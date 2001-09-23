Anarkisme Atas Nama Agama

Bagi sebagian orang, Orde Baru (Orba) adalah sosok menakutkan bak butho cakil yang menyeringai seram. Orba tidak direpresentasikan Soeharto secara personal, tapi inherent dalam sistem yang dibangunnya selama beberapa puluh tahun.
Argumen di bawah ini, barangkali, kurang populer; bahwa ada salah satu —untuk tidak menyebut satu-satunya— warisan Orba (sebelum dekade 1990-an) yang sebenarnya layak “dilestarikan;” “Keberhasilan” rezim dalam menyediakan ruang publik (public sphere) yang kebal dari agama.
Jadi, privatisasi agama mampu menjaga eksistensi ruang publik dari pemaknaan sepihak atas nama kebenaran menurut agama tertentu.
Ketersediaan ruang publik yang netral ini merupakan suatu keniscayaan bagi negara —yang sedari semula oleh para founding fathers-nya— telah mentahbiskan dirinya bukan sebagai negara teokratis, meskipun negara juga menolak untuk disebut sekuler. Ketidakjelasan ini memunculkan interpretasi yang beragam terhadap pemaknaan hubungan ruang publik dan agama.
Secara simultan, bergulirnya era reformasi turut mendorong munculnya keberanian, bahkan klaim sepihak yang mendorong interpretasi untuk aksi, dari kalangan tertentu yang memaksakan aspirasi religiusnya untuk diterapkan di wilayah publik. Dalam situasi ini, anarki sosial akibat pertentangan siapa yang berhak menafsir, tinggal menunggu waktu.
Dalam kaitan ini, pada sebuah dialog antaragama, Ulil Abshar-Abdalla, pengamat sosial-agama, menyebut dua agenda masalah: meruyaknya kasus-kasus perusakan gereja dan rentetan kekerasan yang terjadi secara maraton di ruang publik.
Pernyataan Ulil tidak bunyi bila tidak muncul aktivitas-aktivitas penertiban terhadap kafe-kafe dan tempat yang dianggap maksiat. Dengan mengusung nama Tuhan dan panji-panji agama, para laskar sipil ini bertindak sebagai “polisi surgawi” yang absah melakukan anarkisme.
Remoralisasi publik dengan diwarnai aksi-aksi kekerasan ini tidak saja menimbulkan kecemasan di kalangan pemeluk agama lain, tapi juga masih diperdebatkan di kalangan internal umat.
Seringnya nama Tuhan diusung dalam aksi-aksi penertiban “lokalisasi maksiat” ini berpijak pada indikasi nyata bahwa anarki sosial yang terjadi di ruang-ruang publik sulit melepaskan diri dari simbol, idiom dan atribut keagamaan yang disandang oleh para pelakunya.
Memang ada sederet bukti bahwa Islam kaya akan ajaran perang (al-qital). Doktrin Islam tentang pengelolaan dan penggunaan kekerasan ini, secara langsung, dicontohkan Nabi Saw, sebagaimana yang tertera dalam hadis-hadis. Tapi, doktrin Islam tentang kekerasan lebih mengacu pada kerangka amar ma’ruf nahi munkar dengan falsafah “mempertahankan diri” sebagai jargonnya.
Namun, kita juga dilarang membakar rumah ibadah, bahkan dalam situasi perang (al-qital) —situasi yang sudah membolehkan orang untuk bertindak anarki. Mafhum mukhalafah-nya, pada situasi di mana tidak ada pilihan untuk dibunuh atau membunuh, menikam atau ditikam, haram hukumnya menebang pohon, merusak rumah ibadah, membunuh perempuan dan anak-anak, apalagi dalam situasi damai sentosa.
