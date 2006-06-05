Greg Barton: “Jika Demokrasi Matang, Radikalisme Akan Berkurang”

IslamLib – Proses konsolidasi demokrasi di Indonesia ibarat sebuah perjalanan di jalan raya. Bila supir dan penumpangnya kurang waspada, kecelakaan bisa terjadi sewaktu-waktu. Demikian analisis Greg Barton, indonesianis asal Australia yang telah menulis biografi Gus Dur dan beberapa buku tentang gerakan radikal Islam di Indonesia, kepada Novriantoni Kahar dari Jaringan Islam Liberal (JIL), Kamis (25/5), lalu.
Pak Greg, sebagai pengamat Islam Indonesia, apakah Anda melihat masyarakat Islam Indonesia saat ini makin radikal?
Dikatakan makin radikal, belum pasti juga. Tapi apakah kita harus lebih waspada dan lebih memperhatikan perkembangan masyarakat, saya rasa memang harus begitu. Tapi mungkin ini semua harus dilihat dari konteks sejarah Indonesia yang cukup panjang.
Kalau kita membaca sejarah Indonesia, sejak tahun 1940-an sampai 1950-an, memang sudah ada persaingan antara mereka yang disebut kalangan Islamis dengan kalangan demokratis; dan itu terus-menerus ada dalam sejarah Indonesia. Jadi gejala ini bukan sesuatu yang baru, dan tidak mungkin dihilangkan dengansendirinya.
Jadi gerakan-gerakan radikal Islam saat ini masih terkait dengan sejarah pergulatan Islam dan negara di Indonesia sejak tahun 1940-an?
Benar. Ini merupakan cerita lama yang belum selesai. Dengan memakai bahasa ilmiah, ini bisa disebut sebagai persaingan kelompok Islamis yang punya misi politik yang didasarkan pada pemahaman Islam mereka yang mengharuskan penerapan hukum syariat lewat negara, dengan kelompok lainnya.
Perjuangan itu mereka bayangkan akan mencapai masyarakat dan negara Indonesia yang ideal. Namun di sisi lain, ada juga kelompok yang percaya bahwa demokrasi dan pemikiran politik yang liberal lebih memungkinkan perkembangan masyarakat Indonesia secara lebih sehat.
Mengapa aspirasi-aspirasi radikal Islam seperti keinginan mengganti dasar negara dianggap mengancam proses pengukuhan sistem berdemokrasi?
Sebab, tidak mungkin berdemokrasi tanpa ada penghargaan pada pluralisme, dan kalau kita tidak dapat menerima kenyataan adanya keragaman kelompok etnis, agama, dan budaya. Tidak mungkin juga ada demokrasi kalau kita menginginkan semua orang harus beraspirasi sama.
Itu bukan demokrasi yang praktis dan tidak bisa dicapai kecuali melalui pendekatan yang cukup keras. Jadi sikap-sikap yang keras itu memang harus dihindari dan harus ada kesepakatan bahwa itu bukan jalan keluar.
Adakah hubungan antara gerakan radikal Islam saat ini dengan gerakan Darul Islam (DI) seperti yang digerakkan Kartosuwiryo, Kahar Muzakar, dan Daud Beureuh di tahun 1950-an?
Jelas ada hubungannya, tapi sifat hubungannya bermacam-macam. Ada hubungan yang bersifat kontrol, dan ada hubungan yang lebih langsung lewat kontak pribadi. Kalau kita bicara soal Jamaah Islamiyah sebagai sayap yang paling radikal dari yang ada saat ini, jelas meraka ada hubungan dengan gerakan lama itu lewat jalur keluarga dan lain sebagainya.
Ada juga faktor kultural yang ikut menentukan. Kalau melihat peristiwa yang baru saja terjadi pada Gus Dur di Purwakarta, kita jelas tahu bahwa daerah Sunda memang cenderung lebih konservatif dan radikal dalam ekspresi beragama.
Mungkin itu bukan gejala yang khas Jawa Barat saja. NU dan Muhammadiyah saja, kini sudah disinyalir makin condong ke kanan. Tanggapan Anda?
Ya, memang jelas-jelas lebih cenderung ke kanan. Dan kalau itu berjalan terus-menerus, memang itu akan berbahaya bagi proses demokratisasi di Indonesia. Tapi dalam konteks sejarah Indonesia yang panjang, kekhawatiran-kekhawatiran seperti itu tidak perlu terlalu dilebih-lebihkan. Sebab perkembangan seperti itu juga bersifat dinamis.
Bisa jadi, NU dan Muhamadiyah saat ini makin ke kanan, tapi sepuluh tahun lagi mungkin sekali akan berubah lebih ke tengah dan berbelok. Nah, yang tidak jelas adalah: apakah kecenderungan itu akan terus-menerus seperti itu, atau akan muncul pemimpin baru yang merasa sudah saatnya untuk melakukan koreksi.
Apakah tokoh seperti Gus Dur makin kurang perannya dalam menggerakkan arus moderasi Islam di lingkungan NU?
Secara struktural, memang tidak bisa ditolak bahwa pengaruh Gus Dur sudah sangat terbatas. Itu terbukti lewat indikator Muktamar NU yang lalu. Tapi secara kultural, lewat kharismanya, pengaruh Gus Dur masih ada. Tapi di PBNU, oleh rekan-rekan Gus Dur sendiri, pengaruhnya dianggap sudah kandas.
Namun itu tidak berarti tidak akan ada lagi generasi muda yang pada masa depan muncul dan masuk ke dalam struktur NU dengan membawa inspirasi dari pemikiran-pemikiran Gus Dur dan tokoh lainnya. Jika tidak, mungkin akan ada bahaya bagi NU; kalangan muda akan meninggalkan NU, terutama kalau merasa sudah frustrasi.
Beberapa kalangan apologis Islam Indonesia mengembalikan radikalisme Islam Indonesia kepada faktor-faktor luar Indonesia seperti kebijakan Amerika dan pengaruh ajaran-ajaran Wahabisme. Tanggapan Anda?
Ada benarnya. Memang ada faktor-faktor luar yang bisa dikatakan merupakan sebab. Tapi faktor-faktor yang menyebabkan itu tentu ada banyak. Ada faktor keadaan, tapi juga ada faktor yang berkenaan dengan ide atau gagasan. Gagasan-gagasan Islam yang radikal, dalam konteks global baru muncul sejak tahun 1940-an lewat buku-buku al-Maududi, Hasan al-Banna, Sayyid Qutb, dan lain-lain. Itu juga ditambah pula oleh ide-ide Wahabisme yang sudah lama ada.
