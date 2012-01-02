Islam Radikal dan Peran Sentral Kelompok Moderat-Progresif

IslamLib – Islam sebagai rahmatan lil-alamin dinodai oleh praktek-praktek kotor yang mengatasnamakan Islam. Bom bunuh diri atas nama jihad terjadi dimana-mana tanpa henti. Kasus Ciputat, Bandung, Jakarta, dan lain-lain menjadi catatan hitam maraknya aksi terorisme dan radikalisme di negeri ini yang harus disikapi secara aktif dan solutif.
Rekrutmen kelompok radikal teroris ini terus berlangsung tanpa henti. Kader-kader muda potensial menjadi sasaran empuk kaderisasi ini. Berbagai strategi efektif mereka lancarkan untuk menaklukkan para calon pemimpin masa depan bangsa. Mayoritas yang direkrut adalah mereka yang pemahaman agamanya dangkal, pas-pasan, dan semangat keagamaannya tinggi.
Menurut Prof. Dr. Achmad Gunaryo (2011), al-Qur’an dan hadis adalah dua senjata ampuh yang mereka gunakan untuk mencuci otak kader-kader muda potensial. Mereka menyiapkan berbagai ayat dan teks hadis untuk melakukan indoktrinasi dan konstruksi paradigma dalam memandang makna hidup.
Dengan metodologi yang teruji, mereka mampu mengubah pandangan hidup, keyakinan, dan pemikiran kader-kader muda sesuai dengan target yang ditetapkan. Kepatuhan terhadap pemimpin adalah absolut tanpa reserve.
Apa yang diperintahkan pemimpin harus dilaksanakan demi tegaknya Islam dan hancurnya kemaksiatan dan kebatilan di muka bumi. Mereka kemudian memengaruhi teman-temannya yang lain dengan cara jitu dan mematikan.
Mungkin kader-kader muda yang belum tertangkap jumlahnya lebih besar dari pada yang sudah tertangkap dan mereka akan terus mengembangkan sistem kaderisasi yang semakin canggih dan sulit terdeteksi.
Hebohnya NII (Negara Islam Indonesia) dengan jaringan yang luas adalah bukti suksesnya kaderisasi kaum radikalis dan besarnya bahaya yang ditimbulkannya bagi keutuhan Negara Kesatuan Republik Indonesia (NKRI).
Dalam konteks sejarah, kaum radikalis muslim ini lahir dari kontestasi politik antara konservatisme kelompok Ali bin Abi Thalib dan pragmatisme kelompok Mu’awiyah yang melahirkan kaum Khawarij. Menurut Harun Nasution (2009), khawarij memahami ajaran dalam al-Qur’an dan hadis secara tekstual dan harus dilaksanakan sepenuhnya. Iman dan paham mereka sederhana, fanatik dan sempit akalnya.
Salah satu ajarannya adalah pemimpin yang menyimpang dari ajaran-ajaran Islam wajib dijatuhkan atau dibunuh. Mereka tidak mentolerir penyimpangan, walau dalam bentuk kecil. Namun kelompok ini juga mempunyai pandangan progresif dan demokratis, yaitu pemimpin harus dipilih secara bebas oleh seluruh umat Islam.
Dr. A. Malik Madani (2011), mengutip pendapatnya Ahmad Amin mengatakan bahwa salah satu ciri kelompok khawarij adalah ekstrim, eksklusif, dan radikal. Bahkan mereka membandingkan ibadah mereka dengan Rasulullah SAW. Mereka merasa lebih baik karena intensitasnya beribadah kepada Allah lebih banyak. Sedangkan ibadah tidak hanya vertikal, tapi juga horisontal. Inilah yang tidak mereka pahami dengan baik dan seimbang.
Ajaran Khawarij ini dikembangkan lagi oleh Wahabi yang sampai sekarang masih kuat pengaruhnya di dunia Islam, khususnya di Saudi Arabia. Wahabi adalah golongan yang didirikan oleh Muhammad ibn Abdul Wahab (1115-1201 H./1703-1787 M).
Beberapa ajarannya adalah: penyembahan kepada selain Allah adalah salah yang harus dibunuh; orang yang mencari ampunan Allah dengan mengunjungi orang saleh (wali) termasuk golongan musyrik (menyekutukan Allah); memberikan pengantar kata dalam shalat terhadap nama Nabi atau wali atau Malaikat adalah syirik (seperti Sayyidina Muhammad);
termasuk kategori kufur adalah memberikan ilmu yang tidak didasarkan pada al-Qur’an dan hadis, atau ilmu yang bersumber kepada akal-pikiran semata-mata; termasuk kufur dan menyimpang adalah mengingkari qadar (kepastian Allah) dalam semua perbuatan dan penafsiran al-Qur’an dengan jalan ta’wil; dilarang memakai buah tasbih dalam mengucapkan nama Allah dan doa-doa (wirid) cukup dengan menghitung ke rata jari; sumber syariat Islam adalah al-Qur’an dan Sunnah Rasul.
Pendapat ulama mutakallimin dan fuqaha’ (ahli hukum) tentang halal dan haram tidak menjadi pegangan, selama tidak didasarkan kedua sumber di atas; dan pintu ijtihad tetap terbuka dan siapa pun boleh melakukan ijtihad asal sudah memenuhi syarat-syaratnya (Sahilun A. Nasir:2010:292-293).
Wahabi tidak merasa cukup dengan berdakwah, tapi harus mempergunakan senjata untuk memerangi para penentang dengan anggapan bahwa mereka memerangi bid’ah. Ketika setiap kali menduduki suatu desa atau kota, mereka menghancurkan dan memusnahkan kuburan.
Mereka juga menghancurkan semua kuburan yang tampak, bahkan kuburan para sahabat juga mereka hancurkan dan orang yang berziarah hanya diperbolehkan membaca salam saja. Wahabi juga melarang dan memperhatikan hal-hal kecil yang mengandung keberhalaan maupun sesuatu yang membawa kepada keberhalaan, seperti fotografi.
Secara garis besar, mereka bersifat eksklusif dan egois. Mereka menganggap pendapat mereka yang paling benar dan pendapat orang adalah salah dan tidak perlu diperhatikan lagi (Risalah, Edisi 1/Th 1/Jumadil Awal 1428 H / Mei 2007, h. 71).
Perilaku Khawarij dan Wahabi memang ekstrim, radikal dan fundamental. Hal ini bertentangan dengan Islam. Menurut Dr. Yusuf al-Qaradlawi (1989), Islam selalu menyeru kepada i’tidal (sikap tengah, moderasi), dan melarang sikap berlebih-lebihan, yang biasa diistilahkan dengan ghuluw (kelewat batas), tanatthu’ (sok pintar, sok konsekuen, dan sebagainya), dan tasydid (mempersulit).
