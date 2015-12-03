Netralitas Negara: Pra-Syarat Demokrasi Substansial

Menurut banyak orang, proses demokrasi kita telah berada pada jalan yang benar (on the right track). Secara prosedur, hampir semua lembaga demokrasi tersedia cukup baik. Orang bebas mendirikan ormas/partai, otonomi daerah berjalan lancar, kebebasan berpendapat berjalan begitu massif bahkan terkadang nyaris liar tak terkendali. Namun ketersediaan prosedur demokrasi tidak serta merta menghasilkan pemerintahan demokratis seperti diharapkan. Apa yang terjadi dengan demokrasi kita?
Deskripsi persoalan. Saya setuju dengan Alfred Stepan (Stepan, 2000) yang mengatakan bahwa demokrasi bukanlah sekedar menyediakan prosedur standar. Demokrasi juga terkait upaya negara memberikan ruang yang sama bagi kelompok-kelompok yang berbeda untuk mengartikulasikan kepentingan-kepentingan mereka.
Selain itu, negara juga harus mendorong keterlibatan kelompok-kelompok marginal yang berbeda tersebut agar terlibat dalam pengambilan keputusan untuk kehidupan bersama. Sehingga dari proses yang demokratis itu memungkinkan lahirnya kebijakan yang adil dan inklusif bagi setiap warga negara.
Pada isu substansial inilah, demokrasi kita sedang dihadapkan pada berbagai cobaan. Antara lain: Pertama, negara/pemerintah masih terlibat dan cenderung masuk terlalu dalam pada ranah forum internum agama. Negara secara tidak langsung ikut menuduh kelompok tertentu sebagai sesat menurut nalar mainstream. Penolakan atas judicial review UU 1965 tentang Penodaan Agama (UU No.5 tahun 1969), adalah contoh paling nyata.
Berdasarkan laporan tahunan kehidupan beragama 2012 oleh Center for Religious and Cross-Cultural Studies (CRCS) UGM, dua indikator keterlibatan pemerintah dalam konteks penyesatan ini; (1) Pemerintah Daerah dan aparaturnyaa diindikasikan bermitra dengan kelompok keagamaan dalam menangkal kelompok-kelompok warga dianggap sesat. (2) negara melalui aparaturnya terkesan melakukan “pembiaran” ketika kelompok-kelompok dominan melakukan kekerasan terhadap kelompok tertuduh sesat.
Kedua, masih sulitnya kelompok-kelompok agama “minoritas” mendapatkan jaminan konstitusi mendirikan rumah ibadah. Kasus paling aktual adalah tertundanya penyelesaian sengketa pendirian rumah ibadah bahkan berakhir pada penyegelan, pengerusakan dan pembakaran.
Kasus dia atas menimpa GKI Taman Yasmin Bogor, HKBP Filadelfia Bekasi dan pembakaran Gereja Tuhan Indonesia (GTI) di Aceh Singkil. Padahal ketiganya telah memenuhi syarat admistratif pembangunan rumah ibadah sebagaimana diatur dalam SKB No.1/1969 dan PB No.6/2006.
Masih menurut laporan CRCS 2012, pada tiga kasus gereja tersebut, pemerintah yang seharusnya melindunginya korban, justru terlibat dalam kontestasi politik demi “menyenangkan konstituen”.
Ketiga, meskipun Polri telah mengeluarkan Surat Edaran (SE) tentang hate speech atau ujaran kebencian, namun SE ini tidak mampu bekerja efektif untuk menangkal kelompok-kelompok yang nyata-nyata menggunakan term “Anti” terhadap kelompok tertentu. Bahkan pada saat kelompok non-mainstream diancam agar menutup kegiatan mereka, polisi sebagai pihak yang mengeluarkan SE tidak memberikan perlindungan terhadap korban. Bahkan seringkali menyalahkan korban (blaming the victim).
Pra-syarat demokrasi berkeadilan. Kemajemukan bagi bangsa Indonesia adalah fakta. Mengelak dari realitas kemajemukan sama dengan menolak keberadaan Indonesia itu sendiri. Mengingat kemajemukan menjadi fitur dasar dari demokrasi, maka mengelola kemajemukan itu menjadi kewajiban negara.
Dalam konteks negara yang majemuk, prinsip-prinsip yang harus dikembangkan adalah pertama, memusatkan perhatian bagaimana masyarakat yang terdiri dari berbagai kelompok identitas yang berbeda dapat hidup bersama dalam ikatan negara-bangsa? Kedua negara harus mengembangkan prinsip kewarganegaraan yang setara, dan menganggap semua orang atau kelompok masyarakatnya memiliki hak dan kewajiban yang sama.
Dua prinsip di atas, oleh Robert W. Hefner (Hefner, 2003) disebut “Civic pluralism”. Yakni masyarakat bangsa yang setiap anggotanya membuang segala upaya untuk menekan atau mengurangi keragaman dan menjawab tantangan-tantangannya dengan cara yang lebih damai dan partisipatoris.
Pluralisme kewargaan akan tercapai manakala perbedaan terus menumbuhkan sikap penerimaan. Juga, setiap keputusan diambil secara kolektif oleh semua warga yang berbeda. Tanpa partisipasi dari setiap warga yang berbeda-beda, kemajemukan tidak lebih sebagai “kerumunan”.
Berkaitan dengan gagasan di atas, peran negara sesungguhnya hanyalah fasilitator yang netral terhadap proses negosiasi rasional dari kelompok-kelompok berbeda.
Sekali lagi, saya setuju dengan Abdullahi Ahmed an-Na’im (Na’im, 2007), bahwa netralitas bukan mendikotomi apalagi meminggirkan agama dari kehidupan publik. Atau membatasi peran agama pada domain privat. Hal itu akan cenderung sulit, bahkan dalam konteks negara paling sekular sekalipun. Netraltas negara dipahami sebagai tradisi koeksistensi, toleransi dan pluralisme.
Akhirnya, Kata kunci demokrasi adalah kemampuan menghargai yang lain (the other) dan kesediaan berbagi ruang publik secara adil. Demokrasi substansial bukan hanya mengandalkan suara terbanyak sebagai pemenang melalui mekanisme voting. Sebab, jika hanya itu maknanya, maka sangat berpotensi melahirkan tirani mayoritas dengan mengatasnamakan suara terbanyak.
Padahal kebenaran dan kebaikan tidak selalu identik dengan suara terbanyak atau seberapa nyaringnya suara-suara di masyarakat. Untuk kepentingan membangun demokrasi yang berkeadilan, maka penting membangun dan menguatkan pilar-pilar demokrasi di masyarakat, yakni: rekognisi, representasi dan redistribusi.
