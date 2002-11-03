Home » Politik » Radikalisme » Ba’asyir
Anick Tohari 03/11/2002

“Kita mungkin berbeda, tapi saya akan membela hak Anda untuk mengemukakan pendapat Anda,” demikian Voltaire mengajari kita, betapa perbedaan bukan alasan untuk menindas lawan. Empatbelas abad yang lalu, Quran juga telah mewanti-wanti; “janganlah kebencianmu terhadap suatu kaum membuatmu bertindak tak adil.”

Ba’asyir mungkin bersalah. Mungkin ia mempunyai kaitan langsung atau tak langsung dengan Osama dan Al Qaeda. Mungkin juga ia terkait dengan tindakan kekerasan yang dituduhkan sementara pihak selama ini. Akan tetapi hal yang sebaliknya bisa juga terjadi: ia bersih dalam semua hal yang dituduhkan itu.

Terorisme memang harus dicegah, dilawan, siapapun pelakunya, dan dengan motif apapun itu. Tindakan teror melanggar hak dasar manusia, rasa aman. Ia hadir untuk melahirkan korban, tumbal. Siklus kekerasan akan terus berlanjut jika terorisme dibiarkan.

Tentu saja negara, sebagai penanggung jawab hak warganya, punya peran besar untuk mencegah semua itu. Masyarakat berharap dan hanya bisa berharap dari pemerintah, dengan segala kelemahannya.

Penangkapan paksa Ba’asyir di Rumah Sakit PKU Muhammadiyah Solo mengakibatkan kerusakan fasilitas rumah sakit dan beban psikologis pasien lain di rumah sakit tersebut. Proses yang dilihat dengan gamblang oleh jutaan masyarakat Indonesia melalui layar televisi tersebut menorehkan catatan hitam bagi Polri.

Entah karena tekanan politik, kepanikan, atau dendam kesumat, aparat telah dengan gegabah meruntuhkan harapan terselesaikannya penanganan terorisme di Indonesia dengan bijak, cerdas, dan profesional.

Penanganan yang salah dan tidak hati-hati berakibat fatal bagi tujuan yang lebih besar; terhindarnya ancaman terorisme di masa mendatang. Tujuan yang benar kerapkali melenceng karena proses yang salah. Mungkin jika Voltaire ada saat ini, ia dengan suka rela akan berbaris bersama Adnan Buyung Nasution dan Munarman, untuk menentang ketidakadilan, sekalipun menimpa musuhnya.

70 comments

