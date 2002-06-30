Home » Politik » Radikalisme » Islam dan Kejahatan Politik Masa Lalu
3098389490_e81098ebac_z

Islam dan Kejahatan Politik Masa Lalu

AE Priyono 30/06/2002 268 Views

5/5 (3)

Dewasa ini, para pemikir Islam ditantang untuk mengembangkan eksperimen intelektual, moral, dan politik serta terlibat dalam mencari alternatif-alternatif penyelesaian kejahatan rezim masa lalu. Sungguh mengherankan, sementara para pemikir liberal-sekular telah begitu banyak menyumbangkan gagasan-gagasan moral-legal sebagaimana tertuang dalam berbagai instrumen normatif HAM, bahkan sebagian di antaranya telah berkembang menjadi hukum internasional dengan aplikabilitas universal, para pemikir Islam sedikit sekali terlibat dalam diskursus moral yang bersifat empiris menyangkut fenomena kejahatan rezim-rezim politik yang melahirkan ratusan ribu hingga jutaan korban di seluruh dunia.

Paralelisme mengenai inersia intelektual dan moral pemikiran Islam ini juga tampak dalam diskursus di dalam negeri, sebagaimana terlihat dari absennya para pemikir Islam kita dalam pengembangan gagasan-gagasan mengenai keadilan transisional, komisi kebenaran dan rekonsiliasi, pemutusan rantai impunitas, dan isu-isu sejenisnya.

Sejauh ini gagasan-gagasan yang berkenaan dengan upaya-upaya moral dan legal untuk menanggulangi warisan-warisan kejahatan politik masa lalu dalam rangka menegakkan kembali keadilan dan memulihkan standar-standar moralitas politik itu tidak pernah melibatkan kontribusi pemikiran di kalangan Islam. Padahal kita tahu, Quran mempunyai beberapa visi yang relevan dengan isu-isu tersebut. Mengapa demikian?

Apakah isu-isu itu memang di luar perhatian dan concern moral Islam? Apakah imaginasi politik para pemimpin Islam hanya terfokus pada konsolidasi eksklusif mengenai peranan umat di masa depan? Apakah gagasan mengenai Syariah Islam tidak pernah menimbulkan inspirasi mengenai penyelesaian warisan pelanggaran-pelanggaran HAM berat yang terjadi di masa lalu?

Apakah visi moral Quran tidak pernah bisa membangkitkan gagasan untuk menegakkan keadilan yang bersifat restoratif, baik bagi korban maupun bagi para pelaku kejahatan masa lalu itu? Bagaimana pula pandangan Islam mengenai variasi-variasi moral opsional yang telah banyak dikembangkan dalam penyelesaian kejahatan-kejahatan politik tersebut?

Di tengah-tengah pertanyaan seperti ini, beberapa waktu lalu, tepatnya pada 7 Maret 2001, cendekiawan Muslim Indonesia terkemuka, Nurcholish Madjid, menandatangani sebuah dokumen yang disebut sebagai “Piagam Perdamaian” untuk menyelesaikan peristiwa berdarah Tanjung Priok 12 Maret 1984. Bersama Pangdam Jaya Bibit Waluyo, Cak Nur bertindak sebagai saksi dalam acara “islah” antara Try Sutrisno dengan para korban, keluarga korban dan para mantan terpidana kasus tersebut.

Selain diwakili Try Sutrisno, yang ketika peristiwa terjadi bertindak sebagai Pangdam Jaya, hadir enam orang aparat keamanan yang dianggap bertanggungjawab dalam peristiwa itu. Sementara pihak korban diwakili oleh 7 orang wakilnya, antara lain istri Amir Biki (alm.), Ny. Dewi Wardah.

Piagam islah yang ditandatangani di hadapan notaris Ratih G Siswono itu berisi enam butir pernyataan. Antara lain, keputusan islah tidak dapat diganggu gugat oleh siapa pun dan pihak mana pun. Menurut piagam itu islah muncul dari lubuk hati paling dalam, atas dasar keikhlasan dan kesadaran dua pihak tanpa paksaan dari pihak mana pun.

“Kami yang telah melaksanakan islah dan menyatakan ingin kembali kepada kerukunan, perdamaian, dan persaudaraan tidak ingin masa kelam kami yang telah mengakibatkan penderitaan lahir dan batin diungkit-ungkit kembali. Apalagi bila hal itu hanya digunakan sebagai komoditas politik,” ujar Safwan Sulaeman, salah seorang korban peristiwa Tanjung Priok yang didaulat sebagai pembaca piagam islah.

Peristiwa ini menandai suatu babak penting dalam penyelesaian kasus-kasus pelanggaran HAM berat yang terjadi di Indonesia. Inilah untuk pertama kalinya sebuah praksis Islam dipertunjukkan untuk penyelesaian peristiwa pelanggaran HAM berat yang terjadi di masa lalu.

Cak Nur adalah suatu simbol penting yang tampaknya ingin dijustifikasi dalam penyelesaian melalui cara islah itu. Dalam contoh ini, pilihan yang diambil adalah melupakan masa lalu. Pertanyaannya, apakah kebijakan untuk penerapan amnesia sejarah ini sungguh-sungguh mencerminkan pilihan Islam menyangkut kejahatan politik di masa lalu?

Salah satu isu besar dari warisan kejahatan politik rezim masa lalu yang selama ini absen dari perhatian para pemikir Islam adalah menyangkut luasnya pelanggaran HAM berat dalam kategori yang dikenal sebagai kejahatan terhadap kemanusiaan.

Taruhlah kita hanya mengambil salah satu jenis saja dari kejahatan terhadap kemanusiaan – yakni pembunuhan politik ekstra-judisial yang banyak terjadi dalam operasi-operasi militer untuk menumpas musuh-musuh politik rezim yang berkuasa – maka sesungguhnya kita mewarisi puluhan hingga ratusan ribu korban yang tersebar dari Aceh hingga Papua.

Para korban ini menunggu keadilan yang menjadi tanggungjawab negara untuk menegakkannya. Inilah keadilan yang mempunyai dua sisi: pemulihan bagi korban dan penghukuman bagi pelaku.

Upaya menegakkan keadilan yang bersifat restoratif semacam ini seringkali memang menghadapi hambatan yang serius karena hukum positif di bekas negara-negara otoritarian masih mewarisi tradisi lama sebagai alat kekuasaan.

Alhasil, suatu bentuk keadilan transisional menjadi pilihan – keadilan yang lebih memilih basis moral daripada hukum. Keadilan yang menggunakan asas-asas baru dengan mekanisme-mekanisme baru. Penerapan prinsip retroaktif misalnya merupakan salah satu contoh terkenal dari pendekatan terobosan semacam itu.

Dewasa ini terbengkelainya tuntutan-tuntutan keadilan untuk pemulihan korban maupun untuk penghukuman terhadap pelaku, bukanlah sekadar disebabkan karena tidak terpenuhinya standar universal dalam penyelenggaraan Pengadilan HAM (ad-hoc) menurut UU No. 26/2000 itu.

Lebih serius dari itu, penyebab utamanya terletak pada tidak adanya kemauan politik yang didasarkan pada visi moral yang jelas dari penyelenggara negara menyangkut bagaimana mengambil sikap terhadap kejahatan masa lalu.

Ketiadaan visi semacam itu memang hanya akan menjadikan UU Pengadilan maupun RUU Komisi Kebenaran dan Rekonsiliasi sekadar sebagai kamuflase politik untuk mengelabui dunia internasional.

Tanpa visi moral, kepentingan dan kalkulasi jangka pendek dari kekuatan-kekuatan politik yang sedang berkuasa untuk memanfaatkan dukungan institusi-institusi lama yang masih memegang pengaruh, khususnya militer, hanya menyebabkan menguatnya kembali rantai impunitas.

Seluruh skenario penegakan keadilan untuk membongkar skandal kejahatan politik masa lalu akhirnya menjadi berantakan karena menguatnya impunitas ini.

Terlepas dari kendala-kendala struktural yang menyebabkan rusaknya skenario legal penegakan keadilan berdasarkan perangkat hukum HAM baru yang sudah kita miliki, makin terasa bangsa ini memang membutuhkan suatu bentuk kepemimpinan moral.

Ini khususnya dibutuhkan ketika para pemimpin formal yang duduk di lembaga-lembaga kenegaraan ternyata tidak dibekali visi moral yang mencukupi untuk memberi arah ke masa depan.

Dalam situasi transisi, proyeksi ke masa depan harus didasarkan pada evaluasi terhadap masa lalu. Substansi evaluasi terhadap masa lalu itulah yang bisa membimbing arah kepemimpinan ke masa depan. Ada empat pilihan moral yang sejauh ini pernah ditempuh oleh rezim-rezim transisional ketika harus menjatuhkan penilaian terhadap kejahatan masa lalu dan para penjahatnya. [1]

Melupakan dan memaafkan (Spanyol, 1970an); [2] melupakan tetapi tidak memaafkan (Chili, 1990an); [3] tidak melupakan tetapi memaafkan (Afrika Selatan, 1990an); dan [4] tidak pernah melupakan dan sekaligus tidak memaafkan (Jerman, 1940an).

Setiap pilihan moral itu pasti membawa implikasi-implikasi legal dan politiknya. Sikap Afrika Selatan yang tidak mau melupakan tetapi memaafkan rezim Apartheid misalnya, menghasilkan dibentuknya Komisi Kebenaran dan Rekonsiliasi yang bertugas membuka pengakuan publik para pelaku kejahatan mengenai kejahatan-kejahatan rezimnya.

Pengakuan ini dipublikasikan sebagai bentuk pengungkapan kebenaran. Pada gilirannya, pengungkapan kebenaran mendasari pemberian amnesti oleh negara kepada yang pelaku bersangkutan, sekaligus reparasi bagi korban. Di bawah kepemimpinan moral Demond Tutu yang karismatik, praksis teologi Kristen yang membuka luas pertobatan akhirnya menyebabkan Afrika lepas dari warisan buruk masa lalunya.

Bagaimana dengan Indonesia? Apakah model islah Tanjung Priok yang berisi pesan moral untuk melupakan masa lalu, merupakan satu-satunya model Islam? Bagaimanakah ayat-ayat Quran mengenai anjuran untuk menyimpan memori mengenai kisah kehancuran peradaban-peradaban masa lalu harus dipahami dalam konteks ini?

Mengapa Quran juga memberi hak kepada korban untuk menuntut balas di dalam ketentuan yang disebut qisas? Apa pula makna dari sebuah ayat Quran yang mengatakan bahwa pembunuhan kepada seorang manusia sama dengan pembunuhan terhadap seluruh umat manusia?

Bagaimana makna ini harus diterjemahkan dalam konteks sejarah kejahatan politik Orde Baru yang banyak dipenuhi oleh peristiwa-peristiwa pembunuhan di masa lalu?

Silahkan nilai tulisan ini

124 comments

  1. reverse commission program
    15/12/2016 at 11:16 am

    I am truly happy to glance at this blog posts which carries plenty of valuable facts, thanks for providing these kinds of information.|

  2. universal life insurance features
    15/12/2016 at 8:17 pm

    Generally I do not read article on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very forced me to try and do so! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thanks, very nice post.

  3. hamptonbayceilingfanslighting.com
    16/12/2016 at 3:46 am

    I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you create this website yourself? Plz reply back as I’m looking to create my own blog and would like to know wheere u got this from. thanks

  4. subwaysurfersgame.net
    16/12/2016 at 8:32 am

    Can I simply say what a reduction to search out somebody who truly knows what theyre speaking about on the internet. You undoubtedly know find out how to bring an issue to light and make it important. Extra people need to read this and understand this aspect of the story. I cant believe youre not more widespread because you positively have the gift.

  5. cheap hotels
    16/12/2016 at 11:34 am

    Hi there Dear, are you truly visiting this website on a regular basis,
    if so afterward you will absolutely obtain good experience.

  6. cheap hotels
    16/12/2016 at 12:18 pm

    Since the admin of this web site is working, no uncertainty
    very soon it will be well-known, due to its feature contents.

  7. work from home careers
    16/12/2016 at 2:00 pm

    Heya i am for the first time here. I came across this board and I in finding It really useful & it helped me out much. I’m hoping to give one thing back and help others like you helped me.

  8. Memu
    17/12/2016 at 6:55 am

    Have you ever thought about publishing an e-book or guest authoring on other blogs? I have a blog centered on the same topics you discuss and would really like to have you share some stories/information. I know my viewers would value your work. If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to send me an e-mail.

  9. ImaTCalizo
    18/12/2016 at 1:09 pm

    Howdy! I know this is somewhat off-topic but I needed to ask.

    Does building a well-established blog such as yours
    take a lot of work? I am completely new to operating a blog but I do write
    in my diary every day. I’d like to start a blog so I can easily share my own experience and thoughts online.
    Please let me know if you have any kind of recommendations or tips for brand new
    aspiring bloggers. Thankyou!

  10. video seo company
    18/12/2016 at 2:47 pm

    SEO HERO WIX CONTEST

  11. motupatlu-games
    18/12/2016 at 11:31 pm

    I believe this is among the such a lot important info for me. And i am happy reading your article. However want to observation on some general things, The web site taste is ideal, the articles is really nice : D. Just right task, cheers

  12. android emulator for pc
    19/12/2016 at 3:18 am

    Very interesting details you have noted, thankyou for putting up.

  13. https://youtube.com/watch?v=ldNT3V19JdE
    19/12/2016 at 7:03 am

    Great post, I think website owners should learn a lot from this web site its really user genial.

  14. el plantio golf resort
    19/12/2016 at 10:51 am

    I am curious to find out what blog system you’re using? I’m having some minor security issues with my latest website and I’d like to find something more safe. Do you have any recommendations?

  15. Waterproof Bike Cover
    20/12/2016 at 9:40 am

    Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally,
    it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point.
    You obviously know what youre talking about, why throw away your intelligence on just posting videos to your site
    when you could be giving us something enlightening to read?

  16. Bike Pump
    20/12/2016 at 9:50 am

    Wonderful blog! I found it while surfing around on Yahoo News.

    Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News?
    I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!

    Thanks

  17. ideas inventions
    21/12/2016 at 3:52 am

    There’s noticeably a bundle to find out about this. I assume you made certain nice factors in features also.

  18. XL Waterproof Bike Cover
    21/12/2016 at 9:17 am

    Every weekend i used to visit this site, because i wish for enjoyment, for the reason that this this web page conations
    really pleasant funny stuff too.

  19. Waterproof Bike Cover
    21/12/2016 at 9:19 am

    Its like you read my mind! You appear to know so much about this, like you wrote the book in it or something.
    I think that you could do with some pics to drive the message home a little bit,
    but other than that, this is fantastic blog.
    A great read. I’ll certainly be back.

  20. Mini Bicycle Pump with Gauge
    21/12/2016 at 9:24 am

    Hello There. I found your weblog using msn. This is a very neatly written article.
    I’ll make sure to bookmark it and come back
    to learn extra of your useful information. Thanks
    for the post. I will definitely return.

  21. http://yellowpersia.com/user/profile/226519
    21/12/2016 at 10:38 am

    Hey there! Would you mind if I share your blog with my facebook group?
    There’s a lot of folks that I think would really appreciate your content.

    Please let me know. Thank you

  22. http://firmy-spedycyjne.crazylife.pl/
    21/12/2016 at 5:00 pm

    I’m impressed, I have to say. Actually not often do I encounter a weblog that’s each educative and entertaining, and let me inform you, you might have hit the nail on the head. Your idea is outstanding; the difficulty is one thing that not sufficient individuals are talking intelligently about. I’m very happy that I stumbled across this in my search for something referring to this.

  23. free VR porn
    23/12/2016 at 12:15 pm

    Its like you learn my mind! You seem to know so much approximately this, like you wrote the guide
    in it or something. I think that you could do with a few p.c.

    to pressure the message home a little bit,
    however other than that, that is fantastic blog.
    A fantastic read. I will certainly be back.

  24. 100bestwhatsappstatus.com
    23/12/2016 at 9:30 pm

    You completed several nice points there. I did a search on the matter and found nearly all persons will go along with with your blog.

  25. Band Expeiences
    24/12/2016 at 1:17 pm

    The video game industry has brought so many turns and twists since I had my
    first experience within the arena of Myst, it is difficult to keep up with the flood of options.
    Publishers therefore must reward the consumer for
    selecting the game; this can be done in many ways. Create backups for
    your favorite games, movies and music so you won’t have to concern yourself with the originals becoming damaged.

  26. watch suicide squad 2016 online
    24/12/2016 at 11:23 pm

    Hey there! Someone in my Myspace group shared this website with us so I came to look it over. I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m bookmarking and will be tweeting this to my followers! Superb blog and terrific design.

  27. compare house and contents insurance quotes
    27/12/2016 at 9:02 pm

    I really enjoy reading on this website , it holds fantastic posts.

  28. abogados de accidentes de auto en los angeles
    28/12/2016 at 5:00 am

    You made some decent points there. I appeared on the internet for the difficulty and found most individuals will associate with with your website.

  29. reverse commissions presentation
    28/12/2016 at 9:29 am

    I was examining some of your content on this internet site and I conceive this site is real instructive! Keep posting.

  30. infinity heart necklace
    28/12/2016 at 9:54 pm

    Very interesting info!Perfect just what I was searching for!

  31. http://bit.ly/2hBUZfm
    29/12/2016 at 12:20 am

    I couldn’t resist commenting. Well written!

  32. נגריית אלון פתח תקווה
    29/12/2016 at 3:02 am

    whoah this blog is fantastic i like reading your articles. Keep up the great work! You realize, lots of persons are searching round for this information, you can aid them greatly.

  33. dodge computer code p1684
    29/12/2016 at 3:06 am

    Very rapidly this web site will be famous among all blog people, due to it’s
    good articles

  34. custom beats
    29/12/2016 at 7:37 pm

    I truly appreciate your piece of work, Great post.

  35. putlockers
    30/12/2016 at 3:34 am

    Your style is so unique compared to many other people. Thank you for publishing when you have the opportunity,Guess I will just make this bookmarked.2

  36. free porn
    30/12/2016 at 3:25 pm

    Lust always leaves a man or woman a little emptier and hungrier
    than they were before, and I had hollowed out my soul to the
    point where I craved a bigger fix. The object is to draw the highest number
    from the deck, which puts you in the position to have the loser do something to you based on the number they draw.

    can cause major damage to poorly constructed buildings
    over small regions.

  37. latest govt jobs 2017
    31/12/2016 at 11:19 pm

    Perfectly pent articles, Really enjoyed studying.

  38. LinoGFallone
    01/01/2017 at 2:32 am

    It’s awesome to pay a visit this web page and reading the views of all
    colleagues on the topic of this piece of writing, while I am also zealous of
    getting know-how.

  39. rap instrumentals
    01/01/2017 at 4:18 am

    Regards for this howling post, I am glad I discovered this site on yahoo.

  40. 2003 dodge caravan pcm testing
    01/01/2017 at 2:33 pm

    If you desire to improve your know-how just keep visiting this web page and be updated with the most up-to-date news posted here.

  41. Grey’s Anatomy dvd release
    01/01/2017 at 6:04 pm

    I’ve been surfing online more than three hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours.

    It is pretty worth enough for me. In my view,
    if all website owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the web will be
    a lot more useful than ever before.|
    I could not resist commenting. Exceptionally well written!|
    I will right away grasp your rss as I can not find your email subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service.
    Do you’ve any? Please allow me understand in order that I could subscribe.
    Thanks.|
    It’s perfect time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy.
    I’ve read this post and if I could I want to suggest you few interesting
    things or advice. Perhaps you could write next articles referring to this article.
    I desire to read more things about it!|
    It’s appropriate time to make a few plans for the longer term and it is time to be happy.

    I’ve read this put up and if I could I want to suggest you
    few attention-grabbing things or suggestions.
    Maybe you can write subsequent articles regarding this article.
    I desire to learn even more things about it!|
    I’ve been surfing online more than three hours nowadays, but
    I by no means discovered any attention-grabbing article like yours.
    It is lovely worth sufficient for me. Personally, if all website owners and bloggers made excellent content as you probably did, the internet can be a lot more helpful than ever before.|
    Ahaa, its nice conversation about this article at this place at this blog, I have read all that,
    so at this time me also commenting here.|
    I am sure this piece of writing has touched all the
    internet visitors, its really really fastidious post on building up new weblog.|
    Wow, this paragraph is good, my sister is analyzing these things, so I am going to let
    know her.|
    bookmarked!!, I really like your site!|
    Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate
    you penning this article plus the rest of the site is also very good.|
    Hi, I do believe this is a great blog. I stumbledupon it 😉 I may return once
    again since i have saved as a favorite it. Money and freedom is the best way to change, may you be rich and continue to guide others.|
    Woah! I’m really digging the template/theme of this blog. It’s simple, yet
    effective. A lot of times it’s tough to get that “perfect balance” between superb usability and visual appearance.
    I must say you have done a fantastic job with this.
    Additionally, the blog loads very fast for me on Safari.

    Exceptional Blog!|
    These are in fact enormous ideas in regarding blogging. You have
    touched some good factors here. Any way keep up wrinting.|
    Everyone loves what you guys are usually up too. This kind of clever work and reporting!
    Keep up the terrific works guys I’ve included you guys to blogroll.|
    Howdy! Someone in my Myspace group shared this website
    with us so I came to check it out. I’m definitely enjoying the
    information. I’m bookmarking and will be tweeting this to my followers!

    Excellent blog and brilliant design.|
    I really like what you guys tend to be up too. This
    kind of clever work and exposure! Keep up the good works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to blogroll.|
    Hey would you mind stating which blog platform you’re using?
    I’m going to start my own blog soon but I’m having a tough
    time selecting between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
    The reason I ask is because your design and style seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for
    something completely unique.
    P.S Sorry for getting off-topic but I had to ask!|
    Hey there would you mind letting me know which web host you’re using?

    I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different internet browsers and I must
    say this blog loads a lot faster then most. Can you suggest a good internet hosting provider at a
    fair price? Cheers, I appreciate it!|
    I like it when folks come together and share ideas.

    Great website, stick with it!|
    Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was
    a amusement account it. Look advanced to far added
    agreeable from you! However, how can we communicate?|
    Hi there just wanted to give you a quick heads up.
    The text in your content seem to be running off the
    screen in Opera. I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do with
    web browser compatibility but I figured I’d post to let you know.
    The style and design look great though! Hope you get the
    problem solved soon. Many thanks|
    This is a topic which is near to my heart… Best wishes!
    Where are your contact details though?|
    It’s very easy to find out any topic on web as compared to textbooks,
    as I found this piece of writing at this web site.|
    Does your site have a contact page? I’m having a tough time locating it but, I’d like to send you an email.
    I’ve got some creative ideas for your blog you
    might be interested in hearing. Either way, great site and
    I look forward to seeing it improve over time.|
    Hello! I’ve been following your web site for a long time now and finally got the bravery to go ahead and give you a shout out from Porter Tx!
    Just wanted to mention keep up the excellent work!|
    Greetings from Los angeles! I’m bored to death at work so I decided to browse your blog on my iphone during lunch break.
    I love the information you present here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home.

    I’m surprised at how fast your blog loaded on my
    cell phone .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow, awesome blog!|
    Its like you read my thoughts! You appear to grasp a lot about this, such as you
    wrote the e-book in it or something. I think that you simply could do
    with a few % to force the message house a bit, but instead of that, that is magnificent blog.
    An excellent read. I’ll certainly be back.|
    I visited several websites however the audio quality for audio songs existing at this site is truly wonderful.|
    Hello, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one and i was just curious if you
    get a lot of spam comments? If so how do you reduce it, any plugin or anything
    you can suggest? I get so much lately it’s driving me crazy so any
    assistance is very much appreciated.|
    Greetings! Very useful advice in this particular article!
    It is the little changes that make the most important changes.
    Thanks a lot for sharing!|
    I absolutely love your blog.. Great colors & theme.
    Did you develop this web site yourself? Please reply back as I’m wanting to create my very own website and want
    to learn where you got this from or exactly what
    the theme is named. Appreciate it!|
    Howdy! This post couldn’t be written any better! Looking through this article reminds me of
    my previous roommate! He continually kept talking about this.

    I will forward this post to him. Fairly certain he’ll have a good
    read. Many thanks for sharing!|
    Whoa! This blog looks exactly like my old one!
    It’s on a totally different topic but it has pretty much the same page
    layout and design. Excellent choice of colors!|
    There is certainly a lot to find out about this subject.
    I like all of the points you made.|
    You’ve made some decent points there. I looked on the internet for more information about the issue and
    found most individuals will go along with your views on this site.|
    What’s up, I read your new stuff daily. Your humoristic style is witty, keep it up!|
    I just couldn’t go away your web site before suggesting that I extremely enjoyed the usual information an individual
    provide in your guests? Is gonna be again continuously to inspect new posts|
    I wanted to thank you for this wonderful read!! I definitely enjoyed every
    little bit of it. I’ve got you book-marked to
    look at new things you post…|
    Hi, just wanted to say, I loved this article. It was practical.
    Keep on posting!|
    Hello, I enjoy reading through your article post.
    I like to write a little comment to support you.|
    I every time spent my half an hour to read this weblog’s articles daily along with a mug of
    coffee.|
    I constantly emailed this web site post page to all my associates, since if like to read it then my links will too.|
    My programmer is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP.

    I have always disliked the idea because of the costs. But he’s tryiong none the less.
    I’ve been using Movable-type on numerous websites for about a
    year and am nervous about switching to another platform.
    I have heard fantastic things about blogengine.net.
    Is there a way I can import all my wordpress content into it?

    Any help would be greatly appreciated!|
    Good day! I could have sworn I’ve visited this blog before but after going through a
    few of the articles I realized it’s new to me. Anyhow, I’m certainly pleased I found it
    and I’ll be book-marking it and checking back regularly!|
    Terrific work! That is the type of information that should be shared around the net.
    Shame on the seek engines for no longer positioning this post upper!
    Come on over and talk over with my website . Thanks =)|
    Heya i am for the first time here. I found this board and I find It truly useful
    & it helped me out a lot. I hope to give something back and aid others like you aided me.|
    Hi, I believe your blog could be having internet browser compatibility problems.

    Whenever I look at your site in Safari, it looks fine however, when opening in IE, it’s got some overlapping issues.
    I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Besides that, fantastic site!|
    Someone necessarily assist to make severely articles
    I’d state. That is the very first time I frequented your
    website page and up to now? I amazed with the analysis you made
    to create this particular put up amazing.
    Fantastic activity!|
    Heya i’m for the primary time here. I came across this board and I find It truly helpful & it helped me out much.
    I’m hoping to offer one thing again and help others such as you aided me.|
    Howdy! I just want to give you a huge thumbs up for your great information you’ve got right
    here on this post. I’ll be coming back to your website for
    more soon.|
    I always used to study paragraph in news papers but now as I am
    a user of web so from now I am using net
    for articles, thanks to web.|
    Your method of explaining the whole thing in this post
    is actually fastidious, every one be able to easily know it, Thanks a lot.|
    Hello there, I found your web site by way of Google even as
    looking for a related matter, your website got here up, it
    looks good. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.

    Hi there, simply changed into aware of your blog thru
    Google, and located that it’s really informative. I am
    going to watch out for brussels. I will appreciate in case you
    continue this in future. A lot of other folks shall be benefited out of your writing.
    Cheers!|
    I am curious to find out what blog system you
    happen to be working with? I’m having some small security problems
    with my latest website and I’d like to find something more secure.

    Do you have any solutions?|
    I’m really impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your blog.
    Is this a paid theme or did you customize it
    yourself? Either way keep up the nice quality writing, it is rare to see
    a great blog like this one nowadays.|
    I’m extremely inspired along with your writing skills and
    also with the structure in your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify it your self?
    Anyway stay up the excellent quality writing, it’s rare to see a great weblog like this
    one these days..|
    Hi, Neat post. There’s an issue along with your site in web explorer, might check this?
    IE nonetheless is the market chief and a large component of other folks
    will pass over your excellent writing due to this problem.|
    I am not sure where you’re getting your info, but great topic.
    I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more.

    Thanks for magnificent information I was looking for this info for my mission.|
    Hi, i think that i saw you visited my weblog thus i came to “return the favor”.I am
    attempting to find things to enhance my web site!I suppose its ok
    to use {some of|a few of\

  42. funny good news quotes
    01/01/2017 at 9:11 pm

    Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I’ve truly enjoyed surfing
    around your blog posts. In any case I’ll be subscribing to your
    feed and I hope you write again very soon!

  43. JonahWMayoka
    01/01/2017 at 9:18 pm

    What’s up to all, how is everything, I think every one is getting more from this web page, and your
    views are fastidious designed for new users.

  44. seo
    03/01/2017 at 2:45 pm

    It¦s really a nice and useful piece of info. I¦m glad that you simply shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.

  45. free download for windows 7
    04/01/2017 at 5:49 pm

    Only a smiling visitant here to share the love (:, btw great layout. “He profits most who serves best.” by Arthur F. Sheldon.

  46. NickieBRoots
    04/01/2017 at 6:40 pm

    This website certainly has all the info I wanted about this subject and didn’t know who to ask.

  47. games for laptop
    04/01/2017 at 8:35 pm

    you’re in point of fact a excellent webmaster. The site loading speed is amazing. It seems that you are doing any distinctive trick. Furthermore, The contents are masterpiece. you have done a great task on this topic!

  48. RetaGGoulart
    04/01/2017 at 9:04 pm

    It’s great that you are currently getting ideas with this paragraph
    in addition to from our discussion made at this particular place.

  49. LilianKKuhry
    05/01/2017 at 12:36 am

    I am unsure where you might be getting your information, but great topic.

    I must take some time learning a lot more or understanding more.

    Many thanks for magnificent info I wanted this info for
    my mission.

  50. this link
    05/01/2017 at 12:59 am

    Great beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your site, how could i subscribe for a blog website? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright clear idea

  51. kalanggaman island itinerary from cebu
    05/01/2017 at 1:36 am

    Hi there would you mind letting me know which web host you’re
    utilizing? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different internet browsers and I must say
    this blog loads a lot quicker then most. Can you recommend a
    good web hosting provider at a reasonable price? Cheers, I appreciate it!

  52. software pc download
    05/01/2017 at 5:17 am

    I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here. The sketch is tasteful, your authored subject matter stylish. nonetheless, you command get got an nervousness over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come further formerly again since exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you shield this hike.

  53. apexatropinforsale.com
    05/01/2017 at 3:37 pm

    I’ve been absent for a while, but now I remember why I used to love this web site. Thanks , I will try and check back more often. How frequently you update your website?

  54. jav online
    06/01/2017 at 5:07 am

    An impressive share, I just given this onto a colleague who was doing a little analysis on this. And he in fact bought me breakfast because I found it for him.. smile. So let me reword that: Thnx for the treat! But yeah Thnkx for spending the time to discuss this, I feel strongly about it and love reading more on this topic. If possible, as you become expertise, would you mind updating your blog with more details? It is highly helpful for me. Big thumb up for this blog post!

  55. gwtc.biz
    06/01/2017 at 1:00 pm

    Ⅰ visiited ѕeveral blogs eҳcept the audio featuree fоr audio
    songs existing at thios site іѕ truly excellent.

  56. Selena
    07/01/2017 at 1:21 am

    Here, the NFFA attempt to kill Senator Roan in a ritual sacrifice
    but anti-purge rebels intervene, storming the church, killing nearly everyone except Roan’s
    political competition Minister Edwidge Owen – who she needs spared
    because of their election matchup.

  57. KeshiaDGlaab
    07/01/2017 at 10:03 pm

    With havin so much content and articles have you ever come upon any issues of plagorism
    or copyright violation? My site provides extensive exclusive content I’ve either authored myself or
    outsourced however it seems a lot of it is popping it
    everywhere in the web without my authorization. Are you aware any solutions to aid protect against content
    from being stolen? I’d certainly appreciate it.

  58. theonlineresources.com
    09/01/2017 at 10:44 pm

    Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a really well written article.

    I will be sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your useful
    info. Thanks for the post. I’ll definitely comeback.

  59. KaseyIWelton
    10/01/2017 at 7:17 pm

    Wonderful beat ! I want to apprentice whilst you amend your site,
    how could i subscribe for the weblog website? The account
    aided me a appropriate deal. I have been just a little bit acquainted on this your broadcast offered brilliant clear idea

  60. CarlWRhondes
    11/01/2017 at 2:08 am

    I’m gone to convey my little brother, that he should also pay a quick visit
    this web site on regular basis to get updated from most recent
    gossip.

  61. ElmerFSaik
    11/01/2017 at 8:52 am

    It’s really a nice and helpful piece of information. I am satisfied that you
    simply shared this helpful information along with us. Please keep us
    up to date this way. Thanks for sharing.

  62. PiaLAvrett
    11/01/2017 at 6:51 pm

    Hurrah! Finally I got a internet site from where I understand how to
    genuinely take useful information concerning my study and data.

  63. hotels in cali colombia
    11/01/2017 at 7:37 pm

    Outstanding post, I believe blog owners should larn a lot from this site its rattling user genial.

  64. Mittie
    11/01/2017 at 9:45 pm

    What’s up to all, the contents existing at this site are truly awesome for people experience, well,
    keep up the nice work fellows.

  65. herbaty zielone sklep
    11/01/2017 at 11:53 pm

    Just wanna comment that you have a very decent web site, I enjoy the design and style it really stands out.

  66. smycz dla psa
    12/01/2017 at 3:55 am

    I am now not certain where you’re getting your info, however good topic. I needs to spend a while finding out much more or understanding more. Thanks for fantastic information I was on the lookout for this information for my mission.

  67. audiobooki
    12/01/2017 at 7:49 am

    I like the helpful info you provide in your articles. I’ll bookmark your weblog and check again here regularly. I’m quite certain I’ll learn plenty of new stuff right here! Best of luck for the next!

  68. TulaWWardlaw
    12/01/2017 at 10:32 am

    Why viewers still use to read news papers when in this technological globe all
    is existing on web?

  69. dekoracje okienne
    12/01/2017 at 6:28 pm

    If ʏou are thinking of marқеting үouг weƄ sіte, you will
    ԝant to make certain that your site іs fundamentally strong and will
    be in a poѕіtion to pⅼease a customеr as and
    when he visits your site. Word – Pгess can be а withⲟut charge
    and open-source publishing platform, utilisᥱd by many peoplе around the world to create bloɡѕ.
    ΙF you need to hirе Joomla developer OR hire Joomla programmᥱrѕ reɑd tɦis
    article carefully.

  70. BlytheEFlosi
    12/01/2017 at 9:49 pm

    I really like what you guys tend to be up too. These kinds of clever work and reporting!
    Keep up to date the amazing works guys I’ve added you guys to our blogroll.

  71. FaustinoEReh
    12/01/2017 at 10:29 pm

    Yesterday, while I was at work, my cousin stole my apple ipad and tested to see if it
    can survive a 40 foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My iPad is now destroyed and she has 83 views.
    I know this is entirely off topic but I had to share it with someone!

  72. spoken word audio
    13/01/2017 at 8:01 pm

    Greetings from Florida! I’m bored to tears at work so I
    decided to check out your site on my iphone during lunch
    break. I love the information you provide here and can’t wait to take
    a look when I get home. I’m shocked at how quick your
    blog loaded on my cell phone .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G ..

    Anyways, excellent site!

  73. KitWBuckholz
    14/01/2017 at 1:01 am

    My relatives always say that I am wasting my time right here at net,
    except I understand I am getting know-how daily by reading such pleasant articles or reviews.

  74. AntoineVHepa
    14/01/2017 at 6:38 am

    I that can match reading a post that can make people think.
    Also, many thanks for permitting me to comment!

  75. AlexisAWater
    14/01/2017 at 11:29 am

    Somebody essentially lend a hand to help make seriously posts I might state.
    This really is the first time I frequented your website page and up
    to now? I surprised using the analysis you designed to make this type of publish
    incredible. Magnificent activity!

  76. JudieUSemo
    14/01/2017 at 12:01 pm

    I pay a visit every day some sites and websites to read posts, however this website offers feature based
    posts.

  77. www.gatrailriders.com
    14/01/2017 at 12:11 pm

    At this time it seems like Expression Engine is the best blogging
    platform out there right now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what
    you’re using on your blog?

  78. cst.uhd.edu.iq
    14/01/2017 at 1:37 pm

    Greetings from Florida! I’m bored to death at work so I decided to browse your blog
    on my iphone during lunch break. I love the knowledge you provide here and can’t wait
    to take a look when I get home. I’m amazed at how quick your blog
    loaded on my cell phone .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G ..

    Anyways, superb site!

  79. Renee
    15/01/2017 at 3:25 am

    Why visitors still make use of to read news papers when in this technological world the whole thing is accessible on net?

  80. DavisYOrio
    15/01/2017 at 3:46 am

    Good article. I’m facing some of these issues as well..

  81. como conquistar uma mulher
    15/01/2017 at 9:39 am

    Today, while I was at work, my sister stole my apple ipad and tested to see
    if it can survive a twenty five foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My apple ipad is now broken and she has 83 views.
    I know this is completely off topic but I had to share it with someone!

  82. http://www.xianchayi.com/
    16/01/2017 at 12:34 am

    Wow, this article is nice, my younger sister is analyzing such things,
    therefore I am going to tell her.

  83. property repairs
    16/01/2017 at 2:18 am

    Hey! Quick question that’s entirely off topic.
    Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly?
    My web site looks weird when viewing from my apple iphone.
    I’m trying to find a theme or plugin that might be able to fix this
    problem. If you have any recommendations, please share.
    Thanks!

  84. GennieEHones
    16/01/2017 at 2:33 am

    I simply couldn’t go away completely your site before suggesting which
    i extremely enjoyed the standard info an individual supply to your guests?

    Is planning to be back continuously to check-up on new posts

  85. Delbert
    16/01/2017 at 4:50 am

    What a data of un-ambiguity and preserveness of precious experience about unexpected feelings.

  86. TheoIDinning
    16/01/2017 at 7:19 am

    Greate article. Keep writing such kind of information on your site.
    Im really impressed by your site.
    Hi there, You have performed a great job.
    I’ll definitely digg it and in my view suggest to my
    friends. I am confident they will be benefited from this website.

  87. bbs.kaojiaoshi.com
    16/01/2017 at 12:01 pm

    Wow, that’s what I was seeking for, what a stuff!
    present here at this webpage, thanks admin of this
    web site.

  88. refuse sales
    16/01/2017 at 5:26 pm

    Your mode of explaining all in this post is really nice, every one can simply understand it,
    Thanks a lot.

  89. http://agme-news.com/profile.php?a=86351
    16/01/2017 at 8:54 pm

    Ergonomjics is a reasonably neww branch of science which celebrates
    its 50th anniversary in 1999, but relies on investigation carried out in several other older, established scientific locations,
    such as engineering, physiology and psychology.

  90. beton imprime
    16/01/2017 at 9:27 pm

    Hello, you used to write fantastic, but the last several posts have been kinda boringK I miss your super writings. Past few posts are just a little bit out of track! come on!

  91. Sausalito Ferry Schedule
    17/01/2017 at 12:08 am

    Very soon this site will be famous among all blogging users, due to it’s pleasant content

  92. geico insurance in ma
    17/01/2017 at 1:48 am

    Hello, you used to write fantastic, but the last few posts have been kinda boring… I miss your great writings. Past several posts are just a little out of track! come on!

  93. SaraTWiltgen
    17/01/2017 at 2:15 am

    What’s up, I get on your blogs like every week.
    Your story-telling style is awesome, keep it up!

  94. insurance company consumer ratings
    17/01/2017 at 6:10 am

    WONDERFUL Post.thanks for share..more wait .. …

  95. android games free download
    17/01/2017 at 10:18 am

    I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own weblog and was curious what all is required to get setup? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very web savvy so I’m not 100 sure. Any suggestions or advice would be greatly appreciated. Cheers

  96. Sausalito Ferry Schedule
    17/01/2017 at 1:14 pm

    Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could
    add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
    I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe
    you would have some experience with something like this. Please let me know if
    you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward
    to your new updates.

  97. seo marketing
    17/01/2017 at 6:14 pm

    Tһis eҳcellent website truly has alⅼ the info I wanted about this subject and didn’t know who to ask.

    cpdiver
    Fiverr
    Seller
    SEO Expert with 20+ years. I worҝ in areaѕ as diverse as search engine оptimiᴢation, social media
    marketing, email marketing and digital marketing.
    I know what works bеcause I stay on top of thе industry.
    Ϝor me, it’s not jսst a job — it’s a driving passіon.

  98. car insurance by ZIP code
    17/01/2017 at 6:41 pm

    I appreciate, cause I found just what I was looking for. You have ended my 4 day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a great day. Bye

  99. tondeuse cheveux philips serie 9000
    17/01/2017 at 8:28 pm

    Opter pour la qualité est tout à fait nécessaire pour ne
    pas être déçu du résultat, d’où l’ value de se procurer une tondeuse a cheveux pro, mais à petit prix.

  100. xvideos gay
    17/01/2017 at 10:05 pm

    KB 2013-06- 27 File Meninos, Favorites list – GAROTOS BRASIL VÍDEOS GAYS PORNO GAY
    PUTARIA GAY.

  101. term life insurance no medical exam
    17/01/2017 at 10:45 pm

    I do accept as true with all the ideas you have introduced for your post. They’re very convincing and will certainly work. Still, the posts are very brief for novices. Could you please extend them a bit from subsequent time? Thank you for the post.

  102. taeyuk1.webnamu.co.kr
    17/01/2017 at 10:52 pm

    What’s up friends, how is the whole thing, and what you desire to say regarding this post, in my view
    its actually awesome for me.

  103. abogado accidentes miami
    17/01/2017 at 11:52 pm

    First of all I want to say great blog! I had a quick question which I’d like to ask if you do not mind. I was curious to find out how you center yourself and clear your thoughts before writing. I have had a hard time clearing my thoughts in getting my thoughts out there. I do take pleasure in writing but it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes are wasted simply just trying to figure out how to begin. Any ideas or tips? Thank you!

  104. samilfood.com
    18/01/2017 at 2:59 am

    Admiring the time and effort you put into
    your site and in depth information you offer. It’s great to come across a blog every once
    in a while that isn’t the same unwanted rehashed material.
    Wonderful read! I’ve saved your site and I’m adding your RSS feeds to my Google
    account.

  105. Margery
    18/01/2017 at 11:36 am

    Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets
    I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my
    newest twitter updates. I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this
    for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with
    something like this. Please let me know if you
    run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.

  106. sales skills discovering
    18/01/2017 at 3:47 pm

    Undeniably believe that which you stated. Your favorite reason appeared
    to be on the net the easiest thing to be aware of. I
    say to you, I certainly get irked while people consider worries that they just do not know
    about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top
    and also defined out the whole thing without having side effect ,
    people could take a signal. Will probably be back to
    get more. Thanks

  107. Alonzo
    18/01/2017 at 4:26 pm

    Thanks for finally writing about >Islam dan Kejahatan Politik Masa Lalu | IslamLib <Liked it!

  108. Peter
    18/01/2017 at 11:08 pm

    I visited many web sites except the audio quality for audio songs existing
    at this web site is really fabulous.

  109. Luke
    18/01/2017 at 11:58 pm

    I couldn’t refrain from commenting. Exceptionally well written!

  110. best video seo experts
    19/01/2017 at 2:40 am

    Excellent weblog here! Also your website a lot up fast! What web host are you the use of? Can I get your affiliate hyperlink to your host? I wish my website loaded up as quickly as yours lol

  111. credit card
    19/01/2017 at 3:10 am

    Undeniably believe that which you stated. Your favorite justification seemed to be on the internet the easiest thing to be aware of.
    I say to you, I definitely get irked while people
    consider worries that they plainly don’t know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top
    and defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people can take a signal.
    Will likely be back to get more. Thanks

  112. springtown fuels derry
    19/01/2017 at 5:08 am

    Great post. I was checking constantly this weblog and I am inspired! Very useful info particularly the last part 🙂 I deal with such info a lot. I was looking for this particular information for a very long time. Thanks and good luck.

  113. http://dolgoprudny.net/wbb4/wbb/index.php?page=User&userID=37097
    19/01/2017 at 2:30 pm

    Woah! I’m really loving the template/theme of this website.

    It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s
    challenging to get that “perfect balance” between superb usability and visual appeal.

    I must say you’ve done a superb job with this.

    In addition, the blog loads extremely quick for me on Firefox.
    Exceptional Blog!

  114. queimação no estomago
    19/01/2017 at 3:38 pm

    QJ

  115. Bryce
    19/01/2017 at 4:27 pm

    If some one wants expert view regarding blogging after that i recommend him/her to pay
    a quick visit this webpage, Keep up the pleasant work.

  116. Almeda
    19/01/2017 at 5:01 pm

    Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board
    and I find It truly useful & it helped me out much. I hope to give something back and
    aid others like you helped me.

  117. seo hero
    19/01/2017 at 11:59 pm

    Might you be interested in swapping links?

  118. banque
    20/01/2017 at 12:17 pm

    Howdy! Quick question tһat’s totally off topic.
    Do you know һow to make yоur site mobile friendly? Ⅿʏ blog looks weird whеn viewing from
    mmy iphone 4. I’m trүing tо find a theme оr plugin thаt might be ablе to
    correct tɦiѕ issue. Ӏf уou have any suggestions,
    рlease share. Cheers!

  119. http://nanshengda.com/
    20/01/2017 at 12:21 pm

    Hi there to all, how is everything, I think every one is getting more
    from this web page, and your views are nice in favor of new visitors.

  120. video seo baltimore
    20/01/2017 at 2:54 pm

    I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own weblog and was wondering what all is needed to get set up? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very web smart so I’m not 100 sure. Any recommendations or advice would be greatly appreciated. Cheers

  121. financial aid
    20/01/2017 at 6:15 pm

    You have made some good points there. I looked on the net for more info about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this web site.

  122. http://www.jardimclarice.com.br/?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=336444
    20/01/2017 at 7:25 pm

    Outstanding story there. What happened after? Good luck!

  123. suitable advisor
    21/01/2017 at 1:20 pm

    you’re actually a just right webmaster. The site loading speed is
    amazing. It kind of feels that you are doing any distinctive trick.
    Also, The contents are masterpiece. you’ve done a excellent process in this matter!

  124. advisors available
    22/01/2017 at 1:01 pm

    Useful information. Fortunate me I found your website by chance, and I’m stunned why this coincidence didn’t took place earlier!
    I bookmarked it.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Redaksi | Naskah | Iklan |
Copyright (c) 2017 Islamlib