Hasutan Berjubah Agama

Laporan majalah Tempo terbaru (17/10) tentang pengakuan seorang aktivis Islam untuk membunuh mantan koordinator Jaringan Islam Liberal (JIL), Ulil Abshar-Abdalla, sungguh sebuah berita yang mengejutkan, karena baru sekarang berita itu terungkap dengan penuturan yang begitu gamblang.
Iqbal Husaini, aktivis Islam itu, mengakui bahwa ia telah tiga kali mendatangi Komunitas Utan Kayu, markas JIL dan tempat Ulil bekerja. Namun, sayangnya, dia tak memiliki kesempatan bagus untuk membunuh menantu K.H. Mustafa Bisri itu.
Kendati berita itu sendiri cukup mengejutkan, bagi saya, yang lebih mengejutkan lagi adalah bahwa niat pembunuhan itu dilakukan karena didorong oleh fatwa mati yang pernah dikeluarkan Forum Ulama Umat Islam (FUUI), pada tahun 2002.
Pengakuan itu menambah bukti lagi bahwa fatwa-fatwa yang dikeluarkan para ulama, baik di tingkat pusat (MUI) maupun lokal, jelas memberikan andil yang besar terhadap tindak kekerasan di tengah masyarakat. Sebelum ini, Ahmadiyah menjadi korban kekerasan sekelompok kaum Muslim yang terdorong oleh fatwa MUI yang menyesatkan aliran yang telah lama berada di Indonesia itu.
Kiranya tak ada alasan lagi bagi MUI untuk berkelit bahwa fatwa-fatwa mereka tak ada sangkut-pautnya dengan kekerasan. Faktanya adalah bahwa perusakan terhadap rumah-rumah Ahmadiyah dan rencana penyerangan terhadap kantor JIL beberapa bulan lalu, jelas-jelas merupakan imbas langsung dari fatwa MUI yang kontroversial itu.
Pengakuan Iqbal untuk membunuh Ulil karena didorong fatwa FUUI itu jelas sebuah perkara kriminal. Mestinya, bukan hanya dia saja yang dipersalahkan karena rencana jahatnya itu. Ada aktor intelektual yang lebih berbahaya yang harus dimintai pertanggungjawaban secara hukum, yakni FUUI sendiri, yang mengeluarkan fatwa ceroboh itu.
Begitu juga dalam kasus-kasus yang menimpa Ahmadiyah. Polisi seharusnya tak hanya menindak para pelaku saja, tapi juga para “aktor intelektual” yang menyebabkan sekelompok Muslim itu melakukan perbuatan demikian.
Saya kira hukum kita memiliki delik yang jelas tentang perkara hasutan. Seseorang yang mengeluarkan amaran untuk membunuh orang lain adalah penghasut, dan mestinya ditindak secara hukum, apalagi jika hasutannya itu benar-benar digunakan untuk melakukan tindak pembunuhan.
Saya kira, selama para penghasut yang mengatasnamakan agama bebas melontarkan kebenciannya dengan bungkus fatwa, kekerasan akan terus terjadi. Saya tidak tahu berapa banyak lagi orang yang diam-diam terus memendam niat mencelakai orang lain akibat sebuah fatwa agama yang didengarnya dari seorang ulama atau ustad.
Situasi keagamaan Indonesia kini sudah semakin mirip dengan situasi keagamaan di Mesir dan beberapa negara di Timur Tengah, yang terus mempertontonkan kekerasan atas nama agama. Peran ulama dan ustad sangat besar dalam mendorong aksi-aksi kekerasan itu.
Pada tahun 1992, Faraj Fouda, kolumnis terkenal Mesir, ditembak oleh seorang aktivis Islam. Alasan dia menembak mati Fouda karena ia mendengar ulama Cairo kerap mengecam Fouda sebagai seorang yang sesat.
Naguib Mahfouz, peraih Nobel bidang sastera, hampir mengalami nasib serupa. Dalam sebuah perjalanan pulang ke rumahnya, ia ditikam oleh seseorang yang mengaku baru saja mendengar seorang khatib Jumat yang mengatakan bahwa Mahfouz telah “murtad” dan karenanya halal darahnya.
Kita tentu saja tak menginginkan Indonesia seperti Mesir dalam contoh buruk itu, tapi jika fatwa-fatwa kebencian dan kekerasan terus bermunculan, rasanya hanya tinggal soal waktu saja untuk menggenapi kesemrautan dan keterpurukan negeri ini.
