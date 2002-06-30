Islam dan Kejahatan Politik Masa Lalu

Paralelisme mengenai inersia intelektual dan moral pemikiran Islam ini juga tampak dalam diskursus di dalam negeri, sebagaimana terlihat dari absennya para pemikir Islam kita dalam pengembangan gagasan-gagasan mengenai keadilan transisional, komisi kebenaran dan rekonsiliasi, pemutusan rantai impunitas, dan isu-isu sejenisnya.
Sejauh ini gagasan-gagasan yang berkenaan dengan upaya-upaya moral dan legal untuk menanggulangi warisan-warisan kejahatan politik masa lalu dalam rangka menegakkan kembali keadilan dan memulihkan standar-standar moralitas politik itu tidak pernah melibatkan kontribusi pemikiran di kalangan Islam. Padahal kita tahu, Quran mempunyai beberapa visi yang relevan dengan isu-isu tersebut. Mengapa demikian?
Apakah isu-isu itu memang di luar perhatian dan concern moral Islam? Apakah imaginasi politik para pemimpin Islam hanya terfokus pada konsolidasi eksklusif mengenai peranan umat di masa depan? Apakah gagasan mengenai Syariah Islam tidak pernah menimbulkan inspirasi mengenai penyelesaian warisan pelanggaran-pelanggaran HAM berat yang terjadi di masa lalu?
Apakah visi moral Quran tidak pernah bisa membangkitkan gagasan untuk menegakkan keadilan yang bersifat restoratif, baik bagi korban maupun bagi para pelaku kejahatan masa lalu itu? Bagaimana pula pandangan Islam mengenai variasi-variasi moral opsional yang telah banyak dikembangkan dalam penyelesaian kejahatan-kejahatan politik tersebut?
Di tengah-tengah pertanyaan seperti ini, beberapa waktu lalu, tepatnya pada 7 Maret 2001, cendekiawan Muslim Indonesia terkemuka, Nurcholish Madjid, menandatangani sebuah dokumen yang disebut sebagai “Piagam Perdamaian” untuk menyelesaikan peristiwa berdarah Tanjung Priok 12 Maret 1984. Bersama Pangdam Jaya Bibit Waluyo, Cak Nur bertindak sebagai saksi dalam acara “islah” antara Try Sutrisno dengan para korban, keluarga korban dan para mantan terpidana kasus tersebut.
Selain diwakili Try Sutrisno, yang ketika peristiwa terjadi bertindak sebagai Pangdam Jaya, hadir enam orang aparat keamanan yang dianggap bertanggungjawab dalam peristiwa itu. Sementara pihak korban diwakili oleh 7 orang wakilnya, antara lain istri Amir Biki (alm.), Ny. Dewi Wardah.
Piagam islah yang ditandatangani di hadapan notaris Ratih G Siswono itu berisi enam butir pernyataan. Antara lain, keputusan islah tidak dapat diganggu gugat oleh siapa pun dan pihak mana pun. Menurut piagam itu islah muncul dari lubuk hati paling dalam, atas dasar keikhlasan dan kesadaran dua pihak tanpa paksaan dari pihak mana pun.
“Kami yang telah melaksanakan islah dan menyatakan ingin kembali kepada kerukunan, perdamaian, dan persaudaraan tidak ingin masa kelam kami yang telah mengakibatkan penderitaan lahir dan batin diungkit-ungkit kembali. Apalagi bila hal itu hanya digunakan sebagai komoditas politik,” ujar Safwan Sulaeman, salah seorang korban peristiwa Tanjung Priok yang didaulat sebagai pembaca piagam islah.
Peristiwa ini menandai suatu babak penting dalam penyelesaian kasus-kasus pelanggaran HAM berat yang terjadi di Indonesia. Inilah untuk pertama kalinya sebuah praksis Islam dipertunjukkan untuk penyelesaian peristiwa pelanggaran HAM berat yang terjadi di masa lalu.
Cak Nur adalah suatu simbol penting yang tampaknya ingin dijustifikasi dalam penyelesaian melalui cara islah itu. Dalam contoh ini, pilihan yang diambil adalah melupakan masa lalu. Pertanyaannya, apakah kebijakan untuk penerapan amnesia sejarah ini sungguh-sungguh mencerminkan pilihan Islam menyangkut kejahatan politik di masa lalu?
Salah satu isu besar dari warisan kejahatan politik rezim masa lalu yang selama ini absen dari perhatian para pemikir Islam adalah menyangkut luasnya pelanggaran HAM berat dalam kategori yang dikenal sebagai kejahatan terhadap kemanusiaan.
Taruhlah kita hanya mengambil salah satu jenis saja dari kejahatan terhadap kemanusiaan – yakni pembunuhan politik ekstra-judisial yang banyak terjadi dalam operasi-operasi militer untuk menumpas musuh-musuh politik rezim yang berkuasa – maka sesungguhnya kita mewarisi puluhan hingga ratusan ribu korban yang tersebar dari Aceh hingga Papua.
Para korban ini menunggu keadilan yang menjadi tanggungjawab negara untuk menegakkannya. Inilah keadilan yang mempunyai dua sisi: pemulihan bagi korban dan penghukuman bagi pelaku.
Upaya menegakkan keadilan yang bersifat restoratif semacam ini seringkali memang menghadapi hambatan yang serius karena hukum positif di bekas negara-negara otoritarian masih mewarisi tradisi lama sebagai alat kekuasaan.
Alhasil, suatu bentuk keadilan transisional menjadi pilihan – keadilan yang lebih memilih basis moral daripada hukum. Keadilan yang menggunakan asas-asas baru dengan mekanisme-mekanisme baru. Penerapan prinsip retroaktif misalnya merupakan salah satu contoh terkenal dari pendekatan terobosan semacam itu.
Dewasa ini terbengkelainya tuntutan-tuntutan keadilan untuk pemulihan korban maupun untuk penghukuman terhadap pelaku, bukanlah sekadar disebabkan karena tidak terpenuhinya standar universal dalam penyelenggaraan Pengadilan HAM (ad-hoc) menurut UU No. 26/2000 itu.
Lebih serius dari itu, penyebab utamanya terletak pada tidak adanya kemauan politik yang didasarkan pada visi moral yang jelas dari penyelenggara negara menyangkut bagaimana mengambil sikap terhadap kejahatan masa lalu.
Ketiadaan visi semacam itu memang hanya akan menjadikan UU Pengadilan maupun RUU Komisi Kebenaran dan Rekonsiliasi sekadar sebagai kamuflase politik untuk mengelabui dunia internasional.
Tanpa visi moral, kepentingan dan kalkulasi jangka pendek dari kekuatan-kekuatan politik yang sedang berkuasa untuk memanfaatkan dukungan institusi-institusi lama yang masih memegang pengaruh, khususnya militer, hanya menyebabkan menguatnya kembali rantai impunitas.
Seluruh skenario penegakan keadilan untuk membongkar skandal kejahatan politik masa lalu akhirnya menjadi berantakan karena menguatnya impunitas ini.
Terlepas dari kendala-kendala struktural yang menyebabkan rusaknya skenario legal penegakan keadilan berdasarkan perangkat hukum HAM baru yang sudah kita miliki, makin terasa bangsa ini memang membutuhkan suatu bentuk kepemimpinan moral.
Ini khususnya dibutuhkan ketika para pemimpin formal yang duduk di lembaga-lembaga kenegaraan ternyata tidak dibekali visi moral yang mencukupi untuk memberi arah ke masa depan.
Dalam situasi transisi, proyeksi ke masa depan harus didasarkan pada evaluasi terhadap masa lalu. Substansi evaluasi terhadap masa lalu itulah yang bisa membimbing arah kepemimpinan ke masa depan. Ada empat pilihan moral yang sejauh ini pernah ditempuh oleh rezim-rezim transisional ketika harus menjatuhkan penilaian terhadap kejahatan masa lalu dan para penjahatnya. [1]
Melupakan dan memaafkan (Spanyol, 1970an); [2] melupakan tetapi tidak memaafkan (Chili, 1990an); [3] tidak melupakan tetapi memaafkan (Afrika Selatan, 1990an); dan [4] tidak pernah melupakan dan sekaligus tidak memaafkan (Jerman, 1940an).
Setiap pilihan moral itu pasti membawa implikasi-implikasi legal dan politiknya. Sikap Afrika Selatan yang tidak mau melupakan tetapi memaafkan rezim Apartheid misalnya, menghasilkan dibentuknya Komisi Kebenaran dan Rekonsiliasi yang bertugas membuka pengakuan publik para pelaku kejahatan mengenai kejahatan-kejahatan rezimnya.
Pengakuan ini dipublikasikan sebagai bentuk pengungkapan kebenaran. Pada gilirannya, pengungkapan kebenaran mendasari pemberian amnesti oleh negara kepada yang pelaku bersangkutan, sekaligus reparasi bagi korban. Di bawah kepemimpinan moral Demond Tutu yang karismatik, praksis teologi Kristen yang membuka luas pertobatan akhirnya menyebabkan Afrika lepas dari warisan buruk masa lalunya.
Bagaimana dengan Indonesia? Apakah model islah Tanjung Priok yang berisi pesan moral untuk melupakan masa lalu, merupakan satu-satunya model Islam? Bagaimanakah ayat-ayat Quran mengenai anjuran untuk menyimpan memori mengenai kisah kehancuran peradaban-peradaban masa lalu harus dipahami dalam konteks ini?
Mengapa Quran juga memberi hak kepada korban untuk menuntut balas di dalam ketentuan yang disebut qisas? Apa pula makna dari sebuah ayat Quran yang mengatakan bahwa pembunuhan kepada seorang manusia sama dengan pembunuhan terhadap seluruh umat manusia?
Bagaimana makna ini harus diterjemahkan dalam konteks sejarah kejahatan politik Orde Baru yang banyak dipenuhi oleh peristiwa-peristiwa pembunuhan di masa lalu?
