IslamLib – Tanah Poso diciptakan Tuhan seakan “tidak dalam senyum”. Tiap hari Poso memantulkan kengerian. Tak henti-hentinya ia mengalirkan darah. Entah sudah berapa banyak jiwa yang meninggal dengan percuma. Bukan hanya mereka yang sudah tergolong dewasa, tapi Poso juga telah merenggut nyawa bayi-bayi. Letusan bom yang meluluh-lantakkan benda-benda tak kunjung bisa ditanggulangi.
Masyarakat Poso berada dalam himpitan ketakutan dan kekhawatiran. Takut, bom akan meledak dan meledak lagi. Mereka khawatir anggota keluarga yang tercinta akan hilang tertelan amukan bom dan pedang. Di Poso, tak ada ketenangan dan harmoni yang abadi. Yang ada hanyalah peledakan bom yang terus menerus. Sepanjang tahun 1998-2003, Poso berada dalam taufan konflik yang melibatkan umat Islam dan Kristen.
Berbagai upaya untuk menyelesaikan konflik tersebut sesungguhnya sudah berulang kali ditempuh. Yusuf Kalla ketika masih menjabat sebagai Menko Kesra dalam kabinet Megawati telah merintis jalan penyelesaian yang disimbolisasikan dengan ditanda-tanganinya Deklarasi Malino I tanggal 20 Desember 2001.
Tapi, deklarasi itu tampaknya memang bukanlah lampu aladin yang sanggup menyulap Poso dalam damai. Poso yang lepas dari teror dan kekerasan. Dalam waktu yang tak terlalu lama, deklarasi itu seperti mengalami proses deregulasi. Dihancurkan sendi-sendinya dan konflik kembali mengharu-biru hingga Agustus 2003.
Jum’at kemarin, 10 Maret 2006 pukul 07.45 Wita ledakan bom terjadi lagi, kini di kompleks Pura Agung Jagadnata, Kelurahan Toini Kecamatan Poso Pesisir Utara, Sulawesi tengah. Komando Pemulihan Keamanan (Koopkam) Poso yang sudah beberapa waktu lalu dibentuk tak bisa melakukan antisipasi dini sehingga bom tetap meletus.
Aparat kepolisian memang belum berhasil mengungkap motif di balik pemboman itu. Namun, sejumlah analisa sudah mulai beredar di lingkungan masyarakat sipil. Salah satunya, bahwa terdapat sekelompok orang yang berupaya merawat “darah” di Poso. Ada pihak-pihak tertentu yang ingin memelihara kekerasan di sana. Jika itu motifnya, maka alangkah jahatnya sekawanan orang yang tak berhati nurani itu.
Mereka telah menjadikan manusia lain yang tak berdosa sebagai tumbal untuk kepentingan mereka sendiri, mungkin kepentingan politik kekuasaan atau malah kepentingan ekonomi-finansial. Mereka mengeruk keuntungan di atas timbunan darah.
Tindakan para pembom itu susah dikunyah akal sehat. Kutukan dari seluruh anak bangsa ini pantas dialamatkan kepada mereka. Dan jika kelak diketahui aktor intelektual di balik pemboman-pemboman itu, maka selayaknya mereka dihukum dengan seberat-beratnya.
Sudah saatnya masyarakat Poso, apapun latar belakang dan asal-usulnya, mulai membangun kewaspadaan bersama. Para tokoh agama dan adat perlu duduk bersama untuk merumuskan langkah-langkah penanggulangan teror, tanpa terlalu berharap banyak dari pemerintah yang telah gagal menciptakan rasa aman buat warga masyarakat.
Wahai masyarakat Poso, tanggalkan seluruh dendam yang selama ini mungkin masih lekat di hati. Ini adalah momen untuk merapatkan barisan melawan terorisme. Jika teror itu telah pudar, maka poso tak lagi dikenang sebagai kawasan yang mengerikan melainkan yang menyenangkan.
