Antara Radikalisme dan Warung Nasi

IslamLib – Beberapa kali saya ditanya tentang bagaimana respons saya terhadap kelompok Islam yang melakukan sweeping atas rumah makan-rumah makan yang buka di siang bolong pada bulan Ramadhan? Dalam hati, jelas saya sangat anti terhadap tindakan-tindakan seperti itu, namun saya harus menjawab pertanyaan itu secara verbal, yang berarti saya harus berangkat dan berakhir dengan minimal satu perspektif atau cara pandang.
Sahabat saya Yuli, seorang Buddhist beberapa hari lalu pernah berkomentar “kalau semua tempat maksiat ditutup, rumah makan dibredel, semua godaan-godaan puasa itu ditiadakan, lalu kalian puasa untuk apa?…kalian akan mengendalikan diri dari apa? Saya mengangguk dalam hati, bahwa sebenarnya di situlah pesan puasa itu terletak; untuk tergoda, untuk merasa lapar, untuk merasa haus, lelah, berat dan seterusnya….
Tapi, sebenarnya bukan karena tergoda makanan atau tergoda dengan tempat maksiat, kelompok itu bertindak brutal menyegel tempat-tempat itu, namun karena mereka ‘tersinggung’, merasa bahwa ibadah mereka tidak ‘dihormati’; ‘bulan yang mereka agungkan, tidak diagungkan; hari-hari yang mereka sucikan, tidak dihargai.
Ya, ada nafsu dan egoisme keberagamaan yang tidak selesai. Lalu apa bedanya membredel warung makan yang buka di siang hari itu, dengan memaksa orang lain melakukan sholat? Sama-sama memaksa sebuah ketundukan yang dimata Allah itu tidak bernilai apa-apa.
Jika kita hendak berpuasa, puasalah karena kita tunduk beribadah, bukan karena dipaksa orang lain. Jika hendak sholat, sholatlah karena rasa syukur penghambaan, bukan karena paksaan pihak lain. Jika ingin menutup warung makan di siang hari pada bulan Ramadhan, lakukan itu sebagai ketulusan…
Nampaknya, gagasan bahwa Indonesia ini harus menjadi ‘negara Islam’ memang masih berdenyut. Tidak cukup penghormatan atas Islam itu dilakukan atas dasar ‘ketulusan’. Mereka ingin ‘ketulusan itu dijadikan sebuah ‘sistem’, di formalkan sebagai aturan-aturan negara.
Di sinilah beda orang yang “legowo” bahwa ia hidup ditengah perbedaan, dengan orang yang “resah” dengan perbedaan itu. Ia ingin semuanya seragam. Kalaupun tidak seragam, ia ingin warna bajunya yang paling dominan. Diskusi tentang pemisahan ‘ibadah’ sebagai urusan yang ‘private’ dari yang ‘publik’ tak pernah mampu menyadarkan ego dan ambisi kuasa atas orang lain.
Namun catatan ini bukan diskusi ilmiah tentang “negara dan Syariat Islam”. ini hanya sebuah renungan Ramadhan. Refleksinya hanya tentang moral etis dari Ramadhan itu sendiri; bahwa ramadhan sebenarnya juga merupakan media pengendalian diri, dari ketergodaan untuk merasa harus dihormati oleh semua pihak; ketergodaan untuk marah, berbuat kasar dan merugikan pihak-pihak lain.
Apakah makna dari keberhasilan kita menahan lapar dan dahaga, jika kita tidak berhasil menjaga perasaan orang lain; kita membuatnya menangis, kita bahkan menyemai benih-benih dendam dan sakit hati?
Sahabat, untuk apa kita puasa jika kita menyakiti, merusak dan membuat orang lain rugi?
