Islam Badîl dan Islam Bedil

Saya pernah membaca buku intelektual dan mantan diplomat Jerman, Murad Hofmann, yang sebelum masuk Islam bernama Wilfried Hofmann, Der Islam als Alternative. Edisi Arabnya terbit dengan judul al-Islâm Kabadîl. Badil dalam bahasa Arab berarti alternatif. Jadi, buku itu menawarkan Islam sebagai alternatif.
Ketika edisi Arabnya didiskusikan di Kairo, seorang teman berseloroh: “Buku itu hendak menawarkan Islam sebagai badîl (alternatif) atau bedil? Sontak, kami yang mendengar seloroh itu tertawa geli.
Namun, rupanya itu bukanlah ia maksudkan sebuah pertanyaan, tapi sentilan, bahkan kritik tajam terhadap misi buku itu. Sebab, tak jarang mereka yang terlalu semangat menawarkan Islam sebagai badil terjebak untuk menjadikannya sebagai bedil.
Gagasan utama buku Hofmann itu memang sekadar menawarkan Islam sebagai ideologi alternatif dari pertarugan dua kutub ideologi besar dunia waktu itu: kapitalisme yang angkuh dan komunisme yang ringkih.
Namun janganlah lupa, gagasan Islam sebagai alternatif, jika dibubuhi oleh indoktrinasi dan fanatisme berlebih, bisa juga bersifat sangat angkuh: hanya sistem Islamlah satu-satunya alternatif dan pilihan. Inilah slogan yang sering diteriakkan kelompok Ikhwanul Muslimin (IM) dan kalangan Islamis lainnya pada tiap-tiap pemilu di banyak negara muslim.
Islam adalah solusi (al-Islâm huwal hall), kata mereka. Dengan menegaskan (hanya) Islam sebagai solusi, maka tak ada solusi lain selain Islam. Apapun gagasan dan sistem yang dituding tidak Islami akan dicap sistem kafir (nidzâmul kufr).
Itulah yang sering dituduhkan kelompok Hizbut Tahrir terhadap sistem demokrasi dalam bernegara.Menurut pemahaman kelompok ini, hanya sistem khilafah saja satu-satunya solusi yang ditawarkan Islam; sebuah semangat untuk menjadikan Islam sebagai bedil.
Semangat seperti itu terasa juga dalam gagasan Islamisasi Ilmu Pengetahuan (IIP). Proyek ini tidak hanya bertujuan untuk meluruskan kembali aspek-aspek akidah dan syariah Islam, namun lebih juga mengislamkan segenap produk ilmu pengetahuan manusia.
Setelah melalui proses seleksi “masuk Islam”, pelbagai jenis pengetahuan itu akan dibubuhi kata Islam. Psikologi akan menjadi psikologi Islam. Dalam proses islamisasi ilmu pengetahuan itu, bermunculanlah ilmu-ilmu muallaf (baca: baru masuk Islam) lainnya, seperti sosiologi Islam, antropologi Islam, dan lain-lain.
Di titik ini, yang sangat terasa adalah penggunaan kata Islam lebih sebagai label ketimbang esensinya. Saya ingat, dulu Ikatan Cendekiawan Muslim se-Indonesia (ICMI) sempat aktif mengirimkan buku-buku dari spesies yang telah diislamkan itu ke pesantren-pesantren. Psikologi Islam misalnya, berisi bahasan tentang aspek kejiwaan manusia yang di setiap babnya sudah dibubuhi ayat-ayat Alquran ataupun hadis.
Di sebaliknya, hermeneutika sebagai ilmu yang bukan dari Islam dijadikan sasaran tembak yang diharamkan. Ia dituding bagian dari ilmu tafsir Bibel, yang tidak cocok untuk tafsir Alqur’an. Gagasan dan paham sekularisme, pluralisme, dan liberalisme, belakangan juga diharamkan karena dianggap bukan gugusan pemikiran yang berasal dari Islam.
Pendek kata, misi Islam sebagai bedil adalah melenyapkan segenap ide dan gagasan kemanusiaan yang bersumber dari hasil olah nalar kreatif tanpa menyodorkan alternatif apapun. Karena itu, yang mengemuka adalah Islam sebagai bedil, bukan Islam sebagai badîl.
Saat ini, semangat menjadikan Islam sebagai bedil sesungguhnya terasa lebih kuat dan tambah nyata. Islam, kini telah dijadikan bedil oleh sekawanan teroris berlabel Islam demi membunuh pihak yang dianggap musuh Allah dan agama. Amunisi Islam bedil ini sekarang telah penuh, siap menyalak, dan tinggal menunggu inisiatif sekawanan teroris untuk menarik pelatuknya. Islam sebagai bedil sudah jadi ideologi dan aksi.
Tiba-tiba saya begitu khawatir, jangan-jangan, mereka yang selama ini menjadikan Islam sebagai bedil itu adalah juga mereka-mereka yang merasa hakulyakin bahwa Islam adalah satu-satu badîl (alternatif). Oh, Tuhan, janganlah Islam badîl kau biarkan untuk setali tiga uang dengan Islam bedil!
By itself help with weight reduction as well as this chemical has been used to treat diabetes and heart disease.
Nice read, I just passed this onto a colleague who was doing a little research on that. And he actually bought me lunch since I found it for him smile Therefore let me rephrase that: Thanks for lunch! “For most of history, Anonymous was a woman.” by Virginia Woolf.
I think this is one of the most important information for me. And i am glad reading your article. But want to remark on few general things, The web site style is great, the articles is really great : D. Good job, cheers
Thanks for helping out, wonderful info. “Nobody can be exactly like me. Sometimes even I have trouble doing it.” by Tallulah Bankhead.
Thanx for the effort, keep up the good work Great work, I am going to start a small Blog Engine course work using your site I hope you enjoy blogging with the popular BlogEngine.net.Thethoughts you express are really awesome. Hope you will right some more posts.
You made several good points there. I did a search on the theme and found the majority of people will consent with your blog.
My brother suggested I may like this website.
He was once entirely right. This submit actually made my day.
You can not believe simply how so much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!
SEO HERO WIX CONTEST
Can I just say what a relief to seek out someone who actually is aware of what theyre speaking about on the internet. You undoubtedly know the best way to bring a difficulty to light and make it important. Extra people need to read this and perceive this aspect of the story. I cant believe youre no more popular since you positively have the gift.
I got what you intend,saved to bookmarks, very nice website .
You made some first rate points there. I seemed on the internet for the issue and located most people will associate with with your website.
I am so happy to read this. This is the type of manual that needs to be given and not the accidental misinformation that’s at the other blogs. Appreciate your sharing this best doc.
Very interesting info !Perfect just what I was looking for! “I live in company with a body, a silent companion, exacting and eternal.” by Eugene Delacroix.
I am forever thought about this, thankyou for posting.
Your means of explaining all in this post is actually good, all can effortlessly know
it, Thanks a good deal.
hey there and thank you for your info – I’ve certainly picked up anything new from right here. I did however expertise a few technical issues using this site, since I experienced to reload the site many times previous to I could get it to load correctly. I had been wondering if your web hosting is OK? Not that I am complaining, but slow loading instances times will very frequently affect your placement in google and could damage your quality score if ads and marketing with Adwords. Well I’m adding this RSS to my email and can look out for a lot more of your respective intriguing content. Ensure that you update this again very soon..
It’s really a nice and useful piece of info. I’m glad that you shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
I absolutely love your blog and find the majority of your post’s to be precisely what
I’m looking for. Does one offer guest writers to write content for
you personally? I wouldn’t mind producing a post or elaborating on a lot of the subjects you
write in relation to here. Again, awesome web
log!
Hi there, I really like reading each one of your article. I wanted to write down a little bit comment to support you.
great submit, very informative. I’m wondering why the other specialists of this sector don’t realize this. You must proceed your writing. I am sure, you have a huge readers’ base already!
Good write-up, I¦m normal visitor of one¦s site, maintain up the nice operate, and It’s going to be a regular visitor for a lengthy time.
I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you create this website yourself? Plz reply back as I’m looking to create my own blog and would like to know wheere u got this from. thanks