Home » Politik » Poso
poso

Poso

Abdul Moqsith Ghazali 20/03/2006 73 Views

4/5 (1)

IslamLib – Tanah Poso diciptakan Tuhan seakan “tidak dalam senyum”. Tiap hari Poso memantulkan kengerian. Tak henti-hentinya ia mengalirkan darah. Entah sudah berapa banyak jiwa yang meninggal dengan percuma. Bukan hanya mereka yang sudah tergolong dewasa, tapi Poso juga telah merenggut nyawa bayi-bayi. Letusan bom yang meluluh-lantakkan benda-benda tak kunjung bisa ditanggulangi.

Masyarakat Poso berada dalam himpitan ketakutan dan kekhawatiran. Takut, bom akan meledak dan meledak lagi. Mereka khawatir anggota keluarga yang tercinta akan hilang tertelan amukan bom dan pedang. Di Poso, tak ada ketenangan dan harmoni yang abadi. Yang ada hanyalah peledakan bom yang terus menerus. Sepanjang tahun 1998-2003, Poso berada dalam taufan konflik yang melibatkan umat Islam dan Kristen.

Berbagai upaya untuk menyelesaikan konflik tersebut sesungguhnya sudah berulang kali ditempuh. Yusuf Kalla ketika masih menjabat sebagai Menko Kesra dalam kabinet Megawati telah merintis jalan penyelesaian yang disimbolisasikan dengan ditanda-tanganinya Deklarasi Malino I tanggal 20 Desember 2001.

Tapi, deklarasi itu tampaknya memang bukanlah lampu aladin yang sanggup menyulap Poso dalam damai. Poso yang lepas dari teror dan kekerasan. Dalam waktu yang tak terlalu lama, deklarasi itu seperti mengalami proses deregulasi. Dihancurkan sendi-sendinya dan konflik kembali mengharu-biru hingga Agustus 2003.

Jum’at kemarin, 10 Maret 2006 pukul 07.45 Wita ledakan bom terjadi lagi, kini di kompleks Pura Agung Jagadnata, Kelurahan Toini Kecamatan Poso Pesisir Utara, Sulawesi tengah. Komando Pemulihan Keamanan (Koopkam) Poso yang sudah beberapa waktu lalu dibentuk tak bisa melakukan antisipasi dini sehingga bom tetap meletus.

Aparat kepolisian memang belum berhasil mengungkap motif di balik pemboman itu. Namun, sejumlah analisa sudah mulai beredar di lingkungan masyarakat sipil. Salah satunya, bahwa terdapat sekelompok orang yang berupaya merawat “darah” di Poso. Ada pihak-pihak tertentu yang ingin memelihara kekerasan di sana. Jika itu motifnya, maka alangkah jahatnya sekawanan orang yang tak berhati nurani itu.

Mereka telah menjadikan manusia lain yang tak berdosa sebagai tumbal untuk kepentingan mereka sendiri, mungkin kepentingan politik kekuasaan atau malah kepentingan ekonomi-finansial. Mereka mengeruk keuntungan di atas timbunan darah.

Tindakan para pembom itu susah dikunyah akal sehat. Kutukan dari seluruh anak bangsa ini pantas dialamatkan kepada mereka. Dan jika kelak diketahui aktor intelektual di balik pemboman-pemboman itu, maka selayaknya mereka dihukum dengan seberat-beratnya.

Sudah saatnya masyarakat Poso, apapun latar belakang dan asal-usulnya, mulai membangun kewaspadaan bersama. Para tokoh agama dan adat perlu duduk bersama untuk merumuskan langkah-langkah penanggulangan teror, tanpa terlalu berharap banyak dari pemerintah yang telah gagal menciptakan rasa aman buat warga masyarakat.

Wahai masyarakat Poso, tanggalkan seluruh dendam yang selama ini mungkin masih lekat di hati. Ini adalah momen untuk merapatkan barisan melawan terorisme. Jika teror itu telah pudar, maka poso tak lagi dikenang sebagai kawasan yang mengerikan melainkan yang menyenangkan.

Silahkan nilai tulisan ini

53 comments

  1. hamptonbayceilingfanslighting
    16/12/2016 at 3:06 am

    I like the efforts you have put in this, thanks for all the great articles.

  2. subwaysurfersgame.net
    16/12/2016 at 7:50 am

    Nice read, I just passed this onto a colleague who was doing some research on that. And he just bought me lunch since I found it for him smile Therefore let me rephrase that: Thank you for lunch! “Without friends no one would choose to live, though he had all other goods.” by Aristotle.

  3. work at home jobs 2017
    16/12/2016 at 1:15 pm

    Hello! This is kind of off topic but I need some guidance from an established blog. Is it tough to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty quick. I’m thinking about making my own but I’m not sure where to begin. Do you have any ideas or suggestions? With thanks

  4. emulator for pc
    17/12/2016 at 6:10 am

    Definitely consider that that you stated. Your favourite reason appeared to be on the internet the easiest factor to be mindful of. I say to you, I certainly get annoyed at the same time as folks consider worries that they just do not understand about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and outlined out the whole thing with no need side effect , other folks can take a signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thank you

  5. video seo company
    18/12/2016 at 4:15 pm

    SEO HERO WIX CONTEST

  6. http://motupatlu-games.in
    19/12/2016 at 12:31 am

    Today, while I was at work, my sister stole my iPad and tested to see if it can survive a 25 foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My iPad is now destroyed and she has 83 views. I know this is totally off topic but I had to share it with someone!

  7. Andy
    19/12/2016 at 4:17 am

    I am no longer positive the place you’re getting your info, but great topic. I needs to spend some time studying much more or figuring out more. Thank you for magnificent information I used to be in search of this info for my mission.

  8. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ldNT3V19JdE
    19/12/2016 at 8:03 am

    This is a very good tips especially to those new to blogosphere, brief and accurate information… Thanks for sharing this one. A must read article.

  9. golf holidays spain
    19/12/2016 at 11:54 am

    The very crux of your writing while appearing agreeable at first, did not really settle well with me personally after some time. Someplace within the sentences you actually managed to make me a believer unfortunately just for a short while. I however have got a problem with your leaps in assumptions and you would do nicely to fill in those gaps. When you can accomplish that, I will undoubtedly end up being impressed.

  10. http://shahbaz46.world.edu/2016/12/17/submit-invention-ideas-big-companies/
    21/12/2016 at 4:49 am

    What i do not understood is in reality how you are not actually much more neatly-favored than you may be now. You’re very intelligent. You recognize thus significantly relating to this subject, made me in my opinion consider it from so many various angles. Its like women and men are not fascinated until it¦s one thing to accomplish with Woman gaga! Your individual stuffs outstanding. All the time handle it up!

  11. soundation.com/user/witam1610
    21/12/2016 at 6:19 pm

    I think this website has got some very wonderful information for everyone :D. “A friend might well be reckoned the masterpiece of nature.” by Ralph Waldo Emerson.

  12. http://100bestwhatsappstatus.com
    23/12/2016 at 10:48 pm

    Thank you for sharing superb informations. Your web-site is very cool. I’m impressed by the details that you¦ve on this site. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for more articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found simply the information I already searched all over the place and just could not come across. What a great site.

  13. watch suicide squad 2016 online
    25/12/2016 at 12:23 am

    I really appreciate this post. I¦ve been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thx again

  14. building and contents insurance comparison
    27/12/2016 at 8:18 pm

    I haven’t checked in here for a while as I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are good quality so I guess I’ll add you back to my everyday bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂

  15. abogados de accidentes de auto
    28/12/2016 at 4:20 am

    Great work! This is the type of information that should be shared around the web. Shame on Google for not positioning this post higher! Come on over and visit my web site . Thanks =)

  16. make money with lindsey
    28/12/2016 at 10:22 am

    Thank you for another informative website. Where else could I get that kind of information written in such a perfect way? I’ve a project that I’m just now working on, and I’ve been on the look out for such information.

  17. infinity earrings
    28/12/2016 at 9:00 pm

    of course like your website however you need to take a look at the spelling on several of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling issues and I find it very troublesome to inform the reality then again I?¦ll definitely come back again.

  18. http://bit.ly/2hBUZfm
    29/12/2016 at 12:12 am

    Amazing! This blog looks just like my old one! It’s on a totally different subject but it has pretty much the same page layout and design. Outstanding choice of colors!

  19. נגריה עשה זאת בעצמך פתח תקווה
    29/12/2016 at 2:17 am

    I would like to thank you for the efforts you’ve put in writing this website. I’m hoping the same high-grade blog post from you in the upcoming as well. Actually your creative writing skills has inspired me to get my own web site now. Actually the blogging is spreading its wings rapidly. Your write up is a great example of it.

  20. buy dark beats
    29/12/2016 at 6:45 pm

    An impressive share, I just given this onto a colleague who was doing somewhat evaluation on this. And he actually purchased me breakfast because I found it for him.. smile. So let me reword that: Thnx for the deal with! However yeah Thnkx for spending the time to debate this, I really feel strongly about it and love reading more on this topic. If possible, as you turn out to be experience, would you mind updating your weblog with extra details? It’s extremely helpful for me. Big thumb up for this blog put up!

  21. putlocker
    30/12/2016 at 2:52 am

    he blog was how do i say it… relevant, finally something that helped me. Thanks

  22. govt jobs in ap
    31/12/2016 at 10:36 pm

    I like the helpful info you provide in your articles. I will bookmark your blog and check again here regularly. I am quite certain I will learn many new stuff right here! Good luck for the next!

  23. rap beats
    01/01/2017 at 3:35 am

    Absolutely written subject matter, appreciate it for selective information.

  24. back pain
    03/01/2017 at 11:40 am

    I like this site very much, Its a rattling nice
    place to read and incur info.

  25. security handicap denial
    03/01/2017 at 12:06 pm

    I as well believe thus, perfectly indited post!

  26. Shenna
    03/01/2017 at 1:47 pm

    Researchers have learned that folks are more likely to gain weight if they don’t get enough sleep, and it is
    got nothing to do with eating more food when you’re
    tired.

  27. seo
    03/01/2017 at 4:27 pm

    Howdy! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this site? I’m getting tired of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m looking at alternatives for another platform. I would be awesome if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.

  28. disability case
    03/01/2017 at 4:53 pm

    Good article and right to the point. I am not sure if this is really
    the best place to ask but do you folks have any ideea
    where to get some professional writers? Thanks 🙂

  29. Minna
    03/01/2017 at 7:30 pm

    Greetings! I’ve been following your web site for a while now and finally got the bravery to go ahead and give
    you a shout out from Houston Tx! Just wanted to say keep up the fantastic work!

  30. dating in atlanta
    03/01/2017 at 9:04 pm

    Ꮐreetіngs! Very useful advice within this post! It is the littlᥱ changes that will make the
    greatest cҺanges. Many thanks for sharing!

  31. Bettye
    03/01/2017 at 9:04 pm

    Núcleo de Convívio da Família Pe. Pedro Vignola: um estudo sobre a reinserção social do macróbio na estrutura familiar.

  32. jual plastik kemasan
    03/01/2017 at 9:43 pm

    Not only that, plastic bags pollute the ocean and clog drains and pipelines, causing far more
    and additional harm, killing thousands of animals each and every year.

  33. Ashleigh
    03/01/2017 at 10:41 pm

    Its like you learn my thoughts! You appear to grasp a lot abouht this, lik yoou wrote the ebook
    in it or something. I think that you could do with some p.c.
    to pressure the message home a bit, but other than that, that is magnificeent
    blog. An excellent read. I wwill definitely be back.

  34. Targetr Review
    03/01/2017 at 10:53 pm

    Hi there! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be ok.
    I’m undoubtedly enjoying your blog and look forward to new updates.

  35. Clemmie
    03/01/2017 at 11:21 pm

    I was curious if you ever considered changing the structure
    oof your blog? Its very well written; I loove what youve got
    to say. But maybe yoou could a little more in the way oof content so eople
    could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for
    only having 1 or two pictures. Maybe you coupd space itt outt better?

  36. Acompanhantes de luxo no Rio de Janeiro
    03/01/2017 at 11:39 pm

    A melhora apresentada pelo Flamengo nos últimos jogos deixou
    técnico Cristóvão Borges, que chegou a oscilar
    no função por conta de uma sequência de resultados ruins, bastante animado.

  37. Tắm trắng giá bao nhiêu
    04/01/2017 at 12:20 am

    My spouse and I stumbled over here from a different web page and thought
    I may as well check things out. I like what I see
    so now i’m following you. Look forward to finding out about your web page yet
    again.

  38. fdj 10 euros offert
    04/01/2017 at 12:50 am

    When sokeone writes an post he/she retains the thought of a user in his/her brain that how a user
    can understand it. Thus that’s why this paragraph is outstdanding.
    Thanks!

  39. patio umbrella sun umbrella beach umbrella market parasol
    04/01/2017 at 1:53 am

    our biggest problem maybe how to find property outdoor umbrellas.
    We want the outdoor umbrellas look perfect, bring
    shade, bring long time, the fabrics on the canopy, the size in the umbrellas, numerous things.
    When looking through Perfect Green Outdoor leisure Products
    Co., Ltd website, you will discover your property choice.

    There are patio umbrellas, garden umbrellas, garden parasols,
    beach umbrellas, outdoor umbrellas, various umbrellas. The fabric from the canopy will use sunbrella, acrylic
    fabrics, oxford cloth, polyester fabrics. Acrylic fabric is a few years guaranteed.

    The outdoor umbrellas’ materials include wood, metal, aluminum,
    fiberglass. The diameter is 6.5ft, 7.5ft, 8.5ft, 9.5ft ,tailor
    made is also acceptable.
    Welcome to your website, many times much more informations.

  40. apto tijuca rj aluguel
    04/01/2017 at 2:37 am

    BG

  41. Best tactical Gear
    04/01/2017 at 3:02 am

    It has also of the main functions of the above sports activities bands
    and syncs simply to the iPhone or iPod touch nevertheless not to
    the Android.

  42. como fazer treino de musculação para emagrecer
    04/01/2017 at 3:37 am

    XL

  43. tier 2 links
    04/01/2017 at 4:28 am

    I would like to thank you for the efforts you have
    put in writing this website. I am hoping to see the same high-grade
    content from you in the future as well. In truth, your creative writing abilities has encouraged me to get my very own website now 😉

  44. https://www.youtube.com/
    04/01/2017 at 4:32 am

    I was honored to receive a call from my friend when he discovered
    the important suggestions shared on your site. Going through your blog posting is a real great experience.
    Thank you for thinking about readers like me, and I would like for
    you the best of success like a professional in this topic.

  45. quatgiare vn
    04/01/2017 at 4:37 am

    Thanks for your marvelous posting! I actually enjoyed reading it, you may be a great author.

    I will ensure that I bookmark your blog and definitely will come back in the future.
    I want to encourage yourself to continue your great job, have a nice holiday weekend!

  46. cipro
    04/01/2017 at 4:47 am

    Please let me know if you’re looking for a article author for your weblog.

    You have some really great articles and I think I would be a good asset.
    If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d love to write some content for your blog in exchange for a link back to
    mine. Please send me an e-mail if interested. Cheers!

  47. anal dildo|anal extreme
    04/01/2017 at 4:52 am

    Hi there, I enjoy reading all of your post. I like to write a little comment
    to support you.

  48. xxx
    04/01/2017 at 4:52 am

    Hello there! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog
    before but after going through many of the posts I realized it’s new to me.
    Nonetheless, I’m certainly happy I found it and I’ll
    be book-marking it and checking back regularly!

  49. Bianca
    04/01/2017 at 4:53 am

    Grezt article! Thaat is thee kind of information that should be shared
    around the web. Disgrface on the search engines ffor not positioning this post
    upper! Come on oer and consult with mmy website . Thhanks =)

  50. nilo peçanha centro rj mapa
    04/01/2017 at 5:01 am

    No seu primeiro ano, Projeto funcionou com uma equipe
    integrada por um responsáveis musicoterapeuta,
    oito musicoterapeutas estagiários do Conservatório Brasileiro de Música – Centro Universitário (CBM –
    CEU) e também três músicos voluntários
    (que já prestavam um serviço com música
    em na enfermaria de cancro ginecológico).

  51. เรียนพิเศษ
    04/01/2017 at 5:16 am

    Normally I do not read post on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up very pressured me to take a look at and do so!
    Your writing style has been amazed me. Thank you, quite great post.

  52. perfect green patio umbrellasperfect green pop up tentperfect green patio umbrellasperfect green pop up tent
    04/01/2017 at 5:33 am

    Perfect Green Outdoor leisure Products Co., Ltd is patio umbrellas and show up tents manufacturer with years’ experiences in manufacture umbrellas and screen print.

    The products of the company mainly include:
    1.patio umbrellas: wooden patio umbrellas, aluminum frame patio
    umbrellas, metal frame patio umbrellas, fiberglass frame patio umbrellas.

    2.garden umbrellas: wooden garden umbrellas, aluminum frame garden parasols, metal frame garden umbrellas, fiberglass
    frame garden umbrellas.
    3.beach umbrellas: wooden beach umbrellas, aluminum frame beach umbrellas, metal frame beach umbrellas, fiberglass frame beach umbrellas.

    4.outdoor umbrellas
    5.commercial umbrellas
    6.cantilever umbrellas
    7.shade umbrellas
    8.market umbrellas
    9.aluminum popup tents

  53. Wally
    04/01/2017 at 5:35 am

    Whenn I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get three emails with the same comment.
    Is there any way you can remove me from that service?
    Appreciate it!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Redaksi | Naskah | Iklan |
Copyright (c) 2017 Islamlib