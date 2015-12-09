Penodaan Agama dan Ancaman Demokrasi

Panitia Kerja Komisi III saat ini sedang melakukan pembahasan secara mendalam terhadap materi atau muatan RUU KUHP untuk mendapat persetujuan. Informasi yang berkembang, RUU tersebut akan dirampungkan paling lama akhir tahun 2016 dengan alasan telah tertunda cukup lama. Kebutuhan menyusun RUU ini antara lain dimotivasi oleh kenyataan 70 Indonesia merdeka, tapi negara ini masih mewarisi KUHP buatan kolonial. Meskipun pada aslinya KUHP kita tidak memuat delik agama, dalam perjalanannya, pasal 156a menjadi sangat berbahaya bagi kelangsungan demokrasi, utamanya atas jaminan kebebasan beragama dan berkepercayaan. Persoalan yang merisaukan adalah dalam RUU tersebut delik pidana terhadap agama dan kehidupan beragama justru semakin menguat.
Bagaimana masa depan demokrasi di tengah ancaman delik penodaan agama?
Ranah Permasalahan. Konteks kemajemukan Indonesia seperti keyakinan (agama), etnis, suku dan yang lainnya, saat ini sedang diuji dengan munculnya sikap-sikap intoleran. Kelompok intoleran menjadi pemicu konflik dan berbagai tindak kekerasan di banyak daerah di Indonesia. Fenomena ini sangat disayangkan karena kekerasan dan pengekangan terhadap keyakinan telah mengusik ranah utama tata hidup bersama dalam satu masyarakat yang majemuk.
Toleransi meskipun belum cukup, adalah salah satu kata kunci untuk membangun masyarakat tanpa kekerasan. Akan tetapi, di beberapa tempat masih tampak adanya proses dan praktik mengkhawatirkan yang menandai kurang bergairahnya toleransi tersebut. Padahal, tanpa toleransi dan moderasi yang didasarkan pada semangat pluralisme, mengelola kemajemukan mustahil dilakukan. Apalagi jika kontestasi yang berlangsung menyentuh bagian yang paling asasi yaitu pemahaman dan penghayatan keimanan seseorang atau sekelompok orang yang tidak dapat diganggu gugat oleh siapa pun, termasuk oleh negara.
Di lain pihak, negara yang diharapkan hadir melindungi masyarakat terhadap kasus-kasus intoleran sebagaimana tertuang dalam ”nawacita”, sering bersikap ambigu dalam merespon kasus-kasus kekerasan bernuansa agama. Sementara itu, negara sangat ingin mencitrakan Indonesia sebagai negara toleran. Namun dalam praktiknya, negara selalu terlambat dalam melakukan pencegahan atas sebuah gejala konflik antara kelompok masyarakat. Selain itu, negara seringkali absen dan keluar dari persoalan utama yang harus diselesaikan. Bahkan terkadang negara melalui aparatur terkait, justru ikut memperkeruh situasi dengan pernyataan-pernyataan yang tidak netral sebagai pejabat publik.
Praktik-praktik intoleran dan kekerasan yang dialami oleh kelompok-kelompok non-mainstream” masih saja terus terjadi. Bahkan pemerintahan Jokowi-JK pengusung nawacita yang dianggap akan membawa angin segar perubahan ke arah lebih demokratis, belum berbuat banyak untuk menyelesaikan kasus-kasus intoleran utamanya berbasis agama.
Ibadah yang ke 105 dari kelompok GKI Yasmin di depan Istana Negara, belum diperolehnya jalan keluar bagi pengungsi Ahmadiyah di Transito NTB setelah hampir 10 tahun, adalah contoh kongkrit betapa negara lalai dalam melindungi masyarakat. Belum lagi kasus-kasus sengketa perizinan pembangunan rumah ibadah yang berujung pada vandalisme, seakan dibiarkan hilang ditelan zaman, sembari menunggu kasus baru pembakaran rumah ibadah.
Tindakan intoleransi dan kekerasan yang secara umum terjadi banyak daerah di Indonesia, disadari atau tidak justru dipicu oleh regulasi yang dibangun sendiri oleh negara. Banyak pakar menilai, akar intoleransi dan kekerasan ditengarai karena masih berlakuknya pasal-pasal karet ”Penodaan agama”. Antara lain yang termaktub dalam UU No. 1/PNPS/1965 dan UU yang merujuk kepadanya. Diksi ”Penodaan agama” seringkali dipahami dan ditafsirkan tanpa memperhatikan secara serius asas kebebasan berkeyakinan dan beragama, sebagaimana telah dijamin oleh konstitusi.
Sayangnya kata kerja ”penodaan agama” yang demikian ”sakti” selain muncul dalam KUHP pasal 156a, justru kembali menguat dalam Rancangan Undang-Undang KUHP dalam bagian ”Delik pidana terhadap agama dan kehidupan beragama”. Kita sulit membayangkan apa yang akan terjadi di negara ini terkait jaminan konstititusi kebebasan beragama dan berkepercayaan sebagaimana menjadi jaminan asasi dari konstitusi, jika RUU KUHP itu mulus tanda perubahan.
Sebagaimana menjadi pemahaman umum, satu pasal 156a saja telah cukup untuk memenjarakan 27 kasus dengan isu penistaan dan penodaan agama pada zaman SBY, apatah lagi dalam RUU tersebut setidaknya ada 6 pasal yang akan digunakan untuk menindak masyarakat yang dikategorikan menodai agama dan beragama. Hal ini tentunya menjadi PR serius kita bersama.
Harus bagaimana? Meskipun demokratisasi di Indonesia belum kiamat dan di pihak lain adanya kesadaran bahwa fenomena kekerasan dan konflik berbasis agama dan keyakinan adalah bagian dari pematangan demokrasi di Indonesia, namun masyarakat sipil tidak boleh lengah dalam kontestasi pematangan demokrasi tersebut. Setidaknya ada beberapa kondisi yang harus dicermati antara lain:
Pertama, dalam konteks demokrasi, keterlibatan dan pertisipasi setiap warganegara dalam mengawal setiap kebijakan yang akan dilahirkan untuk keteraturan bersama sangat mutlak dibutuhkan, sepanjang partisipasi itu dilakukan secara beradab dan melalui proses-proses yang rasional. Dengan kata lain, pihak-pihak yang bernegosiasi untuk meletakkan perdebatan tentang sebuah kebijakan harus benar-benar berangkat dari nalar publik (public reason) yang rasional, tanpa harus melabeli/menstigma kelompok lain yang berkontestasi sebagai sesat, kafir dan stigma lainnya (Rawls;1971:An-Naim, 2007).
Kedua, masih di tingkat masyarakat sipil, dalam merespon fenomena intoleran dan kekerasan atau dalam bentuk konflik lainnya, perlu mengembangkan keterampilan membangun resolusi konflik yang partisipatif. Seluruh kelompok yang berkepentngan mesti dilibatkan.
Yang lebih penting lagi adalah dilakukan upaya penghindaran dari berbagai kemungkinan yang justru akan memicu konflik di tempat yang berbeda. Konspirasi tidak perlu dikembangkan. Tidak boleh ada judgement. Lebih penting lagi, perlu secara partisipatif melibatkan kelompok-kelompok yang bertikai tersebut sebagai pelaku utama perdamaian.
Ketiga, untuk merawat kemurnian demokrasi, negara harus membangun jarak yang bermartabat terhadap agama-agama. Pentingnya negara membangun jarak bermartabat terhadap agama-agama tersebut, An-Na’im menyebut dengan “the neutrality religion of the state” (An-Na’im, 2000:1).
Pentingnya menjaga jarak antara agama—negara, bukan dimaksudkan untuk meminggirkan agama-agama dalam ruang privat atau melakukan pemisahan antara agama dan negara secara ketat seperti dalam pengertian “sekulerisme klasik”. Netralitas negara terhadap agama dimaksudkan agar antara negara dan agama dapat membangun jarak yang berprinsip atau “principled distance” (Bhargava,2011:1). Dengan demikian antara negara dan agama tidak akan saling mengintervensi sekaligus tidak akan mendiskriminasi disebabkan keberpihakan terhadap satu agama atau golongan.
Hanya dalam bingkai rasional bermartabat itulah, masa depan demokrasi kita tidak akan lagi direcoki oleh pasal-pasal karet penodaan agama, apatah lagi hanya karena perbedaan penafsiran dan perbedaan sudut pandang dalam melihat fenomena agama. Allahu’alam bisawab.
Good site! I truly love how it really is simple on my eyes and thearticles or blog posts are well written. I’m wondering how Imight be notified whenever a new post has been created.I have subscribed to your RSS which must do the trick!Have a terrific day!
It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d certainly donate to this excellent blog! I suppose for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to new updates and will talk about this blog with my Facebook group. Chat soon!
肌のお手入を本などで見ると、
”良好で眩い肌をキープさせるために基礎化粧品などを利用して素肌のお手入れをすること。肌を綺麗にしお肌が乾くのを阻止するのを趣旨とし、洗った皮膚に化粧水などを施すのが人並みである”
と書いていますが、これではあまりわかりませんですね。
また、実際にわたしのもとには「スキンケアって？？」というメールが、結構頻繁に寄せられるんですよね・・・
ということで、今回は「スキンケアとは？」と題しまして、お肌の手入れの具体的な手法について、皆さんへお届けいたします。
詳しくは下URLをクリックしてください。
You have remarked very interesting details! ps nice website . “There’s always one who loves and one who lets himself be loved.” by W. Somerset Maugham.
It?¦s in reality a great and helpful piece of info. I?¦m happy that you just shared this helpful information with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
Hence, due to these testosterone side effects, one should avoid taking testosterone supplements or medicines, particularly if thee person is suffering benjgn prostatic hypertrophy (BPH), bleeding disorders, high cholesterol, any kind of cancer, liver or kidny disorder, heart disease, etc.
F*ckin’ tremendous things here. I’m very glad to look your post. Thank you a lot and i am looking ahead to touch you. Will you kindly drop me a mail?
Fantastic beat ! I would like to apprentice at the same time as you
amend your site, how could i subscribe for a blog
website? The account aided me a acceptable deal.
I were tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided vivid clear concept
GC
SEO HERO WIX CONTEST
Your means of describing the whole thing with this post is genuinely fastidious, every one be
capable of without difficulty understand it, Thanks a good deal.
Nice blog here! Also your site a lot up very fast! What host are you the use of? Can I am getting your associate hyperlink to your host? I want my web site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
There are some interesting points in time in this article however I don’t know if I see all of them middle to heart. There’s some validity but I’ll take hold opinion until I look into it further. Good article , thanks and we would like extra! Added to FeedBurner as nicely
I wish to voice my gratitude for your kindness in support of individuals who really need help with in this situation. Your very own commitment to passing the message across had been particularly good and have constantly made guys and women like me to arrive at their endeavors. Your amazing invaluable guidelines can mean so much a person like me and further more to my mates. Best wishes; from each one of us.
Great post. I was checking continuously this blog and I am impressed! Extremely useful information particularly the last part 🙂 I care for such information a lot. I was seeking this certain info for a very long time. Thank you and good luck.
Hi, just required you to know I he added your site to my Google bookmarks due to your layout. But seriously, I believe your internet site has 1 in the freshest theme I??ve came across. It extremely helps make reading your blog significantly easier.
You are a very clever person!
When looking for public records on-line (if you happen to be not
making use of a state or federal agency, that is), your greatest bet is to
use an actual third-party business that specializes in browsing public records even then, make certain to do your study and select a reputable company.
Frequently these firms charge fees, so you want to make certain you are not wasting money.
I carry on listening to the news broadcast lecture about receiving boundless online grant applications so I have been looking around for the top site to get one. Could you advise me please, where could i get some?
As a Newbie, I am always exploring online for articles that can benefit me. Thank you
Girfls have a 50 peer cent higher likelihood off receiving the incorrect first identification following a heart attack than men,, based on a brandd new study by the Univbersity of
Leeds.
Especially, guys with smaller testicles endure more from shrinkage while on therapy than men with bigger testicles.
Great paintings! That is the type of information that are meant to be shared across the internet. Shame on the search engines for now not positioning this publish higher! Come on over and consult with my web site . Thanks =)
You should take part in a contest for one of the best blogs on the web. I will recommend this site!
Real wonderful visual appeal on this website , I’d value it 10 10.
I’m really loving the theme/design of your site. Do you ever run into any internet browser compatibility issues? A number of my blog audience have complained about my site not operating correctly in Explorer but looks great in Chrome. Do you have any tips to help fix this issue?
Can I simply say what a comfort to discover an individual
who really knows what they are discussing online.
You actually know how to bring an issue to light and make it important.
More people really need to look at this and understand
this side of your story. I was surprised you are not more
popular since you surely possess the gift.
I think this is among the most vital info for me. And i am glad reading your article. But wanna remark on some general things, The site style is great, the articles is really excellent : D. Good job, cheers
Some really fantastic posts on this internet site, regards for contribution. “I finally know what distinguishes man from other beasts financial worries. – Journals” by Jules Renard.
I think this is among the most important
info for me. And i am glad reading your article.
But want to remark on some general things, The web site style is ideal, the
articles is really nice : D. Good job, cheers
Pretty component to content. I simply stumbled upon your web site and in accession capital to assert that I acquire in fact enjoyed account your weblog posts. Any way I’ll be subscribing for your augment or even I success you access persistently quickly.
This is a [webiste|site|platform|stagemount|place that you can find out about|poster board|geniune source|source|point of interest|subject|social club|poetic effort|a thing we do while listening to dubstep|place where you can come to demonstrate ideas|think} about PC and mobile phone repair in Schaumburg. Hoffman Estates and Palatine PC repair are here Among these things you can get some answers concerning PC repair in Hoffman EstatesThe speediest approach to find out about Hoffman Estates PC repair and wireless repair. Discover your approach to PC repair hoffman homes by utilizing these basic moving glades PC repair in Rolling Meadows. I gathered more [as far as|that|about} iPhone repair here. Samsung Galaxy Note I
Cette caméra GSM 3G sans fil utilise une technologie de détection qui combine chaleur et mouvement.
I am really inspired together with your writing talents as
smartly as with the format to your blog. Is that this a paid subject or did you modify it yourself?
Either way stay up the excellent high quality writing, it’s uncommon to peer a great blog like this
one these days..
Hey, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your website in Firefox, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping.
I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that,
very good blog!
Undeniably imagine that which you said. Your favourite justification appeared to be on the net the simplest factor to consider of.
I say to you, I certainly get irked at the same time as other people consider issues that they plainly don’t understand
about. You controlled to hit the nail upon the top
and also outlined out the whole thing with no need side effect , other people could take
a signal. Will likely be again to get more.
Thanks
You should take part in a contest for one of the best sites online.
I most certainly will highly recommend this website!
I am really enjoying the theme/design of your site. Do you ever run into any browser compatibility problems? A couple of my blog readers have complained about my website not operating correctly in Explorer but looks great in Opera. Do you have any recommendations to help fix this problem?
I do not even know the way I finished up right here, however I assumed this publish was once good. I do not recognise who you are however certainly you are going to a well-known blogger if you happen to are not already 😉 Cheers!
What’s up Dear, are you truly visiting this site on a
regular basis, if so then you will absolutely take good knowledge.
This new type of advertising is a favorite forr companies in search of
to marrket their products or services because of their comparatively low price.
Different considerations in regards to the privacy factor
embody the necessity of introducing the legal guidelines and procedures to regulate the internet marketing operations
and protect copying and publishing rights on the internet as well as develop the financial and business systems to facilitate online advertising actions.
our biggest problem maybe how to purchase a property outdoor umbrellas.
We want the outdoor umbrellas look perfect, bring shade,
bring long time, the fabrics on the canopy, the size with the umbrellas, numerous things.
When looking through Perfect Green Outdoor leisure Products Co., Ltd website, you’ll
find your property choice.
There are patio umbrellas, garden umbrellas, garden parasols, beach umbrellas, outdoor umbrellas,
various umbrellas. The fabric on the canopy are able to use sunbrella, acrylic
fabrics, oxford cloth, polyester fabrics. Acrylic fabric is several years guaranteed.
The outdoor umbrellas’ materials include
wood, metal, aluminum, fiberglass. The diameter is 6.5ft, 7.5ft,
8.5ft, 9.5ft ,customized is also acceptable.
Welcome to website, you’ll find much more informations.
In most circumstances your lender will evaluation your monetary history and as soon as accredited cheap payday
loans will be out there the subsequent enterprise day.
LX
Youu will have too be the person to keep you on track and comply wit tthe
plan that you have set forth to succeed in web advertising.
A payday loan dealer can be helpful if you can’t discover a lender who will lend to you.
This is just not the fault of thhe Internet marketing firm itself; rather, iit
hass extra to do with the fact that the Internet might be
unreliale aand typically obscure.
Hi my friend! I want to say that this post is amazing, nice written and include almost all important infos. I would like to see more posts like this.
I blog often and I really thank you for your content. This great article has truly peaked my interest.
I will bookmark your site and keep checking for
new information about once per week. I opted in for your Feed
too.
PX
Quality posts is the main to interest the users to go
to see the web page, that’s what this site is providing.
Awsome website! I am loving it!! Will be back later to read some more. I am taking your feeds also
Hmm it appears like your blog ate my first comment (it was super long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I wrote and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I too am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to the whole thing. Do you have any tips and hints for beginner blog writers? I’d genuinely appreciate it.
You’ll be able to simply discover out and study more about operating a web-based
enterprise, newest traits and effective methods and methods for advertising what you are promoting, website or product.
Howdy are using WordPress for your site platform? I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and create my own. Do you require any coding knowledge to make your own blog? Any help would be greatly appreciated!
AC
Good day! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering
which blog platform are you using for this site?
I’m getting sick and tired of WordPress because I’ve had
problems with hackers and I’m looking at options for another platform.
I would be awesome if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.
I think you have observed some very interesting points, thankyou for the post.