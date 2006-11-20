Buku Pelajaran Agama dan Kekerasan

IslamLib – Baru-baru ini, Centre for Religious Freedom, sebuah lembaga yang menekuni bidang kebebasan beragama di Amerika Serikat, mengeluarkan hasil penelitian tentang kurikulum dan buku-buku yang diajarkan di sekolah-sekolah Arab Saudi. Salah satu temuan penting penelitian itu adalah bahwa kurikulum dan buku-buku Islam yang diajarkan sekolah-sekolah Arab Saudi penuh dengan kebencian dan permusuhan terhadap agama Yahudi, Kristen, dan kaum Muslim yang tak sepaham dengan ajaran Wahabi.
Penelitian itu cukup komprehensif. Dengan melibatkan beberapa peneliti dari Timur Tengah dan Arab Saudi sendiri, tim peneliti mengambil buku-buku daras yang diajarkan di sekolah-sekolah, dari Sekolah Dasar (SD) hingga tingkat menengah (SMU). Sebagian besar buku itu adalah buku-buku mengenai teologi (Tauhid) dan sebagian lain mengenai hukum Islam (Fikih) dan hadis.
Hasil penelitian itu sangat menarik dan penting untuk disimak, karena meskipun obyek penelitiannya hanya Arab Saudi, tema yang diangkat menyangkut ajaran dan doktrin Islam yang erat terkait dengan kaum Muslim secara lebih luas. Apalagi Arab Saudi dianggap sebagai “pusat” dan “model” Islam oleh banyak kaum Muslim di dunia.
Arab Saudi dikenal sebagai negara yang secara keras menerapkan hukum Islam. Secara resmi negara mendeklarasikan diri sebagai kerajaan Islam dan mempraktikkan aturan-aturan sosial-kemasyarakatan secara Islami. Pendidikan Islam juga ditekankan secara berlebihan, dengan pemisahan laki-laki dan perempuan di sekolah-sekolah, dan memasukkan materi-materi keagamaan pada setiap disiplin ilmu.
Kurikulum yang diajarkan sekolah-sekolah Arab Saudi sesungguhnya juga tidak unik. Beberapa doktrin dan ajaran Islam yang diajarkan kurikulum itu dengan mudah dapat dijumpai di sekolah-sekolah lain di Timur-Tengah. Kita bahkan juga bisa menjumpai beberapa materinya di sekolah-sekolah Indonesia.
Secara umum, kurikulum keislaman yang diajarkan di dunia Islam diambil dari sumber-sumber utama Islam seperti Alquran dan Hadis. Sumber lain adalah buku-buku fikih dan teologi yang dikarang ulama-ulama zaman dahulu. Beberapa dari sumber-sumber itu memang mengandung anjuran-anjuran intoleransi dan permusuhan terhadap agama atau sekte lain. Hal ini lumrah belaka, karena masa pembentukan Islam juga diwarnai oleh ketegangan dan pertentangan, baik dengan Yahudi-Kristen maupun sekte-sekte sempalan.
Karena itu, tidak mengherankan jika kita menemukan di kurikulum itu adanya anjuran untuk membenci kaum Yahudi, Kristen, atau Syi’ah. Saudi Arabia dikenal sebagai negara yang sangat membenci sekte Syi’ah, selain Sufisme.
Di hampir setiap buku daras (text book) yang diajarkan di sekolah-sekolah Arab Saudi –dan saya kira juga di negeri Islam lainnya—murid-murid diajarkan tentang keluruhan Islam dan Islam sebagai satu-satunya agama yang benar. Doktrin ini bukan ciptaan ulama, tapi merupakan ajaran yang dinukilkan langsung dari Alquran yang mengatakan “siapa saja yang menghendaki agama selain Islam, tak akan diterima” (Q.S. 3:85).
Agama-agama besar lainnya selalu dipersepsi sebagai agama yang sesat, jahat, dan selalu memusuhi Islam. Ini juga merupakan derivasi langsung dari Alquran: “Orang-orang Yahudi dan Nasrasi tak akan rela sehingga kalian semua masuk ke dalam agama mereka” (Q.S. 2:120).
Rasa benci dan permusuhan kepada Yahudi dan Kristen telah ditanamkan sejak sangat dini kepada anak-anak Muslim. Sebuah buku pengajaran untuk anak Kelas 1 SD di Arab Saudi, misalnya, memaparkan sebuah soal yang harus dijawab, sebagai berikut:
“Isilah titik-titik berikut dengan kata-kata yang cocok (Islam, neraka): Setiap agama selain …….. adalah sesat. Setiap orang yang mati di luar Islam akan masuk ke ………”
Kepada siswa kelas 4 SD diajarkan tentang makna iman yang benar, yakni bahwa “iman yang benar adalah bahwa kamu membenci musyrik dan kafir tapi tidak memperlakukan mereka secara tidak adil.” Musyrik dan kafir selalu merujuk kepada Yahudi, Kristen, dan agama-agama lain di luar Islam.
Permusuhan kepada orang-orang yang tidak seiman selalu ditekankan. Dalam hal ini, “tidak seiman” bukan hanya berarti orang-orang Yahudi dan Nasrani, tapi bisa siapa saja yang memiliki keyakinan berbeda, termasuk saudara Muslim sendiri yang dianggap “tidak seiman.” Secara jelas, ini diajarkan pada siswa kelas 6 SD, dengan menegaskan bahwa orang yang seiman, meski tak punya hubungan darah adalah saudara, tapi orang yang tak seiman, meskipun saudara, adalah musuh.
Siswa-siswa SMP diajarkan materi keagamaan yang lebih matang, meski nuansa-nuansa kebencian tetap dipelihara. Kepada kelas 2 SMP, anak-anak sekolah di Arab Saudi diajarkan hadis Nabi yang entah sahih atau daif: “monyet-monyet adalah Yahudi, orang-orang Sabat; sementara babi-babi adalah orang-orang Kristen, yang menentang Nabi Isa.”
Kebencian terhadap Yahudi dan Kristen terus dipelihara sepanjang masa. Hampir setiap kelas, rasa kebencian dan permusuhan itu terus dijaga. Kepada kelas 3 SMP, siswa diajarkan bahwa pertentangan antara Muslim dengan Yahudi dan Kristen akan bertahan terus sampai hari kiamat. Mengapa demikian? Jawabnya, karena Allah menghendaki demikian.
Siswa-siswi SMA diajarkan materi yang lebih luas dan lebih analitis, meski nuansa kebencian dan diskriminasi tetap terlihat jelas. Dalam mata pelajaran Fikih, misalnya, diajarkan bahwa nilai hidup orang-orang non-Muslim adalah separuh dari orang-orang Muslim yang merdeka. Status nyawa mereka sama dengan budak yang beragama Islam.
Secara umum, perlakuan kurikulum Arab Saudi terhadap non-Muslim sama dengan perlakuan terhadap kaum perempuan. Dengan merujuk buku-buku fikih klasik, kaum perempuan selalu dihargai separuh, baik dalam masalah warisan, kesaksian, maupun perkara-perkara lain yang bersifat publik.
Dengan muatan kurikulum semacam itu, tidak salah kalau banyak orang meyakini bahwa adanya keterkaitan erat antara cara beragama orang-orang Saudi dengan doktrin-doktrin yang diajarkan di sekolah-sekolah mereka. Kebencian terhadap Amerika, negeri kafir di mana banyak orang Yahudi dan Kristen tinggal, dinyatakan dengan mengebom gedung WTC pada 11 September 2001. Bukankah 15 dari 19 pengebom itu adalah warga Arab Saudi?
