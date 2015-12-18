Pilkada Situbondo, Kiai, dan Premanisme Politik

IslamLib – Sehari sebelum pemilihan kepala daerah (pilkada) serentak 9 Desember silam, saya menonton Singham Returns. Film besutan Rohit Shetty itu, mengisahkan tentang seorang polisi berjuluk Singham (singa) yang mendapati satu anggotanya tewas misterius. Dalam penyelidikannya, Singham menemukan keterkaitan antara pemuka agama licik bernama Baba Ji —yang mempunyai banyak pengikut loyal dan relasi intim dengan sejumlah politikus local— atas pembunuhan anak buahnya tersebut.
Singkat cerita, Singham berhasil menyeret Baba Ji ke pengadilan. Namun, ketika sidang akan dimulai, melalui politikus yang diusungnya maju dalam pemilu, Baba Ji memprovokasi massa —yang dijejali preman— melakukan unjuk rasa atas nama agama. Tak terbendung, kerusuhan pun pecah. Saksi yang didatangkan untuk menguak kejahatan Baba Ji, dibunuh guna menghilangkan barang bukti.
Di bawah tekanan sosio-politik yang datang silih berganti, perjuangan Singham tak berhenti. Pada akhirnya, dia berhasil menyingkap kejahatan-kejahatan beserta laku korup terstuktur, sistemis, dan masif yang didalangi oleh Baba Ji dan politikus-politikus jagoannya.
Menyaksikan sinema ini, saya merasa pengambilan gambarnya bukan di Mumbai, melainkan di Situbondo –kabupaten yang dielukan sebagai Kota Santri. Sebab, laiknya Madura, masyarakat Situbondo dikenal dengan religiusitasnya. Namun, saat pilkada, kekerasan nampaknya menjadi ciri khas baru di sana. Betapa tidak, bertempat di salah satu pondok pesantren, Sukirman dianiaya karena diduga merobek pamflet pasangan calon (paslon) bupati/wakil bupati yang terdapat foto kiai masyhur (detikNews, 14/11/2015). Rumah ketua majelis dzikir pendukung paslon lain yang notabene keturunan kiai, pun diteror bondet (detikNews, 27/11/2015). Baru-baru ini, pegiat antikorupsi yang vokal terhadap salah satu kiai malah dijebloskan ke jeruji besi (detikNews, 15/12/2015). Paradoks.
Peran Politik Kiai. Selepas Reformasi, seiring diberlakukanya kebijakan desentralisasi, geliat politik daerah menampilkan beragam dinamika, disebabkan kran demokratisasi yang semakin terbuka lebar. Adanya ruang yang lebih luas bagi orang-orang untuk berebut “kursi” di tingkat kabupaten, misalnya, menjadikan kompetisi politik lebih dekat ke basis sosial masyarakat. Dengan demikian, figur yang memiliki kultur, jaringan, dan modal sosial lainnya, dapat lebih mudah tampil ke permukaan. Prosesnya apakah dengan cara terlibat secara langsung mencalonkan diri; atau secara tidak langsung, melalui pengaruh yang dimiliki di tengah masyarakat, menjadi tim sukses.
Kiai, sejak dahulu, menurut Clifford Geertz dalam esainya The Javanese Kijaji: The Changing Role of A Cultural Broker (1960), berperan sebagai perantara kultural dalam masyarakat, melalui simbol-simbol agama yang melekat pada dirinya. Loyalitas masyarakat menjadi modal utama kiai untuk melakukan tawar-menawar politik (political bargaining). Karena itu, bagi politikus, mereka kerap dimanfaatkan sebagai kendaraan menduduki struktural kepemerintahan dengan agenda besar akumulasi kekuasaan.
Akan tetapi, hak kiai untuk memberikan dukungan terhadap politikus tertentu, seyogyanya tidak melunturkan kewajiban moralnya sebagai pencerah umat. Memang, fenomena munculnya premanisme politik berupa dehumanisasi sebagai manifestasi unjuk kekuatan untuk memaksakan kehendak itu, harus dicegah sedini mungkin oleh semua orang. Walakin, kiai sesungguhnya mempunyai tanggungjawab yang lebih besar untuk meminimalisir laku anarkis ini. Salah satu bentuk pengejawantahannya ialah dengan menanamkan sikap kritis melalui suguhan informasi sekaligus edukasi politik yang baik dan benar kepada khalayak, supaya rakyat mampu menilai secara objektif semua langkah yang dijalankan para politikus, baik sesudah, maupun setelah pemilihan.
Tiga Jenis Kiai. Terkait masalah ini, DR Musta’in Syafi’i, salah satu pengasuh Pondok Pesantren Tebuireng, Jombang, mengelompokkan kiai menjadi tiga tipologi (www.nugarislurus.com, 22/8/2015). Pertama, kiai yang kejernihan melihat persoalan berdasarkan kacamata ketuhanan (al-‘ain al-bashirah)-nya lebih kuat dibandingkan mata duitan (al-‘ain al-bisyarah)-nya. Kiai tipe ini, selain mempunyai pandangan jauh ke depan, jiwanya juga bersih dan berperilaku lurus sesuai ajaran agama. Di samping itu, mereka zuhud, aktif menghindari dan mencegah hal-hal yang tak jelas halal-haramnya (syubhat), –apalagi yang jelas-jelas haram. Karena itu, sulit bagi mereka untuk membiarkan politik kotor ada di depannya.
Kedua, kiai yang “al-‘ain al-bisyarah”-nya lebih kuat dibandingkan “al-‘ain al-bashirah”-nya. Kiai tipe ini dibagi lagi menjadi dua kategori. Pertama, kiai yang sudah mengetahui adanya premanisme politik, politik uang (money politics), dan permainan busuk lainnya, tetapi membiarkannya, pura-pura tidak tahu. Mereka biasanya mempunyai kepentingan tersendiri, sehingga memilih jalur aman, demi tetap dapat mengeruk keuntungan. Kedua, kiai yang sudah mengetahui adanya kebusukan politik sekaligus membenarkan hal tersebut tetap berlangsung. Kiai tipe ini biasanya menguasai ilmu fiqih, pandai membuat rekayasa hukum (hilah) dengan sandaran pelbagai macam dalil. Hobinya berpolitik. Namun bukan murni untuk kemaslahatan umat seperti yang biasa didengungkannya, melainkan untuk memanen keuntungan pribadi dan kroni.
Ketiga, kiai yang “al-‘ain al-bashirah” dan “al-‘ain al-bisyarah”-nya sama-sama tidak jelas, juga tidak aktif. Kiai tipe ini bersih. Meski kesalihannya lebih condong hanya untuk dirinya sendiri, sehingga tidak menaruh perhatian terhadap apa yang terjadi di sekitar.
Kita sangat medambakan kiai tipe pertama. Sayangnya, kiai tipe kedua nampaknya kian mewabah saja. Bila sudah begini, apakah perlu diterapkan “lianzuo” untuk membasmi? “Lianzuo” adalah hukuman Tiongkok klasik, bila seseorang terbukti melanggar hukum, orang-orang terdekat –termasuk yang getol mendukungnya– juga turut dihukum. Sekadar tahu, dulu, terutama saat Dinasti Ming (1368-1644), ganjaran bagi pelaku korupsi adalah “baopi” (dikuliti).
Hey I am so thrilled I found your web site, I really found you by error, while I was looking on Aol for something else, Anyhow I am here now and would just like to say cheers for a fantastic post and a all round exciting blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to browse it all at the minute but I have book-marked it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a lot more, Please do keep up the great work.
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog and was curious what all is required to get set up? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very web savvy so I’m not 100 sure. Any suggestions or advice would be greatly appreciated. Thanks
Hello! I just would like to give a huge thumbs up for the great info you have here on this post. I will be coming back to your blog for more soon.
I¦ve been exploring for a little for any high quality articles or weblog posts in this kind of house . Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this site. Reading this information So i¦m satisfied to exhibit that I’ve a very good uncanny feeling I came upon just what I needed. I such a lot undoubtedly will make certain to don¦t overlook this website and give it a glance on a constant basis.
Hello! Someone in my Myspace group shared this site with us so I came to look it over. I’m definitely loving the information. I’m book-marking and will be tweeting this to my followers! Great blog and wonderful design.
SEO HERO WIX CONTEST
Thanks for sharing superb informations. Your site is very cool. I am impressed by the details that you’ve on this site. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for extra articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found just the info I already searched everywhere and simply could not come across. What a perfect website.
Really enjoyed this update, how can I make is so that I receive an email sent to me whenever you make a new post?
Very clear web site, thankyou for this post.
Nice post. I learn something more challenging on different blogs everyday. It will always be stimulating to read content from other writers and practice a little something from their store. I’d prefer to use some with the content on my blog whether you don’t mind. Natually I’ll give you a link on your web blog. Thanks for sharing.
Hi there very nice web site!! Man .. Beautiful .. Wonderful .. I’ll bookmark your site and take the feeds also…I am satisfied to search out numerous helpful info right here within the submit, we want develop extra techniques in this regard, thank you for sharing. . . . . .
I feel this is one of the such a lot important info for me. And i’m glad reading your article. But wanna observation on few normal things, The web site taste is perfect, the articles is really excellent : D. Good job, cheers
There are actually loads of particulars like that to take into consideration. That may be a great point to convey up. I provide the ideas above as normal inspiration however clearly there are questions like the one you deliver up the place the most important factor might be working in honest good faith. I don?t know if finest practices have emerged around things like that, however I’m positive that your job is clearly recognized as a good game. Each girls and boys feel the impact of only a second’s pleasure, for the remainder of their lives.
Nice post. I be taught one thing more difficult on totally different blogs everyday. It’ll all the time be stimulating to learn content material from other writers and apply a bit of something from their store. I’d desire to use some with the content material on my blog whether you don’t mind. Natually I’ll give you a hyperlink in your net blog. Thanks for sharing.
Good post. I learn one thing more challenging on different blogs everyday. It can at all times be stimulating to learn content from different writers and apply a little bit one thing from their store. I’d favor to use some with the content on my blog whether or not you don’t mind. Natually I’ll provide you with a link in your web blog. Thanks for sharing.
Hi, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your website in Safari, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, fantastic blog!
Fantastic web site. A lot of useful info here. I’m sending it to some friends ans also sharing in delicious. And of course, thank you for your sweat!
naturally like your website however you have to take a look at the spelling on quite a few of your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling issues and I to find it very troublesome to inform the truth nevertheless I’ll certainly come again again.
Hello! Do you know if they make any plugins to protect against hackers?
I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked
hard on. Any tips?
This design is spectacular! You definitely know how to keep a reader amused. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Excellent job. I really loved what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!
Magnificent items from you, man. I have bear in mind your stuff previous to and you’re simply too wonderful. I actually like what you’ve received here, certainly like what you are stating and the way during which you are saying it. You make it entertaining and you continue to take care of to stay it smart. I can’t wait to read far more from you. This is really a tremendous web site.
Just want to say your article is as astonishing. The clarity for your put up is just cool and i can think you’re a professional in this subject. Fine with your permission allow me to take hold of your RSS feed to keep updated with coming near near post. Thanks 1,000,000 and please continue the enjoyable work.
Hello.This post was extremely remarkable, particularly because I was searching for thoughts on this issue last Friday.
I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you make this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you? Plz answer back as I’m looking to create my own blog and would like to know where u got this from. thank you
Hello would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re using? I’m planning to start my own blog soon but I’m having a hard time deciding between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your layout seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something completely unique. P.S Sorry for being off-topic but I had to ask!
Your method of describing the whole thing in this piece of writing is actually fastidious, all can simply be aware of
it, Thanks a lot.
Hi there! This post couldn’t be written any better! Reading through this post reminds me of my previous room mate! He always kept talking about this. I will forward this article to him. Pretty sure he will have a good read. Thank you for sharing!
What i don’t realize is actually how you’re no longer actually much more well-preferred than you might be now. You’re so intelligent. You already know thus considerably when it comes to this matter, produced me for my part imagine it from so many numerous angles. Its like men and women are not interested unless it is something to do with Woman gaga! Your own stuffs great. All the time maintain it up!
The next time I read a blog, I hope that it doesnt disappoint me as much as this one. I mean, I know it was my choice to read, but I actually thought youd have something interesting to say. All I hear is a bunch of whining about something that you could fix if you werent too busy looking for attention.
I also believe hence, perfectly composed post! .
Its excellent as your other content : D, thankyou for putting up. “Say not, ‘I have found the truth,’ but rather, ‘I have found a truth.'” by Kahlil Gibran.
naturally like your website but you need to check the spelling on several of your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling issues and I find it very bothersome to tell the truth nevertheless I will certainly come back again.
I love your writing style truly enjoying this internet site.
you’re really a good webmaster. The site loading speed is amazing. It seems that you’re doing any unique trick. In addition, The contents are masterpiece. you’ve done a great job on this topic!
Great paintings! This is the kind of information that are supposed to be shared around the web. Disgrace on Google for not positioning this submit higher! Come on over and visit my site . Thank you =)
Thank you a lot for providing individuals with an exceptionally nice possiblity to discover important secrets from this site. It is always very cool and stuffed with amusement for me personally and my office mates to visit your site nearly three times every week to see the new issues you will have. And lastly, I am actually motivated for the eye-popping techniques served by you. Some 3 points in this article are essentially the finest I’ve ever had.
This actually answered my downside, thanks!
Usually I don’t read post on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very forced me to try and do it! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thanks, quite nice article.
I’m curious to find out what blog system you have been using?
I’m having some small security issues with my latest blog and I would like to find something more secure.
Do you have any suggestions?
It’s actually a great and useful piece of information. I’m happy that you just
shared this helpful information with us. Please stay
us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
Hello, everything is going well here and ofcourse every one is sharing data,
that’s really fine, keep up writing.