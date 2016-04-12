Memberantas Terorisme dengan Memperbaiki Ideologi

Masalah terorisme kini menjadi trending topik apalagi setelah peristiwa pengeboman di Sarinah-Thamrin, Jakarta pada Januari lalu. Setelah sekian lama Indonesia tenang tanpa ada kasus-kasus teror. Namun kini virus terorisme itu muncul lagi. T.P. Thorton dalam Terror as a Weapon of Political Agitation (1964), mendefinisikan terorisme sebagai penggunaan teror berupa tindakan simbolis yang dirancang untuk mempengaruhi kebijakan dan tingkah laku politik dengan cara ekstra normal, khususnya dengan kekerasan dan ancaman kekerasan.
Sebagian besar para pelaku terorisme adalah orang-orang yang mengaku dirinya paham dengan agama, mereka mengetahui ayat-ayat Qur’an tapi keliru dalam mengartikannya. Mereka hanya mengartikan ayat-ayat tersebut secara mentahnya saja, tanpa memperhatikan dan mempelajari hakikat dan sebab musabab turunnya ayat.
Mereka menganggap tindakannya itu adalah sebagai jalan untuk berjihad. Sementara kita tahu bahwa jihad adalah “pengerahan seluruh kemampuan dan tenaga baik melalui jiwa, harta, lisan ataupun yang lain dalam berperang di jalan Allah.”
Maka orang-orang yang gemes dengan aksi para teroris tersebut banyak yang mengungkapkan: “jihad itu di jalan Allah, bukan di jalan Tamrin.”
Padahal sudah sangat jelas disebutkan dalam Qur’an: “Dan barangsiapa yang memelihara kehidupan seorang manusia, maka seolah-olah dia telah memelihara kehidupan manusia semuanya. Dan sesungguhnya telah datang kepada mereka Rasul-Rasul Kami dengan (membawa) keterangan-keterangan yang jelas, kemudian banyak di antara mereka sesudah itu sungguh-sungguh melampaui batas dalam berbuat kerusakan di muka bumi.”(Q.S. Al-Maidah (5):32)
Banyak orang yang berargumen mengenai penyelesaian kasus terorisme ini. Ada yang bicara bahwa lebih baik para teroris dihukum mati, ada yang mengatakan dipenjara saja toh nanti di dalam penjara dia mendapatkan hidayah dan bisa tobat.
Sejak dahulu, Indonesia sudah melaksankan hukuman tersebut, dipenjara atau langsung dihukum mati. Namun pada kenyataannya kasus terorisme tetap saja masih bermunculan dan bahkan semakin menjadi dan terang-terangan, ada yang menggunakan aksi bom bunuh diri, ada pula yang hanya melemparkannya saja tanpa mengorbankan nyawa seorang pelaku teror. Atau dikenal dengan pepatah “Lempar batu sembunyi tangan.”
Pada dasarnya, penyelesain masalah teroris dengan cara-cara tersebut tidaklah akan membuat para teroris berhenti melakukan aksi terornya. Sebab, menurut mereka apa yang mereka lakukan adalah sesuatu yang baik, yaitu memperjuangkan agama Allah. Dan itu sudah menjadi ideologi bagi mereka.
Mereka berpedoman pada surat al-Ankabut ayat 6:
“Dan barangsiapa yang berjihad, maka sesungguhnya jihadnya itu adalah untuk dirinya sendiri. Sesungguhnya Allah benar-benar Maha Kaya (tidak memerlukan sesuatu) dari semesta alam.”
Mereka mengganggap ketika mati dalam aksi teror, mereka akan mati syahid.
Jadi, meskipun para pelaku teror terlebih dahulu ada yang dihukum mati atau dipenjara, itu sama sekali tidak menggentarkan semangat mereka. Mereka menganggap bahwa teman-teman mereka (para teroris) telah dihukum itu, sudah masuk surga duluan, dan mereka menunggu gilirannya. Padahal, ketika mereka salah jalan dan mati terbakar dalam aksi bom, mereka bukan mati syahid tapi mati sangit.
Dalam Qur’an disebutkan: “Kami mendapati nenek moyang kami mengerjakan yang demikian itu, dan Allah menyuruh kami mengerjakannya.” Katakanlah: “Sesungguhnya Allah tidak menyuruh (mengerjakan) perbuatan yang keji.” Mengapa kamu mengada-adakan sesuatu yang tidak kamu ketahui di hadapan Allah?” (Q.S. Al-A’raaf (7) :28)
Ayat tersebut bisa berlaku juga untuk menyanggah para teroris yang terus melakukan aksi terornya, yang diwariskan dari generasi ke generasi, tentunya dengan ideologi yang sama pula.
Memberantas teroris sama halnya dengan mematikan pohon bambu, ketika kita hanya memotong bagian batangnya, meskipun sampai habis, suatu saat dari pohon bambu itu akan tumbuh tunas lagi, dan pohon bambu tersenut akan kembali rimbun. Kenapa? Karena akarnya masih ada.
Begitu juga dengan terorisme, memberantas teroris harus dilakukan sampai akar-akarnya, tidak hanya pada aksi terornya tapi juga pada ideologinya. Dengan demikian, penyakit teror itu bisa benar-benar hilang.
Ideologi adalah kumpulan konsep rigid yang secara sistematis dijadikan asas, pendapat (kejadian) yang memberikan arah tujuan untuk kelangsungan hidup.
Jadi, bukan hanya kebiasaan para teroris yang harus diubah tapi ideologi merekalah yang harus diperbaiki alias diluruskan. Karena mereka selama ini memiliki ideologi yang keliru, yang pada akhirnya membuat resah orang lain bahkan membunuh banyak nyawa yang tidak bersalah.
Ketika ideologi mereka sudah diluruskan, maka kebiasaan-kebiasaan mereka untuk merakit bom, hidup menyendiri, tidak bermasyarakat, menganggap bahwa orang bule adalah orang kafir yang harus dibunuh dan lain sebagainya, secara berkesinambungan dapat dihilangkan. Sehingga, mereka pun bisa hidup dengan normal seperti masyarakat pada umumnya. Dan tidak akan ada lagi aksi-aksi teror yang banyak memakan banyak jiwa.
Memberikan bimbingan, nasehat, dan rehabilititasi rohani kepada para pelaku teroris justru akan lebih baik dibandingkan dengan menghukumnya atau mematikannya.
