten, atakena dhateng tiyang ahli tapa.” (Kalau Anda menghadapi kesulitan dalam hal tata negara dan politik, datanglah kepada kiai/ulama! Kalau Anda ingin tahu apa yang terjadi di masa depan, datanglah kepada orang ladunni dan ahli falak! Kalau Anda ingin ilmu kesaktian, datanglah kepada orang ahli bertapa [sufi]!).

Mengapa kiai? Karena kiai dan ulama’-lah sosok ideal yang memiliki jangkauan pemikiran serta pandangan yang luas.

Ramal-meramal, dengan begitu merupakan satu konstelasi politik yang bisa dimaknai dari dua arah. Pertama, meramal merupakan satu model politik yang berorientasi pada masa depan. Dalam artian, politik merupakan sarana yang tidak hanya ditujukan untuk mencari kesejahteraan di hari ini, tapi lebih jauh lagi, ia merancang dan merekayasa demi kebutuhan masa depan.

Meramal adalah menulis sejarah masa depan, mengkonstruksinya sedemikian rupa dalam kosmologi kita sebagai sebuah bangsa tentang masa depan yang meliputi berbagai sektor termasuk politik. Dalam Babad Jaka Tingkir, ini disebut sebagai kerja “mengeti”. Yaitu “the writing of history in Java prophesies its own future in ways that work to bring that future abaout –a writing of history can be a making of history.”

Kedua, meramal bukanlah sesuatu yang irrasional atau mistik. Ia merupakan simbol keluasan pengetahuan dan wawasan seorang pemimpin. Kemampuan meramal seseorang ditentukan oleh kemampuan membaca alam sekitar, tanda-tanda, dan fenomena-fenomena. Menghubungkan tanda dan fenomena tersebut dalam rangkaian analisis untuk memperkirakan apa yang akan terjadi selanjutnya.

Oleh karena itu, ketika pemimpin harus memiliki pengetahuan yang luas dalam hal apapun, gunanya adalah untuk meramal. Untuk memperkirakan kejadian di masa depan sehingga dia bisa membuat kebijakan yang tepat dan taktis. Arah kedua ini pas kalau ingin kita kontekstualisasikan dengan hadis di atas.

Oleh karena itu, sarat mutlak yang harus dimiliki seorang pemimpin adalah pengetahuan yang luas tentang masyarakat dan potensi sektoral kawasan yang dipimpin. Pengetahuan semacam ini tentu akan didapat jika seorang pemimpin dekat dan menyatu dengan masyarakat. Dia bernafas, berjalan, makan, dan melakukan aktifitas lainnya bersama masyarakat.

Sebaliknya, pengetahuan tentang hal itu tidak akan diperoleh jika seorang pemimpin membatasi dirinya dengan masyarakat. Karena itu al-Ghazāli mencantumkan kedekatan pemimpin dengan masyarakatnya sebagai salah satu dasar pokok untuk melahirkan keadilan.

Kedekatan ini juga akan membawa seorang pemimpin, dengan kemampuan nalarnya, menimbang-nimbang dan meramal akan sesuatu yang terjadi di masa depan. Bagaimana pertumbuhan sektor ekonomi misalnya. Atau pendidikan yang menjadi kunci peradaban. Semuanya akan diatasi dan diberikan solusi berupa rancangan agenda jangka panjang.

Membaca hadis-hadis kepemimpinan dalam sudut pandang ini akan membawa kita kepada wilayah yang tidak selalu menjurus pada sektarianisme politik dan primordialisme yang mengandaskan unsur kesatuan. Pada tataran yang lainnya, membaca hadis-hadis quraish dalam tilikan ini akan mengatasi berbagai problematika perpolitikan Indonesia yang sudah terlanjur jatuh pada jurang politik kepentingan dan uang. Sekali lagi, hadis quraish merupakan simbol yang memuat berbagai macam kandungan makna terkait kepemimpinan.[]

