Gagalnya Ideologi Kekerasan Dalam Islam

IslamLib – Banyak kalangan yang khawatir bahwa dieksekusinya Amrozi dkk akan melambungkan status mereka sebagai seorang “syahid” atau martir di mata umat Islam.
Beberapa kalangan was-was jika mereka dihukum mati, alih-alih akan memotong akar-akar ideologi kekerasan, hukuman itu justru akan membuat ideologi mereka menjadi menarik di mata umat Islam, terutama di kalangan anak-anak muda.
Menurut saya, kekhawatiran semacam ini sama sekali tak beralasan. Untuk sementara, mungkin saja kematian Amrozi dkk akan menaikkan emosi umat Islam, terutama kalangan yang sejak dari awal memiliki simpat pada ideologi para pelaku pengeboman di Bali itu, meskipun tak serta merta mesti setuju dengan tindakan mereka.
Tetapi, lambat-laun, Amrozi dkk akan hilang dari memori umat Islam. Dalam beberapa tahun saja, nama Amrozi, Imam Samudra, dan Ali Imron akan segera dilupakan oleh umat Islam.
Salah satu perkembangan menarik setelah peristiwa 9/11 adalah bahwa hampir terjadi penolakan serentak di semua kalangan umat Islam, terutama kalangan yang moderat yang merupakan mayoritas dalam umat Islam, terhadap ideologi Al-Qaidah.
Meskipun kita menjumpai simpati terhadap figur Osama bin Ladin di sebagian kalangan Islam, tetapi secara umum kita melihat suatu penolakan yang nyaris kompak terhadap tindakan Osama itu.
Ratusan ulama dari berbagai sudut dunia Islam mengeluarkan fatwa yang dengan serentak menolak dan mengutuk tindakan para pelaku terorisme yang memakai nama Islam.
Di mana-mana, kita mendengar suatu penegasan yang nyaris kategoris bahwa Islam adalah anti tindakan teroristik, apalagi jika membawa korban masarakat sipil yang sama sekali tak berdosa (al-abriya’).
Di Indonesia sendiri, setelah bom Bali, kita mendengar kutukan yang serentak dari semua tokoh-tokoh agama dan masyarakat, terutama kalangan Islam, terhadap tindakan nista itu.
Memang ada banyak kalangan Islam yang secara apologetik mencari-cari alasan yang secara tak langsung hendak “memahami” dan, dengan demikian, secara implisit juga “membenarkan” tindakan pengeboman itu.
Tetapi, suara dominan di kalangan Islam hampir seluruhnya menyatakan bahwa tindakan Amozi dkk itu salah secara kategoris dari sudut pandang ajaran Islam. Dengan kata lain, kalangan Islam arus utama sama sekali tak memberikan persetujuan atas tindakan kekerasan itu. Simpati terhadap Amrozi dkk. tentu ada.
Sejumlah kalangan Islam juga mencoba memahami tindakan Amrozi dkk. dalam kerangka “teori konspirasi” di mana pihak Barat (dalam hal ini Amerika dan sekutunya) dipandang sebagai yang berada di balik peristiwa itu.
Tetapi, “apologetisme” semacam itu sama sekali tak bisa menolak fakta bahwa kalangan arus utama dalam Islam tetap mengutuk tindakan kekerasan tersebut. Ideologi Amrozi dkk sama sekali tak didukung oleh umat Islam arus utama.
Saya kira ini yang menjelaskan, antara lain, kenapa hingga sejauh ini kelompok-kelompok kekerasan seperti Jamaah Islamiyah dan ideologi yang menyangganya sama sekali tak pernah mendapatkan tempat yang mantap di kalangan Islam arus utama.
Sementara itu, perkembangan lain juga layak mendapat perhatian kita. Pada saat reputasi kelompok-kelompok Islam radikal-pro-kekerasan mengalami kemerosotan tajam, kita melihat perkembangan lain yang justru menarik, yaitu melambungnya reputasi sejumlah partai Islam dalam kancah politik resmi.
Dalam kasus Indonesia, hal ini bisa dilihat dari maraknya Partai Keadilan Sejahtera (PKS). Gejala serupa juga kita lihat di sejumlah negeri Islam yang lain.
Perkembangan ini, menurut saya menandakan satu hal: bahwa umat Islam lebih memberikan “endorsement” pada perjuangan Islam secara “damai” melalui arena politik normal, seraya mengutuk metode kekerasan yang hanya akan membawa dampak fatal bagi umat Islam sendiri.
Hukuman yang diberikan kepada tokoh FPI, Rizieq Syihab, baru-baru ini makin memperkuat kecenderungan yang kontra-kekerasan ini. Hukuman itu boleh kita pandang sebagai paku terakhir yang ditancapkan pada peti-mati ideologi kekerasan atas nama Islam.
Dengan mantap saya bisa mengatakan bahwa ideologi Osama bin Ladin, Amrozi, Rizieq Syihab dll. telah gagal memperoleh dukungan dari umat Islam arus utama. Ideologi itu telah gagal.
Dengan mengatakan demikian, bukan berarti bahwa dukungan atas ideologi kekerasan hilang sama sekali dalam tubuh umat Islam. Dukungan itu akan selalu ada, tetapi tak akan pernah menjadi pandangan dominan dalam tubuh umat Islam.
Penolakan kategoris atas ideologi ini yang kita lihat hampir di semua sudut dunia Islam makin membuat posisi ideologi itu terpinggirkan. Ideologi Osama pelan-pelan akan menjadi “residu” yang lambat-laun kehilangan relevansi dan ditinggalkan sama sekali oleh kalangan umat Islam.
Sementara itu, perkembangan dalam tubuh umat Islam sendiri dalam arena internasional makin mengarah pada “dialog antar peradaban”. Baru-baru ini, misalnya, Raja Saudi menuan-rumahi suatu peristiwa yang saya anggap sangat historis dalam sejarah negeri Saudi, yaitu konferensi yang diniatkan untuk mendorong dialog antaragama.
Dilihat dari sudut pandang ideologi Wahabisme (ideologi resmi negeri Saudi) yang sangat tertutup dan eksklusif, tindakan Raja Abdullah dari Saudi itu sangat berani dan bersifat terobosan. Raja Saudi konon akan menyeponsori acara serupa dalam waktu yang tak terlalu lama lagi di PBB.
Momentum yang mengarah kepada dialog antarperadaban ini makin mendapatkan ruang setelah terpilihnya Presiden Barack Obama. Retorika kampanye presiden-terpilih Obama saat pemilu kemarin sangat menekankan kebijakan luar negeri yang lebih membuka dialog ketimbang memaksa pihak lain dengan laras senjata seperti kita lihat pada Presien Bush saat ini.
Dengan sedikit optimis, saya bisa mengatakan bahwa era Bush, Osama bin Ladin, Ayman Al-Zawahiri, Dr. Azahari, Amrozi, Imam Samudra, Rizieq Shihab dll. pelan-pelan mulai memudar. Kita sedang menjelang era lain yang jauh lebih “dialogis”.
Pelaku-pelaku utama dalam era ini bukanlah mereka yang menenteng senjata AK-47 di tangan kiri dan Kitab Suci di tangan kanan lalu meneriakkan Allahu Akbar seraya membunuhi nyawa-nyawa yang tak berdosa.
Pelaku utama dalam era baru ini adalah mereka yang siap berjuang di kancah resmi, di panggung politik normal, berani adu pendapat, berani melakukan kompromi, seraya secara kategoris menolak kekerasan.
