Pelajaran dari Parlemen Syariat

IslamLib – Dalam isu perdebatan rancangan undang-undang pemerintahan aceh (RUU PA), pendukung Piagam Jakarta menang, dan konstitusi Indonesiapun terancam. Hal ini disebabkan, tidak satupun fraksi di DPR yang punya opsi agar syariat Islam hanya berlaku bagi warga Muslim ataupun bukan Muslim yang percaya pada syariat sebagai hukum positif yang harus dilaksanakan negara.
PDI Perjuangan yang sangat mengedepankan pluralisme faham dan praktek keagamaan Islam pun tidak memilih kemungkinan ini. Partai Damai Sejahtera yang dikenal sebagai Partai Kristen pun berpandangan kurang lebih sama bahwa syariat Islam berlaku di Aceh bagi yang beragama Islam.
Sementara PKS berpandangan bahwa syariat Islam berlaku bagi siapapun yang berada di Aceh. Pandangan PKS ini tidak mengejutkan. Sikap Golkar, PD, PKB, PAN, dan PPP berada di tengah antara sikap PDS dan PKS dengan derajat perbedaan tertentu.
Kalau digunakan kerangka Piagam Jakarta di mana semua yang beragama Islam wajib menjalankan syariat Islam, maka aspirasi yang sedang berkembang dalam pembahasan RUU Pemerintah Aceh ini adalah aspirasi Piagam Jakarta. Apa yang terjadi di parlemen adalah gambaran terjadinya konsensus untuk menerima Piagam Jakarta. Bahkan PKS bersuara lebih mundur dibanding Piagam Jakarta untuk kasus Aceh ini.
Tiga pelajaran dapat dipetik dari aspirasi yang berkembang di parlemen syariat ini. Pertama, semua elite politik pada dasarnya berperilaku oportunis, termasuk untuk masalah yang mendasar sekalipun. PDS ataupun PDI Perjuangan yang seharusnya menentang penerapan syariat Islam di dalam NKRI, termasuk di Aceh, ternyata menerima keharusan pemberlakuan syariat Islam di Aceh bagi yang beragama Islam.
Oportunisme ini bersumber dari persepsi bahwa rakyat Aceh memang menghendaki diatur oleh syariat. Menolak aspirasi ini akan membuat partai tidak populer. Tidak ada lagi kekuatan politik yang betul-betul konsisten dengan konstitusi kita. Ini kemunduran luar biasa dalam kehidupan berbangsa.
Kedua, bila secara politik dimungkinkan, konstitusi kita (UU Dasar dan Pancasila) yang inklusif dalam soal kehidupan kegamaan kemungkinan besar diubah menjadi konstitusi Islam yang eksklusif. Kalau PKS menjadi partai besar dan menguasai parlemen, sangat mungkin UUD dan Pancasila dihapus dan Indonesia diubah menjadi negara Islam seperti yang pernah diperjuangkan oleh Darul Islam tahun 50-an dulu.
Hubungan Islam dan negara-bangsa nampaknya belum selesai di negeri ini. UUD dan Pancasila sebagai konstitusi kita dalam bernegara sekarang nampaknya bukan kesepakatan final bangsa. Penghapusan terhadapnya akan terjadi bila kekuatan politik memungkinkan. Misalnya bila PKS menjadi kekuatan mayoritas di parlemen.
Ketiga, negara Islam dapat dibangun dengan prosedur demokrasi. Dalam sejarah tidak ada negara Islam, yakni kehidupan warga di dalamnya diatur dengan hukum Islam, yang dibangun secara demokratis. Semuanya dengan perang atau revolusi.
Pemerintahan Aceh yang akan memberlakukan hukum Islam itu adalah kasus baru. Ia dibangun oleh anggota parlemen yang merupakan hasil pemilu demokratis 2004.
Demokrasi memang dapat melumpuhkan nilai-nilai demokrasi yang fundamental seperti faham negara sekuler dan pluralisme internal kehidupan keagamaan bila jatuh di tangan wakil-wakil rakyat yang miskin nilai-nilai demokrasi tersebut. Demokrasi kita ternyata masih miskin kaum demokrat.
