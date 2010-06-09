NKRI Sudah Final

IslamLib – Biasanya saya kurang suka dengan fatwa-fatwa Majelis Ulama Indonesia (MUI). Alasannya karena fatwa-fatwa itu cenderung punya dampak negatif bagi tatanan kehidupan bermasyarakat ketimbang memberikan sebuah solusi yang tepat (misalnya fatwa soal Ahmadiyah). Tapi, saya merasa senang mendengar fatwa terbaru MUI tentang bentuk negara RI, yakni NKRI, sebagai sesuatu yang sudah final.
Saya tidak tahu pasti ke mana tujuan fatwa itu sebenarnya diarahkan. Tapi, fatwa itu penting untuk melihat adanya kelompok-kelompok masyarakat yang memang berusaha secara terang-terangan menggantikan sistem negara Pancasila dengan sistem lain yang asing dari tradisi perpolitikan kita.
Salah satu kelompok itu adalah Hizbut Tahrir Indonesia (HTI). Saya tidak tahu apakah MUI mengeluarkan fatwa itu untuk menegur HTI. Tapi, kalau MUI konsekwen dengan fatwanya, semestinya HTI adalah organisasi massa pertama yang harus ditegur berkaitan dengan fatwa tentang NKRI itu. Mengapa?
Kita tahu semua bahwa tujuan dan cita-cita akhir HTI adalah mendirikan khilafah di bumi Indonesia. Saya sering berdiskusi dan berada dalam satu sesi dengan tokoh-tokoh HTI. Mereka tidak malu-malu dan tanpa ragu-ragu menyatakan bahwa khilafah adalah sistem terbaik yang bisa menjadi solusi bagi Indonesia.
Para anggota HTI dengan sabar membangun agenda politik mereka, lewat kampanye dan penggalangan massa di kampus-kampus dan mesjid-mesjid. Secara umum, mereka menolak cara-cara kekerasan, tapi mereka juga menolak demokrasi, karena demokrasi, menurut mereka, adalah sistem taghut(setan) yang tidak sesuai dengan Islam. Bagi mereka, khilafah –dan bukan NKRI- adalah sistem yang sudah final.
Organisasi massa lainnya yang bisa dikatagorikan mengancam keutuhan NKRI adalah Majelis Mujahidin Indonesia (MMI) dan Front Pembela Islam (FPI). Kedua organisasi ini, meskipun tidak secara terbuka menyatakan anti NKRI, tapi perilaku dan tingkah-polah politiknya sangatlah bertentangan dan mengancam keutuhan NKRI.
Misalnya, dalam sebuah wawancara di televisi, Fauzan al-Anshary, ketua MMI, membuat pernyataan subversif. Dia mengatakan bahwa Indonesia haruslah berlandaskan syariat Islam. Jika Indonesia menolak dilaksanakannya syariat Islam, sebaiknya NKRI bubar saja. Pernyataan ini sangat berbahaya dan terang-terangan mengancam keutuhan NKRI.
MMI secara umum juga bisa menjadi ancaman bagi NKRI, terutama karena obsesi liarnya untuk mengubah platform negara yang pluralis berdasarkan Pancasila ini dengan syariat Islam. Penerapan syariat Islam telah menjadi agenda utama organisasi pimpinan Abu Bakar Baashir ini. Kita tahu, Baashir pada masa silam adalah salah seorang penantang Pancasila paling gigih.
FPI juga memperlihatkan kecenderungan sama dalam hal ancaman terhadap keutuhan NKRI. Kendati secara retoris ketua FPI berkali-kali bilang bahwa mereka mendukung NKRI, tidak demikianlah kenyataannya. Perilaku politik para anggota FPI dengan merusak dan mengancam warga lain yang dianggap tidak sejalan dengan mereka, merupakan ancaman serius bagi keutuhan negara.
Kesetiaan pada NKRI tidak bisa dinyatakan hanya dengan slogan dan ungkapan. Tapi ia juga harus dibuktikan dengan perilaku. Jika seseorang mengaku mendukung negara kesatuan RI tapi pada saat yang sama terus merongrong sendi-sendi yang paling asasi dari negara ini, itu artinya dia sedang menggerogoti NKRI.
Melihat kenyataan itu semua, saya kira, fatwa MUI tentang NKRI keluar dalam waktu yang tepat. Fatwa itu, saya kira, harus disambut dan disosialisasikan, khususnya kepada kelompok-kelompok Islam yang secara diam-diam (atau mungkin juga tak disadari) sedang menggerogoti integritas NKRI.
